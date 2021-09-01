US may have to coordinate with Taliban on Daesh

WASHINGTON: Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, says it’s “possible” the US will have to coordinate with the Taliban on any future counterterrorism strikes in Afghanistan against Daesh militants or others.
Milley spoke at a Pentagon news conference Wednesday, two days after the final US troops left Afghanistan at the close of a turbulent and deadly evacuation of more than 124,000 American citizens, Afghans and others. He said it’s hard to predict how the future of the Taliban will unfold.
Milley called the Taliban a ruthless group and “whether or not they change remains to be seen.” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he will make no predictions now on how the US relationship with the Taliban will look like in the future.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it would fill "a gap in the world's defences"
The data hub is set to bring together experts from various disciplines in Berlin to analyse data quickly
Updated 22 min 31 sec ago
AFP
BERLIN: The World Health Organization on Wednesday launched a global data hub in Berlin to analyze information on emerging pandemic threats, filling the gaps exposed by Covid-19.
The WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence was inaugurated in the German capital by Chancellor Angela Merkel and WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who said it would fill “a gap in the world’s defenses.”
“The Covid-19 pandemic is the defining crisis of our time it has taught the world many painful lessons. One of the most clear is the need for new powerful systems and tools for global surveillance to collect, analyze and disseminate data on outbreaks,” Ghebreyesus said.
“Viruses move fast but data can move even faster. With the right information, countries and communities can stay ahead of emerging risks and save lives,” he said.
The data hub, which has received initial funding from Germany, is set to bring together experts from various disciplines in Berlin to analyze data quickly in order to predict, prevent, detect, prepare for and respond to risks worldwide.
The hub will try to get ahead of the game, looking for early warning signs that go beyond current systems that monitor publicly available information for emerging outbreaks.
The first head of the center will be Chikwe Ihekweazu, currently director of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control.
Merkel said she hoped the new hub would help the world to be “better prepared for future epidemics and pandemics,” stressing that its findings would be shared with other countries.
“The pandemic has shown how much we can achieve if we really join forces. Experts all over the world have increased their knowledge at a really impressive speed and have also shared it again and again,” she said.
A team of international experts went to Wuhan earlier this year and produced a report with their Chinese counterparts that drew no firm conclusions on the origins of the virus.
Instead it ranked four hypotheses, deeming a jump from bats to human via an intermediate animal the most probable scenario, while a lab leak was seen as “extremely unlikely.”
But the investigation faced criticism for lacking transparency and access, and for not evaluating the lab-leak theory more thoroughly.
The experts’ report suggested the outbreak could have started as far back as September 2019, long before it was first detected in December 2019 in Wuhan.
“Despite decades of investment, Covid-19 has revealed the great gaps that exist in the world’s ability to forecast, detect, assess and respond to outbreaks that threaten people worldwide,” Michael Ryan, head of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, said in a statement.
Concern grows over Afghanistan’s cultural heritage under new Taliban rule
Taliban pledged in February 2020 to protect artifacts and antiquities in areas under its control
Taliban destruction of the Bamiyan Buddhas in 2001 had sent a wave of revulsion around the world
Updated 18 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: Ten days after the Taliban seized Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, Zabihullah Mujahid, the group’s spokesman and acting minister of information and culture, told The New York Times the militants wanted to draw a line under the five years of brutality that marked their previous reign.
Although Mujahid said the new Taliban administration intends to tone down some of its earlier excesses, there will still be some restrictions imposed in accordance with the group’s strict interpretation of Shariah law, including a ban on playing music in public.
However, few are convinced that the Taliban have turned over a new leaf or that the rank and file will follow the orders of the central leadership. During their previous rule, repressive policies, the mistreatment of women and a harsh brand of justice earned Afghanistan something of an international pariah status.
Between 1996 and 2001, cultural expression in Afghanistan was tightly controlled by the Taliban regime. Music, television and artistic depictions of gods, humans and animals were all strictly forbidden. Anyone caught breaking these rules could suffer cruel and humiliating punishment.
Predictably, as the Taliban approached Kabul in the first half of August, heritage experts raced against the clock to protect the city’s priceless collections from being destroyed by the militants.
Mohammed Fahim Rahimi, director of the National Museum of Afghanistan, moved the entire collection to the basement for safekeeping. He then met on Aug. 18 with Taliban officials, who reportedly agreed to post guards outside the museum to ward off criminal “opportunists.”
Comprising thousands of artifacts spanning some 50,000 years of history, from prehistoric relics to Islamic art, the museum’s collection has survived decades of conflict throughout its 89-year history, including the 1979-89 Soviet occupation and the 1990s rise of the Taliban, when the group smashed thousands of objects.
Located next to Kabul’s iconic Darul Aman royal palace, the museum was built in the 1920s during the reign of Amanullah Khan, the Afghan sovereign who led his country to full independence from British rule.
Cheryl Benard, president of ARCH International, the Alliance for the Restoration of Cultural Heritage, confirmed “there are no reports of looting anywhere in Afghanistan” thus far.
“We were getting panicked messages from Rahimi, who was more worried about a situation of lawlessness and looting than Taliban forces,” she told Arab News from Washington. “Mujahid personally went to the museum and met with Rahimi and assured him that they would protect the museum.”
For what it is worth, the Taliban did sign a pledge in February 2020, at ARCH’s request, to protect artifacts and antiquities in areas under its control.
It states that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan “instructs all officials, commissions and department chiefs, provincial and district governors, military unit and group commanders, the Mujahideen and all compatriots to take into consideration the following vis-a-vis ancient artifacts found around the country: As Afghanistan is a country replete with ancient artifacts and antiquity, and that such relics form a part of our country’s history, identity and rich culture, therefore all have an obligation to robustly protect, monitor and preserve these artifacts.”
No one is permitted to “excavate, transport and sell historic artifacts anywhere, nor to move it outside the country under some other name,” the pledge states, adding: “All Mujahideen must prevent excavation of antiquities and preserve all historic sites like old fortresses, minarets, towers and other similar sites so to safeguard them from damage, destruction and decay.”
Afghanistan is home to a veritable treasure trove of antiquities and architectural wonders, including the breathtaking 62-meter-high Minaret of Jam, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and the western city of Herat, a center of Islamic art in the 14th century. Few of the historical treasures, though, compare with two monumental sculptures that the Taliban destroyed in early 2001.
Once among the tallest statues in the world, the Buddha figures were carved into the sandstone cliffs of central Afghanistan’s Bamiyan Valley between 570 and 618 A.D., when it was an important center of pilgrimage.
After initially pledging to protect the Buddhas, Taliban founder and then-leader Mohammed Omar demanded their demolition, branding the statues symbols of idolatry and contrary to the group’s fundamentalist viewpoint.
Following the Taliban’s removal from power by a US-led coalition in October 2001, the cavernous niches where the statues once stood and the surrounding network of richly decorated caves were declared a UNESCO World Heritage site.
FASTFACTS
* UNESCO has issued an urgent call to protect Afghanistan’s vulnerable cultural heritage.
* The director of the National Museum of Afghanistan has confirmed the Taliban are guarding its collection.
The destruction of the Buddhas represented a turning point for the international community, highlighting its responsibility to protect vulnerable antiquities from deliberate harm — a tragedy that has nevertheless been repeated since in Syria, Iraq, Libya and other conflict zones.
Now, some 20 years after the Buddhas were destroyed, Western forces have withdrawn from Afghanistan and the Taliban is once again in control of Afghanistan, raising fears of a fresh wave of vandalism and looting of the area’s precious artifacts.
On Aug. 19, Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO’s director-general, issued a statement calling “for the preservation of Afghanistan’s cultural heritage in its diversity, in full respect of international law, and for taking all necessary precautions to spare and protect cultural heritage from damage and looting.”
Philippe Marquis, director of the French Archaeological Delegation in Afghanistan, which has been working in the country since 1922, told Arab News it is not the first time the organization has encountered “a difficult situation” in the country.
“We have been working on cultural heritage in Afghanistan and finding the best way to protect it,” Marquis said. “We have no choice but to learn to work with the Taliban in order to continue our projects.”
Although the Taliban have pledged to safeguard Afghanistan’s heritage and antiquities, this offers little comfort to others in the cultural sector, including actors, artists and musicians, who fear persecution.
“They fear for their lives,” Helena Zeweri of the Afghan American Artists and Writers Association told Arab News. “We have already heard of one theater artist being beaten outside his home and a female painter and professor beaten.
“Some of these artists’ work was critical of the Taliban and they fear they will be killed because of this. Even if they are not killed, they do not think they will have a job and do not know how they will support themselves financially.”
Many artists had already fled the country, anticipating the return of the Taliban.
“We have an Afghan miniature painter working for us who had both his knees broken by the Taliban for his painting,” the director of one cultural organization in Afghanistan told Arab News on condition of anonymity. “Fearing the Taliban’s takeover, he fled the country four months ago.”
As for those who chose to stay or who were unable to escape, there is little doubt that continued cultural expression could cost them dearly.
“They were able to practice more freely over the past 20 years,” the anonymous director said. “But now they will not be able to do so safely.”
Russia’s Putin says US presence in Afghanistan ended in ‘tragedies’
Russian leader has a track record of criticizing Western countries for trying to impose their values on non-Western nations
Updated 01 September 2021
AFP
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that the United States’ 20-year campaign in Afghanistan ended in “only tragedies, only losses.”
The Russian leader has a track record of criticizing Western countries for trying to impose their values on non-Western nations.
Moscow has regularly slammed the US policy in Afghanistan, which is now controlled by the Taliban after their takeover this month ahead of the American pullout on August 31.
Putin said Wednesday that the US army tried to “engrain their norms” in war-ravaged Afghanistan for two decades, which he characterised as a futile exercise.
“The result is only tragedies, only losses for those that did it — for the US — and even more so for the people who live on Afghan territory,” he said.
It is “impossible to impose anything from outside,” he said.
He was speaking at a meeting with teenagers in the Russian far eastern city of Vladivostok to mark the start of the school year.
Last week Putin said Russia would not interfere in Afghanistan and that Moscow had learned from the Soviet occupation of the country.
He has also complained about Western countries trying to place Afghan refugees in Moscow-allied Central Asian states.
Moscow has been cautiously optimistic about the new leadership in Kabul, saying it would not meddle in domestic affairs.
Singapore prime minister wins $275,000 in latest defamation suits
The premier filed lawsuits against writer Rubaashini Shunmuganathan and editor Xu Yuan Chen
Some activists say such moves are stifling freedom of speech and political opposition
Updated 01 September 2021
Reuters
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s high court ordered two news bloggers to pay Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong a combined S$370,000 ($275,113) in damages on Wednesday, over an article about the status of the home of his late father and the city-state’s modern-day founder, Lee Kuan Yew.
The premier filed lawsuits against writer Rubaashini Shunmuganathan and editor Xu Yuan Chen, also known as Terry Xu, over the August 2019 article published on The Online Citizen that included references to a disagreement within the Lee family about what to do with the property.
High court judge Audrey Lim said the article “impugned Lee’s reputation and character” by alleging he was dishonest.
“This struck at the heart of Lee’s personal integrity and could severely undermine his credibility, not just personally but also as the prime minister, and call into question his fitness to govern with integrity,” Lim said in a written judgment.
Xu, a Singaporean, was ordered to pay Lee S$210,000, while in a separate suit over the same article, Malaysian Rubaashini was ordered to pay S$160,000. Neither immediately responded to requests for comment.
Lee appeared in court in the case in May, during which he said “sensational allegations” had been made.
Lee’s press secretary in a statement on Wednesday said the damages awarded would be donated to charity.
Senior figures in the ruling People’s Action Party, including Lee Kuan Yew, have also sued foreign media and political opponents for defamation, calling it defense of their reputations.
In April, an activist and a financial adviser separately turned to crowdfunding in Singapore to raise tens of thousands of dollars to pay Lee damages after the premier sued both for defamation.
Some activists, including the New York-based Human Rights Watch, say such moves are stifling freedom of speech and political opposition.
India schools cautiously reopen even as COVID-19 warnings grow
Life has been slowly returning to normal in India after the trauma of a ferocious coronavirus surge earlier this year
Updated 01 September 2021
AP
NEW DELHI: More students in India will be able to step inside a classroom for the first time in nearly 18 months Wednesday, as authorities have given the green light to partially reopen more schools despite apprehension from some parents and signs that infections are picking up again.
Schools and colleges in at least six more states will reopen in a gradual manner with health measures in place throughout September.
In New Delhi, all staff must be vaccinated and class sizes will be capped at 50 percent with staggered seating and sanitized desks.
In the capital only students in grades nine through 12 will be allowed to attend at first, though it is not compulsory. Some parents say they will be holding their children back, including Nalini Chauhan, who lost her husband to the coronavirus last year.
“That trauma is there for us and that is what stops me from going out. We don’t go to malls. We don’t go shopping. So why schools now?” she said.
Life has been slowly returning to normal in India after the trauma of a ferocious coronavirus surge earlier this year ground life in the country to a halt, sickened tens of millions, and left hundreds of thousands dead. A number of states returned last month to in person learning for some age groups.
Daily new infections have fallen sharply since their peak of more than 400,000 in May. But on Saturday, India recorded 46,000 new cases, the highest in nearly two months.
The uptick has raised questions over reopening schools, with some warning against it. Others say the virus risk to children remains low and opening schools is urgent for poorer students who lack access to the Internet, making online learning nearly impossible.
“The simple answer is there is never a right time to do anything during a pandemic,” said Jacob John, professor of community medicine at Christian Medical College, Vellore. “There is a risk, but life has to go on — and you can’t go on without schools.”
Online education remains a privilege in India, where only one in four children have access to the Internet and digital devices, according to UNICEF. The virtual classroom has deepened existing inequities, marking the haves from the have-nots, said Shavati Sharma Kukreja of Central Square Foundation, an education non-profit.
“While kids with access to smartphones and laptops have continued their learning with minimal disruption, those less privileged have effectively lost over a year of education,” she said.
A study released in January from Azim Premji University surveying over 16,000 children found staggering levels of learning loss. Researchers found 92 percent of children had lost crucial language skills, like being able to describe a picture or write simple sentences. Similarly, 82 percent of children surveyed lacked basic math skills they had learned the previous year.