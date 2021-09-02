You are here

Saudi Arabia to discuss tourism investment potential at Berlin forum

Old structures in Diriyah, the site of the first Saudi kingdom in the 18th century, have been preserved. (Supplied)
Old structures in Diriyah, the site of the first Saudi kingdom in the 18th century, have been preserved. (Supplied)
One Saudi Arabia's giga projects is the Red Sea Project, which was launched in 2017. (Supplied)
One Saudi Arabia's giga projects is the Red Sea Project, which was launched in 2017. (Supplied)
The ancient city of AlUla in Madinah region is one of Saudi Arabia's most popular tourism sites. (AN file photo)
The ancient city of AlUla in Madinah region is one of Saudi Arabia's most popular tourism sites. (AN file photo)
Tabuk region in northwest KSA is home to plenty of sites being developed into tourism destinations. (Supplied)
Tabuk region in northwest KSA is home to plenty of sites being developed into tourism destinations. (Supplied)
Updated 02 September 2021
Rashid Hassan

  • More than 170 speakers and participants from 80 countries are slated to discuss the future of the hospitality industry
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will discuss tourism investment potential at the International Hospitality Investment Forum 2021 held in Berlin from Sept. 1 to 3.

The IHIF is hosting more than 170 speakers and participants from 80 countries to discuss the future of the hospitality industry.

The Saudi Ministry of Tourism is attending to acquaint the world with the development and growth of the industry in the Kingdom.

It will familiarize investors with development projects and investment opportunities offered by the Kingdom.

Mahmoud Abdulhadi, deputy minister for investment attraction at the ministry, will take part in a panel titled “Championing sustainable growth,” which will focus on the Kingdom’s efforts in creating a sustainable tourism market that combines balanced development projects and maintaining the environment and natural resources.

FASTFACT

100 Million

Saudi Arabia aims to increase the number of tourists to 100 million by 2030, and increase tourism from 3 to 10 percent of the gross domestic product.

There are diversified investment opportunities available for local and foreign investors, and once they are invested, the investor becomes a direct partner in developing the emerging international tourism sector, being the biggest untapped tourist attraction area in the world and the incubator for the biggest tourist projects,” Abdulhadi said. “Saudi Arabia is offering huge investment opportunities.”

He added that the forum will be an opportunity to communicate with the pioneers of the industry and shed light on the efforts exerted by the Kingdom during the pandemic, including “the strategy of the preparedness and development of tourist attraction, as part of its preparations to resume receiving foreign tourists.”

The Kingdom, in its pavilion at the forum, will be represented by the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Investment and major Saudi projects under the umbrella of Invest Saudi, the government sponsor of the forum.

Dr. Osama Ghanem Al-Obaidy, a professor at the Institute of Public Administration in Riyadh, told Arab News that the Berlin forum will shed light on the megaprojects relating to Saudi Vision 2030 and will “allow investors to identify the facilitations and incentives offered by the Kingdom.”

Feroz Khan, vice president of sales in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain for Webbeds, a leading accommodation supplier to the travel industry, told Arab News that the Kingdom could be one of the great travel destinations in the Middle East.

Updated 02 September 2021
SPA

First group of female Saudi soldiers graduate

First group of female Saudi soldiers graduate
  • The pioneering recruits completed 14 weeks of basic training at the Armed Forces Women’s Cadre Training Center
Updated 02 September 2021
SPA

JEDDAH: The first group of female Saudi soldiers graduated from the Armed Forces Women’s Cadre Training Center on Wednesday, after completing 14 weeks of basic training that began on May 30.

Maj. Gen. Adel Al-Balawi, the head of the Armed Forces Education and Training Authority, delivered a speech in which he said: “The center has an important mission, which focuses on providing excellent training programs and curricula and an ideal learning environment.

“It does so in line with international quality standards that meet the needs of (female recruits). This aims to improve overall performance, which will help achieve the ministry’s objectives in the future."

After words of congratulation from Chief Sgt. Suleiman Al-Maliki, acting commander of the women’s training center, its assistant commander, Chief Sgt. Hadi Al-Anezi, administered the oath to the graduates. Their results, and the names of the most outstanding students and those who had been rewarded for their efforts with prizes, were also announced.

The graduation ceremony was sponsored by Chief of Staff Gen. Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili. Maj. Gen. Hamid Al-Omari, director of the Joint Staff of the Armed Forces, and other senior officers were also in attandance.

Saudi Arabia opened up military recruitment to women in February this year.

DiplomaticQuarter: UAE Embassy in Saudi Arabia celebrates Emirati Women’s Day

DiplomaticQuarter: UAE Embassy in Saudi Arabia celebrates Emirati Women’s Day
Updated 02 September 2021
Arab News

DiplomaticQuarter: UAE Embassy in Saudi Arabia celebrates Emirati Women’s Day

DiplomaticQuarter: UAE Embassy in Saudi Arabia celebrates Emirati Women’s Day
Updated 02 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE Embassy in Riyadh has celebrated Emirati Women’s Day by organizing a dialogue session.
The sixth edition of Emirati Women’s Day, held under the theme “Women: Ambitions and Inspiration for the Next 50 Years,” comes as the country celebrated its golden jubilee this year.
The event was attended by Princess Hind bint Abdulrahman Al-Saud, chairwoman of Idea for Innovation and Social Entrepreneurship; Dr. Hanadi Al-Musen, adviser to the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council; Dr. Aisha Al-Khuzaimi, head of the endocrinology and diabetes unit and head of the endocrinology fellowship program at King Saud University and Medical City; and Dr. Malak Husseini, a media and social activist.
The session featured various segments and discussions to honor women and mention their efforts and achievements.
The event included a presentation of a series of inspiring stories depicting the success of Emirati and Gulf women in various fields.
The participants also praised the support of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, president of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and supreme chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, who is relentlessly endeavoring to empower Emirati women by supporting all that would improve women’s work.
Sheikha Fatima is the leader of the women’s movement in the UAE and is credited with establishing the General Women’s Union. Her approach to women’s work is characterized by a balance between seeking openness to modernity and preserving Arab authenticity and Islamic traditions. She holds that maintaining cultural peculiarity is the best way to achieve progress.
During the dialogue session, participants also highlighted the efforts of the leaderships of Saudi Arabia and the UAE to make women a key partner in the development process, highlighting the great support and encouragement that women in the UAE enjoy thanks to the support of the country’s leadership.
This year’s event highlighted Emirati women’s invaluable contributions to the nation, thanks to the vision and support provided by the UAE leadership to help women to occupy their rightful place in society and fulfill their dreams and aspirations as they participate in nation-building efforts.
Over the past 50 years, Emirati women have increased their presence in all fields, which has become equal to that of men and even surpassing men in many indicators.

Who’s Who: Prince Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud, entrepreneur, business exec and chair of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation

Who’s Who: Prince Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud, entrepreneur, business exec and chair of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation
Updated 02 September 2021
Arab News

Who’s Who: Prince Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud, entrepreneur, business exec and chair of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation

Who’s Who: Prince Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud, entrepreneur, business exec and chair of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation
Updated 02 September 2021
Arab News

Prince Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud is an entrepreneur, board member of numerous regional and international companies, and an influential figure in Saudi Arabia’s sports scene.

He recently became chief executive officer of Al-Manahil Holding, a firm with investments in retail, entertainment, lifestyle, and other industries.

The Saudi investment holding company is a major supporter of the country’s Vision 2030 reform plan, particularly in empowering local talent and adopting international best practices.

It seeks out business models and management structures that are sustainable and reliable in producing solid returns and lasting impact.

The prince is the first chairman of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation, the official governing body of the sport in the Kingdom that was founded in January last year and is headquartered in Riyadh. His leadership of the SACF has been integral in promoting the game among Saudis and expatriates throughout the country.

He initiated several sports agreements to bring cricket to many Saudi provinces and hosted the Kingdom’s first National Cricket Championship that attracted 7,000 players and 360 teams. Prince Saud has been active in promoting sports in Saudi Arabia, aiming to engage as many young people as possible, and create a professional environment where locals can hone their skills.

The federation’s long-term objective is to build Saudi cricket teams and have them compete professionally in regional and international competitions, as well as attracting some of the world’s top cricketers to the Kingdom.

Global summit calls for new health initiatives

Global summit calls for new health initiatives
Updated 02 September 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Global summit calls for new health initiatives

Global summit calls for new health initiatives
  • Panelists agree that pandemic is not all about global health, but also about the economy and security
Updated 02 September 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Panelists on the first day of the annual Health20 Summit held on Wednesday called for new initiatives to strengthen and develop global health systems during and after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The two-day virtual summit, hosted by the G20 Health and Development Partnership, invited G20 policymakers, international organizations, economists, and civil society as well as academia to join discussions and make concrete recommendations to G20 health ministers ahead of their summit about the future of global health crisis management and financing.
The participants agreed that the pandemic is not all about global health, but also about the economy and security.
They said that data is important when it comes to measuring the cost of the pandemic. Moreover, they highlighted the importance of building health resilience in the future.
Saudi participant, Dr. Hayat Sindi, senior adviser to the president of the Islamic Development Bank, said her bank has been launching private sector partnerships to finance SDGs.
The IsDB has set up a variety of funds to finance health goals, including funds to end cholera and tackle women’s cancer.
Sindi said the IsDB has experience in promoting sustainable, financial initiatives that help bridge the budget gap in health that some of the IsDB member countries have faced.
“Islamic finance has so much potential in helping the world meet sustainable development goals,” she said. “We have partnered with businesses to finance the World Health Organization to ensure member countries get the aid they need.”
Sindi added that partnerships can be used to mobilize private sector resources and boost development while promoting cooperation among member countries.
Sindi, one of the world’s leading biotechnologists, also said: “If we look beyond COVID-19, we recently cooperated with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. The IsDB established a fund to eliminate cholera and secure water supply and hygiene.”
She said the fund aims to mobilize $150 million in grants from donors while the IsDB will provide payable guarantees worth $100 million. But it will not offer its own resources, thus saving funds for other projects.
At the same time, Sindi said, it will be able to help 29 member countries fight cholera and make a positive impact on the lives of five million people.
“It will also contribute to achieving the third sustainable development goal, the fifth goal on gender equality, the sixth goal on water and sanitation, and the 17th on partnerships,” she said.
Sindi said the IsDB has a long history of providing projects in the health sector.
“For instance, the IsDB Group approved a $2.3 billion COVID-19 ‘Strategic Preparedness and Response Program’ as a comprehensive integrated response package,” said Sindi, adding that the bank has special funds including the Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development, a $10 billion fund with soft loans and grants.
“In addition to this, the IsDB has successfully mobilized through the ‘Lives and Livelihoods Fund’ worth $559 million for health sector projects.”
Finally, she told the audience about an innovative blended financing initiative managed by the IsDB to save women’s lives from cancer, through a fund with $500 million in partnership with the International Atomic Energy Agency.
“The blended finance model is using 5Ps instruments (partnerships between public, private, philanthropy, people and civil societies), where all stakeholders can be part of it,” Sindi said. “The initial target of this fund is to save 5 million women who are suffering from cervical and breast cancer in the least developed countries.”
Sindi added the IsDB is actively pursuing closer collaborations with governments and the private sector, to work on new ways of financing for global health as outlined in the recent G20 High-Level Panel on the financing paper.
Other prominent speakers also took part on the first day of the event, including European Parlia­ment member, Sandro Gozi, who said it is clear the G20 is becoming a more effective form of multilateralism, but it must become more democratic as a part of it.
Davide La Cecilia, the diplomatic adviser to the Italian minister of health and G20 Sherpa, said health is closely linked to our prosperity and planet, which means that health is closely related to the environment we are in.
For her part, Dame Angela Eagle, a member of the UK House of Commons, suggested that health organizations should follow a preventive policy with the pandemic.
“We have to switch to a preventive stance,” she said. “These types of pandemics are likely to reoccur; we need much more horizon scanning, and we must fit health into economics.”
Bocconi University president and member of the Italian senate, Mario Monti, said that like the financial stability board set up after the financial crisis, there should be a health and finance board as part of the Italian G20 Presidency. He suggested that the World Health Organization be involved as it would lead to a balance of policies between health and finance.
Meanwhile, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Singapore’s senior minister and coordinating minister for social policies, said that the global public should be part of the mandate of financial institutions.
Speaking about vaccination and how the world will not be safe until all the global population gets the necessary vaccinations, Rudolf Henke, a member of the German Bundestag, said the world is still in front of a huge task for global vaccination.
“To get ahead of the disease, we will not be fully vaccinated until 7 billion people are,” Henke said. “Everyone should have pandemic prepared plans, but you only have them review them on regular occasions.”
President and CEO of the Healthcare Financial Management Association, Joseph Fifer, said that funding alone cannot stop the pandemic but can reduce the impact.
Peter Liese, a German member of the European Parliament, noted that the problem in many European countries is not the lack of the vaccine but vaccine hesitancy.
Anders Nordstrom, secretary of the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response, said that the cost of the pandemic has been enormous in terms of lives and suffering — not only money. He said it is essential to make investments that do not see immediate results.
Rifat Atun, professor of global health systems at Harvard University, said: “To put a $20 billion pandemic investment in perspective, the capital markets are worth $123.5 trillion. This investment would be a round-up in that perspective, which can save trillions.”
Mariana Mazzucato, chair of the WHO’s Council on the Economics of Health for All, said we should be investing in health for itself, not just for the economy, and then work backward and see if the economy is working for health.

Earliest evidence discovered of human migrations from Africa to Arabian Peninsula

Recent archaeological discoveries in northern Saudi Arabia reveal the earliest evidence of human migrations from the African continent to the Arabian Peninsula about 400,000 years ago. (SPA)
Recent archaeological discoveries in northern Saudi Arabia reveal the earliest evidence of human migrations from the African continent to the Arabian Peninsula about 400,000 years ago. (SPA)
Updated 01 September 2021
SPA

Earliest evidence discovered of human migrations from Africa to Arabian Peninsula

Recent archaeological discoveries in northern Saudi Arabia reveal the earliest evidence of human migrations from the African continent to the Arabian Peninsula about 400,000 years ago. (SPA)
  • Experts found stone tools and other evidence of human activity in northern Saudi Arabia dating back as far as 400,000 years
  • This confirms the Kingdom’s civilizational importance, and the role of communities outside of Africa in human development, experts said
Updated 01 September 2021
SPA

JEDDAH: Recent archaeological discoveries in northern Saudi Arabia reveal the earliest evidence of human migrations from the African continent to the Arabian Peninsula about 400,000 years ago, the Saudi Heritage Authority has announced.

They confirm the Kingdom’s civilizational importance, and the role played by early communities outside of the African continent in human development, experts said.

The international team involved in the research includes Saudi specialists from the Heritage Authority, along with experts from King Saud University, the Max Planck Institute in Germany, and a number of other international universities and institutions.

They found the remains of stone tools and fossilized animal bones in the layers of dried-up lakes in the Nafud Desert, in the northwest of the Kingdom.

Artifacts dating back about 400,000 years, including Acheulean axes, were found at Khal Amishan, on the outskirts of Tabuk. They are considered the oldest archaeological remains on record in the Arabian Peninsula. The indicate migrations that were repeated periodically during multiple stages, including 300,000, 200,000, 130,000-75,000 and 55,000 years ago.

An article published in the renowned Nature magazine on Wednesday details the discoveries made in the layers of sediment left behind by the ancient lakes that formed at Jubbah and Khal Amishan during rainy periods in the history of the region.

It reveals that various stages of human existence and development can be traced through the archaeological artifacts, which reveal the differences between successive groups of humans and the development of stone crafts.

The study advances knowledge of the time periods during which human migrations from Africa to the Arabian Peninsula took place, during which a more temperate climate prevailed in the region.

It details evidence of Acheulean stone crafts dating back 200,000 years, which is relatively recent compared to other examples found in southwest Asia. This shows the cultural peculiarity of early humans in the Arabian Peninsula, and how the region was shaped by the environmental and cultural conditions of the time.

The study confirms that the archaeological sites are associated with the crafting of stone tools, rather than living areas used by early human groups.

Khal Amishan has several archaeological layers that reveal environmental information from various periods. The earliest layer, dating back about 400,000 years, contains the Arabian Peninsula’s oldest archaeological remains, including the Acheulean axes. The layer above it, which is about 300,000 years old, contains stone axes characterized by their small size.

The next layer, dating back 200,000 years, includes stone tools but no axes were found. It revealed the first evidence of a manufacturing technique known as Levalloisian.

Of the remaining archaeological layers, the first is between 75,000 and 125,000 years old, while the most recent one dates back about 55,000 years. They are characterized by tools made using the Levalloisian technique, which spread during the Acheulean civilization that endured until the more humid periods of the Quaternary Pleistocene Epoch.

This stone craft was unique in terms of its technical aspects, and is nothing like other stone-crafting techniques that were common in the eastern Mediterranean region. According to the study, the cultural characteristics of the Levalloisian technique in the Nafud Desert is closer to techniques found in eastern Africa.

The study of the skeletal remains of animals revealed the presence of hippos and other bovids across several time periods. This confirms the presence of an environment in the north of the Arabian Peninsula that was rich in water sources and dense plant coverage — which matches the prevailing climatic conditions in North Africa at the time.

The research team was able to identify five waves of human migration from Africa to the Arabian Peninsula, linked to improvements in climatic conditions and a reduced risk of drought.

Two of the examples of stone crafts that were discovered belong to the Acheulean civilization, while the remaining three belong to the Middle Paleolithic period. This confirms the differences between successive human groups.

The scientific team also presented the results of an archaeological study of a site at Jubbah in Hail. Once an ancient lake, it contains archaeological layers similar to those found in Khal Amishan.

