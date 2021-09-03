You are here

Chinese EV startup Iconiq may go public in $4 bln US SPAC deal — Bloomberg

Chinese EV startup Iconiq may go public in $4 bln US SPAC deal — Bloomberg
Iconiq Motors was founded in 2016 by Chinese entrepreneur Alan Wu and has offices in Tianjin, Shanghai, and Dubai. (Supplied)
Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters

Reuters

Chinese EV startup Iconiq may go public in $4 bln US SPAC deal — Bloomberg
  • Iconiq could become publicly traded as soon as the end of this year
Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: Chinese electric vehicle startup Iconiq Motors is considering going public in the United States through a merger with a blank-check firm that would value the combined group at around $4 billion, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Iconiq could become publicly traded as soon as the end of this year, Bloomberg reported, adding discussions were at an early stage and had no guarantee of success.
Iconiq Motors, which partners with auto supplier Magna Steyr and Microsoft Corp, was founded in 2016 by Chinese entrepreneur Alan Wu and has offices in Tianjin, Shanghai, and Dubai.
The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Several other prominent electric vehicle players have also merged with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) to go public, such as Lucid Group, Fisker and Nikola .

Afghan domestic flights to resume Friday: Ariana Afghan Airlines

Afghan domestic flights to resume Friday: Ariana Afghan Airlines
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP
Arab News

Afghan domestic flights to resume Friday: Ariana Afghan Airlines

Afghan domestic flights to resume Friday: Ariana Afghan Airlines
  • The Kabul airport has remained shut since Aug. 31 after the United States fully withdrew its troops
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP Arab News

Domestic flights were set to resume in Afghanistan on Friday, the country's flag carrier Ariana Afghan Airlines said.

"We have received a green light from the Taliban and aviation authorities and plan to start flights today," Tamim Ahmadi, a senior manager with the airline told AFP.

The Kabul airport has remained shut since Aug. 31 after the United States fully withdrew its troops following 20 years of presence, but international efforts are under way to resume operations there to facilitate humanitarian assistance and further evacuations.

After the Taliban took full control of Kabul airport on Tuesday, they declared Afghanistan a “free and sovereign” nation after the US ended its 20 years of occupation, cementing the group’s return to power after their ouster in 2001.
Speaking to reporters at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid hailed Washington’s withdrawal as an “historic moment” while pledging to bring security to the war-torn country and “protect our freedom, independence, and Islamic values.”
But many Afghans remain skeptical, and tens of thousands have fled the country in the past two weeks, amid fears that the Taliban will reinstate their hardline form of governance as they did during their previous rule from 1996 to 2001, before being toppled in an American-led invasion.

More than 123,000 people were evacuated from Kabul in the Western airlift after the Taliban seized the city on Aug. 15, but tens of thousands at risk remained behind

Asia, Mideast utilities turn to dirtier fuel as LNG prices bite

Asia, Mideast utilities turn to dirtier fuel as LNG prices bite
Updated 22 sec ago

Asia, Mideast utilities turn to dirtier fuel as LNG prices bite

Asia, Mideast utilities turn to dirtier fuel as LNG prices bite
Updated 22 sec ago
SINGAPORE: Surging liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices are prompting utilities across Asia and the Middle East to burn more high-sulfur fuel oil (HSFO) than usual to meet increased power demand during summer, analysts and traders said.
The move toward the cheaper but more polluting HSFO highlights the problems faced by developing countries which have to grapple with the economics of lower costs versus meeting emission-cutting standards.
The strong demand for the residual fuel oil could last beyond the summer as the global economic recovery from the coronavirus gathers momentum and global LNG prices hold firm at more than twice where they averaged in 2020, the analysts said.
“With (spot) LNG prices surpassing HSFO, power generation plants are switching from gas to oil where possible,” said Serena Huang, Vortexa’s Asia lead analyst, highlighting strong power demand in the Middle East, Pakistan and Bangladesh.
“Fuel oil imports are likely to rise further as LNG prices continue to head north amid tight supply-demand fundamentals,” said Huang.
Asian spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices are currently at their highest since January and also at their highest for this time of the year since at least 2010.
They are expected to climb further during the northern hemisphere winter when demand for LNG for heating typically surges.
“LNG (imported) into Pakistan is now equivalent to about $250 per ton more expensive than 180-cst (centistoke) HSFO,” a senior Singapore-based fuel oil trader said.
He added that on a forward price basis, spot LNG cargoes are trading above fuel oil prices through the first-quarter of 2022.
“We will see unprecedented switching into first quarter of next year at current prices,” the trader said, noting that fuel switching is already occurring across Asia and the Middle East.
OIL BURNERS BACK ON
Utilities are able to idle gas-fired power plants and restart oil-fired units if the price difference is wide enough and local emissions rules allow.
In South Asia, Pakistan’s fuel oil imports this year are already about 65 percent above 2020’s total, while Bangladesh is considering increasing fuel oil imports by nearly 10 percent in the financial year starting July 1.
“For Bangladesh’s peak electricity demand, HSFO is an economically better option,” a source with a utility in Bangladesh said.
In the Middle East, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have also stepped up seasonal fuel oil imports amid soaring temperatures and recovering economic activity, trade sources said.
“Scorching temperatures in the Middle East are prolonging cooling demand,” consultancy Energy Aspects said in a report to clients this week, adding that the region’s strong demand has improved the economics of exporting HSFO from Europe to the Middle East lately.

LOW STOCKS
Fuel oil supplies have already been constrained after Middle East producers cut heavy sour crude oil production to meet supply targets set by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and as refineries reduced crude throughput.
A fire at a heavy crude Mexican offshore platform https://www.reuters.com/article/mexico-pemex-idUSE1N2NR02L in late-August is also expected to curtail fuel oil output, Energy Aspects said.
Global fuel oil inventories across key storage and trading hubs are at, or near, multi-month lows as a result.
Combined with the brisk demand, the tight inventories helped propel the 180-cst HSFO cash premium and front-month time spread to near two-year highs in late-August.
Tighter residual fuel oil supplies and strong demand from Chinese refineries for the cheaper feedstock following a fuel tax overhaul https://www.reuters.com/article/china-fueloil-refiners/chinas-teapots-snap-up-fuel-oil-after-5-year-import-hiatus-sources-idUKL3N2NS18T in June are also boosting prices of 0.5 percent very low-sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO).
“The time for VLSFO to shine may come later in the winter if cold weather increases demand for liquid fuels in power generation in countries such as Japan and South Korea where LSFO is required,” Energy Aspects said in a note to clients.

Saudi PIF to become largest shareholder in Emaar the Economic City after debt swap

Saudi PIF to become largest shareholder in Emaar the Economic City after debt swap
Updated 03 September 2021
Arab News

Saudi PIF to become largest shareholder in Emaar the Economic City after debt swap

Saudi PIF to become largest shareholder in Emaar the Economic City after debt swap
  • Debt owed to Saudi finance ministry to be shifted to PIF and settled with new capital
Updated 03 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund will own a 25 percent stake in Emaar the Economic City after the sovereign wealth fund took over debt in the company previously held by the Ministry of Finance that was then converted to shares.

EEC issued 283.3 million new shares with a value of SR2.8 billion ($755.39 million) to PIF to write off most of the loan, EEC said in a statement to the Tadawul stock exchange.

The deal will make PIF the largest shareholder in EEC, according to Asharq. Diem Modern Real Estate Management held a 16.78 percent stake in the company before the debt conversion, which falls to 12.59 percent after the new capital is issued.

Saudi Fransi Capital acted as the financial adviser for the transaction.

Emaar The Economic City is affiliated with Emaar Real Estate Development Company, based in Dubai, and is working on the development of King Abdullah Economic City in Rabigh, Saudi Arabia.

ADX signs agreement with Nasdaq on the path to launch derivatives market

ADX signs agreement with Nasdaq on the path to launch derivatives market
Updated 03 September 2021
Arab News

ADX signs agreement with Nasdaq on the path to launch derivatives market

ADX signs agreement with Nasdaq on the path to launch derivatives market
  • ADX plans to launch single stock futures and index futures in the fourth quarter of this year before expanding to a wider range of derivative products
Updated 03 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) announced on Wednesday that it has taken a key step toward launching a derivatives market this year by signing an agreement with Nasdaq to deliver marketplace technology solutions, including matching, real-time clearing and settlement technology.

ADX plans to launch single stock futures and index futures in the fourth quarter of this year before expanding to a wider range of derivative products, to further diversify investment avenues and provide investors with hedging tools for effective risk management, the exchange said in a statement.

The derivatives market will be accompanied by introducing central counterparty clearing (CCP) to promote clearing efficiency, stability and confidence in the market.

ADX is rapidly expanding asset classes and developing new offerings for both regional and international investors.

The ADX General Index (ADI) recently reached 7,700 points for the first time, supported by a series of listings and increased participation by international investors.

In addition, the index has gained 52 percent year to date, making it one of the best performing equity indexes in the world.

Nasdaq’s end-to-end market technology powers more than 2,300 companies in 50 countries, spanning the world’s financial industry, including capital markets infrastructure operators, market participants, banks, and regulators.

Saudi Arabia's PIF and Tadawul Group plan voluntary carbon trading platform for MENA region

Saudi Arabia’s PIF and Tadawul Group plan voluntary carbon trading platform for MENA region
Updated 03 September 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s PIF and Tadawul Group plan voluntary carbon trading platform for MENA region

Saudi Arabia’s PIF and Tadawul Group plan voluntary carbon trading platform for MENA region
  • Platform will become the primary destination for companies and institutions seeking to reduce their emissions through the trading of carbon credits
Updated 03 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund in collaboration with the Saudi Tadawul Group has announced plans to establish an exchange for carbon offsets and credits within the MENA region as part of efforts to combat climate change.

Under the initiative announced on Friday, the platform will become the primary destination for companies and institutions seeking to reduce their emissions through the trading of verified, approved and high-quality carbon equivalent credits certificates, SPA reported.

The voluntary platform is part of efforts to align with regulatory entities, such as the Designated National Authority for Clean Development Mechanism, along with local and international expertise to identify regulatory and operational methods, business models and governance practices to support the reduction of climate change effects and contribute to Paris Agreement goals.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, chairman of the PIF, said: “These efforts are part of Saudi Arabia’s leading role within the region to contribute to the reduction of climate change effects as part of several initiatives that were launched with that regard, through pursuing additional methodologies such as creating a motivational environment for companies and institutes to reduce their emissions.”

“Moreover, and taking Saudi Arabia capital market strength, its initiatives and aspirational projects into consideration, we are well-positioned to incubate and host this exchange platform,” he said.

Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan, governor of the PIF, said: “Looking at the exemplary projects we are working on, which generate their supply of energy from renewable sources and utilize sustainable material, we have developed deep knowledge on how to contribute to this cause."

“We have a strong financial background that we will deploy to create a suitable environment for the voluntary exchange platform, and we will capitalize on our partnerships and the strength of our investment portfolio, in addition to exploiting the efforts led by the Sovereign Wealth Funds Group that aim to enhance the effect of its investments on the environment,” he said.

The PIF has a key role in international initiatives that aim to reduce effects of climate change, such as the One Planet Sovereign Wealth Funds Working Group, as well in related conferences and forums.

 

