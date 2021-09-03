You are here

  • Home
  • Taliban claim last opposition stronghold has fallen

Opinion

Luke Coffey

US resolve widely questioned due to Afghanistan chaos

Author
Read article

Taliban claim last opposition stronghold has fallen

Taliban claim last opposition stronghold has fallen
Amrullah Saleh: "We are under invasion by the Taliban" (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/csm6z

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Taliban claim last opposition stronghold has fallen

Taliban claim last opposition stronghold has fallen
  • Baradar to lead government
  • Women demand respect from militia
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Three Taliban sources said the militia had on Friday seized the Panjshir Valley north of Kabul, the last part of Afghanistan holding out against it.
“By the grace of Allah Almighty, we are in control of entire Afghanistan. The troublemakers have been defeated and Panjshir is now under our command,” said one Taliban commander.
Former Vice President Amrullah Saleh, one of the leaders of the opposition forces, told the television station Tolo News that reports that he had fled the country were lies.
And in a video clip posted on Twitter by a BBC World journalist who said it had been sent by Saleh, he said: “There is no doubt we are in a difficult situation. We are under invasion by the Taliban ... We have held the ground, we have resisted.”
He also tweeted: “The resistance is continuing and will continue. I am here with my soil, for my soil and defending its dignity.”
His son, Ebadullah Saleh, denied that Panjshir had fallen, texting the message “No, it’s false.”
Earlier, Taliban sources said the group’s co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar would lead a new Afghan government set to be announced soon.
Baradar, who heads the Taliban’s political office, will be joined by Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of late Taliban co-founder Mullah Omar, and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, in senior positions, three sources said.
“All the top leaders have arrived in Kabul, where preparations are in final stages to announce the new government,” a Taliban official said.
On Friday, dozens of women protested near the presidential palace, urging the Taliban to respect the rights of women and their significant gains in education and the workforce over the past two decades.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

“Our demonstrations are (being held) because without the presence of women, no society will prosper. The elimination of women means the elimination of human beings. If women are not present in a country, in a society, in a ministry or Cabinet, that country or Cabinet will not be successful,” said Fatema Etemadi, one of the protesters.
The EU is ready to engage with the new Taliban government in Kabul but the group must respect human rights, including those of women, and not let Afghanistan become a base for terrorism, the EU foreign policy chief said.
“In order to support the Afghan population, we will have to engage with the new government in Afghanistan,” Josep Borrell said during a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Slovenia.
He described an “operational engagement,” which would not by itself constitute the formal recognition of the Taliban government, and would “increase depending on the behavior of this government.”
Borrell said the new government must prevent the country from again becoming a breeding ground for militants as it was during the Taliban’s previous time in power. It must respect human rights, the rule of law and freedom of the media, and should negotiate with other political forces on a transitional government.
The Joe Biden administration has no plans to release billions in Afghan gold, investments and foreign currency reserves parked in the US that it froze after the Taliban’s takeover.
Much of the Afghan central bank’s $10 billion in assets are parked overseas, where they are considered a key instrument for the West to pressure the Taliban to respect women’s rights and the rule of law.

Topics: Afghanistan crisis Taliban

Related

Afghan holdout will struggle against Taliban assault, say analysts
World
Afghan holdout will struggle against Taliban assault, say analysts

Blinken to travel to Qatar and Germany to hold meetings on Afghanistan

Blinken to travel to Qatar and Germany to hold meetings on Afghanistan
Updated 4 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

Blinken to travel to Qatar and Germany to hold meetings on Afghanistan

Blinken to travel to Qatar and Germany to hold meetings on Afghanistan
  • Blinken told a news conference at the State Department he would meet with Afghans and workers in Doha
  • He said he would travel to the Ramstein Air Base in Germany where he also would meet with Afghans
Updated 4 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday he would travel to Qatar on Sunday to meet with the country’s leaders and thank them for their help with evacuees from Afghanistan, and later go to Germany for a ministerial meeting.
Blinken told a news conference at the State Department he would meet with Afghans and workers in the Qatari capital Doha “who are doing truly heroic work around the clock.”
He said he would travel to the Ramstein Air Base in Germany where he also would meet with Afghans. The ministerial meeting will be held virtually with partners, including more than 20 countries that have a stake in relocating and settling Afghans.
Blinken also said the US government was maintaining contact with the Taliban. “We continue to maintain channels of communication with the Taliban, on issues that are important,” Blinken said.
The State Department was “in constant contact” with Americans remaining in Afghanistan who still wish to leave the country, Blinken said.
“We have dedicated teams assigned to each of these American citizens to be in constant contact with them. We’re providing them with very tailored, very specific guidance,” he said.
Almost all of those remaining are dual nationals whose homes are in Afghanistan and whose extended families live there, Blinken said.
“It’s no surprise that deciding whether or not to leave the place they call home is a wrenching decision,” he said.
Blinken also described the department’s efforts since President Joe Biden took office in January to speed the processing of special visas for Afghans who worked with US forces during the 20-year war, thousands of whom are still in Afghanistan. 

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Afghanistan US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Qatar

Related

Qatar working to open humanitarian corridors to Afghanistan, official says
World
Qatar working to open humanitarian corridors to Afghanistan, official says

South Sudan facing ‘new wave of repression’, Amnesty warns

South Sudan facing ‘new wave of repression’, Amnesty warns
Updated 03 September 2021
AFP

South Sudan facing ‘new wave of repression’, Amnesty warns

South Sudan facing ‘new wave of repression’, Amnesty warns
  • The world's newest nation has suffered from chronic instability since independence in 2011
  • The clampdown followed a declaration last month by the People's Coalition for Civil Action calling for a peaceful public uprising
Updated 03 September 2021
AFP

NAIROBI: South Sudan is witnessing a “new wave of repression,” global rights group Amnesty International warned Friday, with many activists now in hiding after a string of arrests in the conflict-wracked country.
The world’s newest nation has suffered from chronic instability since independence in 2011, with a coalition of civil society groups urging the government to step down, saying they have “had enough.”
The authorities have taken a tough line against such demands in recent weeks, arresting eight activists as well as detaining three journalists and two employees of a pro-democracy non-profit, according to rights groups.
“We are witnessing a new wave of repression emerging in South Sudan targeting the rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly,” said Deprose Muchena, Amnesty International’s regional director for East and Southern Africa.
The clampdown followed a declaration last month by the People’s Coalition for Civil Action (PCCA) calling for a peaceful public uprising.
The PCCA had urged the public to join its protest on Monday in the capital Juba but the city fell silent as the authorities branded the demonstration “illegal” and deployed heavily-armed security forces to monitor the streets for any sign of opposition.
“Peaceful protests must be facilitated rather than cracked down upon or prevented with arrests, harassment, heavy security deployment or any other punitive measures,” Muchena said in a statement.
The rights group noted that many activists had faced harassment since the aborted demonstration, “with some suspecting they were being surveilled by security forces.”
The authorities have also shut down a radio station and a think tank in connection with the protests.
Media rights group Reporters Without Borders, known by its French acronym RSF, on Friday condemned the closure of the radio station and called for “an immediate end to the harassment of South Sudanese reporters.”
“The undisguised hostility of the authorities toward the media highlights how difficult it is for journalists to cover politics in South Sudan, where at least ten have been killed since 2014,” said Arnaud Froger, the head of RSF’s Africa desk.
South Sudan is ranked 139th out of 180 countries in RSF’s 2021 World Press Freedom Index.
In a statement released on Friday, the United States, the European Union, Britain and Norway urged the South Sudan government to protect “the rights of citizens... to express their views in a peaceful manner, without fear of arrest.”
Since achieving independence from Sudan in 2011, the young nation has been in the throes of a chronic economic and political crisis, and is struggling to recover from the aftermath of a five-year civil war that left nearly 400,000 people dead.
Although a 2018 cease-fire and power-sharing deal between President Salva Kiir and his deputy Riek Machar still largely holds, it is being sorely tested, with little progress made in fulfilling the terms of the peace process.
The PCCA — a broad-based coalition of activists, academics, lawyers and former government officials — has described the current regime as “a bankrupt political system that has become so dangerous and has subjected our people to immense suffering.”

Topics: South Sudan Amnesty international People's Coalition for Civil Action

Related

SSNPS (South Sudan National Police Service) police officers sit on the back of a pickup truck while they gather ahead of patrolling the streets of Juba, South Sudan. (AFP)
World
Tight security, shops shut as South Sudan warns against protests
Internet disrupted, streets quiet in South Sudan after call for protests
World
Internet disrupted, streets quiet in South Sudan after call for protests

Rights body raps Greece over migrant rescue crackdown

Rights body raps Greece over migrant rescue crackdown
Updated 03 September 2021
AP

Rights body raps Greece over migrant rescue crackdown

Rights body raps Greece over migrant rescue crackdown
  • The proposed law would implement heavy fines on rights groups carrying out unsanctioned rescues
  • Hundreds of people drown every year making the perilous crossing across the Mediterranean sea
Updated 03 September 2021
AP

ATHENS: Europe’s top human rights body on Friday called on Greece’s parliament to withdraw articles included in draft legislation that would impose heavy penalties on nongovernmental organizations that carry out unsanctioned rescue operations of migrants at sea.
The Council of Europe’s human rights commissioner, Dunja Mijatovic, said in a statement that the proposed changes would “seriously hinder the life-saving work” carried out by NGOs.
Greece’s center-right government has toughened border controls since taking office two years ago and has promised additional restrictions in response to the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan. It has recently extended a border wall along its frontier and installed a high-tech surveillance network.
Under draft legislation currently being debated in parliament, members of charities involved in rescue operations conducted without coast guard permission could be jailed for up to a year and fined 1,000 euros ($1,190), with the NGOs facing additional fines. The bill is also aimed at simplifying and speeding up deportation procedures.
Mijatovic said some of the measures in the bill had been toughened after a period of public consultation for the draft legislation had ended.
“Civil society organizations are instrumental in protecting the rights of refugees, asylum-seekers and migrants, and play a major role in reporting and documenting pushbacks or other human rights violations,” she said.
Greece has rejected repeated allegations by human rights groups that it carries out summary deportations, or pushbacks, that deny migrants the right to seek international protection.
Lesbos and other Greek islands close to the coast of Turkey were the main entry point for refugees and migrants into the European Union during mass displacements in 2015 and 2016 largely caused by wars in Syria and Iraq. More than a million people used the route to cross into Greece and onto other European countries during the crisis.
Speaking at a security summit in Slovenia earlier this week, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed support for a decision by EU home affairs ministers to seek cooperation with countries in the region “to prevent illegal migration from” Afghanistan.
“I think what happened in 2015 was a mistake. We acknowledge it openly. We (must) address the need to support refugees closer to the source of the problem, which is Afghanistan,” Mitsotakis said.
Based in Strasbourg, France, the Council of Europe was founded in 1949 to monitor human rights across the continent, and currently has 47 member states including Turkey and Russia. It is a distinct organization from the European Union.

Topics: Greece migrants Mediterranean sea Dunja Mijatovic

Related

Greece and Turkey search for missing after migrant boat sinks
Middle-East
Greece and Turkey search for missing after migrant boat sinks
UN migration official: 20 migrants drown off Libya’s coast
Middle-East
UN migration official: 20 migrants drown off Libya’s coast

Norway seizes 100 Iraqi archaeological objects

Norway seizes 100 Iraqi archaeological objects
Updated 03 September 2021
AFP

Norway seizes 100 Iraqi archaeological objects

Norway seizes 100 Iraqi archaeological objects
  • The collector from whom the artifacts were seized is not suspected of a crime
  • Daesh terrorists may have smuggled ancient treasures out of Iraq to fund their expansion
Updated 03 September 2021
AFP

OSLO: Norwegian police said Friday they have seized nearly 100 Mesopotamian archaeological artefacts, claimed by Iraq, from a collector.
“The seizure involves what are presumed to be cuneiform tablets and other archaeological objects from Mesopotamia, modern-day Iraq ... considered important to the world’s historical cultural heritage,” the police said in a statement.
The objects were seized during a search of a collector’s house in southeast Norway.
They are the subject of a restitution request from Iraqi authorities to the Norwegian Ministry of Culture.
“A restitution procedure has been initiated, but an expert review must first be carried out to determine the origin and authenticity of these objects and the Iraqi authorities must document their request,” prosecutor Maria Bache Dahl told AFP.
The collector in question is contesting the Iraqi request, she said, adding that he was not a suspect of a crime and had not been arrested.
Iraq, once home to Sumerians, Assyrians and Babylonians, is a prime location for smugglers of ancient artefacts.
According to Iraqi officials, trafficking feeds criminal networks in the country where armed groups have gained considerable influence.
When it occupied large swathes of Iraq between 2014 and 2017, the Daesh group demolished dozens of pre-Islamic treasures with bulldozers, pickaxes and explosives, but also used smuggling to finance their operations.

Topics: Norway Iraq Daesh smuggling ancient artifacts

Related

Review: ‘The Book Smuggler,’ an award-winning novel by Saudi author Omaima Al-Khamis
Lifestyle
Review: ‘The Book Smuggler,’ an award-winning novel by Saudi author Omaima Al-Khamis
Iraq gets back looted ancient artifacts from US, others
Art & Culture
Iraq gets back looted ancient artifacts from US, others

Qatar working to open humanitarian corridors to Afghanistan, official says

Qatar working to open humanitarian corridors to Afghanistan, official says
Updated 03 September 2021
Reuters

Qatar working to open humanitarian corridors to Afghanistan, official says

Qatar working to open humanitarian corridors to Afghanistan, official says
  • The Gulf nation has worked with the Taliban to quickly reopen Kabul’s airport
  • A flight from Doha landed in Kabul on Thursday, carrying experts who examined details pertaining to the airport
Updated 03 September 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Qatar is working to facilitate the opening of humanitarian corridors to get aid into Afghanistan, a Qatari foreign ministry official said on Friday.
Qatar was engaging with the Taliban to ensure a peaceful transition of power to an inclusive and effective government, special envoy Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani said in a statement.
Al-Qahtani arrived in Kabul on Friday to hold talks on forming an inclusive Afghan government and reopening of the Kabul airport, said a Qatari source familiar with the visit.
The Gulf state has emerged as a key interlocutor with the Taliban, having hosted the militant group's political office since 2013. The Taliban negotiated the US military withdrawal and separate talks with the Afghan government in Qatar. 

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Afghanistan Qatar aid

Related

Hunted by the men they jailed, Afghanistan’s women judges seek escape
World
Hunted by the men they jailed, Afghanistan’s women judges seek escape
Taliban delivers US military vehicles to Iran
World
Taliban delivers US military vehicles to Iran

Latest updates

Meet the horses (and riders) making waves on Jeddah’s beaches
Horseback rides in the sea have become one of the most popular pursuits for vacationers at several Jeddah beaches. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia participates in International Restoration Week
Heritage Authority CEO Dr. Jasir Al-Herbish discusses the Kingdom’s efforts to preserve the country’s urban heritage and archaeological sites. (SPA)
Taliban claim last opposition stronghold has fallen
Taliban claim last opposition stronghold has fallen
Depleted Brazil to face revamped Argentina in WC qualifying
Depleted Brazil to face revamped Argentina in WC qualifying
Babies found dumped as Lebanese grapple with poverty
A general view of the centre of Lebanon's capital Beirut. (AFP file photo)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.