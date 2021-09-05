UAE launches ‘green,’ freelance visas

DUBAI: The UAE has announced two new visa categories - green visa and freelance visa - as the Gulf country aims to attract global talent for its ambitious economic transformation plans.

Top students, investors, businessmen, and those with specialized skills are eligible to get the green visa, Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi announced at a press event in Dubai.

Holders of the green visa will be able to sponsor their parents, as well as their sons until the age of 25. Upon expiration of the visa, they will be given a 90 to 180 days grace period, significantly more than the traditional visas given by the UAE.

Owners of independent businesses, or self-employed individuals can apply for the freelance visa, the minister said.

The announcements were made at a press conference at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel in Dubai, just days after the government said it was planning 50 projects to mark the UAE’s 50th year.

More press events will be held in the coming weeks to announce further packages included in the 50-projects initiative.