Saudi air defenses foil Houthi drone attack

Saudi air defenses have shot down hundreds of drones and missiles launched Iran-backed Houthi terrorists in Yemen. (AN file photo)
Saudi air defenses have shot down hundreds of drones and missiles launched Iran-backed Houthi terrorists in Yemen. (AN file photo)
Updated 04 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: An armed drone launched by Houthis was shot down by Saudi air defenses over the southern region of Asir, state TV reported late on Friday.

The UAV was directed toward the highland city of Khamis Mushayt, Al-Ekhbariya TV said, quoting the Arab Coalition supporting Yemen's legitimate government.

Khamis Mushayt had been a frequent target of drone attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi terrorist group in Yemen.

"We take operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects from hostile attempts," the Coalition command said in a statement posted on Twitter by the TV channel.

Topics: Houthi drone attacks Yemen Khamis Mushayt

Saudi finance minister addresses COVID-19 at Islamic Development Bank meetings

Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan. (REUTERS file photo)
Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan. (REUTERS file photo)
Updated 04 September 2021
SPA

  • Mohammed Al-Jadaan calls for cooperation and collaboration among countries in the Islamic world to confront the pandemic
  • IsDB governor also wants member states to procure more vaccines and speed up the vaccination process
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s minister of finance said the Kingdom has greatly contributed to the efforts to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its effects on Islamic countries.

According to a statement, Mohammed Al-Jadaan talked about the “exceptional circumstances” the pandemic has presented during Islamic Development Bank annual meetings in Tashkent on Friday.
The finance minister, who is also the IsDB governor, called for cooperation and collaboration among countries in the Islamic world to confront the economic and developmental challenges from COVID-19. He wants member states to procure more vaccines and speed up the vaccination process. 

Al-Jadaan also said the developed digital infrastructure in the Kingdom assisted the businesses and education sectors despite limitations from pandemic health measures. In his speech, Al-Jadaan said the IsDB’s main objective is boosting economic and social development in the Islamic countries.
He also spoke about efforts such as the Green Saudi Initiative and the Green Middle East in confronting environmental challenges. Al-Jadaan called on the IsDB to enhance the use of the circular carbon economy concept, which was endorsed by the G20 group during the Kingdom’s presidency of the group in 2020.

Topics: Islamic Development Bank Coronavirus

Who’s Who: Dr. Yasser M. Hausawi, Institute of Public Administration chief in Makkah 

Who’s Who: Dr. Yasser M. Hausawi, Institute of Public Administration chief in Makkah 
Updated 04 September 2021
Arab News

Dr. Yasser M. Hausawi has been the director general of the Makkah region’s branches of the Institute of Public Administration since 2020.

From February 2017 to August 2020, Hausawi directed the branch’s department of trainee affairs, where he supervised admissions and registration, annual training plans, scheduling, and the academic records of students and trainees.

As an associate professor, Hausawi teaches undergraduate students, trains government employees, and provides consultations to various public and private sector institutions in the Kingdom. He also conducts research in computing and cybersecurity. 

Some of his research includes “The role of cybersecurity awareness in reducing the complexity impact of authentication methods on end-users behavior,” published by the Journal of Umm Al-Qura University, and “Role of usability on using biometrics for cybersecurity,” published by the Journal of Transaction on Networks and Communication, Birmingham, UK, in 2019.

Hausawi was a member of the steering committee at the National Program for Governmental Innovation, the National Transformation Program. He was also an editorial board member at the IPA’s Public Administration Journal in 2018.

Hausawi received a bachelor’s degree in science, majoring in computer science, in 2001 from King Abdul Aziz University. In 2007, he was awarded two master’s degrees in computer science and engineering management by the Florida Institute of Technology, Melbourne, Florida, US.

Some eight years later, he obtained a Ph.D. in computer science, focusing on usable cybersecurity engineering, from the same institute.

Before joining the IPA, Hausawi worked as a systems analyst at the Ministry of Economy and Planning, and as an information systems specialist at Saudia airline.

Topics: Who's Who Makkah Institute of Public Administration (IPA)

KSA will take necessary measures to preserve its lands and people, says Saudi envoy to UN

Abdallah Al-Mouallimi. (Twitter: @SaudiDecisions)
Abdallah Al-Mouallimi. (Twitter: @SaudiDecisions)
Updated 03 September 2021
SPA

  • Al-Mouallimi stressed that such a terrorist act, which targets the civilian infrastructure and poses a threat to innocent civilians, is a heinous war crime, and that the Houthis must be held accountable
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia assured the UN Security Council that it will take all necessary measures to preserve its lands and the safety of Saudis and expats, in accordance with its obligations under international law.
This message was delivered by the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the UN, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, following the Iran-backed Houthi militias’ targeting of Abha International Airport.
“The continuation of military hostilities by the Iran-backed Houthi terrorist militias is a flagrant violation of international law and the relevant Security Council resolutions,” Al-Mouallimi said.
He added: “On Aug. 31, Abha International Airport was attacked by Houthi militias with an armed drone, and the futile attempt resulted in the injury of eight staff members of different nationalities at the airport, including Saudi, Indian, Bangladeshi and Nepalese nationals, with some of them in critical condition.”
Al-Mouallimi stressed that such a terrorist act, which targets the civilian infrastructure and poses a threat to innocent civilians, is a heinous war crime, and that the Houthis must be held accountable, in accordance with international humanitarian law.
“As these Houthi attacks continue to undermine the UN efforts in Yemen, they will disrupt regional security and prevent reaching a comprehensive international peaceful political solution.
“Thus, we call on the Security Council to strongly condemn these practices and assume its responsibility against the Iran-backed Houthi militias, in order to put an end to their threats to international peace and security and hold them accountable,” he noted.
Meanwhile, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation has strongly condemned the latest Houthi attempt to target civilian targets in the Kingdom with an explosive-laden drone.
The Arab coalition intercepted and destroyed the drone, which was launched toward the Saudi city of Khamis Mushayt on Thursday.
OIC Secretary-General Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen condemned “those who stand behind the Houthi militia and provide them with money and weapons.”

Topics: Ambassador Abdallah Al-Mouallimi Houthis Iran

Chasing sunsets and horse riding: Perfect mix at Jeddah beaches

Horseback rides in the sea have become one of the most popular pursuits for vacationers at several Jeddah beaches. (Supplied)
Horseback rides in the sea have become one of the most popular pursuits for vacationers at several Jeddah beaches. (Supplied)
Updated 04 September 2021
SALEH FAREED

  • Visitors, families take the reins for ‘unforgettable’ rides in sea and on sand
JEDDAH: For most people, a horseback ride along the beach is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but for Waleed Al-Jehani and his friends at the resort town of North Obhur, outside Jeddah, it is a way of life and work.

Horseback rides in the sea have become one of the most popular pursuits for vacationers at several Jeddah beaches, especially those at Khaleej Salman or King Abdullah Economic City.
“When you combine the beauty of the sea and the beauty of horses, what you get is an unforgettable moment,” Al-Jehani told Arab News.
The young equestrian inherited his love of horses from his father and was able to invest in his hobby from age 10 when he owned his first horse.
Now he runs a stable in Khaleej Salman and offers horse riding in the sea, on the beach or in the desert — a popular option for many horse lovers.
Al-Jehani trains his horses to swim and walk in the sea without relying on the experience of the rider. The horses are familiar with certain routes that form part of the trip.

Equestrian sports on the beach are growing in popularity among vacationers. Waleed Al-Jehani and his friends enjoying sunset on horses at Khaleej Salman. (Supplied)

“Horseback rides in the sea have become one of the most popular activities these days,” he told Arab News. “The experience attracts many visitors who want to enjoy the sunset on horseback — it is a unique entertainment experience.”
Enthusiasts, vacationers, companies and tourism offices have embraced this tourist activity, and several stables have been established by the sea to cater for the growing demand.

When Arab News joined Al-Jehani and his friends on their riding session at Khaleej Salman, the trail ride caught the attention of visitors walking along the beach, while children and families stopped and asked for photographs.
“It is always great to give the horses a nice day out and a change of scene — they really enjoy it,” Al-Jehani said.
“It’s a unique family experience that lets you interact with highly trained animals and their trainers. It can be anything you want it to be — memorable, educational and exciting. Riding a horse along the beach is motivating enough.”
Nada Bahaj, director of a leisure activity company, told Arab News: “We came up with new ideas to support and develop local tourism. The Bride of the Red Sea (Jeddah) is rich in tourist areas, especially on the coast.”
Equestrian sports on the beach are growing in popularity among vacationers, she said.
“Tours on horseback are one of our most popular activities during the summer months,” Bahaj said. “Riding along Jeddah’s white sandy beaches at sunset or sunrise is an unimaginable experience.”
The popular sunset horseback ride “is sure to take your breath away,” she added.
Loai Al-Fahmi, 25, who joined his friends Hadi, Abdullah and Abdulmajeed on a horseback ride in the sea last weekend, said: “It was amazing. I have ridden horses before, but never on the beach.”

His friends were also thrilled by the experience.

“When people come here, they are excited and are all smiles. We really try to make the rides memorable,” Al-Jehani said.

Topics: Jeddah horseback riding

Saudi Arabia participates in International Restoration Week

Heritage Authority CEO Dr. Jasir Al-Herbish discusses the Kingdom’s efforts to preserve the country’s urban heritage and archaeological sites. (SPA)
Heritage Authority CEO Dr. Jasir Al-Herbish discusses the Kingdom’s efforts to preserve the country’s urban heritage and archaeological sites. (SPA)
Updated 04 September 2021
SPA

  • The pavilion also highlighted the role of the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan in guiding the authority’s mission to preserve the nation’s cultural identity
JEDDAH: Saudi heritage chiefs have been participating in a global event to help highlight the work taking place in the Kingdom to restore historic sites and buildings.

Officials from the Heritage Authority joined delegates from around the world in celebrating International Restoration Week, hosted by Italy.

Organized by Assorestauro, the Italian Association for Architectural, Artistic, and Urban Restoration, the event from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3, has been promoting the excellence of Italian restoration through a digital and in-person tour of sites.

Chief executive officer of the Heritage Authority, Dr. Jasir Al-Herbish, presented a scientific symposium in the Italian city of Bari, focusing on the Kingdom’s efforts to preserve the country’s urban heritage and archaeological sites by documenting, recording, protecting, and operating them.

Drawing attention to a number of initiatives and projects that had been implemented by the authority, he said a total of 8,268 archaeological sites had been recorded on the National Archaeological Register.

These included five locations listed as World Heritage Sites, 1,000 on the National Heritage Register, 28,000 artifacts logged on the National Antiquities Register, and 4,493 craftsmen added to the National Register of Craftsmen.

Al-Herbish also noted that the authority had run seven craft creativity centers in regions throughout the Kingdom.

The Heritage Authority has been participating in International Restoration Week events through an introductory pavilion featuring photographs of the Kingdom’s heritage sites and the restoration work being carried out at them.

The pavilion also highlighted the role of the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan in guiding the authority’s mission to preserve the nation’s cultural identity.

By taking part in the event, authority officials hope to strengthen the Kingdom’s presence at global forums and its voice on the international stage.

Topics: International Restoration Week Vision2030 Vision 2030

