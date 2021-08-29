You are here

  • Home
  • US Open Preview: Osaka gunning for hat trick of wins as Arab stars Ons Jabeur and Mayar Sherif make history

US Open Preview: Osaka gunning for hat trick of wins as Arab stars Ons Jabeur and Mayar Sherif make history

US Open Preview: Osaka gunning for hat trick of wins as Arab stars Ons Jabeur and Mayar Sherif make history
Ons Jabeur of Tunisia. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pf8zu

Updated 29 August 2021
Reem Abulleil

US Open Preview: Osaka gunning for hat trick of wins as Arab stars Ons Jabeur and Mayar Sherif make history

US Open Preview: Osaka gunning for hat trick of wins as Arab stars Ons Jabeur and Mayar Sherif make history
  • For first time since 2003, New York will not see Serena or Venus Williams in season’s final Grand Slam
Updated 29 August 2021
Reem Abulleil

With full crowds returning to the US Open and its majestic Arthur Ashe Stadium, the 2021 Grand Slam season is set to go out with a bang in New York this upcoming fortnight.

For the first time since 2003, both Serena and Venus Williams will miss the tournament, but there is still plenty to look forward to in the women’s draw amid the absence of the iconic sisters.

Here is a look at the main talking points as we enter the final major of the year.

Osaka going for a New York hat trick

Defending champion Naomi Osaka has not played much since she withdrew from Roland Garros for mental health reasons after her opening round match.

The Japanese superstar’s most recent appearances were third-round exits at the Tokyo Olympics and Cincinnati. But despite her lack of momentum, Osaka says that she is “feeling good” about where her game is as she prepares for her campaign for a third US Open crown.

“I feel pretty confident with where I am right now,” the No. 3 seed said on Friday.

Osaka is 17-2 in Grand Slam first rounds and opens her campaign against Czech world No. 87 Marie Bouzkova. She is gunning for a fifth Grand Slam title, which would see her take sole possession of third place on the list of active major champions on the women’s tour — trailing only Serena and Venus, and steering clear of Kim Clijsters.

Last year, Osaka felt like she was competing in New York with “a higher purpose,” as she wore seven different masks for each of her seven matches, emblazoned with names of Black victims of police brutality. Her urge to spread the message ultimately helped her claim the title.

“Definitely for me, I’m the type of player that plays better if I have a reason, or if I have a goal or if I’m driven about something,” she said.

“In New York last year the biggest goal for me was just to push that message across. I feel like I did well there. Right now, I don’t really have that big of a message to push across at all. So it’s going to be really interesting to see what drives me.

“Of course, I’m a competitor and I want to win. There’s that feeling of wanting to do better than last year.”

Barty seems unstoppable

With five titles to her name this season, including Wimbledon last month and most recently Cincinnati, world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty is the clear favorite for the US Open crown.

The Australian owns a tour-leading 40 match wins this year and is halfway to a career Grand Slam, following triumphs at the 2019 French Open and Wimbledon 2021.

Barty is the top seed at the US Open for the first time and the sixth time overall in her career at the majors.

“I think that she’s had an amazing year. It’s really cool to see someone play so consistently,” Osaka said of Barty.

“I would say she seems really determined and really focused. I know that she hasn’t gone home since Australia, so that’s a lot of traveling for her. I don’t think I’m the type of person that could do that. It’s so good for the sport, I would say.”

Jabeur and Sherif make Arab tennis history

For the first time ever, two Arab women will feature in the US Open main draw, with Tunisian No. 20 seed Ons Jabeur kicking off her campaign against French veteran Alize Cornet, and Egyptian Mayar Sherif earning a lucky loser spot after falling in the final round of qualifying. She will take on Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina.

Earlier this month, Sherif became the first Egyptian player since 1978 — and the first Egyptian woman ever — to crack the top 100 in the world rankings.

“It’s important for me to always break barriers as an Egyptian tennis player and to pave the way for the next generations,” she said.

“Of course if I want to move forward I have the burden to break barriers and I like that kind of pressure, because I want to go for more — I always want more. I have very high ambitions, and I believe in myself and I know this is just the start.”

Fearless Sabalenka hungry for more

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka got the monkey off her back at Wimbledon last month when she finally made it past the fourth round for the first time at a major, going on to reach the semifinals.

Ranked a career-high No. 2 in the world, Sabalenka says that her five-year journey with her sports psychologist helped her conquer fears, and that she is now keen to go even further this fortnight at the US Open.

“I feel like all those conversations with my psychologist definitely helped me to put my focus on the right spot, on myself instead of everything around,” said Sabalenka, who opens against Serbia’s Nina Stojanovic on Monday.

“I’m working for five years. Only right now I’ve started to be honest with her about the Grand Slams, and I’ve started to maybe be more open with her, saying that actually I was afraid of something.

“It's a long process. It’s a long way — a long journey actually.”

Svitolina coming in with momentum

Former US Open semifinalist Elina Svitolina enters New York fresh off a title run in Chicago and a heroic bronze-medal showing in Tokyo.

The No. 5 seed is relieved that she was able to turn her season around, admitting that she had to endure many “low moments” throughout the year before making the podium at the Olympics.

“What was difficult is definitely mental exhaustion, because this year I had some really low moments,” Svitolina told reporters in Chicago on Saturday.

“Maybe from the side it didn’t look like that, but I really felt things were tough mentally for me because I had some really tough moments, especially in the Grand Slams. And at some point it gets tougher and tougher to carry, it’s kind of like a rucksack you have on your back and you’re collecting tough moments.

“Lots of things happening were happening — private life, then tennis, then COVID-19 as well.”

Svitolina chose to play in Chicago in an effort to regain her confidence and the decision has clearly paid off. She faces Canadian qualifier Rebecca Marino in the US Open first round.

Topics: Ons Jabeur US Open Naomi Osaka Mayar Sherif

Related

Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur looks to continue remarkable season with Olympic glory
Sport
Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur looks to continue remarkable season with Olympic glory
Ashleigh Barty adds the Wimbledon crown to her 2019 French Open title
Sport
Ashleigh Barty adds the Wimbledon crown to her 2019 French Open title

Verstappen wins rain-marred Belgian GP after short restart

Verstappen wins rain-marred Belgian GP after short restart
Updated 29 August 2021
AP

Verstappen wins rain-marred Belgian GP after short restart

Verstappen wins rain-marred Belgian GP after short restart
  • The race was shortened to last one hour with only half points awarded to the winner
Updated 29 August 2021
AP

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium: Max Verstappen won a rain-soaked Belgian Grand Prix when it was finally called off Sunday after it restarted under a safety car nearly three hours later than its scheduled time.
The race was shortened to last one hour with only half points awarded to the winner, who needed to complete only two laps to earn points.
“Now, in hindsight, it was important to get the pole position,” Red Bull driver Verstappen said. “But it was a shame not to do proper laps.”
He was leading from Williams driver George Russell and Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton on Lap 4 when the restarted race ended after roughly 10 minutes with rain still lashing down.
“Of course it’s a win but not how you want to win,” Verstappen said. “Credit to all the fans who stayed here for so long. They are the real winners today.”
Verstappen’s sixth win of the season was the 16th of his career and stopped Hamilton earning a record-extending 100th win, while also trimming his overall lead from eight points to three.
Verstappen collected 12.5 points instead of 25, with Russell getting nine for his second career podium and Hamilton picking up 7.5.
Fans cheered loudly from the stands and the hills around the track when it was announced the race would start again at 6:17 p.m. local time (1617 GMT) — 3 hours, 17 minutes after it normally would have.
But after just 10 minutes of Verstappen rolling cautiously behind the safety car it was suspended for a second time at just before 6:30 p.m.
“I really hope the fans get their money back today,” Hamilton said. “They were incredible.”
The first time the race was suspended was shortly after 3:30 p.m. local time following a formation lap.
The 7-kilometer (4.3-mile) Spa-Francorchamps circuit was totally drenched. Soaked fans huddled under large umbrellas on muddy banks as they waited for the worst of the rain to pass. The thick clouds and mist hanging over the Ardennes forest also gave the circuit a daunting look and made for poor visibility.
When the drivers embarked on their formation laps the first time around, several complained.
“I really can’t see anything,” said Hamilton, who was chasing a fifth win at the track.
The decision to suspend the start was made a few moments later.
“It’s wet, but I think it’s fine to race,” said Verstappen who started from pole for the sixth time this season and ninth overall.
His teammate Sergio Perez appeared to be out of the race before it even started, sliding off the track during the warmup lap at around 2:30 p.m. and damaging his front suspension.
Red Bull asked race control if Perez could start the race if they repaired his car in time. The FIA said it was considering the request and later announced Perez would be allowed to start from the pit lane.
At 5 p.m. a further delay was announced.
McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo entertained the fans waiting in the grandstand from the pit lane. In his 200th F1 race, the popular Australian made extravagant hand gestures and waved to them as they chanted “Daniel, Daniel.”
“I obviously feel for them,” Ricciardo said. “We’re in it together but circumstances are out of our control.”
It was a poor show for F1 — following some thrilling races this season — but for Russell it was a huge race for his career.
Russell, who came through the Mercedes young driver program, is being touted as a possible Mercedes driver next year if the team does not renew Valtteri Bottas’ contract. Bottas was 12th and scored no points.
Russell started from second following a brilliant qualifying session on Saturday that really caught the eye.
“We don’t often get rewarded for a great qualifying but today we absolutely did,” he said. “There’s been so much hard work over the past few years and here we are on the podium.”
Hamilton was critical of those who had let the race go ahead, he felt, for the sake of it.
”They sent us out for the two laps behind the safety car to get a race,” the seven-time F1 champion said. “You couldn’t really see five meters in front of you. It was hard to even see down the straight. You couldn’t go flat out.”
The next race is the Dutch GP next weekend, where tens of thousands of orange-clad home fans will be roaring on their countryman Verstappen as he looks to reclaim the championship lead.

Topics: Belgian Grand Prix Max Verstappen Red Bull Lewis Hamilton

Related

Max Verstappen masters rain to claim Belgian Grand Prix pole, George Russell in second
Sport
Max Verstappen masters rain to claim Belgian Grand Prix pole, George Russell in second
Max Verstappen's latest pole was on his team's home track at the Red Bull ring, where he won from pole last weekend. (AFP)
Sport
Max Verstappen takes pole for Austrian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton 4th

Son shines as Spurs go top of Premier League, Greenwood fires Man Utd

Son shines as Spurs go top of Premier League, Greenwood fires Man Utd
Updated 29 August 2021
AFP

Son shines as Spurs go top of Premier League, Greenwood fires Man Utd

Son shines as Spurs go top of Premier League, Greenwood fires Man Utd
  • Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have made a flawless start to the new domestic season
Updated 29 August 2021
AFP

LONDON: Son Heung-min sent Tottenham to the top of the Premier League as the South Korean’s free-kick clinched a 1-0 win against Watford, while Mason Greenwood’s late strike fired Manchester United to a record-breaking 1-0 victory at Wolves on Sunday.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have made a flawless start to the new domestic season and they sit two points clear of second placed West Ham after a third successive victory.

Son settled a hard-fought clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when his free-kick caught Watford keeper Daniel Bachmann out of position in the first half.

After their protracted search for a manager to succeed to Jose Mourinho dragged on throughout the close-season, Tottenham were in danger of becoming a laughing stock.

Nuno was far from their first choice, but the former Wolves boss has hit the ground running north London.

Three consecutive 1-0 wins, including one against Premier League champions Manchester City, as well as progress in the Europa Conference League, suggest Tottenham could enjoy a better season than expected. 

Nuno is the first Tottenham manager since Arthur Rowe in 1949 to win his first three league games in charge.

“We knew the threat of Watford, we managed it well. I’m very happy because the players worked very hard,” Nuno said.

Watford midfielder Moussa Sissoko was back at Tottenham, just two days after leaving for the Hornets and he nearly laid on an early goal.

Sissoko picked out Juraj Kucka and his shot was headed off the line by Eric Dier.

Tottenham took the lead in the 42nd minute when Son swung in a free-kick from the left wing and Bachmann was caught out as it sailed past him into the far corner.

It was Son’s second goal of the season after the forward’s winner against Manchester City on the opening weekend.

At Molineux, Manchester United set an English top-flight record for unbeaten away league games in their first match since agreeing a blockbuster deal to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus.

Portugal star Ronaldo, who will return to United 12 years after leaving to join Real Madrid, was not available to make his second club debut this weekend as he waits to officially complete the move.

While Ronaldo waits in the wings, unbeaten United had Greenwood to thank for their second win in three matches.

As United fans waved Portugal flags and chanted “Viva Ronaldo,” 19-year-old forward Greenwood scored for the third successive game.

United have now gone 28 successive away league games without defeat, passing the mark they shared with Arsenal.

“It’s a special goal. Of course the keeper maybe could have saved it but he hit it so quickly,” said United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who confirmed Ronaldo is expected to feature against Newcastle on September 11.

“Both sides could have won it, of course we were under pressure for a spell but we had most of the possession.”

Solskjaer’s team were indebted to David De Gea for a superb double save that kept the score level before Greenwood’s winner.

De Gea blocked Romain Saiss’s close-range header from a corner, then somehow spread himself to thwart the defender’s close-range follow-up.

Greenwood made Wolves pay for that miss in the 80th minute when he took Raphael Varane’s pass and hit a low shot that flashed under keeper Jose Sa.

Wolves claimed Paul Pogba had fouled Ruben Neves in the build-up to the goal, but referee Mike Dean and VAR ignored their protests.

United climbed to third place, while Wolves remained pointless and goalless under new boss Bruno Lage.

Patrick Bamford rescued a 1-1 draw for Leeds at Burnley.

Sean Dyche’s side took the lead in the 61st minute when Leeds failed to clear a corner and Matt Lowton’s shot was flicked in by Chris Wood from six yards.

But Leeds striker Bamford celebrated his first call-up to the England squad this week with the 86th minute equalizer.

Jamie Shackleton’s shot was deflected into Bamford’s path and he tapped in for his first goal this season.

Topics: Son Heung-min Tottenham Manchester United Ronaldo

Related

Update Manchester United agree deal with Juventus for return of Cristiano Ronaldo
Sport
Manchester United agree deal with Juventus for return of Cristiano Ronaldo
Tuchel praises 10-man Chelsea’s response as ‘world turned upside down’ at Liverpool
Sport
Tuchel praises 10-man Chelsea’s response as ‘world turned upside down’ at Liverpool

Saudi Arabia hosts Kingdom’s first netball tournament — onboard a cruise ship

Saudi Arabia hosts Kingdom’s first netball tournament — onboard a cruise ship
Updated 22 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia hosts Kingdom’s first netball tournament — onboard a cruise ship

Saudi Arabia hosts Kingdom’s first netball tournament — onboard a cruise ship
  • The tournament was held on the 4,500-passenger MSC Bellissima ship in the Red Sea
  • Netball Saudi is one of 16 sports federations and committees announced by the Saudi Olympic Committee in May
Updated 22 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has held the Kingdom’s first netball tournament onboard a cruise ship.
The event was held on the 4,500-passenger MSC Bellissima ship in the Red Sea. It was hosted by Saudi Netball, in collaboration with Sports for All and the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA).
The women-dominated sport is being promoted as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to increase women’s participation in sport as part of a healthy and active lifestyle, STA said.
“Netball is an ideal sport to introduce across schools in the Kingdom,” said Princess Ghada bint Abdullah, chairwoman of Netball Saudi, adding: “As a game, netball is inviting, accessible, encouraging, fun, and inclusive. Its game rules ensure the equal participation of all players on the court.” 
She said that “in netball, everyone contributes equally to the success of the team, regardless of the individual role they play. It is the perfect expression of an inclusive society.”
Just two teams took part in the three-round tournament. The 16 players ranging from 13-23 years old came from the Riyadh-based Golden Sports Academy.
“Inclusion, the diversification of sports, and accessibility to sporting activities are three key objectives that drive our efforts to develop the sport across Saudi’s communities,” said Prince Khalid bin Al-Waleed, chairman of the Sports for All Federation.
He said his organization “sees a sizeable opportunity to support the development of netball in Saudi Arabia.”
Netball Saudi is one of 16 sports federations and committees announced by the Saudi Olympic Committee in May, as part of the committee’s effort to widen the range of sports offered and the number of sporting communities in the Kingdom, STC said.

Topics: Saudi Netball Saudi Arabia Red Sea Cruise Ship Golden Sports Academy Netball Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) MSC Bellissima Princess Ghada bint Abdullah Prince Khalid bin Al-Waleed Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) Saudi Olympic Committee

Related

Anghami honors Saudi Olympic medal winner with song
Media
Anghami honors Saudi Olympic medal winner with song
Saudi Arabia’s Abdulrahman Al-Qurashi out of 400m T53 competition at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
Sport
Saudi Arabia’s Abdulrahman Al-Qurashi out of 400m T53 competition at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Lionel Messi in PSG squad for first time and poised for debut

Lionel Messi in PSG squad for first time and poised for debut
Updated 29 August 2021
AFP

Lionel Messi in PSG squad for first time and poised for debut

Lionel Messi in PSG squad for first time and poised for debut
  • Coach Mauricio Pochettino had indicated that all three of PSG’s golden trio would be in his squad for the first time
Updated 29 August 2021
AFP

PARIS: Lionel Messi was named in the Paris Saint-Germain squad for the first time on Sunday morning suggesting the breathless wait for his Ligue 1 debut could end at Reims.
Coach Mauricio Pochettino had indicated on Saturday that all three of PSG’s golden trio would be in his squad for the first time.
On Sunday he made that official, naming Neymar, who also has yet to play this season, and Kylian Mbappe in his squad for the trip to Reims for the evening match.
With two days left in the transfer window, this could be the only time the three stars play as team-mates.
While Messi, who joined PSG on August 10, is poised to say hello to French football, Mbappe could be bidding it adieu.
The World Cup winner’s future is still uncertain after Real Madrid reportedly made a bid to buy him. The rumored fee would be the biggest paid for a player by any club other than PSG.
PSG are taking 22 players to Reims, but only 11 start with nine more on the bench.
On Saturday Pochettino said Messi was “very motivated” to play.
Since it seemed unlikely the coach would take the six-time Ballon D’Or winner along and not put him on the team sheet, the question that remained tantalizingly unanswered was: whether Messi would start at the Stade Auguste-Delaune, or would he tease from the substitutes’ bench?
Messi and Neymar both missed the first two league games as they worked their way to match fitness after demanding summers. They met in the Copa America final on July 10 in Brazil as Argentina won to earn Messi his first international trophy.
They will be reunited as team-mates for the first time since PSG broke the bank to attract the Neymar for Barcelona in 2017.
The possible symbolism of Messi’s first official appearance for PSG in Reims, where French kings were traditionally crowned, was not lost on sports daily L’Equipe.
“Leo I, a king in Reims,” it wrote on its front page declaring his possible selection a “coronation.”
Le Parisien pointed to the local club’s history as home to “three of the most beautiful artists of this game.” A Reims squad led by Just Fontaine and Raymond Kopa reached the first ever European Cup final in 1956.

Topics: Lionel Messi PSG football

Related

Barcelona's players celebrate during the Spanish League football match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on August 15, 2021. (AFP) Barcelona, Catalonia, (AFP)
Sport
No Messi, no problem as Barcelona take ‘leap into unknown’ with victory
PSG nets €15m from fan token sales as club pays part of Messi fee in crypto asset
Business & Economy
PSG nets €15m from fan token sales as club pays part of Messi fee in crypto asset

Algeria beats Palestine to reach semifinals of 2021 Arab Women’s Cup

Algeria beats Palestine to reach semifinals of 2021 Arab Women’s Cup
Updated 29 August 2021
Arab News

Algeria beats Palestine to reach semifinals of 2021 Arab Women’s Cup

Algeria beats Palestine to reach semifinals of 2021 Arab Women’s Cup
  • The 4-1 win means the North African nation joins hosts Egypt in the last four
Updated 29 August 2021
Arab News

Algeria has booked its place in the semifinals of the 2021 Arab Women’s Cup after beating Palestine 4-1 on Saturday at the Police Academy Stadium in Cairo.

The North African nation becomes the second team after hosts Egypt to confirm its place in the last four of the tournament, organized by the Union of Arab Football Association and taking place from Aug. 24 to Sept. 6.

The coach of the Algerian national team, Radhia Fertoul, rested several of her regular starters in favor of some of the reserves, who proved good enough to win the match comfortably.

Rahma Ben Achoush broke the deadlock to give Algeria a 1-0 half-time lead, but Lauren Tannas managed to equalize for Palestine at the beginning of the second half.

The Algerians were not to be denied however, as Ben Achoush completed her hattrick either side of a goal by Naima Bohni to ensure a 4-1 win.

After two rounds of matches, Group A sees already-qualified Egypt leading the standings with a maximum of six points, with Tunisia on four, Lebanon on 1 and Sudan yet to get on the board.

Meanwhile, Group B sees Algeria with six points from two matches, while Jordan and Palestine — with no points — will play each other on Tuesday with the winner progressing to the semifinals.

Topics: football Arab Women's Cup 2021

Related

Egypt overwhelms Sudan 10-0 in Arab Women’s Cup 2021 opener
Sport
Egypt overwhelms Sudan 10-0 in Arab Women’s Cup 2021 opener
Team coaches speak to the press in Cairo ahead of the start of the Arab Women's Cup 2021. (Arriyadiyah)
Sport
Arab Women’s Cup 2021 set to kick off in Cairo

Latest updates

Syrian army bombards rebels in birthplace of uprising
Syrian army bombards rebels in birthplace of uprising
Egypt issues instructions to remove books on extremism from mosques
Egyptian policewomen, wearing protective face shields, stand at attention at the Sharm el-Sheikh international airport. (AFP file photo)
Saudi air defenses intercept 2 Houthi drones launched toward the Kingdom
Saudi air defenses intercept 2 Houthi drones launched toward the Kingdom
Saudi Arabia records highest-ever non-oil exports in June 2021
Saudi Arabia records highest-ever non-oil exports in June 2021
Can fuel subsidy cuts halt Lebanon’s descent into darkness?
Can fuel subsidy cuts halt Lebanon’s descent into darkness?

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.