Jeddah Islamic Port surges to 37th biggest in the world - report

Updated 31 August 2021
RIYADH: The Jeddah Islamic port has become the world's 37th biggest port, jumping up five places from last year, to SPA reported citing Lloyd's List's annual report.

The leap has been fuelled by a rise in capacity for container traffic, which saw the hub register 4.767 million containers in 2020, a 6.8 percent rise on the 4.43 million processed in 2019.

The port's success has been attributed to the upgrade of the operations for the container station following a new commercial attribution contract signed by the Saudi Port Authority.

Valued at SR9 billion, the development increased the carrying capacity of container stations by more than 70 percent.

The list of the 100 biggest global ports included two other Saudi enterprises, with the King Abdullah port ranked number 84, while the King Abdul Aziz port came in at 93, according to the report.

The Kingdom has also increased its global classification in ports network performance, ranking number 16 internationally on the ability of passing goods.

Saudi Arabia has a wild network of ports in the Red Sea and the Arabic Gulf coasts, making it the biggest ports' network in the region.

 

