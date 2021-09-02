You are here

Women in rare protest as Taliban outline new government

Women in rare protest as Taliban outline new government
Defiant female protesters said they were willing to accept the burqa if their daughters could still go to school under Taliban rule. (AFP)
  • Protesters: “We are even ready to wear burqas if they tell us, but we want the women to go to school and work”
KABUL: The Taliban said on Thursday they were close to forming a new government, as dozens of women held a rare protest for the right to work under a new regime that faces enormous economic hurdles and deep public mistrust.
The announcement of a Cabinet may take place on Friday following afternoon prayers, two Taliban sources told AFP.
Defiant female protesters said they were willing to accept the burqa if their daughters could still go to school under Taliban rule.
“It is our right to have education, work and security,” the group of around 50 female demonstrators chanted, waving placards on the streets of Afghanistan’s western city of Herat. “We are here to ask for our rights,” Fereshta Taheri, one of the demonstrators, told AFP.
“We are even ready to wear burqas if they tell us, but we want the women to go to school and work,” the photographer and artist added.
The Taliban have pledged their leadership will be “inclusive,” but many doubt women will find a place in Afghanistan’s new administration.
“We follow the news, and we don’t see any women in Taliban meetings and gatherings,” said Herat protester Mariam Ebram.
“We were expecting that the government formation would be finalized as soon as possible,” Bilal Karimi, member of the Taliban cultural commission, told Arab News. “Possibly it would be Friday or the upcoming 72 hours.”

Topics: Afghanistan crisis

Rebels hold out in Afghan valley as Taliban set up government in Kabul

Rebels hold out in Afghan valley as Taliban set up government in Kabul
  • Panjshir is the last province resisting rule by the Taliban
  • A spokesman for the NRFA rebel grouping said it had full control of all passes and entrances
KABUL: Taliban forces and fighters loyal to local leader Ahmad Massoud battled in Afghanistan’s Panjshir Valley on Thursday, more than two weeks after the Islamist militia seized power, as Taliban leaders in the capital Kabul worked to form a government.
Panjshir is the last province resisting rule by the Taliban, whose overthrow of the Western-backed government as US and other foreign troops withdrew after 20 years has left the country in chaos.
Each side said it had inflicted heavy casualties.
“We started operations after negotiation with the local armed group failed,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.
Taliban fighters had entered Panjshir and taken control of some territory, he said. “They (the enemy) suffered heavy losses.”
A spokesman for the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA) rebel grouping said it had full control of all passes and entrances and had driven back efforts to take Shotul district.
“The enemy made multiple attempts to enter Shotul from Jabul-Saraj, and failed each time,” he said, referring to a town in neighboring Parwan province.
Since the Taliban swept into Kabul on Aug. 15, several thousand fighters from local militias and remnants of the government’s armed forces have massed in Panjshir under the leadership of Massoud, son of a former Mujahideen commander.
They have been holding out in the steep valley where attacks from outside are difficult.
Efforts to negotiate a settlement appear to have broken down, with each side blaming the other for the failure, as the Taliban prepare to announce a new government.
Mujahid said this was a matter of a few days away, while Taliban official Ahmadullah Muttaqi said a ceremony was being prepared at the presidential palace.
The legitimacy of the government in the eyes of international donors and investors will be crucial for the economy as the country battles drought and the ravages of a 20-year conflict that killed an estimated 240,000 Afghans.
Humanitarian organizations have warned of impending catastrophe and the economy — reliant for years on many milions of dollars of foreign aid — is close to collapse.
Many Afghans were struggling to feed their families amid severe drought well before the Taliban militants seized power and millions may now face starvation with the country isolated and the economy unraveling, aid agencies say.
“Since the 15th of August, we have seen the crisis accelerate and magnify with the imminent economic collapse that is coming this country’s way,” Mary-Ellen McGroarty, World Food Programme country director in Afghanistan, told Reuters from Kabul.
The economy is expected to sink by 9.7 percent this financial year and 5.2 percent next year, Fitch said in a report, adding foreign investment would be needed to support a more optimistic outlook.
The Taliban enforced a radical form of sharia, or Islamic law, when it ruled from 1996-2001 but has tried to present a more moderate face to the world this time, promising to protect human rights and refrain from reprisals against old enemies.
The United States, the European Union and others have cast doubt on such assurances, saying formal recognition of the new government — and the economic aid that would flow from that — is contingent on action.
The foreign minister of current EU president Slovenia, Anze Logar, said the bloc was “far from even tackling this question,” which EU leaders might discuss at summits next month. Some EU states consider the Taliban a terrorist organization.
If the EU — the world’s biggest aid donor — decides to recognize the Taliban government, “aid is the leverage that the European Union has” in setting conditions, Logar told Reuters
A source with direct knowledge of the move said Afghan diplomats had been asked to stay in overseas posts for the time being. The Taliban had made clear there would eventually be change but also wanted to maintain a sense of continuity, the source said.
Afghanistan’s ambassador to France, Mohammad Azizi, told a conference in Paris that he remained his country’s envoy and that the Taliban takeover had no legitimacy. Asked if he had spoken directly to the Taliban, he said he had not.
The Taliban have promised safe passage out of the country for any foreigners or Afghans left behind by the huge airlift which ended when US troops withdrew on Monday. But with Kabul airport still closed, many were seeking to flee over land.
Neighbouring Tajikistan said on Thursday it could not afford to take in Afghan refugees without help.
Qatar’s foreign minister said the Gulf state was talking with the Taliban and Turkey about potential technical support to restart operations at Kabul airport, which would facilitate humanitarian assistance and possibly more evacuations.
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he would discuss securing safe passage through third countries with regional leaders.
“We need to adjust to the new reality” in Afghanistan, he said.

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Afghanistan Panjshir Valley Taliban

Bush: Afghanistan invasion was ‘right’

Bush: Afghanistan invasion was 'right'
  • Ex-US president spoke in lead up to 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks
  • ‘Goal was to protect the American people. I’m comfortable with the decisions I made’
LONDON: Former US President George W. Bush has defended his decision to invade Afghanistan in 2001 following the 9/11 terror attacks.

“I made some big decisions, starting with the big thought of America being at war,” Bush told the BBC in a program marking the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

“Those decisions weren’t made out of anger, they were made with a goal in mind, which was to protect the American people. I think I was right.” 

Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the 9/11 attacks, after which Bush declared a “war on terror,” marking the beginning of the 20-year, US-led NATO campaign to eliminate the Taliban and Al-Qaeda and stabilize Afghanistan.

Tens of thousands of Afghan civilians and security forces were killed over the course of the war, as well as over 2,300 Americans, nearly 500 Britons, and hundreds of other NATO coalition soldiers.

The campaign in Afghanistan has been subject to a significant amount of scrutiny since the Taliban toppled the US-backed government.

The American withdrawal has drawn criticism, with scenes of chaos being widely shared online and by media outlets as Afghans and foreign nationals scrambled to flee the country.

A terror attack against those evacuees in late August, claimed by Daesh’s Afghanistan division, killed nearly 200 people, including 13 American marines, further illustrating the perceived lack of order in the US withdrawal.

“You know, there weren’t any other attacks on America,” Bush said when asked if he thought his post-9/11 decisions made the world a safer place. “We’ll let the historians sort all that out. Let’s just say this: I’m comfortable with the decisions I made.”

Topics: US George W. Bush Afghanistan Afghanistan War

Aid group: 22 migrants die on way to Spain; dozens missing
MADRID: A humanitarian aid group that monitors the plight of migrants taking perilous seaborne routes to Spain said that 21 women and one girl have died.
The group also said several dozen more people were lost at sea while trying to reach the Canary Islands.
Helena Maleno, founder of nongovernmental organization Walking Borders, tweeted Thursday that 22 bodies have been recovered from a migrant boat by the Moroccan navy. She said there was one girl among the female casualties, who were mostly from the Ivory Coast and Guinea.
Moroccan authorities and navy haven’t commented or provided information about the incident. Spain’s maritime rescue service also wasn’t able to confirm it immediately.
Maleno said that the boat started its journey carrying 86 people, including 36 women and 13 girls.
The Atlantic route from the west coast of Africa to Spain’s Canary Islands has become one of the most used and deadliest routes for those desperate to reach Europe.

Topics: Spain migrants Canary Islands

Britain’s Raab, in Qatar, cites need to engage with Taliban

Britain's Raab, in Qatar, cites need to engage with Taliban
  • Britain has no immediate plans to recognize the Taliban's government, Raab said
  • “Our commitment on the part of the UK to Afghanistan remains. We need to adjust to the new reality”: Raab
DOHA: British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday there is a need to engage with the Taliban on Afghanistan, but Britain has no immediate plans to recognize their government.
Raab was speaking during a joint press conference with Qatar Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani in Doha, where he visited housing for refugees evacuated from Afghanistan after the Taliban swept to power last month.
Sheikh Mohammed said Qatar was talking with the Taliban and working with Turkey for potential technical support to restart operations at Kabul airport.
“We are engaging with them (Taliban), engaging also with Turkey if they can provide any technical assistance on that front. Hopefully in the next few days there will be some good news,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
“There is no clear indication when (the airport) is going to be fully operational yet...We remain hopeful that we will be able to operate it as soon as possible.”
The hard-line Islamist militant Taliban seized control of the Afghan capital Kabul last month, but have yet to name an administration or reveal how they intend to govern.
Raab said he had discussed with Qatari officials ensuring Afghanistan does not harbor terrorism in the future, preventing a humanitarian crisis, preserving regional stability and holding the Taliban to account on their public pledge to set up a more inclusive government.
“Our commitment on the part of the United Kingdom to Afghanistan remains. We need to adjust to the new reality,” Raab told reporters.
“Our immediate priority is to secure the safe passage of those remaining British nationals, and also the Afghans who worked for the United Kingdom, and others who may be at the most risk,” he said, adding that he would be talking to regional leaders about securing safe passage through third countries.
Britain has moved its Afghanistan embassy from Kabul to the Qatari capital Doha.

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Britain Taliban British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab

Qatar says it’s not clear when Kabul airport will reopen

Qatar says it's not clear when Kabul airport will reopen
  • Dozens of women protested outside the governor’s office in Herat to demand their rights be protected
  • Al-Thani warned Thursday that there’s still “no clear indication” of when Kabul’s airport will reopen
KABUL: Qatar’s top diplomat said Thursday that experts are racing to reopen Kabul’s airport but warned it was not clear when flights would resume, with many still desperate to flee Afghanistan’s new Taliban leaders amid concerns over what their rule will hold.
In the wake of their rapid takeover, the Taliban have sought to calm those fears, including pledging to let women and girls attend school and allow people to travel freely. But many are skeptical, and Britain’s foreign minister stressed the importance of engaging with the new rulers to test their promises.
In a reflection of those anxieties, dozens of women protested outside the governor’s office in the western province of Herat to demand their rights be protected. They shouted slogans and urged the country’s new leaders to include women in their Cabinet — a remarkable demonstration of the transformation in women’s lives in the past 20 years.
When they last held power in the late 1990s, the Taliban imposed a repressive rule, meting out draconian punishments and largely excluding women from public life. On Thursday, Taliban fighters prevented the female demonstrators from seeing the governor as they demanded, but they did not break up the rally.
Amid uncertainty about Afghanistan’s future, tens of thousands raced to flee the country in a frantic US-run airlift that ended ahead of the final American withdrawal earlier this week. A suicide bomber targeted the evacuation efforts at one point, killing 169 Afghans and 13 US service members.
Kabul’s airport, a major way out of the country, is now in Taliban hands but is closed, and Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani warned Thursday that there’s still “no clear indication” of when it will reopen.
A team of Qatari and Turkish technicians flew to Kabul on Wednesday to help restart operations at the facility, which the UN says is crucial to providing the country with humanitarian assistance. It remains to be seen, however, whether any commercial airlines will be willing to offer service.
“We remain hopeful we will be able to operate it as soon as possible,” Al Thani told reporters in Doha. “We are still in the evaluation process. ... We are working very hard and engaging with the Taliban to identify what are the gaps and the risks for having the airport back up and running.”
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu suggested that military flights — which could be used to evacuate more people — could potentially resume first.
Qatar has played an outsized role in American efforts to evacuate tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan and said it remains in talks with other world powers to enable the capital’s airport to resume commercial flights.
Appearing alongside Al Thani, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab touched on concerns over how diplomatic and aid efforts will proceed as foreign powers confront a leadership whose members remain on terrorist watch lists around the world.
Although the United Kingdom won’t formally recognize the Taliban “anytime in the foreseeable future,” Raab said, “there is an important scope for engagement and dialogue to test the intentions and indeed the assurances that have already been made by the Taliban.”
Those assurances range from creating a more inclusive government to protecting the rights of women to preventing international terrorist groups from using the war-scarred country as a base.
“In all of these areas,” Raab said, “we will judge them by what they do, not just by what they say.”
In Herat, the protesters had a similar message for the Taliban.
“The Taliban leadership is announcing women rights, but they should show it in action,” said Friba Kabrzani, who helped organize a rally at the provincial governor’s office.
“We want the world to hear us and we want our rights to be saved,” Kabrzani said, noting that some families forbade women from joining the demonstration out of fear for their safety.
Another participant, Maryam Ebram, warned that “anything can be expected from the Taliban,” but that Afghan women would continue to protest for their rights nonetheless.
“Our rights were not gifted to us and we will not let them fade easily,” she said.

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Qatar Afghanistan

Related

