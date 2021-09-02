You are here

  • Home
  • Afghan Paralympian makes debut after top-secret evacuation

Afghan Paralympian makes debut after top-secret evacuation

Afghan Paralympian makes debut after top-secret evacuation
In this image made from a video, Afghan athlete Zakia Khudadadi arrives at Haneda airport in Tokyo Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ged6e

Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

Afghan Paralympian makes debut after top-secret evacuation

Afghan Paralympian makes debut after top-secret evacuation
  • Given the chaos, Paralympic officials had initially said they would not make it to the Games
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

CHIBA, Japan: Afghan taekwondo athlete Zakia Khudadadi competed in the Paralympic Games on Thursday, becoming the first female Afghan to do so since Athens 2004, after a secret international effort to help her get out of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.
The 22-year-old and her compatriot Hossain Rasouli arrived in Tokyo on Saturday https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/two-afghan-athletes-arrive-to... via Paris after Khudadadi made a video appeal https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/female-afghan-athlete-makes-ple... for help to leave Kabul after the Taliban swept to power.
On Thursday, Khudadadi entered the Makuhari Messe competition arena in Chiba, near Tokyo, wearing a white hijab for the opening match of the debut of the Korean combat sport at the Paralympic Games. She became only the second woman to compete for Afghanistan at the Paralympics, which began in 1960.
"I'm happy that she was able to come to Japan," Kyodo News quoted Uzbekistan's Ziyodakhon Isakova as saying after her 17-12 defeat of Khudadadi in the under-49kg category.
Khudadadi, who will compete in the repechage round later on Thursday, did not speak to reporters. Both she and Rasouli had expressed a desire not to speak to media. Track athlete Rasouli competed in the long jump on Tuesday.
Alison Battisson of Human Rights for All, who was involved in their evacuation, told Reuters Australia had granted them humanitarian visas. It was not immediately known what the athletes intend to do after the Games.
In her Aug. 17 video appeal, Khudadadi had said: "I don't want my struggle to be in vain and without any results."
The pair had been unable to travel as originally scheduled after thousands of people rushed to Kabul's airport, seeking to flee the country.
Given the chaos, Paralympic officials had initially said they would not make it to the Games.
The Taliban have said they would respect the rights of women allowing them to work and study "within the framework of Islam" but many Afghans are sceptical of the promise.
During their 1996-2001 rule, also guided by sharia Islamic law, the Taliban stopped women from working. Girls were not allowed to go to school and women had to wear all-enveloping burqas to go out and then only when accompanied by a male relative.

Topics: Afganistan

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Abdulrahman Al-Qurashi takes bronze in men’s 100m T53 final at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
Sport
Saudi Arabia’s Abdulrahman Al-Qurashi takes bronze in men’s 100m T53 final at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
Saudi Arabia’s Fahad Al-Junaidel and Abdulrahman Al-Qurashi reach final of men’s 100m T53 at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
Sport
Saudi Arabia’s Fahad Al-Junaidel and Abdulrahman Al-Qurashi reach final of men’s 100m T53 at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Ronaldo becomes highest scoring man in international soccer

Ronaldo becomes highest scoring man in international soccer
Updated 01 September 2021
AP

Ronaldo becomes highest scoring man in international soccer

Ronaldo becomes highest scoring man in international soccer
  • Portugal’s captain scored in the 89th minute against Ireland in a World Cup qualifier
  • The only two men to net more than 100 times for their countries are Ronaldo and Iran’s Ali Daei
Updated 01 September 2021
AP

FARO, Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo became the highest-scoring man in the international soccer history with his 110th goal for Portugal on Wednesday.
The Portugal captain scored in the 89th minute against Ireland in a World Cup qualifier, moving ahead of former Iranian striker Ali Daei. Earlier in the game, he had a penalty saved in the 15th minute.
The 36-year-old Ronaldo, who finalized his return to Manchester United on Tuesday after leaving Juventus, was playing in his 180th game for Portugal. The forward made his debut for the national team in 2003 and began his historic scoring run at the 2004 European Championship in a 2-1 loss to Greece in the group stage.
The only two men to net more than 100 times for their countries are Ronaldo and Daei, who scored 109 goals in 149 games for Iran from 1993-2006 and played for German clubs Bayern Munich and Hearth Berlin.
The most prolific scorer in international soccer is 38-year-old Christine Sinclair of Canada, who scored her 187th goal at the Tokyo Olympics where she won gold last month.
Ronaldo, whose only title with Portugal came at Euro 2016, was top scorer at this year’s European Championship with five goals in four games but his team’s title defense ended in the round of 16.
Ronaldo became the first player to score in five different editions of the continental tournament, taking his haul to 11 to overtake Michel Platini’s record of nine goals at Euros.
Ronaldo is also the top scorer in the history of the Champions League with 134 goals — 14 more than Lionel Messi, according to UEFA.

Topics: 2022 FIFA World Cup Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal

Related

Ronaldo completes ‘dream’ return to Manchester United after 12 years
Sport
Ronaldo completes ‘dream’ return to Manchester United after 12 years
No Ronaldo, no problem as Man City thrash sorry Arsenal
Sport
No Ronaldo, no problem as Man City thrash sorry Arsenal

France replace injured Kante, Tolisso with Guendouzi, Rabiot

France replace injured Kante, Tolisso with Guendouzi, Rabiot
Updated 01 September 2021

France replace injured Kante, Tolisso with Guendouzi, Rabiot

France replace injured Kante, Tolisso with Guendouzi, Rabiot
Updated 01 September 2021
STRASBOURG, France: France replaced injured midfielders N'Golo Kante and Corentin Tolisso with Matteo Guendouzi and Adrien Rabiot on Wednesday for this month's three World Cup qualifiers.
The French Football Federation said Chelsea's Kante has not "fully recovered" from a left ankle injury while Bayern Munich's Tolisso was suffering from "a muscular injury in the left calf".
Les Bleus are top of Group C after three rounds of games.
They kick off a week of matches at home to Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday in Strasbourg before visiting Kiev to play second-placed Ukraine on Saturday and hosting Finland in Lyon on September 7.
Guendouzi and Rabiot will miss Wednesday's game and join the squad in Strasbourg early on Thursday.
Rabiot, who has 19 caps, was not initially called up by Didier Deschamps because he was not in the Juventus squad for their Serie A season opener, but after the France squad was announced he started against Empoli on Saturday.
Deschamps called up Guendouzi twice in 2019 but he did not make the team. The 22-year-old has made a strong start to the season at Marseille where he is on loan from Arsenal and scored against Saint-Etienne on Saturday.
For Wednesday's match, Deschamps still has Paul Pogba and Thomas Lemar as well as uncapped newcomers Jordan Veretout and Aurelien Tchouameni as midfield options.

Neuer, Mueller ruled out of Germany’s World Cup qualifier

Neuer, Mueller ruled out of Germany’s World Cup qualifier
Updated 01 September 2021
AFP

Neuer, Mueller ruled out of Germany’s World Cup qualifier

Neuer, Mueller ruled out of Germany’s World Cup qualifier
  • Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno will deputise for captain Manuel Neuer
  • Coach Hansi Flick is hopeful he will be fit for their next qualifier against Armenia in Stuttgart
Updated 01 September 2021
AFP

BERLIN: Germany captain Manuel Neuer and forward Thomas Mueller are both injured and ruled out of Thursday’s World Cup qualifier against minnows Liechtenstein.
Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno will deputise for Neuer, who sat out training all week with an ankle knock.
Coach Hansi Flick is hopeful he will be fit for their next qualifier against Armenia in Stuttgart.
“We assume that ‘Manu’ will be back for Sunday,” Flick said on Wednesday.
Neuer’s Bayern Munich team-mate Mueller is suffering an adductor injury and misses all three Group J games against Liechtenstein, Armenia and Iceland next Wednesday.
“Thomas has gone home, the injury made it not possible for him to play in the games,” added Flick.
“The risk was too great, so it made sense to send him home.
“We have enough players to replace him.”
Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus or Chelsea forward Kai Havertz could deputise.
Without Neuer, 35, and Mueller, 31, Germany lose a decade of experience as the pair have over 200 international appearances between them.
Germany have ground to make up in their qualifying group as they sit third, two points behind leaders Armenia.
In Neuer’s absence, Flick has still to decide who wears the captain’s armband against Liechtenstein.
“I asked myself under the shower who will be captain,” said Flick.
“I’ll have a think about it, we have a few options and will clarify it internally.”
This will be his first international as Germany head coach.
After defeat to England in the last 16 of Euro 2020, Joachim Loew stepped down after 15 years in charge and has been replaced by his assistant coach when Germany won the 2014 World Cup.
“I’m looking forward to my first international game and the responsibility for the nation,” added Flick, who wants the same “intensity” from his team as he has seen in training.

Topics: Germany football Manuel Neuer Thomas mueller Hansi Flick

Related

Special Four Arab nations set to fight it out for World Cup glory in Group A of Asian Qualifiers
Sport
Four Arab nations set to fight it out for World Cup glory in Group A of Asian Qualifiers
Difficult work begins for Jorginho as Euro kings Italy restart World Cup bid
Sport
Difficult work begins for Jorginho as Euro kings Italy restart World Cup bid

Four Arab nations set to fight it out for World Cup glory in Group A of Asian Qualifiers

Four Arab nations set to fight it out for World Cup glory in Group A of Asian Qualifiers
Updated 01 September 2021
Wael Jabir

Four Arab nations set to fight it out for World Cup glory in Group A of Asian Qualifiers

Four Arab nations set to fight it out for World Cup glory in Group A of Asian Qualifiers
  • UAE, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon must overcome continental powerhouses of Iran, South Korea for two automatic spots at Qatar 2020
  • Under Dutch manager Bert van Marwijk, the UAE bounced back from two early defeats to find its form after the qualifiers restarted in June with a run of four wins
Updated 01 September 2021
Wael Jabir

Four Arab nations enter the race for a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as Group A of the Asian Qualifiers gets underway on Thursday with the UAE hosting Lebanon, Iraq traveling to South Korea and Syria playing Iran in Tehran.

A packed Zabeel Stadium awaits the Whites after the UAE Football Association announced on Tuesday that tickets for their opening encounter have sold out, with attendance capped at 60 percent of the stadium capacity for safety reasons in light of the pandemic. With a sizeable Lebanese community in Dubai, the away end is also expected to see vocal support for the Cedars.

Under Dutch manager Bert van Marwijk, the UAE bounced back from two early defeats to find its form after the qualifiers restarted in June. A run of four wins against Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam saw the team score 15 goals and concede just three times, including two late goals in the final group match against Vietnam with victory already bagged.

Al-Wahda winger Khalil Al-Hammadi was a late withdrawal from the squad after suffering an injury in training, with the 28-year-old having played an important role in the qualifiers journey so far. His replacement, 2020-21 UAE Pro League Young Player of the Year Ali Saleh, is one of the country’s most exciting prospects and will relish the opportunity of making an impact on the home ground of his club side Al-Wasl.

The UAE made their only appearance on the global stage in Italy in 1990 with the golden generation of Adnan Al-Talyani, Muhsin Musabah and company winning the qualification ticket in a centralized group that was played in Singapore, edging out the likes of Saudi Arabia, China and Qatar to join South Korea in the finals.

Thursday’s opponents Lebanon are on the rise, making a second consecutive appearance at this stage, and are led by Ivan Hasek, a man who knows UAE football more than most. The Czech coach spent a decade coaching various clubs in the UAE Pro League including Fujairah, where he first linked up with current Lebanon captain Hassan Maatouk to devastating effect in 2014-15.

Just like the UAE, Iraq is another side hoping to repeat past glories, having made their FIFA World Cup debut at Mexico 1986, bettering two of their upcoming opponents, the UAE and Syria, on the way to qualification. Both the UAE and Iraq were drawn in the same group four years earlier, finishing fourth and fifth respectively as Japan and Saudi Arabia took the two direct tickets to Russia 2018.

This time around, the Lions of Mesopotamia impressed in Group C, going unbeaten until the final matchday in which they lost 1-0 to Iran with progress to the third round already secured. A managerial change ensued in the three months since then, with veteran Dutchman Dick Advocaat replacing Slovenian Srecko Katanec at the helm, and the 73-year-old is set to begin his mission at the home of his former employers South Korea, whom he had led in the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

One of the first changes Advocaat made to the squad was recalling Iraqi diaspora players who had been frozen out by his predecessor, including US-born Justin Meram and Denmark-born Frans Putros while Sweden-born Amir Al-Ammari could be set for a debut. Meanwhile, Iraq will have to do without the services of two experienced goalkeepers as Al-Zawraa’s Jalal Hassan and Al-Shorta’s Mohammed Hameed were withdrawn with injuries.

Out of the four Arab nations competing in Group A, it was Syria who came closest to reaching the World Cup four years earlier. The Qasioun Eagles defied the odds to finish third in their group of the 2018 qualifiers, setting up a play-off against Australia.

Star striker Omar Al-Somah scored late to secure a 1-1 draw in the home leg played in Malaysia, and a week later a 1-1 draw in Sydney at the end of 90 minutes meant the two teams had to be separated by an additional half an hour of football in which Tim Cahill put the Socceroos in front. With the very last kick of the ball, Al-Somah beat the Australian wall and goalkeeper Matt Ryan with a splendid freekick only to watch in agony as the ball struck the upright and went behind, ending the Syrian dreams.

Al-Somah is expected to miss out on the opening match of Syria’s road to Qatar 2022 as they take on an Iranian side also deprived of the services of its star forward Sardar Azmoun, who serves a one-match suspension.

Just like Iraq and Lebanon, Syria made a managerial change following the end of the previous round with Tunisian Nabil Maaloul, who led the team to pip China at the top of their group, making way for veteran coach Nizar Mahrous who returns for a third spell in charge of his country’s national team.

Hoping to replicate the heroics of four years ago, Mahrous has recalled another big name in 2017 Asian Player of the Year Omar Kharbin, who had been frozen out after falling out with the two previous managers. A clean slate for the Al-Wahda striker is expected to lessen the pain of losing Al-Somah for the first game.

Like Iraq, Syria is set to play its home games in the Qatari capital Doha for security reasons.

For the four Arab nations competing in this group, South Korea and Iran will be seen as ones to beat if they are to snatch one of the two direct qualification tickets, and a winning start in the two matchdays taking place over the next week will go a long way to provide a strong foundation to build on in the road to Qatar 2022.

Topics: 2022 FIFA World Cup UAE Bert van Marwijk

Related

Dramatic improvement under Bert van Marwijk leaves UAE dreaming of a World Cup return
Sport
Dramatic improvement under Bert van Marwijk leaves UAE dreaming of a World Cup return
Lebanon coach Miodrag Radulovic ready to take the Cedars to new heights
Sport
Lebanon coach Miodrag Radulovic ready to take the Cedars to new heights

AC Milan announces new partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai

AC Milan announces new partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai
Updated 01 September 2021
Arab News

AC Milan announces new partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai

AC Milan announces new partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai
  • The partnership aligns the Italian giants, who are also sponsored by Emirates, with the global event starting on Oct. 1
Updated 01 September 2021
Arab News

MILAN: AC Milan has announced a new partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai that will see the next World Expo become an official partner of the seven-time European champions.

Expo 2020 will take place from Oct. 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 and will be the first World Expo to ever be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region. The event is set to be the largest ever staged in the Arab world and will be welcoming more than 200 participants from 191 countries, providing a platform to foster creativity, innovation and collaboration under the event’s theme “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.”

The event will see AC Milan showcase its brand, which boasts a fanbase of more than 500 million fans internationally, through content pieces created with the Rossoneri players and ambassadors of the club.

 

 

“As a club based in Milan, a city that hosted the most recent World Expo in 2015, we know that Expo 2020 is a special moment in history that sees the world comes together to unlock its potential,” Casper Stylsvig, chief revenue officer of AC Milan, said. “That is why it is truly an honor for AC Milan to partner with such an iconic and extraordinary event. Expo 2020 Dubai will remain in history, not just as the first World Expo to be held in the region, but also as an inspiring event that strives to inspire people to build a better world and shape the future.”

Through the partnership with Expo 2020, AC Milan aims to strengthen its presence in the Middle East, a key market for the club, where it has been active for many years. Besides playing in the region in the past, AC Milan also has a number of local partnerships, including a long-standing partnership with Emirates since 2007.

“Expo 2020 is delighted to be partnering with a club as internationally renowned and respected as AC Milan. With its passionate global fanbase and glorious history spanning 122 years, AC Milan has been a pivotal and inventive force in the world of football,” Sholto Douglas-Home, chief sales and marketing communications officer, said.

“Expo 2020’s values are very much aligned with those of AC Milan where we share a belief in empowering people to be the best version of themselves — ambitious, tenacious, creative and forward-thinking,” he added. “We also recognize the unique power of sport to bring together people, communities and nations through collaboration and innovation, and we look forward to working with AC Milan in delivering our Program for People and Planet.”

Topics: football Expo 2020 Dubai AC Milan

Related

Social media influencers and content creators gather to promote Expo 2020 Dubai video
Media
Social media influencers and content creators gather to promote Expo 2020 Dubai
Special People walk towards the Sustainability Pavilion, a week ahead of its public opening, at the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai on January 16, 2021. (AFP)
Middle-East
Expo Dubai 2020 continues a grand tradition of international exhibitions 

Latest updates

Merkel steps down with legacy dominated by tackling crises
Merkel steps down with legacy dominated by tackling crises
Afghan Paralympian makes debut after top-secret evacuation
Afghan Paralympian makes debut after top-secret evacuation
The end-of-year box-office boom
The end-of-year box-office boom
THE ROUNDUP: Pop-culture highlights from across the region
THE ROUNDUP: Pop-culture highlights from across the region
REVIEW: Sandra Oh takes ‘The Chair’ to the top of its class
REVIEW: Sandra Oh takes ‘The Chair’ to the top of its class

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.