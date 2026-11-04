MANAMA, Bahrain: Round 4 of the 2026 Aramco F4 Saudi Arabian Championship, certified by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), concluded on Wednesday at Bahrain International Circuit, with the seventh and eighth races of the championship taking place on Tuesday, 3 November, and Wednesday, 4 November.

The championship is organized by ALTAWKILAT Motorsport, with the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation serving as sporting regulator.

Race 1, held on Tuesday afternoon, saw Isaac Seah of Peax claim victory with a time of 25 minutes, 22.625 seconds, finishing 8.746 seconds ahead of Archie Owen of 7.23 Racing, who secured second place. Harrison Mackie of iCONNA by Aramco Digital completed the podium in third, finishing 12.935 seconds behind the winner.

The race featured close competition from the start, with Seah moving from second on the grid into the lead and maintaining his advantage until the finish. Mackie and Owen battled for second place, exchanging positions in the closing laps. Although Mackie crossed the finish line ahead of Owen, a time penalty dropped him to third.

Devin Walz also delivered a strong performance, climbing from eighth on the grid to finish fourth and claim the Aramco Award for Most Positions Gained. Hamza Alfayez gained four places, moving from ninth to fifth.

Round 4 continued on Wednesday afternoon with Race 2, the eighth race of the championship, which saw Archie Owen of 7.23 Racing claim victory with a time of 25 minutes, 23.116 seconds, finishing 2.622 seconds ahead of Isaac Seah of Peax, who secured second place. Amin Kara Osman of 7.23 Racing completed the podium in third, finishing 10.183 seconds behind the winner.

Owen led the race from start to finish, with Seah finishing second and Kara Osman third. Rachel Robertson and Hamza Alfayez made the biggest gains of the race, each climbing four positions. Robertson moved from 10th on the grid to finish sixth, while Alfayez advanced from 11th to seventh. Robertson received the Aramco Award for Most Positions Gained.

Following the conclusion of Round 4, Archie Owen leads the overall drivers' standings with 166 points, holding a 47-point advantage over his nearest rival, Isaac Seah, who sits second with 119 points after eight races of the 2026 season.

Overall Driver Standings After Round 4 of the 2026 Aramco F4 Saudi Arabian Championship:

Archie Owen – 166 points Isaac Seah – 119 points Harrison Mackie – 103 points Marlon Bayer – 83 points Amin Kara Osman – 78 points Devin Walz – 60 points Hamza Alfayez – 34 points Zakaria Doleh – 34 points Veer Chopra – 33 points Abdullah Kamel – 27 points

Round 5 of the 2026 Aramco F4 Saudi Arabian Championship will take place from 7–9 December, followed by the sixth and final round on 13–14 December.