Earliest evidence discovered of human migrations from Africa to Arabian Peninsula

Recent archaeological discoveries in northern Saudi Arabia reveal the earliest evidence of human migrations from the African continent to the Arabian Peninsula about 400,000 years ago.
Recent archaeological discoveries in northern Saudi Arabia reveal the earliest evidence of human migrations from the African continent to the Arabian Peninsula about 400,000 years ago. (SPA)
Recent archaeological discoveries in northern Saudi Arabia reveal the earliest evidence of human migrations from the African continent to the Arabian Peninsula about 400,000 years ago. (SPA)
Recent archaeological discoveries in northern Saudi Arabia reveal the earliest evidence of human migrations from the African continent to the Arabian Peninsula about 400,000 years ago. (SPA)
Recent archaeological discoveries in northern Saudi Arabia reveal the earliest evidence of human migrations from the African continent to the Arabian Peninsula about 400,000 years ago. (SPA)
Recent archaeological discoveries in northern Saudi Arabia reveal the earliest evidence of human migrations from the African continent to the Arabian Peninsula about 400,000 years ago. (SPA)
Earliest evidence discovered of human migrations from Africa to Arabian Peninsula

Recent archaeological discoveries in northern Saudi Arabia reveal the earliest evidence of human migrations from the African continent to the Arabian Peninsula about 400,000 years ago. (SPA)
  • Experts found stone tools and other evidence of human activity in northern Saudi Arabia dating back as far as 400,000 years
  • This confirms the Kingdom’s civilizational importance, and the role of communities outside of Africa in human development, experts said
JEDDAH: Recent archaeological discoveries in northern Saudi Arabia reveal the earliest evidence of human migrations from the African continent to the Arabian Peninsula about 400,000 years ago, the Saudi Heritage Authority has announced.

They confirm the Kingdom’s civilizational importance, and the role played by early communities outside of the African continent in human development, experts said.

The international team involved in the research includes Saudi specialists from the Heritage Authority, along with experts from King Saud University, the Max Planck Institute in Germany, and a number of other international universities and institutions.

They found the remains of stone tools and fossilized animal bones in the layers of dried-up lakes in the Nafud Desert, in the northwest of the Kingdom.

Artifacts dating back about 400,000 years, including Acheulean axes, were found at Khal Amishan, on the outskirts of Tabuk. They are considered the oldest archaeological remains on record in the Arabian Peninsula. The indicate migrations that were repeated periodically during multiple stages, including 300,000, 200,000, 130,000-75,000 and 55,000 years ago.

An article published in the renowned Nature magazine on Wednesday details the discoveries made in the layers of sediment left behind by the ancient lakes that formed at Jubbah and Khal Amishan during rainy periods in the history of the region.

It reveals that various stages of human existence and development can be traced through the archaeological artifacts, which reveal the differences between successive groups of humans and the development of stone crafts.

The study advances knowledge of the time periods during which human migrations from Africa to the Arabian Peninsula took place, during which a more temperate climate prevailed in the region.

It details evidence of Acheulean stone crafts dating back 200,000 years, which is relatively recent compared to other examples found in southwest Asia. This shows the cultural peculiarity of early humans in the Arabian Peninsula, and how the region was shaped by the environmental and cultural conditions of the time.

The study confirms that the archaeological sites are associated with the crafting of stone tools, rather than living areas used by early human groups.

Khal Amishan has several archaeological layers that reveal environmental information from various periods. The earliest layer, dating back about 400,000 years, contains the Arabian Peninsula’s oldest archaeological remains, including the Acheulean axes. The layer above it, which is about 300,000 years old, contains stone axes characterized by their small size.

The next layer, dating back 200,000 years, includes stone tools but no axes were found. It revealed the first evidence of a manufacturing technique known as Levalloisian.

Of the remaining archaeological layers, the first is between 75,000 and 125,000 years old, while the most recent one dates back about 55,000 years. They are characterized by tools made using the Levalloisian technique, which spread during the Acheulean civilization that endured until the more humid periods of the Quaternary Pleistocene Epoch.

This stone craft was unique in terms of its technical aspects, and is nothing like other stone-crafting techniques that were common in the eastern Mediterranean region. According to the study, the cultural characteristics of the Levalloisian technique in the Nafud Desert is closer to techniques found in eastern Africa.

The study of the skeletal remains of animals revealed the presence of hippos and other bovids across several time periods. This confirms the presence of an environment in the north of the Arabian Peninsula that was rich in water sources and dense plant coverage — which matches the prevailing climatic conditions in North Africa at the time.

The research team was able to identify five waves of human migration from Africa to the Arabian Peninsula, linked to improvements in climatic conditions and a reduced risk of drought.

Two of the examples of stone crafts that were discovered belong to the Acheulean civilization, while the remaining three belong to the Middle Paleolithic period. This confirms the differences between successive human groups.

The scientific team also presented the results of an archaeological study of a site at Jubbah in Hail. Once an ancient lake, it contains archaeological layers similar to those found in Khal Amishan.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Africa early humans Human migration

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia confirmed seven new COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,552.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 185 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 544,634 people have now contracted the disease. 
Of the total number of cases, 2,931 remain active and 867 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 58, followed by Makkah with 34, the Eastern Province and Jazan recorded 15 cases each, and Madinah confirmed 12 cases.
The health ministry also announced that 301 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 533,151.
Over 37.1 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date through 587 centers.


The ministry renewed its call on the public to register with the Sehhaty app to receive the vaccine, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
Municipalities in the Kingdom have shut down multiple commercial outlets as part of their efforts to monitor compliance with health and safety measures to stop the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The municipality of Jeddah closed 22 facilities during 3,654 inspection tours carried out on Tuesday. Authorities also issued fines to 28 other businesses.
The Eastern Province Municipality recorded 85 violations during 1,508 monitoring rounds on Tuesdays.
Officials have urged the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number or contacting authorities through the Balady app.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 218 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.53 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health Jeddah Municipality Eastern Province Municipality Coronavirus

RIYADH: A relief airlift carrying 2,000 oxygen cylinders has left King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and is headed to Tunisia to assist the country’s health sector, in line with the directives of King Salman.

The first batch of oxygen and supplies was secured through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center to meet the needs of the Tunisian health sector and address the effects of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

This contribution reflects the solid relations between the leaderships of both countries.

Topics: Coronavirus Tunisia Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The minister, under the directive of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, visited the headquarters of the Royal Saudi Land Forces in Riyadh.

Prince Khalid said:  “I witnessed the level of readiness that these forces have reached in terms of development and modernization in armaments and training, in a way that enhances the efficiency of the combat system of all the armed forces’ branches.”

He was received by the Chief of the General Staff, Lt. Gen. Fayyadh Al-Ruwaili and the Commander of the Land Forces, Lt. Gen. Fahd Bin Abdullah Al-Mutair.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia saudi army

  • Saudi Investment Recycling Co. is the largest industrial waste management company in the GCC with a fully integrated platform to handle, store, transport, treat, and safely dispose of the hazardous waste
  • The new system will include regulatory framework as certain waste management fees could be imposed on the public
Updated 01 September 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: As rapid industrialization, high population growth and fast urbanization has led to increasing waste and pollution, waste management has become an essential need for Saudi Arabia, where more than 106 million tons of waste are expected to be treated by 2035.

While maintaining responsibility toward its people and environment, Saudi Arabia has taken serious measures to improve recycling and waste management in the country, which is home to more than 34 million people.
The Saudi Cabinet recently approved a waste management system that will contribute to unifying the regulatory and legislative framework in the Kingdom. Details about the system will be announced in less than two months as it will also reveal if certain waste management fees will be imposed on the public.

• Saudi Arabia has taken serious measures to improve recycling and waste management in the country, which is home to more than 34 million people.

• The Saudi Cabinet recently approved a waste management system that will contribute to unifying the regulatory and legislative framework in the Kingdom.

• Details about the system will be announced in less than two months as it will also reveal if certain waste management fees will be imposed on the public.

Speaking to Arab News, Abdullah Faisal Al-Sibai, CEO of MWAN, the National Center for Waste Management, said that their vision stems from the Saudi Vision 2030 in protecting and preserving the environment in general along with the improvement of waste management.
“The Saudi Vision 2030 emphasizes working on reducing pollution by raising the efficiency of waste management and diminishing all kinds of pollution,” he said. “For that reason, we are establishing an integrated project for waste recycling.”
Al-Sibai also said the waste management sector would annually contribute an estimated amount of nearly SR120 billion ($32 billion) to the national gross domestic product by 2035.
“The waste management sector is expected to generate 77,000 job opportunities by the same year,” he said.
Stimulating investment and maximizing the participation of the private sector is one of the center’s strategic objectives, Al-Sibai said, while also enhancing the sector’s economic sustainability.
The environmental degradation caused by solid waste in 2021 was estimated at $1.3 billion, the CEO said.
“Saudi Arabia produces about 53 million tons of waste every year, and such quantity can surely increase soil pollution and contamination of groundwater,” Al-Sibai said. “That is in addition to its effect on wildlife and the environment of the country’s seawater and coasts.”
Highlighting the quantity of waste that can be recycled and the optimal ways to dispense with the waste that cannot be recycled, Al-Sibai said that the center is working toward its goal of recycling 35 percent of all types of waste by 2035.

The Saudi Vision 2030 emphasizes working on reducing pollution by raising the efficiency of waste management and diminishing all kinds of pollution. For that reason, we are establishing an integrated project for waste recycling.

Abdullah Faisal Al-Sibai, CEO of the National Center for Waste Management

“As for the waste that cannot be recycled, they are treated through the production of derivative fuels or the production of energy,” he said.
Al-Sibai said organic waste is turned into compost, “while the waste that cannot be processed safely ends up in landfills.
“As for radioactive wastes, they are not within the tasks of our center. The center regulates all types of waste except for radioactive and military wastes,” he said.
According to the National Center for Waste Management website, the center estimates that some 1,329 treatment facilities and landfills will be required to treat 106 million tons of waste.
The center organizes the activities of importing, exporting, collecting, transporting, sorting, processing and final disposal of waste. The center also oversees the aftercare of waste disposal sites in a manner that ensures the enhancement of environmental protection and public health.
It also encourages and stimulates investment in the management system of all waste, except for radioactive materials. The center, moreover, creates investment opportunities in the system, and studies different models for financing waste management to achieve financial sustainability.
Additionally, MWAN issues licenses to all service providers, establishments, investors, and facilities related to waste management activities the center is concerned with. It also grants permits to recycling facilities after all necessary requirements have been met, before the licensing of such facilities is issued by the competent authority.
MWAN also offers training programs to raise the level of performance and build the capabilities of the technical staff working in the system.
Furthermore, it encourages research and innovation in the fields of integrated waste management as it also coordinates with universities, research centers and institutions.
Last November, the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture along with MWAN joined hands to seek new solutions and investments in the solid waste management sector.

Under the Kingdom’s G20 presidency, several initiatives and projects have been launched to promote sustainability, including investment cycling, carbon cycling investment and the green hydrogen plant in NEOM.

Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih said with rapid industrialization and urban development, the Kingdom will witness a rise in the amount of solid waste produced annually that will ultimately lead to an increase in opportunities in the sector.
“To imagine the scope of what today’s agreement signing signifies and the scale of investment opportunities arising from it, we ought to know that initial estimates indicate that 53 million tons of waste come from the Kingdom (annually),” Al-Falih said.
The minister added that the agreement enforces the ministry’s interest in “attracting and developing investment in the waste management sector,” as well as strengthening strategic cooperation with MWAN where both parties can work on removing obstacles that investors face in the sector.
Under the Kingdom’s G20 presidency, several initiatives and projects have been launched to promote sustainability, including investment cycling, carbon cycling investment and the green hydrogen plant in NEOM.
Al-Falih said the Kingdom is working hard to catch up with the rest of the world in terms of sustainability and will soon set standards for it as “Protecting the Earth” is a central theme in its G20 presidency.
Nearly half of the total waste comes from three major cities in the Kingdom: 21 percent from Riyadh, 14 percent from Jeddah and eight percent from Dammam, said Hasan Al-Sultan, director of waste management at the Ministry of Investment.
According to Jeroen Vincent, the former CEO of the Saudi Investment Recycling Co., most of the country’s waste is currently being landfilled at “a very low price,” with an average of $1.87 per ton.
He proposed the private sector and regulators come together to “discourage this landfill,” in order to encourage investment.
Saudi Investment Recycling Co. is the largest industrial waste management company in the GCC with a fully integrated platform to handle, store, transport, treat, and safely dispose of the hazardous waste generated by industries, while achieving the highest levels of circular economy.
According to the SIRC’s goals for 2035, the Saudi waste sector is aiming to divert 85 percent of the industrial hazardous waste from landfills through recycling and treatment.
The sector also aims to divert 60 percent of construction and demolition waste from landfills — recycling 12 percent, reusing 35 percent and treating 13 percent.
Moreover, it plans to divert 100 percent of municipal solid waste from landfills through recycling 81 percent of this waste, and processing 19 percent to use as energy sources (waste-to-energy).
With these objectives, SIRC is keen to achieve the ambitious targets set by the Waste Management National Regulatory Framework for 2035, which includes a reduction of 13 million tons of carbon dioxide, attracting direct foreign investments of $1.6 billion, creating 23,000 job opportunities and contributing $9.9 billion to the country’s national GDP.

Topics: waste management Saudi war on waste

Rasha Binaftan has been the head of strategic partnerships at the Ministry of Finance’s financial skills center since April. One of her duties is managing relationships with government clients and vendors to build the center’s brand and business.
She was a senior human resources business partner between Feb. 2020 and April 2021, and a human resources business partner between April 2018 and Feb. 2020.
She has significant experience in human resource management. At the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, she was an international recruitment officer from March 2010 to March 2011, and a human resources specialist between March 2011 and March 2014.
She was then promoted to organizational development specialist, a role she held between Oct. 2014 and March 2017, and was human resources business partner between March 2016 and March 2018. She designed, implemented, and managed salary classification and compensation programs, prepared occupational classifications, job descriptions, and salary scale.
Binaftan has a bachelor’s degree from King Saud University, a higher diploma in crisis, emergency and disaster management from Bangkok’s Asian Disaster Preparedness Center, and she completed INSEAD’s Women Leaders Programme last year.
She speaks Arabic, English and Spanish, and has certificates from London Business School and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Topics: Who's Who

