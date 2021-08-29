You are here

  • Home
  • US Gulf Coast residents flee ‘extremely dangerous’ Hurricane Ida

US Gulf Coast residents flee ‘extremely dangerous’ Hurricane Ida

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows a view of Hurricane Ida on Aug. 28, 2021. (NOAA via AP)
1 / 3
This satellite image provided by NOAA shows a view of Hurricane Ida on Aug. 28, 2021. (NOAA via AP)
Residents cover a store front in New Orleans, Louisiana, on August 28, 2021 in preparation for Hurricane Ida. (REUTERS/Marco Bello)
2 / 3
Residents cover a store front in New Orleans, Louisiana, on August 28, 2021 in preparation for Hurricane Ida. (REUTERS/Marco Bello)
Interstate 10 near Slidell, Lousiana, US, is packed with evacuees heading east onAug. 28, 2021, as Hurricane Ida approaches. (Scott Threlkeld/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
3 / 3
Interstate 10 near Slidell, Lousiana, US, is packed with evacuees heading east onAug. 28, 2021, as Hurricane Ida approaches. (Scott Threlkeld/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/prusa

Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

US Gulf Coast residents flee ‘extremely dangerous’ Hurricane Ida

US Gulf Coast residents flee ‘extremely dangerous’ Hurricane Ida
  • Ida one of ‘strongest storms’ to hit Louisiana in 170 years, says governor
  • Storm surge, flooding rains to reach inland communities
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands to flee coastal areas, while President Joe Biden pledged aid to help states quickly recover once the storm has passed.
Forecasters said Ida could make a US landfall on Sunday night as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, generating winds of 140 miles per hour (225 kph), heavy downpours and a tidal surge that could plunge much of the Louisiana shoreline under several feet of water.
On Saturday evening Ida was about 200 miles (320 km) southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River, packing top winds of 105 miles per hour (169 kph) and aiming for the Louisiana coast, the National Hurricane Center said.
“We’re concerned about explosive development shortly before it makes landfall,” said Jim Foerster, chief meteorologist at DTN, which provides weather advice to oil and transportation companies.
Flooding from Ida’s storm surge — high water driven by the hurricane’s winds — could reach between 10 and 15 feet (3 and 4.5 meters) around the mouth of the Mississippi River, with lower levels extending east along the adjacent coastlines of Mississippi and Alabama, the NHC said.
Officials ordered https://twitter.com/nolaready/status/1431297701535158279 widespread evacuations of low-lying and coastal areas, jamming highways and leading some gasoline stations to run dry as residents and vacationers fled the seashore.
“I left Fourchon last night at 8 o’clock and it’s a ghost town,” said Andre LeBlanc, a sportfishing captain speaking from his inland home in Lafayette, Louisiana. “We were some of the last to get out of there.”

Utilities were bringing in extra crews and equipment to deal with expected power losses. Hundreds of thousands of homes could fall dark as Ida’s strong winds carry well into Louisiana and as far east at Mobile, Alabama, said DTN’s Foerster.
Biden on Saturday said 500 federal emergency response workers were in Texas and Louisiana to respond to the storm. Aid workers have “closely coordinated with the electric utilities to restore power as soon as possible,” Biden said at a briefing with Federal Emergency Management Agency officials.
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, whose state is already reeling from a public health crisis stemming from a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Ida’s winds will be fierce and spread across a 300-mile area.
“We have a very serious situation on our hands,” Edwards said at a briefing. “This will be one of the strongest hurricanes to hit anywhere in the state of Louisiana since at least the 1850s.”
The state is not planning to evacuate hospitals now strained by an influx of COVID-19 patients, he said. There were more than 3,400 new infections reported on Friday, and about 2,700 people are hospitalized with the virus.
“We have been talking to hospitals to make sure that their generators are working, that they have way more water on hand than normal, that they have PPE on hand,” Edwards said.

US energy companies reduced offshore oil production by 91 percent and gasoline refiners cut operations at Louisiana plants in the path of the storm. Regional fuel prices rose in anticipation of production losses.
Phillips 66 completed the shutdown of its Alliance refinery on Louisiana’s coast, and PBF Energy Inc. reduced its Chalmette, Louisiana, processing, people familiar with the matter said.
Exxon Mobil Corp. is cutting production by 50 percent at its Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery said sources familiar with plant operations.
Gasoline demand in Louisiana was up 71 percent for the week ended Friday, said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at tracking firm GasBuddy.
Ida, the ninth named storm and fourth hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, may well exceed the strength of Hurricane Laura, the last Category 4 storm to strike Louisiana, by the time it makes landfall, forecasters said.
The region was devastated in August 2005 by Hurricane Katrina, which killed more than 1,800 people.
Scott Pierce, 32, evacuated to Florida to escape Idaho
“We’re terrified,” said Pierce, an engineer worried about his home on the shores of Lake Pontchartrain, the site of some of the worst flooding in Hurricane Katrina. 

Topics: Hurricane Ida

US warns of ‘specific, credible threat’ near Kabul airport

German soldiers process evacuees at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 28, 2021. (US Marine Corps photo via AP)
German soldiers process evacuees at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 28, 2021. (US Marine Corps photo via AP)
Updated 29 August 2021
AFP

US warns of ‘specific, credible threat’ near Kabul airport

German soldiers process evacuees at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 28, 2021. (US Marine Corps photo via AP)
  • Scores of Afghan civilians and 13 American troops were killed on August 26 in a bombing claimed by Daesh terrorists
Updated 29 August 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States warned Saturday of a “specific, credible threat” near Kabul airport and urged its citizens to leave the area, days after a deadly attack on crowds fleeing Taliban rule in Afghanistan.
A series of urgent terror warnings have rattled evacuation efforts overseen by US forces, who have been forced into closer security cooperation with the Taliban to prevent a repeat of Thursday’s carnage at one of the facility’s main access gates.
“Due to a specific, credible threat, all US citizens in the vicinity of Kabul airport... should leave the airport area immediately,” the US Embassy in Kabul said in a security alert.
In its alert, the embassy noted the threat to “the South (Airport Circle) gate, the new Ministry of the Interior, and the gate near the Panjshir Petrol station on the northwest side of the airport.”
Earlier Saturday US President Joe Biden warned that his military commanders believed a fresh attack could come “in the next 24-36 hours,” calling the situation “extremely dangerous.”
Scores of Afghan civilians and 13 American troops were killed Thursday in the bombing claimed by the regional Islamic State-Khorasan group.

 

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Afghanistan Kabul airport Daesh

Taliban guard Kabul airport as most NATO troops leave Afghanistan

Taliban guard Kabul airport as most NATO troops leave Afghanistan
Updated 29 August 2021
AP

Taliban guard Kabul airport as most NATO troops leave Afghanistan

Taliban guard Kabul airport as most NATO troops leave Afghanistan
  • At least 169 Afghans and 13 US soldiers died in a Daesh suicide bomb attack at the crowded airport last week
Updated 29 August 2021
AP

KABUL, Afghanistan: Taliban forces sealed off Kabul’s airport on Saturday to most Afghans hoping for evacuation, as the US and its allies wound down a chaotic airlift that will end their troops’ two decades in Afghanistan.
Western leaders acknowledged that their withdrawal would mean leaving behind some of their citizens and many locals who helped them over the years, and they vowed to try to continue working with the Taliban to allow local allies to leave after President Joe Biden’s Tuesday’s deadline to withdraw from the country.
Although most of its allies had finished their evacuation flights, the US planned to keep its round-the-clock flights going until the deadline, saying 117,000 people had been evacuated since the Taliban claimed Kabul on Aug. 15. Biden warned Saturday that commanders had told him another attack was “highly likely in the next 24-36 hours.”
Britain was carrying out its final evacuation flights Saturday, though Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to “shift heaven and earth” to get more of those at risk from the Taliban to Britain by other means.
Britain’s ambassador to Afghanistan, Laurie Bristow, said in a video from Kabul airport and posted on Twitter that it was “time to close this phase of the operation now.”
“But we haven’t forgotten the people who still need to leave,” he said. “We’ll continue to do everything we can to help them. Nor have we forgotten the brave, decent people of Afghanistan. They deserve to live in peace and security.”
As the flow of planes leaving Kabul slowed, others arrived in locales around the world carrying Afghans who managed to secure places on the last evacuation flights, including in the Washington area, Philadelphia, Madrid, Birmingham, England, among others. Some were relieved and looking forward to starting their new lives far from the Taliban, but others were bitter about having to flee.
In Spain, evacuee Shabeer Ahmadi, a 29-year-old journalist targeted by the Taliban, said the United States had doomed the work he and others had put into making Afghanistan a better place by allowing the insurgent group to reclaim power.
“They abandoned the new generation of Afghanistan,” Ahmadi said.
An evacuation flight to Britain landed with an extra passenger on Saturday after the cabin crew delivered a baby girl mid-air, Turkish media reported. The parents named her Havva, or Eve, and she was at least the fourth baby known to have been born to Afghan mothers who went into labor on evacuation flights.
Meanwhile, families of Afghans killed in Thursday’s suicide bombing at the airport by an Daesh group affiliate continued burying their dead — at least 169 Afghans and 13 US service members died in the attack. Among those killed was Belal Azfali, a 36-year-old contractor for a US-funded project who had gone to the airport on his own, without his wife. His remains were so disfigured that he could only be identified when someone picked up the family’s repeated calls to the cellphone he had with him, relatives said.
The US on Saturday released the names of the 13 Marines, Navy and Army personnel who were killed in the bombing. They included at least one of the Marines — recently promoted Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee, 23 — who were seen in widely circulated photos cuddling Afghan infants they had temporarily rescued from the crush of the crowds outside the airport gates this month.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed Saturday that the group’s forces were holding some positions within the airport and were ready to peacefully take control of it as American forces flew out. But Pentagon spokesman John Kirby denied the claim.
The Taliban did deploy extra forces outside of the airport to prevent large crowds from gathering in the wake of Thursday’s bombing . New layers of checkpoints sprang up on roads leading to the airport, some manned by uniformed Taliban fighters with Humvees and night-vision goggles captured from Afghan security forces. Areas where the crowds had gathered over the past two weeks in the hopes of fleeing the country were largely empty.
Officials said US forces were taking every precaution at the airport, as there were concerns that IS, which is far more radical than the Taliban, could strike again. In his statement saying another attack was highly likely, Biden said a drone strike he ordered that killed what military officials described as two “high-profile” IS militants believed to have been involved in planning or facilitating attacks would not be his “last” response to Thursday’s suicide attack.
An Afghan who worked as a translator for the US military said he was with a group of people with permission to leave who tried to reach the airport late Friday. After passing through three checkpoints they were stopped at a fourth. An argument ensued, and the Taliban said they had been told by the Americans to only let US passport-holders through.
“I am so hopeless for my future,” the man later told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because of security concerns. “If the evacuation is over, what will happen to us?”
Kirby, the Pentagon spokesman, said Saturday that Afghans who had worked with American forces still were being allowed in.
According to a State Department spokesperson, 5,400 Americans and likely more have been safely evacuated from Afghanistan since Aug. 14, including nearly 300 Americans in the last day. Another 350 were still seeking to leave the country, and those were the only ones the department could confirm were still in Afghanistan.
As Tuesday’s deadline draws near and with the Taliban controlling nearly all of the country, hundreds of protesters, including many civil servants, gathered outside a bank while countless more lined up at cash machines. They said they hadn’t been paid for three to six months and were unable to withdraw cash. ATM machines were still operating, but withdrawals were limited to about $200 every 24 hours. Later Saturday, the central bank ordered commercial bank branches to open and allow customers to withdraw $200 per week, calling it a temporary measure.
The economic crisis, which predates the Taliban takeover, could give Western nations leverage as they urge Afghanistan’s new rulers to form a moderate, inclusive government and allow people to leave after Tuesday.
Afghanistan is heavily dependent on international aid, which covered around 75 percent of the toppled Western-backed government’s budget. The Taliban have said they want good relations with the international community and have promised a more moderate form of Islamic rule than when they last governed the country, but many Afghans are deeply skeptical.
The Taliban cannot access almost any of the central bank’s $9 billion in reserves, most of which is held by the New York Federal Reserve. The International Monetary Fund has also suspended the transfer of some $450 million. Without a regular supply of US dollars, the local currency is at risk of collapse, which could send the price of basic goods soaring.
Biden has said he will adhere to a self-imposed Tuesday deadline for withdrawing all US forces, and the Taliban have rejected any extension of the date. He and the leaders of other NATO allies said they would try to work with the Taliban to allow their nationals and Afghans who had worked with them to leave.
The Taliban has encouraged Afghans to stay, pledging amnesty even to those who fought against them, and has said commercial flights would resume after the US withdrawal, but it’s unclear if airlines will be willing to offer service.
The US and its allies have said they will continue providing humanitarian aid through the UN and other partners, but any broader engagement — including development assistance — is likely to hinge on whether the Taliban deliver on their promises of more moderate rule.

Topics: Taliban Kabul Afghanistan Taliban capture Kabul

Related

Last British civilian evacuation flight leaves Kabul
World
Last British civilian evacuation flight leaves Kabul
Special Erdogan weighing risks of Kabul airport deployment amid Turkey-Taliban talks
Middle-East
Erdogan weighing risks of Kabul airport deployment amid Turkey-Taliban talks

Filipinos air frustration over government’s handling of COVID-19 crisis

A health worker walks around to check on coronavirus disease patients admitted in the chapel of Quezon City General Hospital turned into a COVID-19 ward, in Quezon City, Philippines, August 20, 2021. (REUTERS)
A health worker walks around to check on coronavirus disease patients admitted in the chapel of Quezon City General Hospital turned into a COVID-19 ward, in Quezon City, Philippines, August 20, 2021. (REUTERS)
Updated 29 August 2021
Ellie Aben

Filipinos air frustration over government’s handling of COVID-19 crisis

A health worker walks around to check on coronavirus disease patients admitted in the chapel of Quezon City General Hospital turned into a COVID-19 ward, in Quezon City, Philippines, August 20, 2021. (REUTERS)
  • From Aug. 21, however, the government decided to ease the lockdown to spur economic activity in the country by lowering the status to MECQ until the end of the month, before extending it until Sept. 7
Updated 29 August 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Filipinos on Saturday expressed frustration over the government’s handling of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic as restrictions were extended in Metro Manila until Sept.7, a day after a record-breaking single-day tally of cases.
There was an all-time high of 19,441 infections on Saturday, surging past its second-highest single-day count of 17,231 cases on Aug. 20.
At least 1,935,700 cases and over 33,000 deaths have been recorded since the start of the pandemic, according to the Department of Health.
The DoH said over 1,760,013 patients have recovered from the disease, reflecting a 90.9 percent recovery rate.
On Saturday, Malacañang said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases had decided to retain the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) status of the capital region and its neighboring provinces of Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, and Laguna until Sept. 7.
Earlier this month, President Rodrigo Duterte had approved the return of tighter curbs, or enhanced community quarantine, from Aug. 6 to 20 in Metro Manila, a metropolis of 16 cities and home to more than 13 million people, due to the delta variant.
From Aug. 21, however, the government decided to ease the lockdown to spur economic activity in the country by lowering the status to MECQ until the end of the month, before extending it until Sept. 7.
The government’s decision faced intense criticism on Saturday, with many saying that extended “lockdowns will never address the root cause of the problem.”
“This administration fails in relation to the ever-growing health menace confronting us all. Its strategy on the imposition of lockdowns has proven time and again futile,” Pia Fajardo, a government employee, told Arab News.
She questioned why despite the strict implementation of health protocols, COVID-19 cases continued to increase across the Philippines.
“Why? Because this government lacks coordination with other agencies and reacts solely on how they see things, which I think has no scientific evidence. It’s all short-term planning,” Fajardo said.
“Our battle against COVID-19 is real. And since we, unfortunately, have a leader who refuses to see the sad realities of this disease, we will never win the war. We will continue to plunge in this lame cycle of surge-lockdown-surge,” she added.

FASTFACT

Anger comes as restrictions in Metro Manila and neighboring provinces extended until Sept. 7.

Leslie Miranda, an investor, is eager to get back to normal life and shared Fajardo’s concerns.
“Extending the lockdown is a futile attempt to contain something that cannot be contained. At best, it will only bring about a very brief respite for our healthcare system to catch up. But after lifting it, the number of cases goes up again,” Miranda said.
He explained that the COVID-19 virus, similar to all other viruses, “mutates all the time, and there will never be a 100 percent cure.”

“Considering that the vast majority of Filipinos live hand to mouth, lockdowns deprive them of what little livelihood they have,” Miranda said, adding that the government’s financial aid is insufficient.
Instead, he urged the government to “be innovative and pragmatic” in its approach to the outbreak.
“We have been in a lockdown for more than 1.5 years already. And yet, we are no better off, even worse, than the start. Meanwhile, other countries are already recovering,” he said.
However, the Health Ministry has repeatedly urged people to get vaccinated and flatten the curve in the Philippines, which has one of the highest COVID-19 case counts in Asia.

Miranda blamed the government’s “slow response” for a spike in COVID-19 cases.

“Let the results speak for themselves. For a long time, the government has been reactive rather than proactive. It is also very slow,” Miranda said.

He added that while it is good that more people are being inoculated against the disease, the process “needs to be faster.”

Last week, the Philippines approved the emergency use of Russia’s Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine. It has fully vaccinated only 17.26 million people out of its 110 million population.

Jose Marie Eslopor, a youth leader from Iloilo province, said that while “it has been 534 days since the Philippines went into a lockdown, 1.9 million Filipinos are infected with COVID-19,” making him “more anxious about my safety and security.”

“I’m confused whether to prioritize my job to put food on our table or to be safe and stay inside. Personally, I rate the government efforts as 2 out of 10,” he told Arab News.

“Imagine living in a pandemic lockdown for nearly two years but still we are not sure what protocols to implement,” he added.

Topics: Philippines

Related

Philippines’ Duterte extends coronavirus curbs as cases hit new record high
World
Philippines’ Duterte extends coronavirus curbs as cases hit new record high
Philippines approves commercial use of genetically engineered rice
World
Philippines approves commercial use of genetically engineered rice

Afghans protest in New Delhi demanding refugee status

Afghan nationals protest outside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office to urge the international community to help Afghan refugees, in New Delhi, India, August 26, 2021. (REUTERS)
Afghan nationals protest outside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office to urge the international community to help Afghan refugees, in New Delhi, India, August 26, 2021. (REUTERS)
Updated 29 August 2021

Afghans protest in New Delhi demanding refugee status

Afghan nationals protest outside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office to urge the international community to help Afghan refugees, in New Delhi, India, August 26, 2021. (REUTERS)
  • Nearly 21,000 Afghan refugees are in India but only a third are registered
  • So long as we don’t get a positive response from the UNHCR, we will continue our protest
Updated 29 August 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of Afghans continued their protests in the Indian capital on Saturday, demanding refugee status and a better future for their children as prospects of returning to their home country fade following the Taliban’s return to power.

It marked the sixth day of rallies outside the UN refugee agency’s office in New Delhi.
The insurgents took control of Kabul on Aug. 15, leading many to fear their takeover would threaten the hard-won rights of the past two decades.
There are nearly 21,000 Afghan refugees in India, but only a third are registered with the UNHCR. The rest wait in limbo as asylum seekers or to be granted refugee status.
“So long as we don’t get a positive response from the UNHCR, we will continue our protest,” Ahmad Zia Ghani, head of the Afghan Solidarity Committee in New Delhi and one of the protesters, told Arab News. “The UNHCR should give all Afghans in India refugees status, and the Indian government should give us a long-term visa.”
Other demands include a reference letter for donor embassies “so that Afghans can resettle in third countries.”
Every refugee who enters India must register with the UNHCR, the central agency which facilitates resettlement in another country granting asylum.
According to the ASC, only 6,000 Afghans are recognized as refugees, while the rest have been categorized as asylum seekers by the UNHCR.
India is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention or the 1967 Protocol Relating to the Status of Refugees, which means it is not legally bound to look after refugees settled in its territory or to ensure their rights.
While it grants long-term visas to registered refugees, asylum seekers have to apply for a visa every six months.
It means that thousands of Afghans face the uphill task of being recognized as refugees, fighting a complicated process mired in bureaucratic inertia.
A majority, including Ghani, who fled from Afghanistan 10 years ago, sought refuge in the capital’s Bhogal locality or Lajpat Nagar, also known as “Little Kabul.”
Lajpat Nagar was built for refugees from Pakistan after partition in 1947, but today it is home to thousands of Afghans who escaped from the Taliban in the past few decades.
The Taliban were infamous for their harsh and repressive policies, particularly for women, when they ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, barring them from education and work.
Ghani said he and his family of six faced huge economic difficulties since moving to New Delhi nine years ago, surviving on low earnings from odd jobs.
While “life is tough in India,” returning to Afghanistan was not an option, especially after the Taliban’s ascent to power in recent days, he explained.
“Due to the current situation in Afghanistan, and the definitive closure of incoming financial sources that Afghan refugees depended on ... we want the UNHCR and its partners to fully cover our essentials (and) living facilities henceforth until we leave India.”
Khalilullah Naderi, an Afghan student protester, moved to India from southeast Afghanistan’s Ghazni in 2015.
For the past three years, he has been studying at Delhi University under an Indian government’s scholarship program offered to 1,000 Afghan students every year.

Naderi said while that while he was “really thankful” to India for the opportunity and for providing security to his family, he did not see his future in India “as it does not give any rights to Afghans living here, and as a result, they cannot work here, they cannot have a bank account.”

“The problem with the UNHCR is that they have rejected some cases,” he told Arab News. “Where will these people go? They cannot go back to Afghanistan, and they become illegal in India if the UNHCR does not issue any card to them.”

Qurban Ali Mirzai, also known as Baba Saboor, was a renowned personality in Kabul’s theater and TV industry and escaped to India five years ago after he was “almost killed by the Taliban for my shows.”

Nowadays, he is busy shooting a short film on his mobile phone to explain the plight of Afghan refugees in India. He lamented the fact that the UNHCR “has done nothing” to resettle his family.

“I was a well-known name in Kabul, and I came to India thinking the UNHCR would help me in the resettlement of my family, (but) I see no future for my children and me,” Mirzai told Arab News. “We don’t have any rights here. My children cannot study here. They cannot marry here. I feel imprisoned in India.”

On Friday, Indian authorities said that Afghans moving to India in the past few days were being given a six-month visa.

“They are currently coming here under the six-month visa regime, and we will take it from here,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told reporters at a weekly press conference. “It’s an evolving situation, and making a long-term plan is not the best of ideas, considering the last few days.”

Rights groups, however, say that India cannot “abdicate its democratic and sovereign responsibility” to protect people who live under its jurisdiction.

“The failure is with the Indian government,” Suhas Chakma, director of the Rights & Risks Analysis Group, told Arab News. “Once they have come and sought refuge in India, whether the refugee status has been given by the UNHCR or some other entity does not matter. They live within the jurisdiction of the union of India. India has a greater moral responsibility now to give refugee status to those who fled Afghanistan in the past and are fleeing now. If it is not fulfilling its responsibility, then it is against its own democratic conventions and security interests.”

Topics: Afghan nationals protest in New Delhi

Related

‘Just the clothes on me’: Afghans escape to new US life
World
‘Just the clothes on me’: Afghans escape to new US life

160,000 protest in France against COVID-19 health pass rules

160,000 protest in France against COVID-19 health pass rules
Updated 28 August 2021
AFP

160,000 protest in France against COVID-19 health pass rules

160,000 protest in France against COVID-19 health pass rules
  • By early evening the authorities had logged 222 separate protest actions
  • Sixteen people were arrested and three police officers slightly injured in what was the seventh consecutive weekend of Covid protests
Updated 28 August 2021
AFP

PARIS: A total of 160,000 people protested across France on Saturday, the interior ministry said, angered at the country’s Covid health pass system which they say unfairly restricts the unvaccinated.
By early evening the authorities had logged 222 separate protest actions, including 14,500 people who turned out in Paris.
Sixteen people were arrested and three police officers slightly injured in what was the seventh consecutive weekend of Covid protests.
“The vaccine isn’t the solution,” said retiree Helene Vierondeels, who attended a right-wing protest in Paris.
“We should rather be stopping the closures of hospital beds and continuing the barrier measures,” she added.
In Bordeaux, several protesters said they were refusing to get their children vaccinated, just days before the start of the new school year.
“We aren’t laboratory rats,” said one 11-year-old boy who was marching with his father.
“We live in a free country, there are no figures that justify mass vaccinations,” his father said, likening the increased pressure to vaccinate to rape.
Under the Covid pass system, introduced progressively since mid-July, anyone wishing to enter a restaurant, theater, cinema, long-distance train, or large shopping center must show proof of vaccination or a negative test.
The government insists the pass is necessary to encourage vaccination uptake and avoid a fourth national lockdown, with the unvaccinated accounting for most of the Covid-19 patients admitted to hospital.
Saturday’s overall figure was slightly down on the 175,000 protesters who turned out the previous weekend.
Around 200,000 people have marched on previous weekends, according to interior ministry figures.
Organizers claim the real numbers were double the estimates announced by police.
The protest movement has brought together conspiracy theorists, anti-vaxxers, former members of the “Yellow Vest” anti-government movement, as well as people concerned that the current system unfairly creates a two-tier society.

Topics: France Protests unvaccinated #covid-19

Related

Sudan receives over 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from France
Middle-East
Sudan receives over 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from France
France’s COVID-19 hospitalizations highest in 2 months
World
France’s COVID-19 hospitalizations highest in 2 months

Latest updates

US Gulf Coast residents flee ‘extremely dangerous’ Hurricane Ida
US Gulf Coast residents flee ‘extremely dangerous’ Hurricane Ida
US warns of ‘specific, credible threat’ near Kabul airport
German soldiers process evacuees at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 28, 2021. (US Marine Corps photo via AP)
Aldar launches new project ‘Magnolias’ at Yas Acres
Customers can choose from two-, three-, and four-bedroom townhouses, three- and four-bedroom duplexes, and four-, five- and six-bedroom
Careem enhances offers for corporate employees
Careem’s round-the-clock services provide convenience to its corporate customers.
BMW Middle East names Osama Sherif as new head of corporate communications
Osama Sherif

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.