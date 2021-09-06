You are here

Actress Jessica Chastain dons Zuhair Murad look at Venice Film Festival

Actress Jessica Chastain dons Zuhair Murad look at Venice Film Festival
The jumpsuit, that was long-sleeved and featured tulle details, was from the label’s Fall 2021 collection. (Instagram)
Updated 06 September 2021
Arab News

Actress Jessica Chastain dons Zuhair Murad look at Venice Film Festival

Actress Jessica Chastain dons Zuhair Murad look at Venice Film Festival
Updated 06 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: US actress Jessica Chastain championed yet another Arab designer at the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival this week. 

The “Take Shelter” star on Sunday wore a maroon jumpsuit by the celebrity-loved Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad to the press conference of her HBO limited series “Scenes from a Marriage,” which premiered at the 11-day festival. 

The jumpsuit, that was long-sleeved and featured tulle details, was from the label’s Fall 2021 collection. 

On Thursday, Chastain arrived at the film festival wearing a baby blue beaded dress by Lebanese designer Elie Saab. 




Jessica Chastain showed off a look by Elie Saab. (Instagram)

Since her arrival, the star has been stealing the show with her eye-grabbing gowns and her romantic poses with her co-star, Guatemalan-American actor Oscar Isaac.

On the red carpet for “Scenes from a Marriage,” Chastain wore a floor-length embellished gown in red as she posed next to Isaac. 




On the red carpet for “Scenes from a Marriage,” Chastain wore a floor-length embellished gown in red as she posed next to Isaac. (AFP)

The return of this year’s festival saw Arab stars flock to the floating city wearing dazzling creations. Arab fashion houses have also become the go-to options for the world’s most fashionable stars.

Romanian actress Madalina Ghenea opted for a black gown, with a long train, by Murad on the red carpet of the “Kineo Prize” on Sunday. 

Lebanese designers also found a fan in television personality Nilufar Addati, who turned heads wearing a heavily-embellished white couture gown with feather details by Rami Kadi.

Meanwhile, Dubai-based influencer Farhana Bodi pulled out a look from Saudi Arabia-based label Eman Alajlan in the form of a black, asymmetric, floral-embroidered princess gown. 

Saudis selected for Red Sea Film Festival funding

Mohammed Al-Turki was appointed Chairman of the Festival Committee for the upcoming Red Sea International Film Festival. (Getty Images/File Photo)
Mohammed Al-Turki was appointed Chairman of the Festival Committee for the upcoming Red Sea International Film Festival. (Getty Images/File Photo)
Updated 28 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Saudis selected for Red Sea Film Festival funding

Mohammed Al-Turki was appointed Chairman of the Festival Committee for the upcoming Red Sea International Film Festival. (Getty Images/File Photo)
  • International festival's inaugural edition will take place in Jeddah in December
  • Fund created to aid production of films from across Arab world
Updated 28 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The Saudi-based Red Sea International Film Festival has announced that it will provide funding for 14 Arabic-language films, including three being produced by acclaimed Saudi filmmakers.

The announcement was made at the Venice Film Festival, where the Red Sea Festival and a number of the Kingdom’s filmmakers have a substantial presence.

The films selected will receive funding for the production and post-production stages of development, derived from the festival’s $14 million development pot — conceived to support filmmakers from the Arab world.

Among the 14 films selected are three from Saudi directors: “Route 10” by Omar Naim, “Basma” by Fatima Al-Banawi and “Quareer,” which will be co-directed by various artists.

Creators from across the Arab world will receive grants for their films, which were selected from a pool of 650 applicants.

The fund aims to support the production of 100 films in its first year, and the newly announced films to receive funding will be part of that effort.

A second round of movies selected for grants will be announced in December, and the Red Sea International Film Festival’s inaugural edition will take place in Jeddah from Dec. 6-15.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Movies film Red Sea Film festival

Belmondo, French film's handsome devil, dies at 88

Belmondo, French film’s handsome devil, dies at 88
Updated 06 September 2021
AFP

Belmondo, French film’s handsome devil, dies at 88

Belmondo, French film’s handsome devil, dies at 88
  • Director Francois Truffaut described Jean-Paul Belmondo as 'the most complete European actor' of his generation
  • The charmer was often cast opposite glamorous women, from Catherine Deneuve and Sophia Loren to Claudia Cardinale
Updated 06 September 2021
AFP

PARIS: With his devil-may-care charm, Jean-Paul Belmondo, who has died aged 88, was the poster boy of the New Wave, France’s James Dean and Humphrey Bogart rolled into one irresistible man.
With his boxer’s physique and broken nose, his restless insouciance chimed with the mold-breaking French cinema of the 1960s.
Director Jean-Luc Godard, the New Wave’s brilliant enfant terrible, cast Belmondo in his break-out role as a doomed thug who falls in love with the Jean Seberg’s pixie-like American in Paris in “Breathless” (1961).
The film floored critics and audiences worldwide and, with Francois Truffaut’s “The 400 Blows,” changed the history of cinema.
Time magazine in 1964 declared Belmondo the face of modern France.
“The Tricolor, a snifter of cognac, a flaring hem — these have been demoted to secondary symbols of France,” it said.
“The primary symbol is an image of a young man slouching in a cafe chair... he is Jean-Paul Belmondo — the natural son of the Existentialist conception, standing for everything and nothing at 738 mph.”
Yet Belmondo was far from a sauve intellectual and spent most of his career in he-man roles that played on his raw sex appeal.
Despite making his name as a charming gangster, the actor was brought up in the bourgeois Paris suburb of Neuilly-sur-Seine, the son of a renowned sculptor, Paul Belmondo.
Born in 1933, he performed poorly at school during the war but was a talented boxer, winning three straight round-one knockouts in a brief amateur career.
He then trained at the National Conservatory of Dramatic Art.
His first foray into cinema in 1957 in the forgettable comedy “On Foot, On Horse and On Wheels,” ended up on the cutting-room floor.
But undeterred Belmondo went on to work with some of the most talented directors of his generation, making a trio of films with Godard, and then with Truffaut, Alain Resnais, Louis Malle and Jean-Pierre Melville.
Truffaut described him as “the most complete European actor” of his generation.
The charmer was often cast opposite glamorous women, from Catherine Deneuve and Sophia Loren to Claudia Cardinale in the period romp “Cartouche,” and he constantly reworked his persona in diverse roles.
But from the 1970s he took on more bankable action movies in which he performed his own stunts.
Swashbuckling comic adventure films and farces such as “Swords of Blood” (1962) and the Oscar-nominated “That Man from Rio” (1964) introduced Belmondo to legions of new fans across the globe.
He enjoyed the mix of arthouse and more box office-friendly fare, saying, “It is like life. One day you laugh, the next you cry.”
Belmondo also briefly — and forgettably — ventured across the Atlantic for two English-language films, “Is Paris Burning?” in 1966 and the spoof James Bond “Casino Royale” a year later.
In the 1980s Belmondo experimented with more mature dramatic roles, earning a French Oscar, a Cesar, for Claude Lelouch’s “Itinerary of a Spoiled Child” in 1988 about a foundling raised in a circus.
But he rejected the prize because the artist who sculpted the statuette, Cesar Baldaccini, had once disparaged the works of his father.
Twice married and twice divorced he also lived with the ex-Bond actress Ursula Andress for seven years. Belmondo had four children including the racing driver, Paul Belmondo, with his youngest born in 2003 when he was 70.
His eldest daughter, Patricia, died in a fire in 1994.
He suffered a stroke in 2001 while on holiday in Corsica, which affected his speech, sparking a huge outpouring of love for the actor.
It effectively put an end to Belmondo’s career, though he did make one last touching movie as old man whose only consolation was his dog.
Worse was to follow.
His final relationship with ex-Playboy model Barbara Gandolfi, who was 42 years his junior, ended in scandal in 2012 with her convicted of swindling the actor out of 200,000 euros.
But in 2016 the Venice film festival awarded him a Golden Lion for lifetime’s achievement.
“I never think about my past,” he told reporters there. “Forward, forward, forward.”

Stars hit the red carpet in Venice for premieres of 'Amira' and 'Costa Brava, Lebanon'

Stars hit the red carpet in Venice for premieres of ‘Amira’ and ‘Costa Brava, Lebanon’
The cast of ‘Costa Brava, Lebanon’ at the Venice International Film Festival. Getty Images
Updated 06 September 2021
Arab News

Stars hit the red carpet in Venice for premieres of ‘Amira’ and ‘Costa Brava, Lebanon’

Stars hit the red carpet in Venice for premieres of ‘Amira’ and ‘Costa Brava, Lebanon’
Updated 06 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Regional celebrities descended upon the Venice Film Festival red carpet for the worldwide premieres of Egyptian film “Amira” and Lebanese feature “Costa Brava, Lebanon.”

The Mounia Akl-directed “Costa Brava, Lebanon” brought together a handful of famous faces, including Lebanese actress and filmmaker Nadine Labaki, Nadia Charbel and Palestinian actor Saleh Bakri, who also star in the film, for its Sept. 5 debut.

The family drama tells the story of a couple who decide to escape the pollution of Beirut with their children for an idyllic, isolated life in the Lebanese mountains, until one day the government decides to build a garbage landfill right beside their house.

The family drama tells the story of a couple who decide to escape the pollution of Beirut with their children. Supplied

Akl’s directorial credits include the shorts “Beirut, I Love You,” “Anoesis,” “Eva” and “Submarine,” which was selected to screen at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2016. “Costa Brava, Lebanon” is her first feature.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s “Amira” made its global premiere at the 78th edition of the world’s oldest film festival on Sept. 4.

Directed by Mohamed Diab (“Clash,” “678”), the film revolves around Amira, a 17-year-old Palestinian who has gone through life believing she was conceived with the smuggled bodily fluid of a Palestinian prisoner serving a life sentence in an Israeli jail.

Ali Suliman, Tara Abboud, Saba Mubarak, Sarah Gohar and Mohamed Hefzy attends the photocall of "Amira" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival. Getty Images

The film, which is set in Palestine’s West Bank, features a stellar pan-Arab cast, including Jordanian star Saba Mubarak, Palestinian-Israeli actor Ali Suliman, and emerging Jordanian actress Tara Abboud, who landed her first leading role as Amira.

Both “Amira” and “Costa Brava, Lebanon” are set to show at the Toronto International Film Festival, which kicks off on Friday.  

Halima Aden announces partnership with modest wear giant Modanisa

Halima Aden announces partnership with modest wear giant Modanisa
Halima Aden has a longstanding work relationship with Modanisa. Courtesy of Rooful Ali
Updated 06 September 2021
Arab News

Halima Aden announces partnership with modest wear giant Modanisa

Halima Aden announces partnership with modest wear giant Modanisa
Updated 06 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: After taking a hiatus from the fashion industry, Halima Aden is back. The US-Somali model, who stepped back from the industry in November 2020, has just been revealed as Modanisa’s first brand ambassador.

Turkey-based Modanisa is the world’s largest platform that offers modest clothing options for veiled women, making the partnership one that Aden does not have to compromise her religious beliefs for — the primary reason she says she walked away from fashion in 2020.

“I’m so excited to be working with Modanisa. They have been an ever-present in my career: my first modest fashion catwalk, my first collection, and now my first global fashion role, all with Modanisa. They share my faith and values, and fully respect my choices as a Muslim woman. I’m coming home,” Aden said in a press release about her new position with the company.

Halima Aden x Modanisa headscarf collection. Courtesy of Fadil Berisha

Echoing her statement, Samim Surel, Modanisa’s vice president of marketing and brand, said: “We’re thrilled to have Halima Aden back working with Modanisa. She is an icon of our times, who perfectly embodies the values of our brand: smart, stylish, and passionate, wanting to live her best life without abandoning her religious beliefs. Like our customers, Halima is proud of her Muslim heritage, and seeks a harmonic blend between Islamic traditions and modernity. Her creative energy and positive connection with young Muslim women from all backgrounds will be a fantastic asset for us as we drive forward with our global plans.”

In addition to being the company’s brand ambassador, the 23-year-old, who inked a two-year deal with Modanisa, will also design two collections for the platform.

Halima Aden at Modanista London Modest Fashion Week in 2017. Photo by Rooful Ali

Aden is set to visit the company’s Istanbul headquarters later this month to start work on a range of shawls, which will launch early next year.

The model and UNICEF ambassador has a longstanding working relationship with Modanisa.

Aden, who grew up in a Kenyan refugee camp before moving to Minnesota, first made headlines after wearing a Modanisa burkini during the swimsuit portion of the Miss Minnesota USA pageant in 2016.

In addition to fronting campaigns and walking runways for Modanisa’s Modest Fashion Weeks in London, Istanbul and Dubai, Aden has also produced a collection of headscarves for the e-tailer, which instantly sold out.

France-based entrepreneur launches Arab NFT platform for region's artists

France-based entrepreneur launches Arab NFT platform for region’s artists
Updated 06 September 2021
Hams Saleh

France-based entrepreneur launches Arab NFT platform for region’s artists

France-based entrepreneur launches Arab NFT platform for region’s artists
Updated 06 September 2021
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: Palestinian entrepreneur Nabil Al-Sayed recently launched the first non-fungible token platform in the region, NIFTY Souq, in a bid to give creatives in the Arab world ownership of their digital art.

NFTs, according to Al-Sayed, are proof of ownership and authenticity for creatives, such as artists, poets, musicians and singers. 

“It’s a smart contract, which we call a token, which proves that a certain asset — usually a digital asset — belongs to someone,” explained the founder, who was born and raised in the UAE.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NIFTY Souq (@nifty_souq)

To simplify the concept, Al-Sayed, who currently lives in France, said that people could exchange a $10 banknote with two $5s, but non-fungible tokens cannot be replaced.

“Take, for example, the Mona Lisa painting. You cannot just exchange it with another Mona Lisa because there is only one, and this is what non-fungible means. It’s something that you cannot have a duplicate of. Every NFT is unique.”

The businessman explained that this ensures the artist’s work does not get duplicated or stolen. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NIFTY Souq (@nifty_souq)

“Once an NFT is associated with any work, it proves that this work is original, and in the smart contract that is found in the NFT, it proves who owns this asset,” said Al-Sayed. “Another use for NFTs is having a signed copy or a CD from your favorite singer in your wallet.”

NFTs make it possible for talents to receive a percentage every time their work is sold or changes hands, he added.

NIFTY Souq is offering zero minting costs for all artists launching NFTs on the platform, allowing creatives to price their own NFTs, get immediate profits and enjoy access to more fans.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NIFTY Souq (@nifty_souq)

“NFTs empower the creators. Now, singers need label companies and artists need the art galleries to help them promote their art,” said Al-Sayed. 

But with NFTs, “you break that barrier, and you give the power to the artists themselves, or the creators themselves, and they get their funds immediately and on the spot.

“We love streaming platforms like YouTube and Spotify; we appreciate them. But the artist makes a minimal amount of the profits that they could otherwise make if they owned the asset and could sell it themselves,” he explained. 

However, the founder does not believe that NFTs will close down streaming services and galleries.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NIFTY Souq (@nifty_souq)

“I think there could be collaborations in which NFTs could be associated with these platforms. But the future is unclear. It’s a new thing, so we will have to wait and see,” he said.

Al-Sayed, along with his partners, executed a soft launch of the platform on Aug. 26. 

The platform, which is expected to fully launch by mid-September, has already signed multiple artists and collectors.  

“We wanted to bring NFTs to the region because we believe in them. We know that this is the future. Why go to foreign platforms to sell our regional art? We want to have something from the region to give to the region in order to better help, support and grow this community,” said Al-Sayed. 

