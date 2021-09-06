Actress Jessica Chastain dons Zuhair Murad look at Venice Film Festival

DUBAI: US actress Jessica Chastain championed yet another Arab designer at the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival this week.
The “Take Shelter” star on Sunday wore a maroon jumpsuit by the celebrity-loved Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad to the press conference of her HBO limited series “Scenes from a Marriage,” which premiered at the 11-day festival.
The jumpsuit, that was long-sleeved and featured tulle details, was from the label’s Fall 2021 collection.
On Thursday, Chastain arrived at the film festival wearing a baby blue beaded dress by Lebanese designer Elie Saab.
Since her arrival, the star has been stealing the show with her eye-grabbing gowns and her romantic poses with her co-star, Guatemalan-American actor Oscar Isaac.
On the red carpet for “Scenes from a Marriage,” Chastain wore a floor-length embellished gown in red as she posed next to Isaac.
The return of this year’s festival saw Arab stars flock to the floating city wearing dazzling creations. Arab fashion houses have also become the go-to options for the world’s most fashionable stars.
Romanian actress Madalina Ghenea opted for a black gown, with a long train, by Murad on the red carpet of the “Kineo Prize” on Sunday.
Lebanese designers also found a fan in television personality Nilufar Addati, who turned heads wearing a heavily-embellished white couture gown with feather details by Rami Kadi.
Meanwhile, Dubai-based influencer Farhana Bodi pulled out a look from Saudi Arabia-based label Eman Alajlan in the form of a black, asymmetric, floral-embroidered princess gown.