International camel conference in Riyadh to boost investment ties

Organizers said the conference will work on creating a comprehensive camels industry. (AN file photo)
Organizers said the conference will work on creating a comprehensive camels industry. (AN file photo)
Organizers said the conference will work on creating a comprehensive camels industry. (AN file photo)
Organizers said the conference will work on creating a comprehensive camels industry. (AN file photo)
Updated 14 sec ago
SPA

Updated 14 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Camel Club and the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture are scheduled to organize an international conference on the economies of camels on the sidelines of the sixth edition of the King Abdul Aziz Camel Festival in December.

The conference will review international expertise and practices on how to utilize and manufacture camel products.

It will also consider new methods for sustaining local practices in nutrition according to modern practices for economic and social development.

Participants will discuss camel traditions and the maintenance of biological diversity and adapting to climate change and alleviating its impacts.

The conference will work on creating a comprehensive camels industry that develops community revenues through raising two million heads of camels, representing 7 percent of the livestock wealth of Saudi Arabia.

 

Topics: Saudi Camel Club King Abdul Aziz Camel Festival

Saudi health expert joins summit calls for global action over COVID-19 pandemic

Saudi health expert joins summit calls for global action over COVID-19 pandemic
Updated 14 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

  • ‘World will fail to deal with another pandemic if countries, companies, and relevant bodies are unable to work together’
Updated 14 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: A Saudi health expert on Thursday called for urgent international action to tackle the global fallout from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Dr. Abdulelah Al-Hawsawi, vice president of the Global Sepsis Alliance, spoke as the virtual two-day annual Health20 Summit drew to a close with delegates appealing for the immediate implementation of investment, partnership, and innovation initiatives in health technology.

He said: “Implementation beats oration. We have to act swiftly; we have to act now. I think we have to have the collective wisdom of planet Earth.

“When you think about G20 or G7, it is still pretty much left to the government representatives. I think there is a lot of intelligence and a lot of wisdom in nonstate actors that we should listen to.”

And he highlighted crowdsourcing as one possible way of gathering information, opinions, and expertise from around the world.

Mark Feinberg, the chief executive officer of IAVI, a nonprofit scientific research organization that develops vaccines and antibodies, warned that the world would fail to deal with another pandemic if countries, companies, and relevant bodies were unable to work together.

We have to act swiftly; we have to act now. I think we have to have the collective wisdom of planet Earth.

Dr. Abdulelah Al-Hawsawi, vice president of the Global Sepsis Alliance

Commonwealth secretary-general, Patricia Scotland, pointed out that the global health crisis was far from over.

“While we are all in the same storm, we are not in the same boat. Until we are all safe, no one is safe,” she said.

The baroness added that the Commonwealth did not have the resources of the state, but the nations of the G20 did. “We are working with the G20 and UN to help everyone.”

Greg Perry, assistant director general of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations, noted that 300 partnerships had been created since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic but said structures needed to be established to enable more public and private sector partnerships and investment projects to take place.

Dr. Hayat Sindi, senior adviser to the president of the Islamic Development Bank, said the bank had set up a blockchain platform enabling $2.3 billion to be allocated to more than 30 member countries to cover urgent needs during the COVID-19 outbreak while also helping small and medium-sized enterprises, and trade.

The IsDB is a multilateral development bank that promotes comprehensive development among its 57 member states and Muslim communities in nonmember states.

Dr. Peter Singer, special adviser to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of the World Health Organization, said: “Equity. Equity. Equity. The only way to solve the economic crisis is to solve the health crisis.”

Addressing the summit, Andreano Erwin, the Indonesian Health Ministry’s director of international cooperation, said healthy people and healthy economies were inextricably linked.

He added that tackling diseases was not a cost but an investment and noted that investments needed to be quantitatively measured alongside national objectives.

And Jamie Bay Nishi, director of the Global Health Technologies Coalition, also called for more investment to deal with the COVID-19 crisis and any future pandemics. “Those investments will be a drop in the bucket and worth it for future crises.”

Topics: Coronavirus Global Sepsis Alliance Dr. Abdulelah Al-Hawsawi Health20 Summit

Saudi Space Commission highlights empowerment of women

Saudi Space Commission highlights empowerment of women
Updated 25 min 42 sec ago
SPA

  • Organization’s third Space Talk meeting will include a talk titled Women in Space: From Empowerment to Innovation
Updated 25 min 42 sec ago
SPA

JEDDAH: Guest speaker Candace Johnson, an entrepreneur and investor in the space sector, will give a talk titled Women in Space: From Empowerment to Innovation on Saturday during the third meeting of the Saudi Space Commission’s Space Talk program.

Through the program the commission aims to encourage the exchange of expertise and ideas, provide inspiration and enhance discourse and content related to space sciences and technologies. It is designed to raise awareness of the importance of space sciences and technologies, share the expertise and experiences of influential experts in the field and highlight important discoveries and events.

Saturday’s meeting has been organized in cooperation with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology’s Thinktech initiative.

Authorities in the Kingdom are working to enhance the nation’s leading role in space sciences and the development of space technologies. As set out in the objectives of Kingdom’s space policy, the commission aims to inspire the next generation of Saudi scientists and engineers, build a national network of space experts, encourage economic development and innovation by increasing the rate of Saudization at all levels in the sector, create economic, social and scientific opportunities, and enhance the contribution of the sector in the Kingdom.

To help achieve this the commission has launched a number of initiatives including, in August, a training camp to introduce high-school students to space sciences and technologies. The initiative is part of the commission’s efforts to encourage future astronauts and engineers, and attract talent through quality training programs.

The camp connects school math and physics curricula to the space sciences through three hours of learning each day for 10 days. Participants who successfully complete the course and an evaluation will receive a certificate.

Topics: Saudi Space Commission Saudi women empowerment Thinktech initiative Candace Johnson

Blinken tells Saudi foreign minister of US concern over Houthi attack on Abha airport

Blinken tells Saudi foreign minister of US concern over Houthi attack on Abha airport
Updated 03 September 2021
Arab News

Updated 03 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call on Thursday from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to express concern over a Houthi attack on Abha airport.
Eight people were wounded when Iran-backed Houthi militants targeted the airport in Asir province, with two exploding drones on Monday. Saudi air defenses managed to intercept them but the shrapnel from one of the drones showered the airport.
Prince Faisal and Blinken also discussed Afghanistan and other regional issues, the State Department said.
“The Secretary expressed the US’ strong commitment to its longstanding strategic partnership with the Kingdom and to helping Saudi Arabia defend its people and territory,” it said.
During the call, the two ministers reviewed the strategic relations between Riyadh and Washington and ways to strengthen them in all common areas.
They also discussed the most prominent developments in the region, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia United States Antony Blinken Prince Faisal bin Farhan abha airport attack houthi attack abha airport

Who’s Who: Markus M. Golder, CEO of Saudi Telecom subsidiary Intigral

Who’s Who: Markus M. Golder, CEO of Saudi Telecom subsidiary Intigral
Updated 03 September 2021
Arab News

Updated 03 September 2021
Arab News

Markus M. Golder was appointed last year as the chief executive officer at Intigral, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Saudi Telecom Co. and the leading provider of digital entertainment and sports in the MENA region.

Intigral recently released its original Al-Awael program and exclusively broadcasted “Beyond Survival,” the Misk Foundation’s first film documentary series. Both critics and audiences have praised the shows for promoting social integration and development and inspiring Saudi society to be more resilient and ambitious.

Golder’s role at Intigral is to supervise the overall strategy, operations, and performance of the company.

He received an MSc in electrical engineering in 1993 from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology. Some six years later, Golder obtained an MBA from the London Business School.

His impressive track record is derived from prominent regional and international executive appointments within both incumbents and challenger telecom operators across Western and Eastern Europe, and the Middle East markets.

Prior to joining Intigral, Golder has held various leadership roles with STC in Saudi Arabia, including vice president of marketing in the consumer business unit and CEO of Jawwy.

He has served as chief commercial officer at GO in Malta, where he led a 300-strong team and managed commercial activities, including strategy, planning, marketing, consumer and business sales, wholesale and customer service. He started his career as a consultant with AWK Engineering in Switzerland, and was the marketing director and a member of the executive management team of Vivacom in Bulgaria and the Zurich-based Swiss telecom provider Sunrise Communications AG in Switzerland.

He also served as chief marketing officer with Nawras, now known as Ooredoo in Oman.

Topics: Who's Who Intigral Saudi Telecom Co. (STC)

Saudi-founded Mommy Reads cultivates children’s love of reading from an early age

Saudi-founded Mommy Reads cultivates children’s love of reading from an early age
Updated 03 September 2021
Nada Hameed

  • A Saudi mother set up the institute to make parents’ mission a lot easier
Updated 03 September 2021
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: In an era of rapid tech advances and digital distractions, many parents find that instilling simple language skills in children can be a confusing and challenging task.
With this in mind a Saudi mother founded the Mommy Reads institute to make parents’ mission a lot easier.
Mommy Reads is one of the first Saudi institutes to focus on broadening children’s horizons, promoting the importance of reading out loud and its beneficial effect on motivation, imagination and language.
The institute targets children from year zero to 12 through reading a variety of stories in English and Arabic, and helping teaching children literacy in the preschool years.
Sundos Al-Sharif, CEO and founder of Mommy Reads, told Arab News that she was inspired to establish the language institute while preparing for her master’s in digital technologies, communication and education in the UK.
After having two children there she tried out the ideas on them.
“In 2009, with my first child, the midwife came for the first visit to check on both of us. She gave me a bag with three books explaining how important it is to read to my baby,” she said.

“I was amazed by the idea, and started searching and reading more about the effectiveness of reading to infants and babies, and practicing it with my children. The results were amazing. My son Al-Faisal, 12, is now a bookworm and my daughter Maria, who is five, is a good storyteller.”
Al-Sharif is experienced in establishing the main skills of reading and the art of storytelling. She is also passionate about children’s books in English and Arabic.
“We write stories and draw books with passion and tell them to children with more excitement,” she said.
According to some studies, reading to a baby in the womb promotes brain activity, early literacy skills and language development.
The institute targets babies in the womb from around 24 weeks of pregnancy and children up to 12 by reading stories aloud. This can help to develop children’s understanding of story structure and other elements of text, and provide the child with a wealth of information about the processes and functions of written language.
“Reading stories aloud develops children’s attention span and listening skills, and helps them experience the power of words through oral expression,” Al-Sharif said.
She and her team of professional storytellers provide five main programs, including interactive workshops with pregnant women, developing bilingual skills through stories for children aged from 4 to 10, teaching children literacy in preschool years, writing and drawing stories, and outdoor storytelling activities.
While relying on digital reading to teach children how to read might sound convenient, it also affects the parent-child bond, recent studies show.
Research suggests that nothing compares to interactive reading for children from a printed book, joining children in reading, and setting aside time to talk about stories, words and ideas.
“From my day-to-day interaction with mothers and children, I found in the past five years that awareness regarding the importance of reading from an early stage has increased dramatically in Saudi society,” Al-Sharif said.

Most parents today are keen to teach their children 21st-century skills and develop valuable skills, including bilingualism, she added. Mommy Reads encourages this through stories and storytelling, teaching children English and Arabic vocabulary in an interactive, enjoyable way.
“Through bilingualism, the child gains cognitive development, language skills, increased concentration, discipline, and improved imagination and creativity,” she said.
All children learn differently, but research shows that babies whose parents read to them frequently can speak more words by the age of two than those whose parents do not read as often.
Al-Sharif read stories to her own children at an early age, using finger puppets and interactive books. “I built their first library when my son was two months old,” she said.
“My husband and I took our son Al-Faisal when he was a toddler to the first story activity, where all the parents and young children would sit and listen to the storyteller in the library. He loved it so much that it became our favorite place every weekend,” she said.
“At the age of 7, Al-Faisal won the school’s reading competition and finished reading 10 stories in one day. My daughter Maria is now my partner in reading stories to children on YouTube and also helps them pronounce the words correctly.”
Mommy Reads can be reached via different social media platforms, where Al-Sharif details the program’s times and places.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

