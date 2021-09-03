Art Dubai announces dates for 2022 event

Art Dubai organizers say the gallery sections will highlight the rich cultural heritage and contemporary art practices in areas ranging from the Middle East to territories across Asia and Africa as well as Latin America.
This year, the event has launched a support scheme for new galleries focusing on artistic practices from the global south, with fees paid only on sales.
New exhibition of architectural photography tracks early stages of Dubai's spectacular growth
In a new exhibition, architect Todd Reisz tracks the early stages of the spectacular growth that made Dubai globally famous
Iain Akerman
DUBAI: “These images helped me immensely when it came to writing about what it looked like and felt like to be in Dubai in the 1970s,” says Todd Reisz of the photography of Stephen Finch and Mark Harris. “But we’re not exhibiting them as a formal examination of photography. We’re using them to question how we can use photography to understand the passage of time.”
Reisz, an architect and writer based in Amsterdam, is busy preparing for the launch of “Off Centre / On Stage,” an exhibition that seeks to reveal the traces of an older city through the photographic slides of two architects. Having spent the best part of 16 years immersed in Dubai’s architectural history, it’s as much a labor of love as it is the final chapter in a long-running investigation into the integral role architecture has played in broadcasting the emirate to the world.
“I adore all of these photographs,” says Reisz. “All the material I had up until the time of these photographs was in black and white, but these were in color and I was just kind of shocked by them… I started to think about the connection between this kind of lived-in city — the area that we would call old Dubai today — and the World Trade Centre site. I wanted to imagine what it would have been like to watch this being built. It’s connected by roads, there’s endless construction debris between the city and the World Trade Centre, but it’s some immensely expensive, very ambitious project happening in the distance. How did that feel? This sense of ‘Where is this city leading itself?’”
Reisz first visited Dubai in 2005 while working for the Rotterdam-based architectural firm OMA. Sent to the Gulf to gather a sense of context and to understand what was happening in terms of urbanization, he came across the work of British architect John Harris while researching and editing two publications for OMA/AMO. Although largely unknown outside of architectural circles, Harris’ firm, John R. Harris & Partners, produced Dubai’s first town plan, designed the city’s World Trade Centre, and was hugely influential in the early days of Dubai’s transformation into a global city. Reisz’s fascination with Harris would lead to the publication of “Showpiece City: How Architecture Made Dubai” in October last year.
“Harris wasn’t bombastic, he wasn’t the typical egotistical architect, he was very subtle and very much committed to the ideals of modern architecture, namely that it can improve people’s lives,” explains Reisz. “And even though there are problems in that assumption, there was this moment, this very clear moment, when expertise arrived in Dubai, beginning in the mid-Fifties. Harris arrived in 1959 and was one of many who came here to build roads or airports or ports and I used his work as a lens to see how the city transformed itself.”
The focus of this exhibition, however, is not Harris himself but the photography of Stephen Finch and Mark Harris, both of whom were affiliated with John R. Harris & Partners. Mark (John’s son) was a student of architecture at the time the photographs were taken in the mid-to late-Seventies and would go on to become a partner in the firm, while Finch was the lead architect on the World Trade Centre project.
Their photographs, taken between 1976 and 1979, were not documentary or art photography, but visual notes. Mark Harris, for example, took photographs of the Bastakiya quarter, not to record buildings in danger of being destroyed or to capture architectural detail, but to document the ways in which the area’s inhabitants used roads and alleys to circulate. As such, his photographs were not just observations of life in the city, but an urban study.
“I’m not exhibiting these images to say, ‘Dubai once looked like this, isn’t that amazing,’” Reisz says. “They were taken by architects and architects take photographs in a different way to non-architects. For architects, cameras are a tool to analyze the built environment. So they’re wanting to record for a reason that is somewhere between the personal and the professional.
“People will come to this exhibition and read it as a kind of nostalgic experience of a city of yesteryear, I’m sure. I think you can do that with these photographs, and that’s OK. I mean, exhibitions are meant for people to interpret them as they want. But for me it’s important to acknowledge that these photos were taken by architects who were visiting a city they were contracted to transform. They were photographing the present while designing the future.”
Finch, for example, wanted to capture people living in and using the city. That meant examining how they moved around and interacted with the physical environment. “Let’s also not underestimate the kind of overwhelming feeling it must’ve been to watch a 150-meter tower that you’ve been drawing in an office go up,” Reisz says. “So, he’s taking pictures of it being constructed and taking pictures of the workers taking their lunch breaks, but they’re not taken in a way that a photographer would take them. A photographer would be more daring and get closer to people. The architect is a bit distant from the subject.”
One particular photograph taken by Harris looks north towards the World Trade Centre. “You can see the whole complex — the Hilton hotel, the exhibition center and the tower, and in the kind of middle ground there are some youths playing cricket. It’s a really beautiful image. There’s a culture here of always finding amazing cricket pitches and I just think about how these kids chose this spot with such a view; where there was unbuilt but claimed land for expansion of the World Trade Centre, and they claimed it for cricket.”
The exhibition, which takes over the lobby of Dubai’s Jameel Arts Center from September 29 until February 19, includes 60 photographs and ‘other framings of Dubai in local and global media’ and is accompanied by a new book. It is also supported by Barjeel Art Foundation and draws on material that Reisz has collected over more than a decade, during which time he has become a leading authority on Dubai’s urban transformation. In many ways an extension of “Showpiece City,” the exhibition has allowed Reisz to pull away from some of the larger themes that were discussed in the book and re-examine certain aspects in greater detail.
“By showing these photographs, we are giving them a life they were not intended to have,” says Reisz. “I think that accident of circumstances makes it all the more fascinating to look at them now.”
The photographs were taken at a time when Dubai was beginning to expand southwards. With a new airport, a deep-water seaport, and a vast new hospital, the city’s ambitions were beginning to manifest themselves on a global scale. This expansion would represent a departure from Dubai’s original heartland on the creek and would eventually lead to the city’s spectacular transformation. Hence the exhibition’s title, “Off Centre / On Stage.”
“The thing that most fascinates me about Dubai is how quickly you can start to read the way ideas move around the world,” says Reisz. “Specifically, ideas about how we build our cities, how we design our buildings, and how we pitch cities to the rest of the world to come there. Somehow I find it easier to read that looking at Dubai than any other city at this point.”
DUBAI: Zombies have been stalking around the pop-culture landscape for decades, but no piece of media has defined them on a mass scale quite like “The Walking Dead.” For the last decade, the show has been a phenomenon, garnering tens of millions of views per episode, who remained hooked on the show’s brutal depiction of survival in an apocalyptic landscape.
Now in its eleventh season — airing weekly on FoxHD on BeIN in the region — and approaching 177 episodes, the show is coming to an end, leaving its stars mourning one last death: the show’s own.
“It’s wild to me. It's been such a big part of my life for so long,” Norman Reedus, who stars as Daryl Dixon, tells Arab News.
Set in a world that zombies — called ‘walkers’ on the show — have already taken over and in which few humans remain, “The Walking Dead” is less about the dead themselves and more about what the trying circumstances bring out in the survivors, leading average people to become heroes, or murderous villains.
“I love the depths of the questions that the dead — and living with the dead — brings up because it makes us look at everything through a 3D, meaningful lens,” says Lauren Cohan, who stars as Maggie Greene.
Because of the unexpected nature of the show, most of the stars never knew if their own roles would survive past a few episodes, but they are now able to marvel at how far their characters have come and how much they have developed.
“I did not think I would be on the show for more than three episodes,” Seth Gillam admits. “I thought that Father Gabriel would be walker bait, and that he would get into some situation where he would need to be rescued and another major character would wind up losing their lives, and then he would just end up getting eaten the next week anyway. I’ve been filled with wonderment because I had no idea who he would become over the last seven years.”
No character has evolved quite like Jeffery Dean Morgan’s Negan, who joined the show in season six as its most terrifying villain and has morphed into something more, finding some of his humanity again. For Morgan, the show is returning to its glory days in terms of quality.
“I actually watched the first two episodes (of the season) two days ago — which doesn’t always happen, honestly — and I was so happy with how it turned out. I think Kevin Dowling who directed the episodes and Angela and Jim Barnes who wrote them did such a great job. The start of season 11 is bringing back elements of this show that I loved as a viewer before I was even on it. It has the horror and the tension that I love as a fan,” says Morgan.
Cohan, who joined the show as Maggie in its second season, stepped away in 2018 before agreeing to come back for the final run. Her return has been emotional, as scenes are often haunted by the actors she worked with whose characters did not survive, including Maggie’s husband Glenn, played by Academy Award nominee Steven Yeun. So Maggie’s sense of loss and nostalgia, are often rooted in ones Cohan herself is really experiencing.
“There are certain locations we've repurposed that conjure up a lot of feeling,” she says. “In one scene recently, I’d had a conversation with another character, and I felt myself flooded with the images of another person while I was talking to somebody else. I thought, ‘That's real life right there. That’s what it's really like.’ It’s so rich and nourishing to have all those memories to draw from both on screen and off, the years we spent with each other down here in Georgia.”
It was actually Negan who killed Glenn in front of Maggie, and a key aspect of the final season is the interplay between Morgan and Cohan.
“I love what is happening with Negan and Maggie. I think that using that as a jumping off point for the beginning of the end is great and it's only going to get better. I'm very excited,” says Morgan.
Eleanor Matsuura, who plays Yumiko in the series, has not even accepted that this may be the end of her character, and who can blame her? While the main series is definitely coming to an end, there are still spinoffs planned, as well as films. “The Walking Dead” may end, but can the undead really ever die?
“I feel like to get to season 11 is such an achievement. Who knows if this ending will be forever, because this universe will just go on and on, but I feel like it's quite timely that it's ending,” Matsuura says. “It’s going to be sad, but I’m just really humbled to be a part of it.”
Hollywood has a problem portraying Arabs — and a veteran actor aims to fix it
After career spanning more than half a century, Bo Svenson tells Arab News he is now looking to the Arab world for new stories and collaborators
Arab American characters are largely absent from US productions, which usually resort to stereotypes when portraying Arabs, says rights campaigner
Christopher Hamill-Stewart
LONDON: Hollywood actor-turned-producer Bo Svenson has had enough of the US entertainment industry’s one-dimensional depiction of characters from the Middle East. He is working on films he hopes will shake up the industry and position Arabs and Muslims to be the stars of their own stories.
Svenson, who was born in Sweden and is now an American citizen, has been appearing in blockbuster films for decades, including “Breaking Point,” “Heartbreak Ridge,” “Kill Bill 2” and “Inglourious Basterds.” With more than 120 film and TV acting credits to his name since his debut in the mid-1960s, the 80-year-old can justifiably claim to be one of Hollywood’s most prolific actors.
Now the CEO of production company MagicQuest Entertainment, he told Arab News that for his next venture he wants to use his position as a renowned filmmaker to “be of service to the Arab world.” He explained that he hopes to recruit Saudis to be part of his upcoming projects, and that one of his latest screenplays “is an opportunity to address the humanity within the Muslim world.”
Set centuries ago, “The Red Cloth” features a Muslim character who flees religious persecution in Norway and becomes one of the first Europeans to set foot in what is now North America. Svenson described the story’s main character, Meshaal, as a “truly dignified human being” — a depiction he believes is sorely lacking in the modern US film industry.
“Many people in Hollywood take the easy way out,” he said. “They need a bad guy in a modern film? They use a Muslim, they use an Arab.
“I’m not into the easy way out. I want to do that which is nuanced, worthwhile, that which is dignified, and that which serves others.”
This would be a welcome change from the typical Hollywood portrayals of Arabs — and American Arabs in particular — according to Samer Khalaf, president of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee.
“Before the Sept. 11 attacks there was no nuance at all in how Hollywood portrayed Arabs and Muslims,” he said. “It was pure ‘Allahu Akbar’-screaming terrorists. That was the extent of the Arab character in just about any movie that touched upon it.
“Since then, the industry has moved forward slightly but there is still nobody writing from the Arab or Muslim perspective. They’re relying on centuries-old stereotypes when writing their characters. There is no nuance.
“There’s no normal, everyday, average Arab American being portrayed. In reality, there are Arab Americans and Muslim Americans from all walks of life, but in the films they are never being portrayed as normal people.”
This reflects ignorance about the role Arabs have played in American society for well over a century, Khalaf added.
“There’s no realization that Arab Americans have been part of the fabric of this country since the mid-to-late 1800s,” he said. “Those Arabs are silent in the movies. The character is always based on the Arab or Muslim that is a new immigrant, out of their depth in a new world and speaking with a heavy accent.”
Such depictions inevitably skew public perceptions of the millions of Arabs in America, Khalaf said.
“If you go to Middle America, where maybe people have not had the opportunity to meet an Arab or a Muslim, they are going to rely on what they see on the news — where they’re exposed to the most horrible aspects of what’s happening in the Middle East — or what they see in Hollywood,” he added.
“Right now, the bottom line is that a lot of movies that depict Arabs are foreign-based; they’re stories that happen in the Middle East. I cannot think of any, off the top of my head, that actually depict an Arab American lead character.”
Even those that do feature Arabs or Muslims in prominent roles are often based on the “white savior message, the whole idea that we need Western heroes to save us either from ourselves or our evil governments,” Khalaf said.
Recent agreements between streaming service Netflix and Israeli studios compound this effect, he added. “They are bringing in Israeli shows that are extremely racist and stereotypical about Arabs, particularly Palestinians.”
What We Are Reading Today: When Bad Thinking Happens to Good People
Updated 02 September 2021
Arab News
Authors: Steven Nadler and Lawrence Shapiro
There is an epidemic of bad thinking in the world today. An alarming number of people are embracing crazy, even dangerous ideas. They believe that vaccinations cause autism. They reject the scientific consensus on climate change as a “hoax.” And they blame the spread of COVID-19 on the 5G network or a Chinese cabal. Worse, bad thinking drives bad acting—it even inspired a mob to storm the US Capitol.
In this book, Steven Nadler and Lawrence Shapiro argue that the best antidote for bad thinking is the wisdom, insights, and practical skills of philosophy. When Bad Thinking Happens to Good People provides an engaging tour through the basic principles of logic, argument, evidence, and probability that can make all of us more reasonable and responsible citizens.
When Bad Thinking Happens to Good People shows how we can more readily spot and avoid flawed arguments and unreliable information; determine whether evidence supports or contradicts an idea; distinguish between merely believing something and knowing it; and much more.