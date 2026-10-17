LIVERPOOL: Chelsea beat Everton 2-0 in the Premier League on Saturday thanks to a double from Pedro Neto as the London club provisionally moved up to fourth in a game overshadowed by an injury to goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

The game was paused for several minutes in the second half when Chelsea’s Martinez was taken off on a stretcher following a clash of heads with Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, with the Argentina international taken to hospital.

Martinez’s injury gave 21-year-old keeper Mike Penders the opportunity to make his Premier League debut and he managed to help Chelsea keep a clean sheet in the league for the first time since January, ending a run of 22 games without one.

“We are really pleased. Shame for Emi but we wish you all the best. This win is for him,” Portuguese winger Neto told TNT Sports after his first Premier League brace.

“We need a clean sheet, to be honest. I think we did a very good game. Emi deserved this, Mike did as well.”

Chelsea have had a knack for scoring goals early in games this season but were kept at bay by Everton in a feisty and physical first half that produced five yellow cards and several heated exchanges. But Xabi Alonso’s side needed just 43 seconds after the restart to go 1-0 up when Jorrel Hato cut the ball back from the byline to find an unmarked Neto, who swept home into the bottom corner.

Martinez’s collision with Branthwaite brought paramedics on to the pitch. Although the Everton defender was back on his feet after treatment, Martinez was strapped to a stretcher and taken off, leading to 11 minutes of stoppage time.

Chelsea doubled their lead in the 90th minute when Neto pounced on a loose ball after Jordan Henderson’s free kick was blocked by the wall, finding the bottom corner with a composed finish as Everton suffered their first defeat of the season.

“This comes a little bit from the new coach of the national team (Jorge Jesus) that says when you are near to the area you need to pass to the goal, so really happy with that,” Neto said of his finish.