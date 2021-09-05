Arab designers, stars steal the show at Venice Film Festival

DUBAI: The Venice Film Festival is back, bringing with it not only ground-breaking movies from around the globe, but red carpet glamour from some of the world’s biggest stars.
The return of the 78th edition of the festival saw Arab stars to flock to the floating city wearing dazzling creations. Arab fashion houses have also become the go-to options for the world’s most fashionable stars.
From the moment stars sail in via water taxi, the paparazzi are there to document every move. As such, they choose impactful looks. Case in point: Jessica Chastain who arrived at the film festival wearing a baby blue beaded dress by Lebanese designer Elie Saab to promote her new HBO series, “Scenes from a Marriage,” which will premiere during the 11-day festival.
Lebanese designers also found a fan in television personality Nilufar Addati, who turned heads wearing a heavily-embellished white couture gown with feather details by Rami Kadi.
Meanwhile, Dubai-based influencer Farhana Bodi pulled out a look from Saudi Arabia-based label Eman Alajlan in the form of a black, asymmetric, floral-embroidered princess gown.
Regional designers weren’t the only ones who made a mark on the red carpet.
Arab celebrities and media personalities pulled out all the stops when it came to their glamorous fashion choices at the world’s oldest film festival. For example, Dubai-based supermodel Elvira Jain stunned at the premiere of “The Hand of God” wearing a red and pink ombre gown by Christophe Guillarme.
Elsewhere, Jordanian actress Saba Mubarak attended the Celebration of Women in Cinema Gala hosted by the Red Sea Film Festival on Saturday wearing a black and red couture gown by Zuhair Murad.
Also at the gala was Saudi actress Fatima Al-Banawi, who opted for a bow-embellished baby blue jumpsuit.
The glamorous event brought together a number of high-profile actresses such as Demi Moore, Kate Hudson and Eiza Gonzalez.
Hudson, 42, posed for pictures wearing a black cut-out dress while Moore showed off her figure in a white crop top and matching floor-length skirt.
Monot, founded by Eli Mizrahi, also dressed Chinese model Soo Joo Park, Congolese-Belgian singer Lous and the Yazuka and Spanish actress Exter Esposito.