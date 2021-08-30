You are here

India's Ladakh region gets 'world's highest altitude movie theater'

At an altitude of more than 11,500 feet, the mobile theater can seat up to 120 people. (Supplied)
At an altitude of more than 11,500 feet, the mobile theater can seat up to 120 people. (Supplied)
India’s Ladakh region gets ‘world’s highest altitude movie theater’
Updated 30 August 2021

India’s Ladakh region gets ‘world’s highest altitude movie theater’

At an altitude of more than 11,500 feet, the mobile theater can seat up to 120 people. (Supplied)
  • It’s affordable too — with tickets costing 70 rupees, about $1, it is at least five times cheaper to watch films at the mobile theatres than at cinemas in cities
Updated 30 August 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: An inflatable movie hall in India’s remote Himalayan region of Ladakh is proving to be the height of entertainment for its bored residents by screening the latest films and providing much-needed respite in the “world’s highest altitude cinema theater.”
At 11,562 feet, the mobile facility can seat 120 people in the temperature-controlled theater in Leh, the capital of Ladakh, which borders Chinese-controlled Tibet and lacks access to mainstream cinemas.
PictureTime Digiplex, the private company which installed the theater, said the initiative was an “attempt to bring cinema watching experience to remote areas” in the region.
“It is the world’s first mobile digital movie theater, basically built for new-release films,” Sushil Chaudhary, organizer of the theater and owner of PictureTime Digiplex, told Arab News.
The first film to be screened at the theater was Bollywood’s “Bell Bottom”, starring Akshay Kumar, on Aug. 22, followed by “Sekool,” a Ladakh-based documentary depicting the life of the Changpa nomads in the area.
Chaudhary, who initiated the project in 2015 and later patented the idea for an inflatable theater, said the first mobile theater was installed during the 2016 Goa Film Festival.

• PictureTime Digiplex, the private company which installed the theater, said the initiative is an ‘attempt to bring cinema watching experience to remote areas’ in the region.

• Ladakh, a federally administered Union Territory of India, is at the center of a territorial dispute between India and China since last year.

It costs $65,000 to set up one roving theater, which Chaudhary funds through his company.
“Right now, we are setting up these theaters in the extremely remote areas of India. We have set up five units in Arunachal Pradesh (a northeastern state bordering China) and plan to set up three more units in Ladakh,” Chaudhary said.
The idea, he explained, is “not just to take popular Bollywood movies” to remote areas but to screen “good, low budget movies and documentaries” which are not released across India, as well.
India, the world’s second-most populous nation with 1.3 billion people, has a massive film industry that turns out about 1,000 films a year, more than a fifth of which are in the dominant Hindi language.
However, since the start of the pandemic last year and the subsequent closure of cinema halls, filmmakers have been making the transition to screen films on digital platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime to feed movie-hungry audiences.
Chaudhary says he wants to provide an all-inclusive platform with mobile movie theaters.
“We want to become an even platform for all filmmakers,” he said, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic upended their plans for a commercial launch.
While each theater can seat 120 people, only 80 are allowed entry at the moment as part of social distancing measures and COVID-19 health protocols.
“Next, we plan to set up 100 screens in 100 days, and we will display new movies every day,” Chaudhary said.
“We identified three locations in each district, and the theater will move to the three locations every tenth day,” he added.
For this purpose, the mobile digital theater is mounted on a truck and driven to the next location, where it is dismantled and set up for its next set of viewers. The entire process takes between four to five hours.
The primary source of entertainment for the residents of Ladakh is watching TV at home or in restaurants.

Since the theatre was installed in Leh, it has been at full capacity. It’s affordable too — with tickets costing 70 rupees, about $1, it is at least five times cheaper to watch films at the mobile theatres than at cinemas in cities, and locals such as Tsering Angmo are very pleased. “We don’t have any source of entertainment in Ladakh. To have an experience of multiplex and Dolby sound high up in the mountains is a wonderful experience,” he said.
“Whenever I go to Delhi, I go to the theatre to watch Bollywood movies. Now we have that experience in Ladakh itself. It’s amazing,” he added.

Leh shopkeeper Tsulten Dorjay agrees and said he was excited about “the opportunity to watch local documentary films too.”

Ladakh, a federally administered Union Territory of India, is at the center of a territorial dispute between India and China since last year.

In June, Indian and Chinese troops came to blows in the Galwan Valley of the region, resulting in the deaths of at least 20 Indian soldiers and a few Chinese troops.

Both countries maintain a high mobilization of the troops in the disputed territory.

Some Indonesian students return to schools, at a distance

Some Indonesian students return to schools, at a distance
Updated 59 min 16 sec ago
AP

Some Indonesian students return to schools, at a distance

Some Indonesian students return to schools, at a distance
  • The city administration had initially planned to reopen schools in June
Updated 59 min 16 sec ago
AP

JAKARTA, Indonesia: School bells in some parts of Indonesia’s capital have rung again after classes closed by the coronavirus for more than a year were allowed to start reopening on Monday now that the daily count of new COVID-19 cases continues to decline.
A total of 610 schools that have passed the required tests by the Jakarta Education Agency reopened their doors for the first time since the pandemic started, though with many precautions still in place.
The city administration had initially planned to reopen schools in June, but the plan was postponed as another wave of infections triggered by the highly contagious delta variant engulfed the country.
“We had been past the peak of the second wave of COVID-19 infections,” Jakarta Vice Governor Ahmad Riza Patria told reporters on Monday, adding that they hope to reopen all schools in January.
There are about 5,341 schools in Jakarta, ranging from elementary to high school, according to government data.
“I feel nervous,” said Akila Malawa, a 12-year-old student going to class for the first time in more than a year at the Suluh junior high school. “But I’m so happy to see my friends again.”
“I hope that coronavirus in Indonesia will end, so, I can go to school and meet friends every day,” said her classmate, Amalwin Harjodisastra.
Schools in several other cities outside Jakarta were also to reopen on Monday.
Even as schools reopen, government guidelines for school facilities have changed many class traditions. Chatting in class is not allowed, facemasks must be worn at all times and no one can leave class for recess. Schools must slash class capacity to 50 percent by holding classes in two shifts. Teachers must be vaccinated.
In person schooling will be blended with remote learning and gradually increase based on the government’s evaluation of the situation.
Indonesia’s Health Ministry reported 7,427 new infections in the past 24 hours on Sunday, the lowest daily total since June 9. There has been a steady decline since the peak on July 15, when more than 56,000 cases were recorded in a single day.
Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous country, has recorded more than 4 million infections since the pandemic began.
Once the country’s COVID-19 epicenter, Jakarta has been seeing declines in both active cases and new cases since mid-July, from more than 100,000 active cases per day to below 8,000 a day and from more than 10,000 new cases per day to below 500.
Also, patients are not being turned away from hospitals like in the past as the bed occupancy rate has declined in several regions. The Central Jakarta Health Service says the bed occupancy rate in several hospitals in Jakarta is now below 30 percent.
Restrictions on public activities, which the government credits with helping to ease pressure on hospitals, are being eased in the capital. Authorities in Jakarta have reopened malls, places of worship and outdoor sport venues since mid-August with certain capacity limits, and people must show they’ve been vaccinated.
Last month, Indonesia began vaccinating those aged between 12 and 18.
Indonesia began vaccinating earlier than many other countries in Southeast Asia. The country aims to inoculate more than 208 million of its 270 million people by March 2022, but authorities have only fully vaccinated 34.8 million people and partially vaccinated another 26.7 million so far.

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Updated 54 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
  • Pfizer said it recognized there could be rare reports of myocarditis after vaccinations, but such side effects were extremely rare
  • Health ministry said other medical issues at the same time could have influenced the outcome after vaccination
Updated 54 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

WELLINGTON: New Zealand reported its first recorded death linked to US drugmaker Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, the health ministry said on Monday, after a woman suffered a rare side effect leading to inflammation of her heart muscle.
The news of the death comes as the country battles an outbreak of the Delta variant after nearly six months of being virus free. It followed a review by an independent panel monitoring the safety of the vaccines.
“This is the first case in New Zealand where a death in the days following vaccination has been linked to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine,” the ministry said in a statement, without giving the woman’s age.
The vaccine monitoring panel attributed the death to myocarditis, a rare, but known, side effect of the Pfizer vaccine, the ministry added.
Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle that can limit the organ’s ability to pump blood and can cause changes in heartbeat rhythms.
In response, Pfizer said it recognized there could be rare reports of myocarditis after vaccinations, but such side effects were extremely rare.
“Pfizer takes adverse events that are potentially associated with our vaccine very seriously,” it told Reuters.
“We closely monitor all such events and collect relevant information to share with worldwide regulatory authorities.”  
The health ministry said other medical issues at the same time could have influenced the outcome after vaccination.
But the vaccine’s benefit outstripped risks from side effects, it added.
“The benefits of vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine continue to greatly outweigh the risk of both COVID-19 infection and vaccine side effects, including myocarditis.”
New Zealand has provisionally approved use of the Pfizer/BioNTech, Janssen and AstraZeneca vaccines, but only the Pfizer produced vaccine has been approved for rollout to the public.
Monday’s 53 new cases took New Zealand’s tally of infections in the current outbreak to 562, amid a nationwide lockdown enforced this month to limit spread of the Delta variant.

North Korea appears to have resumed nuclear reactor operation – UN atomic agency

North Korea appears to have resumed nuclear reactor operation – UN atomic agency
Updated 30 August 2021
AP

North Korea appears to have resumed nuclear reactor operation – UN atomic agency

North Korea appears to have resumed nuclear reactor operation – UN atomic agency
  • North’s main nuclear complex in Yongbyon, north of Pyongyang, produces plutonium
  • The IAEA has not had access to Yongbyon or other locations in North Korea since 2009
Updated 30 August 2021
AP

SEOUL: North Korea appears to have restarted the operation of its main nuclear reactor used to produce weapons fuels, the UN atomic agency said, as the North openly threatens to enlarge its nuclear arsenal amid long-dormant nuclear diplomacy with the United States.
The annual report by the International Atomic Energy Agency refers to a 5-megawatt reactor at the North’s main nuclear complex in Yongbyon, north of Pyongyang. The reactor produces plutonium, one of the two key ingredients used to build nuclear weapons along with highly enriched uranium.
“Since early July 2021, there have been indications, including the discharge of cooling water, consistent with the operation of the reactor,” said the IAEA report dated Friday.
The report said there were indications of the operation of Yongbyon’s radiochemical laboratory from mid-February to early July this year. It said this period of operation is consistent with previous reprocessing campaigns announced by North Korea of irradiated fuel discharged from the reactor. The laboratory is a facility where plutonium is extracted by reprocessing spent fuel rods removed from reactors.
“(North Korea’s) nuclear activities continue to be a cause for serious concern. Furthermore, the new indications of the operation of the 5-megawatt reactor and the radiochemical laboratory are deeply troubling,” the IAEA said.
The IAEA has not had access to Yongbyon or other locations in North Korea since the country kicked out IAEA inspectors in 2009. The agency said it uses satellite imagery and open-source information to monitor developments in North Korea’s nuclear program.
The Yongbyon complex also produces highly enriched uranium, the other key nuclear fuel. The IAEA report said “there were indications, for a period of time, that the reported centrifuge enrichment facility was not in operation” though regular vehicular movements were observed.
The complex, which North Korea calls “the heart” of its nuclear program and research, has been at the center of international concerns for decades. It’s not clear exactly how much weapons-grade plutonium or highly enriched uranium has been produced at Yongbyon and where North Korea stores it.
In early 2019, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un offered to dismantle the entire complex if he won extensive sanctions relief during a summit with then-President Donald Trump. But the Americans rejected Kim’s offer because it would only be a partial surrender of his nuclear capability.
North Korea is believed to be running multiple other covet uranium enrichment facilities. According to a South Korean estimate in 2018, North Korea might already have manufactured 20-60 nuclear weapons as well.
In recent months, North Korea has warned it would expand its nuclear program if the United States doesn’t withdraw its “hostile” policy on the North, in an apparent reference to US-led sanctions and regular US-South Korean military drills. Earlier this month, Kim’s powerful sister, Kim Yo Jong, said North Korea would bolster “absolute deterrence” to cope with intensifying US threats.
Lee Jong-joo, spokesperson of South Korea’s Unification Ministry, said Monday that South Korea was closely monitoring North Korea’s nuclear and missile activities along with the United States. But she declined to comment on whether Seoul was seeing signs that the North was reactivating its nuclear facilities.

Rockets fired at Kabul airport as US troops race to complete evacuation

Rockets fired at Kabul airport as US troops race to complete evacuation
Updated 30 August 2021
Reuters

Rockets fired at Kabul airport as US troops race to complete evacuation

Rockets fired at Kabul airport as US troops race to complete evacuation
  • The mission became more urgent and dangerous after a Daesh suicide bomb attack on Thursday killed 13 US military personnel
  • Scores of Afghan civilians were also killed outside the airport
Updated 30 August 2021
Reuters

US anti-missile defenses intercepted as many as five rockets that were fired at Kabul’s airport early on Monday morning, a US official said, as the United States rushed to complete its withdrawal from Afghanistan to end its longest war.
US and allied forces are hurrying to evacuate their remaining citizens and at-risk Afghans before completing their own withdrawal by Tuesday to meet a deadline agreed between the Taliban and Washington.
The mission became more urgent and dangerous after a Daesh suicide bomb attack on Thursday killed 13 US military personnel and scores of Afghan civilians outside the airport.
The US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told Reuters initial reports did not indicate any US casualties from the latest rocket attack, but that information could change.
Afghan media reports said the rocket attack was mounted from the back of a vehicle. According to Pajhwok news agency several rockets struck different parts of the Afghan capital.
The United States and allies have evacuated about 114,400 people — including foreign nationals and vulnerable Afghans — in an operation that began a day before Kabul fell to the Taliban on Aug. 15, but tens of thousands more desperate Afghans face being left behind.
“We tried every option because our lives are in danger. They (the Americans or foreign powers) must show us a way to be saved. We should leave Afghanistan or they should provide a safe place for us,” said one woman outside the airport.
Two US officials told Reuters evacuations would continue on Monday, prioritising people deemed at extreme risk. Other countries have also put in last minute requests to bring out people under that category, the officials said.
US President Joe Biden attended a ceremony on Sunday at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to honor members of the US military killed in Thursday’s attack.
Biden shut his eyes and tilted his head back as the flag-draped transfer caskets carrying the remains emerged from a military plane.
None of the fallen service members was over the age of 31, and five were just 20, as old as the war in Afghanistan itself.
Biden has vowed to avenge the Islamic State attack.
A US drone strike on Sunday killed a suicide car bomber who Pentagon officials said was preparing to attack the airport on behalf of Daesh-K, a local affiliate of Islamic State that is an enemy of both the West and the Taliban.
US Central Command said it was investigating reports of civilian casualties from the strike, the second by the US military against suspected Daesh-K militants.
“We know that there were substantial and powerful subsequent explosions resulting from the destruction of the vehicle, indicating a large amount of explosive material inside that may have caused additional casualties,” it said.
The departure of the last troops will mark the end of the US-led military intervention in Afghanistan, which began in late 2001, after the Al-Qaeda Sept. 11 attacks on the United States.
US-backed forced ousted a Taliban government that had provided safe haven for Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, who was finally killed by US forces in Pakistan in 2011, and have involved in a counter-insurgency war against the Islamist militants for the past two decades.
The Taliban’s 1996-2001 rule was marked by a harsh version of sharia, Islamic law, with many political rights and basic freedoms curtailed and women severely oppressed.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has said the group will announce a full Cabinet in the coming days, and that the difficulties will subside quickly once the new administration is up and running.
But with its economy shattered by decades of war, Afghanistan now faces a sudden halt in inflows of billions of dollars in foreign aid.

Hurricane ida vexes US hospitals brimming with virus patients

Hurricane ida vexes US hospitals brimming with virus patients
Updated 30 August 2021
AP

Hurricane ida vexes US hospitals brimming with virus patients

Hurricane ida vexes US hospitals brimming with virus patients
  • Louisiana state is struggling with a surge in COVID-19 cases sparked by the highly contagious delta variant and low vaccination rates
Updated 30 August 2021
AP

NEW ORLEANS: Southern Lousiana’s hospitals, already packed with coronavirus patients from a fourth surge of the virus, were dealing Sunday with another challenge — the howling Category 4 hurricane pounding the coast.
“Once again we find ourselves dealing with a natural disaster in the midst of a pandemic,” said Jennifer Avegno, the top health official for New Orleans.
Lady of the Sea General Hospital in Lafourche Parish, near where Ida made landfall, reported extensive roof damage. “All patients and staff are fine at this time without injury; although, our hospital has sustained significant damage,” hospital CEO Karen Collins said in a message relayed via Facebook. The hospital’s phone system was down.
“Once it is safe to do so they will evacuate their small number of patients,” state health department spokeswoman Aly Neel said in an email. Details on the number of patients involved were not immediately available.
Another Lafourche Parish hospital, Thibodaux Regional Medical Center, reported a partial generator failure to the state. Christina Stephens, a spokesperson for Gov. John Bel Edwards, said the facility “had not lost all critical power.” She said some patients were moved to another part of the facility and the state health department was working with the hospital.

Ida struck as hospitals and their intensive care units were filled with patients from the fourth surge of the COVID-19 pandemic, sparked by the highly contagious delta variant and low vaccination rates across Louisiana.
Daily tallies of new cases in Louisiana went from a few hundred a day through much of the spring and early summer to thousands a day by late July. Gov. John Bel Edwards told The Associated Press on Sunday that more than 2,400 COVID-19 patients are in Louisiana hospitals, saying the state was in a “very dangerous place with our hospitals.”
The governor also said 22 nursing homes and 18 assisted living facilities have been evacuated though evacuating the largest hospitals was not an option because there simply aren’t other places to send them. Anticipating that power could be out for weeks in places, Edwards said a big focus will be on making sure there is enough generator power and water at hospitals so they can keep up with vital patient needs such as providing oxygen or powering ventilators.
“I hate to say it this way, but we have a lot of people on ventilators today and they don’t work without electricity,” he said.
Officials at Ochsner Health, which runs the largest hospital network in Louisiana, said roughly 15 of the network’s hospitals are in areas potentially affected by Idaho The network evacuated some patients with particular medical needs from small, rural hospitals to larger facilities.
Warner Thomas, president and CEO of Ochsner Health, said Sunday that the system decided preemptively to evacuate a smaller hospital in St. Charles Parish when the storm’s track shifted a bit east.
He said 35 patients were moved to other hospitals in the region over a little less than three hours. When it comes to power at their facilities, Mike Hulefeld said, they are in pretty good shape. Three of their facilities in areas affected by Ida were moved to generator power in anticipation of losing city power.
Hulefeld said the hospital network ordered 10 days of supplies for facilities in areas that might be affected by Ida, and everything arrived Saturday. Each facility has backup power that was tested and a backup fuel truck on-site. Many of the chain’s hospitals also have water wells in case city water goes out.
With people evacuating and potentially going to stay with relatives or in shelters, medical officials said they are concerned the hurricane could translate into more coronavirus infections in coming days just as hospitalization numbers are going down. Thomas said the hospital system has seen a decline in almost 200 coronavirus patients over the past week across all their facilities.

Hurricane Ida on Sunday hit the southern US state of Louisiana state at a time when it is struggling with a surge in COVID-19 cases. (AP file)

Officials said Sunday they have been making the rounds and talking to staff in the hospitals — often referred to as the “A Team” because they’re the ones that go into lockdown when a hurricane arrives and work until the storm passes and they can be relieved. The hurricane comes on top of the year and a half long pandemic that has been an amazing stress on health care workers, and many are sad and frustrated.
“Folks realize they got a job to do. There are people who need to be cared for,” Thomas said. “But it does take a toll.”
Dr. Jeff Elder, medical director for emergency management at LCMC Health, said the system’s six hospitals went into lockdown mode Sunday. Employees were going to stay at the hospitals for the duration of the storm arrived Saturday and early Sunday and would sleep there.
Elder said one of the first things their hospitals do when storms arrive is discharge patients who are able to leave. However, the patient load is high because of the pandemic so they’re not able to reduce by much. He said the hospitals in the system are more robust since 2005’s Hurricane Katrina.
“We’ve learned a lot since 2005,” he said. Key pieces of infrastructure are now raised to keep them out of flooding. For example, at University Medical Center in New Orleans, which was built after Katrina, the generator is raised, diesel supplies are protected and the first floor doesn’t have essential services so even if flood waters get that high nothing essential is lost.
All hospitals in the system have generator backup power, Elder said. He also stressed that communication is now much better between hospitals in the hospital system as well as with various levels of government.
 

