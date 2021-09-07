You are here

  • Home
  • Syria refugees suffered abuse, torture upon return: Amnesty

Syria refugees suffered abuse, torture upon return: Amnesty

Syria refugees suffered abuse, torture upon return: Amnesty
In this June 28, 2018 file photo, Syrian refugees gather in and near their vehicles getting ready to cross into Syria from the eastern Lebanese border town of Arsal, Lebanon. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mmfj4

Updated 07 September 2021
AP

Syria refugees suffered abuse, torture upon return: Amnesty

Syria refugees suffered abuse, torture upon return: Amnesty
Updated 07 September 2021
AP

BEIRUT: A number of Syrian refugees who returned home have been subjected to detention, disappearance and torture at the hands of Syrian security forces, proving that it still isn’t safe to return to any part of the country, Amnesty International said Tuesday.
In a report entitled “You’re going to your death,” the rights group documented what it said were violations committed by Syrian intelligence officers against 66 returnees, including 13 children between mid-2017 and spring 2021. Among those were five cases in which detainees had died in custody after returning to the country torn by civil war, while the fate of 17 forcibly disappeared people remains unknown.
The report strongly counters claims by a number of states that parts of Syria were now safe to return to. It criticizes Denmark, Sweden and Turkey specifically for restricting protection and putting pressure on refugees from Syria to go home. It also criticizes Lebanon and Jordan, who have some of the highest number of Syrian refugees per capita.
In Lebanon and Turkey, where many refugees face dire living conditions and discrimination, governments have put increasing pressure on Syrians to return. Turkey has reportedly forcibly deported many Syrians in the last two years — expulsions that reflect rising anti-refugee sentiment in a country that once flung open its borders to millions of Syrians fleeing civil war.
Denmark and Sweden earlier this year started revoking the residency permits of some Syrian refugees, arguing that the Syrian capital, Damascus, and neighboring regions were now safe.
Few experts agree with that assessment. While the security situation has stabilized in government-controlled areas and many parts of central Syria previously held by opposition rebels, forced conscription, indiscriminate detentions and forced disappearances continue to be reported. Moreover, entire neighborhoods are destroyed, and many people have no houses to return to. Basic services such as water and electricity are poor to nonexistent.
“Any government claiming Syria is now safe is willfully ignoring the horrific reality on the ground, leaving refugees once again fearing for their lives,” said Marie Forestier, researcher on refugee and migrant rights at Amnesty International. She said that while military hostilities may have subsided in most parts of Syria, the Syrian government’s “propensity for egregious human rights violations has not.”
The Syrian government and its chief international backer, Russia, have publicly called on refugees to return home and accused Western countries of discouraging it with claims that Syria is still unsafe.
In its report, Amnesty International urged European governments to immediately halt any practice directly or indirectly forcing people to return home. It also called on neighboring countries Lebanon, Turkey and Jordan, who host the bulk of the Syrian refugee population, to protect them from deportation or any other forcible return, in line with their international obligations.
It said Syrian authorities in some cases have targeted returnees to Syria simply for having fled, accusing them of treason or supporting “terrorism.”
The Syrian government routinely dismisses accusations of human rights abuses as lies.
The report documents serious violations committed by the Syrian government against refugees who returned to Syria from Lebanon, Rukban (an informal settlement between the Jordanian and Syrian borders), France, Germany, Turkey, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates between mid-2017 and spring 2021. They were based on interviews with 41 Syrians, including returnees and their relatives and friends, as well as lawyers, humanitarian workers and Syria experts.
In some cases, the human rights violations included rape or other forms of sexual violence, arbitrary or unlawful detention, and torture or other ill-treatment, the report said.
Syria’s 10-year war has killed about half a million people and forced about 5.6 million to flee abroad as refugees, mostly to neighboring countries.

Topics: Syrian refugees in Lebanon Amnesty

Related

Lebanon is home to over 1 million Syrian refugees, who now make up more than a quarter of the population. (AP file photo)
Middle-East
6 Syrian refugees arrested in Lebanon at risk of deportation
Lebanese delegation in Syria to discuss energy imports from Jordan and Egypt
Middle-East
Lebanese delegation in Syria to discuss energy imports from Jordan and Egypt

Israeli army says it launched strikes on Hamas site in Gaza

Israeli army says it launched strikes on Hamas site in Gaza
Updated 30 min 54 sec ago
AP

Israeli army says it launched strikes on Hamas site in Gaza

Israeli army says it launched strikes on Hamas site in Gaza
  • Fighter jets struck a Hamas rocket manufacturing workshop as well as a Hamas military compound
  • The strikes came in response to Hamas-launched incendiary balloons into Israeli territory
Updated 30 min 54 sec ago
AP

TEL AVIV: Israel launched airstrikes on what it said was a Hamas military site in the Gaza Strip early on Tuesday, after incendiary balloons were sent into Israeli territory, the army said.

Fighter jets struck a Hamas rocket manufacturing workshop as well as a Hamas military compound in Khan Yunis, a city in southern Gaza, according to the army statement.

The army said the compound houses a cement factory used for building tunnels used for terror attacks “and is purposefully located in a civilian area adjacent to a mosque and a water treatment site.”

The strikes came in response to Hamas-launched incendiary balloons into Israeli territory, the army said.

On Monday, hundreds of supporters of Islamic Jihad rallied in Gaza, and the militant group sent incendiary balloons across the frontier in support of six Palestinian prisoners who had tunneled out of one of the most secure Israeli prisons overnight.

It was the biggest prison break of its kind in decades. Israel launched a massive manhunt in the country’s north and the occupied West Bank. The search continued on Tuesday.

The escape marks an embarrassing security breach just ahead of the Jewish New Year, when Israelis flock to the north to enjoy beaches, campsites and the Sea of Galilee. The prisoners appear to have gone into hiding and there was no indication Israeli authorities view them as an immediate threat.

Palestinians consider prisoners held by Israel to be heroes of their national cause, and many celebrated the escape on social media. Efforts to capture the escapees will likely draw attention to the Palestinian Authority’s security coordination with Israel, which is deeply unpopular among Palestinians. There was no immediate comment from the PA, but President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party praised the escape.

A photo released by the prison service showed a narrow hole in the floor of a cell, and Israeli security forces could be seen examining a similar hole on a stretch of gravel just outside the walls of the prison.

Topics: Israel-Hamas Hamas-Israel Israel Hamas Israel-Palestine Palestine-Israel Israel-Palestine Conflict Palestine-Israel Conflict

Related

Special Palestinians elated about prison breakout from Israeli security jail
Middle-East
Palestinians elated about prison breakout from Israeli security jail
Special Egypt, Israel discuss revival of peace talks
Middle-East
Egypt, Israel discuss revival of peace talks

Jordan foils Daesh terror plot against security agencies

Jordan foils Daesh terror plot against security agencies
Updated 07 September 2021
Raed Omari

Jordan foils Daesh terror plot against security agencies

Jordan foils Daesh terror plot against security agencies
  • The suspected Daesh sympathizers had been once referred to the State Security Court for promoting the extremist ideology
Updated 07 September 2021
Raed Omari

AMMAN: Jordan’s General Intelligence Department said it thwarted a planned attack by the Daesh terrorist group against security personnel and buildings in the northern city of Irbid.
The GID said the three suspects involved in the alleged scheme had embraced the Daesh deviant ideology and planned terrorist attacks using firearms against its headquarters and personnel in Irbid, some 80 kilometers north of Amman.
The department also said the suspected Daesh sympathizers had been once referred to the State Security Court for promoting the extremist ideology and attempting to join a terrorist organization.
In the charge list, the department said two of the three suspects had already served time in prison before their arrest in March, which was in connection to the foiled terrorist attack. The third was still behind bars on charges related to promoting Daesh ideology.
“Prison did not serve as a deterrent for the three suspects, who continued promoting the extremist ideology of the Daesh terrorist organization,” according to the indictment, which was viewed by Arab News.
The charge sheet said the second suspect, who had already been serving a long prison term, was tasked with gathering supporters for Daesh. Even after his release last year, the suspect continued to recruit followers for the terrorist plot against security agencies.
The GID said that the second suspect met with the third suspect in late 2020 during their search for supporters as both exchanged news about Daesh and promoted the extremist organization’s ideology among their friends and relatives.
The charge sheet also stated, at the beginning of 2021, the first suspect identified the GID headquarters as the possible target for their terrorist scheme.
He purchased a firearm to carry out the plot and then waited for the second suspect in prison to aid him with Daesh supporters.
The GID said it uncovered the plot after interrogation of the convicted second suspect. That information led to the arrest of the first suspect on March 3 and then the third suspect one week later.
This is not the first time a Daesh plot has been foiled in Jordan.
In January 2018, GID thwarted a Daesh-planned attack targeting military and security facilities, commercial centers, media outlets, and moderate religious scholars as 17 people were arrested for their involvement in the plot.
In March 2016, a major security operation foiled a Daesh terror plot in Irbid, Jordan’s second-largest city. During the hours-long assault, security forces killed seven suspected terrorists who were armed and holed up inside a residential building.

Topics: Daesh terrorism

Related

Abrini is among 20 people who are due to go on trial on Wednesday for their alleged membership of a terrorist cell responsible for the attack on the Bataclan music venue and other sites across Paris in November 2015. (AFP/File Photo)
World
UK intelligence deterred Daesh from Bataclan-style attack on London: Attacker
Taliban provincial governor vows to fight Daesh
World
Taliban provincial governor vows to fight Daesh

As its rivers shrink, Iraq thirsts for regional cooperation

As its rivers shrink, Iraq thirsts for regional cooperation
Updated 07 September 2021
Reuters

As its rivers shrink, Iraq thirsts for regional cooperation

As its rivers shrink, Iraq thirsts for regional cooperation
  • The reason the once swirling Sirwan River has dwindled to a trickle lies across the border in Iran, say environmental activists
Updated 07 September 2021
Reuters

HALABJA, Iraq: “Where we are standing right now, there should be a river,” says Nabil Musa, gesturing at a dried-up riverbed in northern Iraq.
For the environmental activist, the reason the once swirling Sirwan River has dwindled to a trickle lies across the border in Iran, which he says is “controlling all” of the river’s water.
With this year’s lack of rainfall, Iraq is badly short of water, and officials trying to revive rivers like the Sirwan say lower flows from upstream neighbors Iran and Turkey are worsening home-grown problems such as leaks, ageing pipes and illegal siphoning off of supplies.
Iran and Turkey are building big dams to solve their own lack of water, but regional cooperation on the issue is patchy.
Iraqi officials said the Daryan dam across the border in Iran is diverting parts of the Sirwan back into Iranian lands through a 48 km (29 mile)-long tunnel. Contacted by Reuters, Iranian officials declined to comment on the allegation. Iran has said the dam is still being built.
Local Iraqi villagers say they have felt the impact of reduced volumes from Iran for two years, complaining that the fall has had a punishing effect on communities downstream especially during increasingly frequent years of drought.
“It’s been two years since I had to stop fishing,” fisherman Ahmed Mahmud told Reuters from the nearby village of Imami Zamen. With the river drying up, most of the village’s 70 families have already left. The primary school closed.
“If it continues like this, we will have to leave as well,” he said.
The Sirwan begins in Iran and runs along its border with Iraq before flowing into Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region and then on south to join the Tigris. Once abundant, it’s now dotted with measuring poles showing where water once reached.
As a heatwave baked the drought-hit region in July, Iraq said the situation in the downstream province of Diyala would worsen without agreement with Iran, where about 18 percent of Iraq’s Tigris River originates, on ways to share “damage” from lower flows.

Topics: Iraq water

Related

For war-scarred Iraq, climate crisis the next great threat
Business & Economy
For war-scarred Iraq, climate crisis the next great threat
Aid groups: Millions in Syria, Iraq losing access to water
Middle-East
Aid groups: Millions in Syria, Iraq losing access to water

Lebanon faces ‘more chaos’ with no government

Cars come from every direction as they try to fill their tanks with gasoline at petrol station located outside Beirut in the coastal town of Jiyeh. (AP)
Cars come from every direction as they try to fill their tanks with gasoline at petrol station located outside Beirut in the coastal town of Jiyeh. (AP)
Updated 07 September 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon faces ‘more chaos’ with no government

Cars come from every direction as they try to fill their tanks with gasoline at petrol station located outside Beirut in the coastal town of Jiyeh. (AP)
  • Continuing political uncertainty amid worsening social and economic crisis
Updated 07 September 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon is heading toward more “chaos and poverty” if a government is not formed within the next few hours, a lawmaker has warned, with the end of this week marking 13 months since the resignation of Prime Minister Hassan Diab’s administration.

Diab stepped down in the wake of the Aug. 4 port blast that devastated the capital, but he has stayed on in a caretaker capacity.
Three prime ministers have been designated to form a government. None have succeeded including, so far, the most recent appointee Najib Mikati.
The political uncertainty takes place amid a worsening social and economic crisis, and with a substantial proportion of the population unable to provide for themselves. Calls and mediation from within Lebanon and abroad show no solution for the complications involved in assembling a government.
President Michel Aoun’s term ends in October next year, while parliament’s term ends next May.
Vice president of the Future Movement, Mustafa Alloush, told Arab News: “Unless a government is formed in the next hours, Lebanon is heading toward more chaos and poverty. There will be no parliamentary elections or state, only (the) drawing of new sectarian maps that are independent of each other.”
He noted that attempts to form a government had been ongoing for more than a year and were going toward a government that was independent of political powers. He added, however: “Today we have resorted again to forming a government of the same kind of governments that destroyed all the experience of executive power.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• Attempts to form a government had been ongoing for more than a year.

• President’s term ends next October, parliament’s term ends next May.

On whether the president would seek to remain in power after the end of his term as he did in the 1980s, Alloush said: “Aoun will not repeat his experience of fleeing from the presidential palace. He is concerned with passing on politics to Gebran Bassil, his son-in-law, and giving him a clear share in the next formulation of authority. He is now waiting for his international and regional supporters. If they give him guarantees to achieve that, a government will be formed within hours.”
Addressing his supporters on Sunday evening, head of the Lebanese Forces party Samir Geagea lobbied for presidential elections and reiterated his party’s demand for early parliamentary elections. Lebanese media recently shed light again on a legal study from Judge Peter Germanos. He is close to the Free Patriotic Movement, which was founded by Aoun and is led by Bassil.
The study said it was “necessary” for the president to stay after his term had ended if the government was a caretaker government, in the event of being unable to elect a new president.
A government that had resigned could not be given the president’s jurisdiction and a presidential vacuum went against the principle of public service, leading to a vacuum in procedural authority, he wrote.
He said the president whose term had ended must stay in order to facilitate daily work until a new president was elected, his term was renewed, or a new government, backed by parliament, was formed.
Several lawmakers warned of the dangers the Germanos study posed to the work of institutions because it legislated “any president to deliberately obstruct the formation of the government in order to stay in position, which brings Lebanon back to pre-Taif Accord days and is unacceptable nationally.”
Geagea, who fought the Elimination War with Aoun in the 1980s, described the president on Sunday as “the era of total collapse run by a ruling clique with Hezbollah and the FPM at its core, that waived the state’s authority and sovereignty, paralyzed its establishments, and turned it into a failed state that is run by corrupt failed people, thieves, traitors and criminals.”
He regretted that “electing Aoun as president, which the LF participated in, had catastrophic consequences on the Lebanese people, especially Christians.”
Geagea considered Hezbollah, Aoun’s ally, as “primarily responsible for Lebanon’s destructive economic crisis, after it (Hezbollah) severed Lebanon’s relations with its Arab surroundings and involved it in pointless regional disputes.”
He said: “As we call for early parliamentary elections, we also call for early presidential elections. We denounce the submissive president who bargains with fundamentals, and also reject the powerful president who chooses his interests and the interests of his followers at the expense of the state and all the Lebanese people.”
Geagea warned that postponing or canceling the next parliamentary elections would spark a “different form of revolution” and stressed that the elections aimed to “rewrite the balance of power in the parliament, from which presidencies, governments and policies emerge.”
FPM MP Salim Aoun expressed his “optimism” in the possibility of a government being formed in 48 hours.
He said: “The president facilitated everything, even the blocking third, and no one, internally or externally, wants the non-formation of the government.”

Topics: Lebanon

Related

Suleiman al-Khalidi. (Reuters file photo)
Media
Journalists react to deportation of Reuters journalist from Lebanon
Lebanon is home to over 1 million Syrian refugees, who now make up more than a quarter of the population. (AP file photo)
Middle-East
6 Syrian refugees arrested in Lebanon at risk of deportation

Palestinians elated about prison breakout from Israeli security jail

Palestinians elated about prison breakout from Israeli security jail
Updated 07 September 2021
HAZEM BALOUSHA
&
Daoud Kuttab

Palestinians elated about prison breakout from Israeli security jail

Palestinians elated about prison breakout from Israeli security jail
  • Observers described the escape of prisoners as ‘exactly similar to what is happening in the movies’
Updated 07 September 2021
HAZEM BALOUSHA & Daoud Kuttab

GAZA CITY/AMMAN: Happiness reigned in public squares in the Gaza Strip, which saw the distribution of sweets and rejoicing at what people described as “extracting freedom” following the success of six prisoners in escaping a heavily fortified Israeli prison.
While Palestinians in Gaza took to the streets spontaneously, the organization of many gatherings and distribution of sweets came from the Islamic Jihad, to which five of the six prisoners belong. The sixth inmate belongs to Fatah.
A member of Islamic Jihad’s political bureau, Walid Al-Qutati, said the process of escaping from Gilboa was very complicated and required experts to explain how the operation took place.
“The operation will constitute an epic and legend in the history of the Palestinian national struggle,” he added.
There were celebrations in the streets, with some banners that read: “The second great escape from the prisons of the Zionist enemy.” Others bore the names of the prisoners who had succeeded in “extracting their freedom.”
The prisoner issue is considered one of the complexes in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, and official estimates indicate that more than a million Palestinians have been imprisoned since June 1967.
About 5,000 Palestinians are still languishing behind bars under conditions described by Palestinian organizations as “inhumane.”
Observers described the escape of prisoners as “exactly similar to what is happening in the movies,” given that Gilboa was described in Israel as “the safe prison” because of its tight procedures to prevent any escape attempt.
According to the Addameer Foundation for Prisoner Care and Human Rights, Gilboa is in the Beit She’an area of northern Israel. It was established under the supervision of Irish experts and opened in 2004.
Addameer added: “The prison is of a very high security nature, and is described as the most guarded prison, in which Israel holds Palestinian prisoners, accusing them of being responsible for carrying out offensive operations targeting Israelis.”
Military expert and former major general, Wassef Erekat, told Arab News: “The escape operation represents a victory for the Palestinian will. Rather, it is a miracle added to the achievements of the prisoners in the occupation prisons, who are inventing means to penetrate the security system that Israel boasts about.”
Erekat said the success of the six prisoners would encourage other inmates to think more about taking their freedom into their own hands in light of Israeli intransigence in terms of liberating them, whether through political negotiations or as part of an exchange deal.
Writer Ahmed Abu Zuhri did not rule out that Palestinian factions would “surprise the occupation” with similar operations, whether inside or outside prisons.
“The enemy realizes that there are six free time bombs on the loose, and the six prisoners may resort to surprising the enemy with commando operations instead of disappearing, as they realize that Israel will not stop searching for them and liquidating them,” he told Arab News.
Mahdi Abdulhadi, founder and chairman of the Jerusalem-based Palestinian Academic Society for the Study of International Affairs, said that Palestinians met each other as martyrs, prisoners, or escapees.
“The resistance reflects a people who want a life with dignity and these six have shown what national resistance is all about,” he told Arab News. “There is widespread happiness and a feeling of the ability of Palestinians to challenge their jailers. This is the time of defeating the culture of fear and depending on self-reliance while Israel is trying to uphold the status quo policy.”
A retired Jordanian Air Force general, Maamoun Abu Nawwar, said the escape completed the action that had begun with the 11-day battle between Israel and the Gaza Strip. “This is an act of resistance by a people who are opposed to injustice,” he told Arab News.
Former Palestinian Cabinet Minister, Ziad Abu Zayyad said the escape of Palestinian war prisoners should remind everyone that as long as there were wars and armed conflict there would be “prisoner fighters” deprived of their freedom.
“Wars and occupation should come to their end. Palestinian prisoners will never be broken until their people achieve their right for peace, security, and freedom in their independent state of Palestine.”
Hazem Ayyad a columnist for Assabeel newspaper, said the success of the six inmates was a “major victory” for the Palestinian resistance and shattered the “supposedly air-tight” Israeli security model.
Ayyad said the escape came at a time when the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah was losing popularity and Hamas was involved in prisoner exchange negotiations. Israeli daily Haaretz said that the escape was a security and intelligence failure.
Adham Manasra, a broadcaster at Raya FM in Ramallah, said a former Gilboa inmate had told the radio show that restrictions were extremely harsh at the prison. “The caller said that escaping from Gilboa is like a miracle.”
The former prisoner had said inmates were checked three times a day and were not even allowed to take a metal spoon to their room.
Manasra told Arab News that people were happy, but that some worried the escape would lead to greater Israeli repression of prisoners and the collective punishment of Palestinians.

Topics: Israel Palestine Gaza

Related

Gaza recovers three dead bodies from smuggling tunnels
Middle-East
Gaza recovers three dead bodies from smuggling tunnels

Latest updates

Israeli army says it launched strikes on Hamas site in Gaza
Israeli army says it launched strikes on Hamas site in Gaza
Firebrand Myanmar monk Wirathu released from prison
In this Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 file photo, Buddhist monk and anti-Muslim community leader Wirathu speaks during a pro-military rally in front of city hall in Yangon, Myanmar. (AP)
Syria refugees suffered abuse, torture upon return: Amnesty
Syria refugees suffered abuse, torture upon return: Amnesty
INDEX Saudi conference back in Riyadh to connect interior design community
(Twitter: @indexsaudiexpo)
Jordan foils Daesh terror plot against security agencies
Jordan foils Daesh terror plot against security agencies

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.