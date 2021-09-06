Green sukuk market won't ignite without Gulf governments backing, warns top Fitch Ratings analyst

You are here

Fitch's Bashar Al Natoor sees promising green sukuk market. (Supplied)
Updated 06 September 2021
Owen Bennett

  • The market has grown despite the pandemic
  • However, just 2.5 percent of total outstanding sukuk is green or sustainable
Gulf countries need to lead by example with ambitious infrastructure projects to unlock the true potential of a growing green and sustainable sukuk market that doubled this year, a leading analyst at credit ratings agency Fitch Ratings has told Arab News.

Bashar Al Natoor, the global head of Islamic finance at the agency, pointed to the rapid growth in the Sharia-compliant green sector, which saw issuances rise from $3 billion in 2020 to $6 billion in the first half of this year alone.

But he warned that without leadership from governments in the Gulf region, this branch of the sukuk market may fail to properly “ignite”.

A green sukuk is similar to a conventional Islamic bond, except the proceeds from the product can only be used to fund environmentally-friendly projects. 

The sukuk was first issued in 2017, but despite the global economic downturn caused by the pandemic, the market has continued to grow.

However, Al Natoor says the rise still represents just 2.5 percent of total outstanding sukuk.

He told Arab News: “We’re not yet there, we don’t even have enough projects to push this ahead. 

“We don’t have incentives from the government, we don’t have infrastructure, we don’t have a lot of governments themselves even in the GCC [Gulf Cooperation Council] issuing green and sustainable [sukuk], it continues to be efforts either by a bank or a company rather than a government. 

Focusing on green and sustainable projects is very much pushing against an open door in the Kingdom, with the Saudi government putting those areas at the heart of its Vision 2030 programme. 

This includes making renewable energy produce 50 percent of all consumed in Kingdom by 2030, reducing carbon emissions by more than 4 percent of global contributions, and planting 10 billion trees.

Saudi companies are following the government’s lead by pushing ahead with projects to contribute towards these goals.

Saudi Electricity Company became the first corporation in the Kingdom to issue green sukuk in September 2020, raising $1.3 billion in the process.

The proceeds from the offering are set to fund a smart meter rollout scheme, as well as helping to shift the company to a low-carbon footing — in line with Vision 2030. 

Another Saudi-based institution to make use of green and sustainability focused sukuk is the Islamic Development Bank, which raised $2.5 billion through issuances in March. Some 90 percent of the proceeds are earmarked for social development projects, with the remaining 10 percent financing green enterprises.

Despite these examples, Al Natoor believes unless Gulf governments start to embrace the products, the sector will not achieve its full potential.

He added: “We have some regulations, we have some strategies but not yet to the extent that is required to ignite this market. 

“If I were to say one [thing], it’s the topdown element. Awareness is important in general, availability of projects is important in general, understanding of these issues and moving it to a more priority. 

“You need to have the mindset and the culture changing towards sustainability and green to say this is actually a priority. 

“I’m not talking about the government, but in general, corporates, it’s not yet on their radar. It’s good to have, and when it moves from ‘good to have’ to a priority then also you see another ignition to make this market move further.” 

One of the issues facing the sukuk is trust. Not only must investors be confident the bonds are Sharia-compliant, they must also be sure the projects they are funding meet green and sustainability criteria.

Al Natoor called for greater regulation from Gulf governments in these area to help instil confidence in the market.

He said: “All of these are improving, but not yet there to reach a level [of confidence]. 

“So even lack of disclose of issuers, and ‘what do you mean when you issue green?’ and ‘how is that really tested?’ and ‘what’s your framework?’. Disclosure is relatively not advanced in the region compared to other more developed markets, let alone sustainability which is already having an additional issue. 

“I think going the extra mile, and this is key, there’s a lot that needs to be done in general, but you need to go the extra few miles to be focused on sustainable, and additional miles to be focused on Islamic finance and sukuk and what have you, and I think that’s an important message.”

Investments of foreign non-founding investors in Tadawul hits 20-month high

Updated 06 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Investment of foreign non-founding investors in Saudi Arabia’s main stock exchange Tadawul increased to 2.44 percent or SR239 billion in the week ending Sept. 2, compared to 2.42 percent in the previous week.

Non-founding foreign investors are residents and qualified foreign investors.

Ownership of this category of investors reached its highest level in more than 20 months since the listing of Saudi Aramco.

Investments of Gulf investors in the Saudi market stabilized during the same week at 0.51 percent of the total market value of the listed shares, compared to the end of the previous week. The value of their investments totaled SR50.1 billion .

According to Argaam, the founding foreign owners represented 0.54 percent of the total foreign investments in the market during the week ending Sept. 2, equivalent to SR53.8 billion.

First Arab Forum for Sovereign Sukuk launched in Egypt

Updated 06 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The first Arab Forum activities on “Sovereign Sukuk and its Role in the Development of Arab Societies,” has launched today in Egypt’s Cairo by the Arab Organization for Administrative Development Organization with the participation of Saudi Arabia and 14 countries, SPA reported.

This forum is particularly of interest to the Arab investor and the banking sector, ARADO Director General Nasser Al-Hatlan Al-Qahtani said.

The sovereign sukuk is an important financial tool for development, especially as it allows the investment of funds in accordance with the provisions of Islamic Shariah, he said.

The two-day conference will discuss the role of Islamic sukuk in facing economic challenges in the Arab region and the experience of the Islamic Development Bank in issuing sukuk as a tool for development for Arab countries.

Kingdom records 40% hike in prices of construction materials in July 2021

Updated 06 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The prices of construction materials in Saudi Arabia jumped to record levels in July 2021 on an annual basis. 

Based on the nature of construction materials, the price hike ranged between 4 percent and 40 percent, Al-Watan newspaper reported.

The price of a ton of national 18 mm steel rebar increased to SR3,505.45 ($935) up by 29.39 percent during July 2021.

Similarly, the price of one meter of national 2.5 mm electric wire increased by 34.15 percent. Romanian wood witnessed the biggest jump in prices, as it increased by 40.7 percent year-on-year.

The price hike occurred despite a rise in imports to more than SR13 billion. Saudi banks provided about SR13.607 billion to the private sector to finance imports of building materials during the first seven months of this year, compared to SR13.442 billion during the same period last year —  a 1.3 percent increase, equivalent to SR165 million. 

Saudi Railway, SABIC sign 25-year deal to transport polymer

Updated 06 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Railway Co. and the Saudi Basic Industries Corp. on Monday signed a 25-year deal for the transportation of polymers.

Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Saleh Al-Jasser said the agreement envisages transportation of polymers from factories directly to ships on trains.

The minister said in a tweet that the agreement aims to achieve the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services by ensuring safe and reliable transportation.

He wrote: “I am proud of the growing cooperation between major national companies."

Saudi Arabia’s NWC awards fresh round of contracts to local firm

Updated 06 September 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s National Water Co. on Monday awarded nine contracts worth SR316.61 million ($84.41 million) to Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. for the construction of water and wastewater lines in nine regions and sectors across the Kingdom, Argaam reported.

The duration of the contracts is 36 months, the company said in a statement to Tadawul.

The new lines will be constructed in the Riyadh region, Riyadh city sector, Riyadh region south sector, Riyadh region north sector, the Madinah Region, the Makkah region in the Jeddah sector, the Eastern region’s central sector, the Qassim, Hail, and Tabuk regions.

The company said revenue from the agreements will depend on the actual demand for new water and wastewater connections by end-users and on NWC awards to the company.

The company expects that the financial impact of the agreement will be reflected in the third quarter of 2021, noting that there are no related parties.

