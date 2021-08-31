You are here

Saudi sensitive data protected thanks to new IBM Cloud Satellite deal

The Edarat Group has selected the IBM Cloud Satellite system to enable clients to access secure services in any environment where their data resides. (Supplied)
Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News

  • Last month, IBM released an analysis claiming the Middle East region has the second highest average breach cost amongst the 17 regions surveyed for the study
Arab News

One of Saudi Arabia's leading technology infrastructure firms has joined with IBM to allow its customers to run global workloads without highly-sensitive data leaving the Kingdom.

The Edarat Group has selected the IBM Cloud Satellite system to enable clients to access secure services in any environment where their data resides – allowing them to abide by local regulation.

However, the data itself will stay in Saudi Arabia. This is a key for regulated industries like financial services, telco, and healthcare, and can allow companies in these industries to run workloads in local and global data centres.

Last month, IBM released an analysis claiming the Middle East region has the second highest average breach cost amongst the 17 regions surveyed for the study.

These data breaches cost companies $6.93 million per breach on average, according to IBM.

Edarat's selection of the Cloud Satellite system comes a week after IBM joined with companies including Cisco, Oracle, and Microsoft to partner with the Saudi Arabian government in a $1.2bn tech initiative programme aimed at helping youngsters develop digital skills such as cybersecurity, programming, AI and gaming.

Topics: Saudi Arabia IBM Data technology Security

Arz Zahreddine flying flag for troubled Lebanon at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Arz Zahreddine flying flag for troubled Lebanon at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
Updated 20 sec ago
Zeina Zbibo

  • 22-year-old athlete will take part in men’s 200m T64 category on Saturday
Zeina Zbibo

TOKYO: Lebanon’s contemporary history, its political turmoil, and seemingly endless economic troubles, have forever cast a shadow over its participation in the Paralympic Games.

The country, that first sent a delegation to Sydney in 2000 but then missed out on Athens 2004 and Rio 2016, now sees a comeback with Arz Zahreddine’s participation at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The 22-year-old is Lebanon’s sole representative at the Games as he competes in the 200-meter T64 category, which takes place on Saturday.

Zahreddine lost his leg in a car crash at the age of three, and his childhood and teenage years were marked by bullying and the consequences of the accident.

However, he said: “Losing a leg is not a disability, sitting on the couch is.”

Zahreddine took up sports at the age of seven, starting with fencing. “I felt the need to challenge myself more and to do more,” he added.

After winning silver and gold medals in the sport between 2012 and 2017, he turned to running, inspired by American (T44 Paralympic) sprint runner, Jarryd Wallace.

Zahreddine only started his Paralympic career two years ago. At the Grosseto 2019 Grand Prix in Italy, he came first in the 200m T64 event and second in the 100m T64 to secure qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. During the same year, he finished eighth in the 100m T64 at the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai.

The challenges he faces daily at home are not limited to those related to the accident, but also to the country’s current failure to provide basic needs such as water, electricity, and access to healthcare and education — never mind providing a solid sports infrastructure with a focus on people of determination.

In the absence of government backing, Zahreddine found support from his family and Beirut Power Hub to help create an ecosystem enabling him to train and build up his performance for Japan.

“Arz doesn’t have a disability, Arz is talented”, said Jean-Claude Bejjani, the hub’s founder.

Believing that “the only disability is in one’s mind,” Zahreddine has now turned his disability into a message of hope. An anti-bullying advocate, he has participated in awareness campaigns run by UNICEF, and The Focus Fund at AUBMC, among others.

The journey leading to Tokyo threw up many challenges, not least the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, which limited his capacity to train.

Zahreddine pointed out the importance of maintaining a positive mindset and finding adequate support throughout, including working with a sports psychologist.

Maintaining and improving his mental health remains a work in progress in the aftermath of last year’s devastating Beirut port explosion. The traumatic incident was followed by a series of financial challenges for Zahreddine, as well as uncertainties as to where and how to train given that he lost access to his gym as a result of the blast.

The socio-economic situation in Lebanon has only worsened since, with the recent collapse of the Lebanese currency and fuel shortages raising talk of a failed state.

Zahreddine said he had a responsibility to represent Lebanon, “giving hope to the youth of the country and aspiring athletes. Despite all the obstacles, we still have a lot to achieve.”

In Tokyo, he will dedicate his performance to the victims of the Beirut explosion.

After such a perilous road to the Paralympics, he can now finally focus on Saturday’s mission, and the chance to bring glory, and some joy, to Lebanon and the Arab world.

Topics: 2020 Paralympics Paralympics

Global IT government spending to smash $550bn in 2022: Gartner Inc

Updated 9 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

  • Digital technology spending by governments is set to increase by 6.5 percent
  • Growth will be driven by expenditure on software, IT services, and data centers
Arab News

Digital technology spending by governments is set to increase by 6.5 percent next year as states repurpose their services in the wake of the pandemic, according to a leading IT advisory firm.

Gartner Inc, a research and advisory company based in the USA, estimates the growth will be driven by expenditure on software, IT services, and data centers, leading to a global spend of SR2,090billion ($557.3billion) in 2022.

Spending on devices, which is set to rise 17.6 percent this year, is predicted to fall by 1.6 percent in 12 months to December 2022.

Irma Fabular, research vice president at Gartner, said: "Governments will continue to accelerate investments in digital technologies to respond and recover from the continuing evolution of public health uncertainties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The disruptions caused by the pandemic have also reinforced a key digital government tenet, which is public policy and technology are inseparable.”

Fabular added that the rapid move to virtual workspaces means governments are "rethinking their public cloud strategies to accelerate IT modernization, improve efficiencies and increase data security.” 

Gartner believes that 64 percent of all IT spending by governments will be focused on services and software to improve responsiveness and resilience of public service, including investments in enhancing customer and employee experience, strengthening analytical capabilities and scaling operational agility.

 

Topics: #economy #digitaleconomy #digitalmedia Digital government

Eight Taliban killed in Panjshir fighting, Afghan militia forces say

Updated 11 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

  • Panjshir has been the only province to hold out against the Taliban
  • Fighting occurred on the western entrance to the valley
Reuters

Taliban forces clashed with militia fighters in the Panjshir valley north of the Afghan capital Kabul on Monday night, a representative of the main anti-Taliban opposition group said.
Since the fall of Kabul on Aug. 15, the Panjshir has been the only province to hold out against the Taliban, although there has also been fighting in neighboring Baghlan province between Taliban and local militia forces.
Fahim Dashti, a spokesman for the National Resistance Forces, a group loyal to local leader Ahmad Massoud, said the fighting occurred on the western entrance to the valley where the Taliban attacked NRF positions.
He said the attack, which may have been a probe to test the valley’s defenses, was repulsed with eight Taliban killed and a similar number wounded, while two members of the NRF forces were wounded.
It was not immediately possible to reach a Taliban spokesman for comment.
Massoud, son of the former anti-Soviet mujahideen commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, has established himself in the Panjshir valley with a force of several thousand, made up of local militias and remnants of army and special forces units.
He has called for a negotiated settlement with the Taliban but has said his forces will resist if their province in the narrow and mountainous valley is attacked.
A significant force of Taliban fighters has been moved to the area but the two sides have so far been engaged in negotiations and have avoided fighting.
Celebratory gunfire resounded across Kabul on Tuesday as Taliban fighters took control of the airport after the withdrawal of the last US troops, marking the end of a 20-year war that left the Islamist militia stronger than it was in 2001.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan Taliban capture Kabul

Australia considering new laws for Apple, Google, WeChat digital wallets

Payments through digital wallets had grown to 8 percent of in-person card transactions in 2019, up from 2 percent in 2016. (File/AFP)
Updated 39 min 57 sec ago
Reuters

  • Australia considers new laws that would tighten the regulation of digital payment services by tech giants
  • Apple Pay, Google Pay and China’s WeChat Pay are not currently designated as payment systems, putting them outside the regulatory system
Reuters

SYDNEY: The Australian government is considering new laws that would tighten the regulation of digital payment services by tech giants such as Apple and Alphabet’s Google.
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said he would “carefully consider” that and other recommendations from a government-commissioned report into whether the payments system had kept pace with advances in technology and changes in consumer demand.
Services such as Apple Pay, Google Pay and China’s WeChat Pay, which have grown rapidly in recent years, are not currently designated as payment systems, putting them outside the regulatory system.
“Ultimately, if we do nothing to reform the current framework, it will be Silicon Valley alone that determines the future of our payments system, a critical piece of our economic infrastructure,” Frydenberg said in an opinion piece published in the Australian Financial Review newspaper.
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) earlier this month called for global financial watchdogs to urgently get to grips with the growing influence of ‘Big Tech’, and the huge amounts of data controlled by groups such as Google, Facebook, Amazon and Alibaba.
The Australian report recommended the government be given the power to designate tech companies as payment providers, clarifying the regulatory status of digital wallets.
It also recommended the government and industry together establish a strategic plan for the wider payments ecosystem and that a single, integrated licensing framework for payment systems be developed.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which is currently in charge of designating who is a payment services provider, reported that payments through digital wallets had grown to 8 percent of in-person card transactions in 2019, up from 2 percent in 2016.
The Commonwealth Bank of Australia, which has estimated digital wallet transactions more than doubled in the year to March to A$2.1 billion, has urged regulators to address “competition issues” and consider the safety implications of their use.

Topics: Apple Pay Digital payments digital banking google pay WeChat

Clinicy, the startup that wants to save over $580 million in Saudi health losses

Updated 43 min 10 sec ago
ONE CARLO DIAZ

  • Clinicy provides a healthcare management system for bookings, appointments, and patient communication
ONE CARLO DIAZ

DUBAI: Among Saudi Arabia’s ambitious goals to transform its economy is to invest in the development of its healthcare industry – and a local health technology startup is taking advantage of it.

Clinicy provides a healthcare management system for bookings, appointments, and patient communication, and claims to be the only startup to offer the proprietary digital platform.

The technology is backed up by two years of research by its founders – Talal Waleed Al-Hussein, Mohammed Alfaisal, and Abdullah Alobaid – who identified several issues faced by the Kingdom’s healthcare system.

Some of which include missed appointments, high administrative operating costs, and the lack of tools in patient engagement.

It was not particularly difficult for Clinicy to sell their product, as medical institutions increasingly realized the importance of adopting technology to deliver the best patient care.

Al-Hussein said the market adoption of their technology was “far beyond our expectations” and their clients have already witnessed positive results.

“Their no-show rate has decreased by not more than 40 percent. 61 percent of their day-to-day operations was automated, and they recorded a 30 percent reduction in operational costs,” he explained, highlighting its estimate of SR2.2 billion ($600 million) losses because of missed appointments.

Clinicy co-founder Alobaid said deploying automation and other digital tools to medical institutions are core to the startup’s mission.

“Medical practitioners should focus on medicine, and leave the operations to us,” he told Arab News.

This was affirmed recently by a seven-figure capital injection from Riyadh-based Mad’a Investment Company, which has shown interest in investment opportunities in the Kingdom’s healthcare sector.

Its CEO Abdullah Abdulaziz Al-Othaim said Clinicy could “transform and enhance healthcare services across the entire region.”

Al-Hussein said Mad’a’s investment is critical to Clinicy’s growth given the firm’s prior investments in other healthcare companies including Smartmed and Smartlab, which both leverage technology in their products and services.

The investment comes as the Kingdom embarks on a transformation program that includes “restructuring the health sector to be comprehensive, effective, and integrated,” according to the Saudi Vision 2030 website.

A previous report by international research firm Frost & Sullivan said the Kingdom plans to invest $250 billion in healthcare infrastructure over the next decade, especially as the population is expected to grow to 39.4 million by 2030.

Although Clinicy mainly operates in central areas of Saudi Arabia, it plans to use the recent investment to reach other regions and onboard more medical institutions to their network.

Al-Hussein said: “Saudi Arabia remains the biggest economy in the Gulf. It is a huge nation, so it requires a lot of effort to expand our coverage.”

This is in line with the Kingdom’s goal for 88 percent of its population, including those in rural areas, to have access to inclusive health services by 2025.

“We are very optimistic about the medical industry, and we believe that the growth in population and services, as well as the development of infrastructure will all get to a point of success for all stakeholders,” he said.

Clinicy also has plans to expand outside Saudi Arabia, and target companies across the Middle East and Africa region.

Topics: Clinicy Healthcare saudi health Healthtech startup

