Melbourne drops COVID-zero plans, shifts focus to rapid vaccinations

Melbourne drops COVID-zero plans, shifts focus to rapid vaccinations
People walk past a sign encouraging people to get vaccinated in Melbourne on August 31, 2021 as the city experiences it's sixth lockdown as it battles an outbreak of the Delta variant of coronavirus. (AFP)
Updated 01 September 2021
Arab News

Melbourne drops COVID-zero plans, shifts focus to rapid vaccinations

Melbourne drops COVID-zero plans, shifts focus to rapid vaccinations
  • New local cases jumped to 120 in Victoria from 76 a day earlier
Updated 01 September 2021
Arab News

SYDNEY: Australian authorities on Wednesday extended the COVID-19 lockdown in Melbourne for another three weeks, as they shift their focus to rapid vaccination drives and move away from a suppression strategy to bring cases down to zero.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews flagged a staggered easing of the tough restrictions once 70 percent of the state’s adult residents receive at least one dose, a milestone he hopes to reach at least by Sept. 23, based on current vaccination rates.
“We have thrown everything at this, but it is now clear to us that we are not going to drive these numbers down, they are instead going to increase,” Andrews told reporters in Melbourne, the state capital, after a lockdown for nearly a month failed to quell the outbreak. The lockdown was due to end on Thursday.
“We got to buy time to allow vaccinations to be undertaken all the while doing this very hard work, this very painful and difficult work, to keep a lid as much as we can on cases.”
New local cases jumped to 120 in Victoria from 76 a day earlier. Of the new cases, 100 have spent time in the community while infectious.
Neighbouring New South Wales state, home to Sydney, on Wednesday brought forward its target date to fully vaccinate 70 percent of people above 16 to the middle of next month from the initial target of the end of October, as outbreaks spurred a surge in inoculation.
“No matter where you live, life will be much, much better, much freer, as long as you’re vaccinated at 70 percent,” Berejiklian told reporters. So far 37 percent are fully vaccinated in the state, while 67 percent have had at least one dose, slightly higher than the national numbers.
A total of 1,116 new cases were detected in New South Wales, down from 1,164 a day earlier. NSW reported four new deaths taking the total number of deaths in the latest outbreak to 100.
Australia is trying to get a handle on the third wave of infections that has locked down more than half of its 25 million population. Sydney and Melbourne, its largest cities, and capital Canberra are in weeks-long strict stay-at-home orders.
Despite the recent flare-ups, it has managed to keep its coronavirus numbers relatively low, with just over 55,000 cases and 1,012 deaths.
The federal government is pressing the states and territories to stick to a national reopening plan once vaccination rates reach 70 percent-80 percent although some virus-free states said they may delay given the rapidly rising Sydney cases.
Berejiklian said New South Wales will open to international travelers when vaccinations reach 80 percent and that she may allow people residing in other states to fly into Sydney, even if other states decide against opening up their borders.
Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg urged the state’s leaders to follow the national reopening plans.
“Stick to the plan ... a plan that allows businesses to reopen and plan for their own future ... a plan that takes Australia forward to living safely with the virus,” Frydenberg said.

Topics: Melbourne

Russia’s Putin says US presence in Afghanistan ended in ‘tragedies’

Russia’s Putin says US presence in Afghanistan ended in ‘tragedies’
Updated 01 September 2021
AFP

Russia's Putin says US presence in Afghanistan ended in 'tragedies'

Russia’s Putin says US presence in Afghanistan ended in ‘tragedies’
  • Russian leader has a track record of criticizing Western countries for trying to impose their values on non-Western nations
Updated 01 September 2021
AFP

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that the United States’ 20-year campaign in Afghanistan ended in “only tragedies, only losses.”
The Russian leader has a track record of criticizing Western countries for trying to impose their values on non-Western nations.
Moscow has regularly slammed the US policy in Afghanistan, which is now controlled by the Taliban after their takeover this month ahead of the American pullout on August 31.
Putin said Wednesday that the US army tried to “engrain their norms” in war-ravaged Afghanistan for two decades, which he characterised as a futile exercise.
“The result is only tragedies, only losses for those that did it — for the US — and even more so for the people who live on Afghan territory,” he said.
It is “impossible to impose anything from outside,” he said.
He was speaking at a meeting with teenagers in the Russian far eastern city of Vladivostok to mark the start of the school year.
Last week Putin said Russia would not interfere in Afghanistan and that Moscow had learned from the Soviet occupation of the country.
He has also complained about Western countries trying to place Afghan refugees in Moscow-allied Central Asian states.
Moscow has been cautiously optimistic about the new leadership in Kabul, saying it would not meddle in domestic affairs.

Topics: Russia Vladimir Putin US Taliban capture Kabul Taliban

Updated 01 September 2021
Reuters

Singapore prime minister wins $275,000 in latest defamation suits

Singapore prime minister wins $275,000 in latest defamation suits
  • The premier filed lawsuits against writer Rubaashini Shunmuganathan and editor Xu Yuan Chen
  • Some activists say such moves are stifling freedom of speech and political opposition
Updated 01 September 2021
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s high court ordered two news bloggers to pay Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong a combined S$370,000 ($275,113) in damages on Wednesday, over an article about the status of the home of his late father and the city-state’s modern-day founder, Lee Kuan Yew.
The premier filed lawsuits against writer Rubaashini Shunmuganathan and editor Xu Yuan Chen, also known as Terry Xu, over the August 2019 article published on The Online Citizen that included references to a disagreement within the Lee family about what to do with the property.
High court judge Audrey Lim said the article “impugned Lee’s reputation and character” by alleging he was dishonest.
“This struck at the heart of Lee’s personal integrity and could severely undermine his credibility, not just personally but also as the prime minister, and call into question his fitness to govern with integrity,” Lim said in a written judgment.
Xu, a Singaporean, was ordered to pay Lee S$210,000, while in a separate suit over the same article, Malaysian Rubaashini was ordered to pay S$160,000. Neither immediately responded to requests for comment.
Lee appeared in court in the case in May, during which he said “sensational allegations” had been made.
Lee’s press secretary in a statement on Wednesday said the damages awarded would be donated to charity.
Senior figures in the ruling People’s Action Party, including Lee Kuan Yew, have also sued foreign media and political opponents for defamation, calling it defense of their reputations.
In April, an activist and a financial adviser separately turned to crowdfunding in Singapore to raise tens of thousands of dollars to pay Lee damages after the premier sued both for defamation.
Some activists, including the New York-based Human Rights Watch, say such moves are stifling freedom of speech and political opposition.

Topics: Singapore Lee Hsien Loong

India schools cautiously reopen even as COVID-19 warnings grow

India schools cautiously reopen even as COVID-19 warnings grow
Updated 01 September 2021
AP

India schools cautiously reopen even as COVID-19 warnings grow

India schools cautiously reopen even as COVID-19 warnings grow
  • Life has been slowly returning to normal in India after the trauma of a ferocious coronavirus surge earlier this year
Updated 01 September 2021
AP

NEW DELHI: More students in India will be able to step inside a classroom for the first time in nearly 18 months Wednesday, as authorities have given the green light to partially reopen more schools despite apprehension from some parents and signs that infections are picking up again.
Schools and colleges in at least six more states will reopen in a gradual manner with health measures in place throughout September.
In New Delhi, all staff must be vaccinated and class sizes will be capped at 50 percent with staggered seating and sanitized desks.
In the capital only students in grades nine through 12 will be allowed to attend at first, though it is not compulsory. Some parents say they will be holding their children back, including Nalini Chauhan, who lost her husband to the coronavirus last year.
“That trauma is there for us and that is what stops me from going out. We don’t go to malls. We don’t go shopping. So why schools now?” she said.
Life has been slowly returning to normal in India after the trauma of a ferocious coronavirus surge earlier this year ground life in the country to a halt, sickened tens of millions, and left hundreds of thousands dead. A number of states returned last month to in person learning for some age groups.
Daily new infections have fallen sharply since their peak of more than 400,000 in May. But on Saturday, India recorded 46,000 new cases, the highest in nearly two months.
The uptick has raised questions over reopening schools, with some warning against it. Others say the virus risk to children remains low and opening schools is urgent for poorer students who lack access to the Internet, making online learning nearly impossible.
“The simple answer is there is never a right time to do anything during a pandemic,” said Jacob John, professor of community medicine at Christian Medical College, Vellore. “There is a risk, but life has to go on — and you can’t go on without schools.”
Online education remains a privilege in India, where only one in four children have access to the Internet and digital devices, according to UNICEF. The virtual classroom has deepened existing inequities, marking the haves from the have-nots, said Shavati Sharma Kukreja of Central Square Foundation, an education non-profit.
“While kids with access to smartphones and laptops have continued their learning with minimal disruption, those less privileged have effectively lost over a year of education,” she said.
A study released in January from Azim Premji University surveying over 16,000 children found staggering levels of learning loss. Researchers found 92 percent of children had lost crucial language skills, like being able to describe a picture or write simple sentences. Similarly, 82 percent of children surveyed lacked basic math skills they had learned the previous year.

Topics: India Coronavirus

Delta variant now the dominant strain in Philippines’ COVID-19 cases

Delta variant now the dominant strain in Philippines’ COVID-19 cases
Updated 01 September 2021
Arab News

Delta variant now the dominant strain in Philippines' COVID-19 cases

Delta variant now the dominant strain in Philippines’ COVID-19 cases
  • Initial cases of the Delta variant were detected in returning overseas Filipinos from countries
Updated 01 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Delta variant is now the dominant strain of daily COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, exacerbated by community transmission of the coronavirus type, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said.
“This situation is not anymore surprising. We know the Delta variant, due to the high transmissibility, will replace the wild type of the virus, and what we are seeing here in the Philippines is not unique,” WHO country representative Rabindra Abeyasinghe told local media.
A community transmission happens when sources of the infection can no longer be traced. Philippine health officials earlier confirmed community transmission of the Delta variant in the country’s capital region and nearby southern provinces.
But Abeyasinghe said the Philippines managed the surge of cases with the impositions of lockdowns in early August, increased vaccination efforts and the expansion of health care capacity.
“We have learned our lessons early, we saw what happened [in India and Indonesia], and we were looking at the potential scenario in the Philippines, and we have a two-pronged strategy, one is tightening border controls and the measures the government implemented. The second strategy is the rapid increase of vaccination between the elderly and those with comorbidity,” Abeyasinghe said.
But Philippine health undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the Delta variant could drive COVID-19 cases to peak in the middle of this month, based on the daily infection patterns.
“Steep increase in new cases is seen in the recent week. New peak continues to increase,” Vergeire said, as she noted that the Delta variant had been detected in all cases reported by regions of the country, except for one.
Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 14,216 additional COVID-19 infections, bringing active cases to 140,909. The Philippines’ caseload also breached the two-milion mark at 2,003,955, with 33,533 fatalities related to the highly infectious disease.
Initial cases of the Delta variant were detected in returning overseas Filipinos from countries – including India, the UAE, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Indonesia – with a high incidence of the strain, prompting the Philippine government to impose a travel ban on travelers from there.

Topics: Philippines Coronavirus

COVID-19 vaccinations in rural India increase amid supply concerns

COVID-19 vaccinations in rural India increase amid supply concerns
Updated 01 September 2021
AP

COVID-19 vaccinations in rural India increase amid supply concerns

COVID-19 vaccinations in rural India increase amid supply concerns
  • Inoculation campaign earlier faltered in villages due to vaccine hesitancy and misinformation
  • Uptick in rural vaccinations is important because health care systems in villages are fragile
Updated 01 September 2021
AP

NEW DELHI: India has dramatically increased COVID-19 vaccination rates in its vast rural hinterland, where around 65 percent of the country’s nearly 1.4 billion people live. But supply constraints remain for the world’s largest maker of vaccines and experts say it’s unlikely India will reach its target of vaccinating all adults by the end of the year.
India opened shots for all adults in May. But the campaign faltered in villages due to vaccine hesitancy and misinformation. That started changing in mid-July and of the nearly 120 million shots administered in the past three weeks, around 70 percent were in India’s villages — up from around half in the initial weeks of May.
Although the increased vaccine acceptance in rural areas is promising, the pandemic is far from done in India: After weeks of steady decline, the 46,000 new infections reported Saturday was its highest in almost two months.
Only about 11 percent of India’s vast population is fully vaccinated. Half of all adults and about 35 percent of the total population have received at least one shot. This has left large swathes of people still susceptible to the virus.
Several nations, including the US and Israel, are offering or plan to offer booster shots to people, deepening global vaccine inequity. India was expected to be a pivotal producer of shots to immunize the world but stopped exports after an explosion of infections. And while India had expected to get 1.35 billion shots in the final five months of 2021 to resolve its supply constraints, the question of whether Indian vaccine makers can scale up production to meet India’s needs will have global implications.
“Currently in India, there is more demand than available supply... the supply of vaccines currently in use is lower than the projections made a few months ago. So both of these situations are putting constraints on availability of vaccines in the country,” said Dr. Chandrakant Lahariya, a vaccine policy expert.
India is no stranger to mass immunizations, but this is the first time that shots are being given at this scale, and to adults. Officials have blended strategies that were successful in the past with newer, more localized innovations.
Several states have organized mobile vaccination centers, where shots are given at highly visible places in village squares. The government has also used WhatsApp, which is ubiquitous in India, to help people book appointments for vaccines.
Public health experts say the uptick in rural vaccinations is important because health care systems in villages are fragile. The deadly surge of infections that overwhelmed hospitals earlier this year ripped through rural India and thousands died. Moreover, migrants from villages move to cities for work and until everyone is vaccinated, outbreaks and even the possibility of a dangerous new variant can’t be discounted, said Lahariya.
India has the infrastructure to vaccinate up to 10 million people daily, but is averaging between 5 million and 6 million, he said.
So far, nearly 90 percent of the vaccines administered were the AstraZeneca shots made by the Serum Institute of India. The government hopes to solve the supply constraints that have hamstrung the vaccination effort with new production lines as well as the approval of a new homemade vaccine and another in the pipeline.
India hopes that Bharat Biotech will make around a third of the 1.3 billion shots it needs. The company has struggled so far in scaling up and while a new facility, capable of making 10 million shots monthly, began production last week, the company is looking for international manufacturing partners.

Topics: India Coronavirus

