Philippines’ Duterte extends coronavirus curbs as cases hit new record high

Individuals line up to receive cash aid from the Philippine national government during enhanced community quarantine in Manila. (AFP)
Updated 28 August 2021
  • The Philippines is battling a renewed surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the more infectious Delta variant
  • Second-highest level of quarantine curbs in the capital region extended until September 7
MANILA: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has lengthened coronavirus restrictions in the capital region and some provinces, his spokesperson said on Saturday, as the Southeast Asian nation logged a new record in daily COVID-19 infections.
The Philippines, which has among the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Asia, is battling a renewed surge in COVID-19 cases driven by community transmission of the more infectious Delta variant.
“We expect the number of cases will continue to increase in the coming days,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told a public briefing.
The health ministry recorded 19,441 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, notching a record-high for the third time in the past nine days. Total confirmed cases have risen to more than 1.93 million, while deaths have reached 33,008, after 167 more fatalities were recorded.
Active cases, at 142,679, were at a four-month high, overwhelming hospitals and health care workers in coronavirus hotspots, health ministry data show.
“Improving vaccination coverage, shortening the duration of detection to isolation, and compliance of people to community health care standards would really help us stop the transmission in communities,” Vergeire said.
The government on Saturday extended the second-highest level of quarantine curbs in the capital region until Sept. 7. Although some businesses can operate at up to 50 percent on-site capacity, restaurant dine-in, personal care services and religious activities are still prohibited in the capital region, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.
The capital region, an urban sprawl of 16 cities that is home to more than 13 million people, is the country’s coronavirus epicenter, accounting for a third of the 1.91 million confirmed infections and a quarter of the 32,841 total deaths.
Nine provinces and six cities facing a surge in cases and high health care utilization were also placed under the second-tightest coronavirus curbs.
The government is pinning its hopes for an economic recovery on its inoculation program, which started in March.
The Philippines has so far secured a total of 194.89 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, enough to inoculate about 100.5 million Filipinos or more than 100 percent of the country’s adult population, the finance ministry said.
Nearly 49 million doses have been delivered, while another 42 million will arrive in a month, said Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez, adding that the government could inoculate everyone by January.

350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla

350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla
  • Spanish forces had been alerted by Moroccan counterparts that "a group of 350 sub-Saharan Africans" were trying to scale the fence
  • Another group of more than 300 people had tried to cross into Melilla on August 20
MADRID: Around 350 migrants tried to scale the fence from Morocco into Spain’s Melilla enclave before dawn on Saturday but none managed to get across, a Spanish government spokesman said.
Spanish border forces had been alerted at around 5:30 am by their Moroccan counterparts that “a group of 350 sub-Saharan Africans” were trying to scale the fence near the Barrio Chino border post, prompting Guardia Civil police to deploy a helicopter to head them off.
“No one got across,” the spokesman said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Another group of more than 300 people had tried to cross into Melilla on August 20 but none managed to get in, he said.
Three days earlier, more than 50 did succeed in entering the tiny enclave when around 150 people stormed the fence. And on July 22, more than 230 people managed to sneak into Melilla in one of the largest influxes in recent years.
Spain’s two tiny enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla have Europe’s only land border with Africa, making them a magnet for migrants desperate to escape grinding poverty and hunger.
In mid-May, Spain was caught off guard when more than 10,000 people swam or used small inflatable boats to cross into Ceuta as the Moroccan border forces looked the other way.
The influx came during a diplomatic crisis between Spain and Morocco, with Madrid angering Rabat by allowing a Western Sahara separatist leader to be treated at a Spanish hospital.
The border breach was widely seen as a punitive move by Morocco. Although most migrants were returned immediately, by the end of July some 2,500 remained in Ceuta, officials there said, among them around 800 unaccompanied minors.

Last British civilian evacuation flight leaves Kabul

Last British civilian evacuation flight leaves Kabul
  • Britain’s armed forces are now preparing to leave and will take small numbers of Afghan citizens with them
  • British defense minister Ben Wallace said on Friday that Britain was entering the final hours of its evacuation
LONDON: The last British flight evacuating civilians from Afghanistan has left Kabul, bringing to an end an operation that has airlifted almost 15,000 Afghan and British citizens in the two weeks since the Taliban took control.
Britain’s armed forces are now preparing to leave and will take small numbers of Afghan citizens with them on remaining flights this weekend, a defense ministry spokesperson said on Saturday.
“It’s time to close this phase of the operation down. But we haven’t forgotten the people who still need to leave, and we will do everything we can to help them,” Britain’s ambassador to Afghanistan, Laurie Bristow, said in a statement filmed on the tarmac at Kabul’s main airport.
Some British troops have already departed, and a British military transport plane carrying armed forces members landed at an air base in southern England on Saturday.
British defense minister Ben Wallace said on Friday that Britain was entering the final hours of its evacuation and would process only people who were already inside Kabul airport.
Britain was at Washington’s side from the start of a US led invasion of Afghanistan that overthrew the then-ruling Taliban in punishment for harboring the Al-Qaeda militants behind the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. More than 450 British armed forces personnel died during two decades of deployment in the country.
Wallace said on Friday that he estimated between 800 and 1,100 Afghans who had worked with Britain and were eligible to leave the country would not make it through. General Nick Carter, the head of Britain’s armed forces, told the BBC on Saturday that the total would be in the “high hundreds.”
Many Afghans unable to leave judged it was too dangerous to travel to Kabul airport, Carter said.
“People like me ... we are forever receiving messages and texts from our Afghan friends that are very distressing. We’re living this in the most painful way,” he added.
Carter, speaking to Sky News, said Britain and its allies might cooperate with the Taliban in future to tackle threats from Daesh. The group, enemies of both Western countries and the Taliban, was responsible for a suicide bombing just outside Kabul airport on Thursday that killed scores of people, including 13 US service members.
“If the Taliban are able to demonstrate that they can behave in the way that a normal government would behave in relation to a terrorist threat, we may well discover that we operate together,” Carter said.
“But we’ve got to wait and see. Certainly some of the stories we get about the way that they (the Taliban) are treating their enemies would mean it would be quite difficult for us to work with them at the moment.”
Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed the Afghanistan situation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday, when the two leaders agreed that the Group of Seven rich nations should take a common approach to dealing with any future Taliban government.
“The Prime Minister stressed that any recognition and engagement with the Taliban must be conditional on them allowing safe passage for those who want to leave the country and respecting human rights,” Johnson’s office said.

India’s new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high

India’s new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high
  • The South Asian country’s total COVID-19 cases reached nearly 32.7 million and deaths rose by 509 to 437,370 in the last 24 hours
NEW DELHI: India on Saturday reported 46,759 new coronavirus infections, the most in nearly two months, as cases surged in the southern state of Kerala after a big festival.
The South Asian country’s total COVID-19 cases reached nearly 32.7 million and deaths rose by 509 to 437,370 in the last 24 hours, government data showed.
Kerala, which last week celebrated a local festival, accounted for 70 percent of the new cases.
India administered more than 10 million vaccine doses in the past 24 hours, a national record that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a “momentous feat” for the country ahead of fears of another surge in infections.
India has administered more than 622 million vaccine doses in total, giving at least one dose to more than half of its 944 million adults.

China protests US Navy, Coast Guard ships in Taiwan Strait

China protests US Navy, Coast Guard ships in Taiwan Strait
  • Beijing calls the move provocative and says it shows that the US is the biggest threat to peace and stability
BEIJING: China’s defense ministry protested Saturday the passage of a US Navy warship and Coast Guard cutter through the waters between China and Taiwan, a self-governing island claimed by China.
A statement posted on the ministry’s website called the move provocative and said it shows that the United States is the biggest threat to peace and stability and creator of security risks in the 160-kilometer-wide Taiwan Strait.
“We express firm opposition and strong condemnation,” the statement said.
The USS Kidd guided-missile destroyer and Coast Guard cutter Munro sailed through the strait Friday in international waters, the US Navy said. Such exercises are seen as a warning to China, which recently conducted drills near Taiwan and has not renounced the use of force if needed to bring the island under its control.
“The ships’ lawful transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” a statement from the Navy’s Japan-based 7th Fleet said.
Taiwan, home to 23.6 million people, split from China during a civil war that led to the Communist Party taking control of the mainland in 1949. The US does not have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan but maintains a representative office in the capital, Taipei, and is its biggest supplier of military equipment for its defense.
The US Coast Guard has been stepping up its presence in Asia, as the Chinese coast guard patrols near disputed islands that both China and other governments claim in the South and East China Seas.
The 127-meter-long Munro, which is based in Alameda, California, arrived in the region in mid-August for what the US Coast Guard said would be a months-long deployment. It trained with a Japanese coast guard ship, the Aso, in the East China Sea for two days earlier this week.
The US and Taiwan coast guards held talks this month after the two signed a cooperation agreement in March. China has denounced the agreement.
Saturday’s defense ministry statement said that “Taiwan is an inalienable part of China,” and that China would not tolerate any interference in what it called its internal affairs.

