Italy evacuated almost 5,000 Afghans before Taliban victory

Italy evacuated almost 5,000 Afghans before Taliban victory
Afghans stand in line to be evacuated onto an Italian Airforce C130J plane from Kabul airport, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (AP Photo)
Updated 39 min 31 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

Italy evacuated almost 5,000 Afghans before Taliban victory

Italy evacuated almost 5,000 Afghans before Taliban victory
  • Foreign minister: Among EU countries, Italy has evacuated highest number of Afghan citizens
  • Italian government to allocate $142 million for initiatives in favor of Afghan population
Updated 39 min 31 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Italy managed to evacuate almost 5,000 Afghans before the Taliban took back total control of the country, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said.

“In the span of a few days, we saved and transferred to Italy 5,011 people, including 4,890 Afghans. Over half of them were women and children, and they were people who cooperated with Italian institutions and who belong to vulnerable groups,” Di Maio told the Italian Senate in a hearing on the situation in Afghanistan.

Di Maio spoke to the Upper House on his return from a tour of the region, stopping in Qatar, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Pakistan, where he met Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He explained that the airbridge conducted in cooperation with other allies brought over 120,000 people in total out of Afghanistan, including whole families.

“Italy is the European country to have evacuated the highest number of Afghan citizens,” he said.

Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini told Arab News during Di Maio’s hearing that the “Italian Air Force was ready to offer its full availability if any further evacuation operations from Afghanistan were requested by the government.”

Di Maio reiterated that Italy, which currently holds the presidency of the G20, “wants to hold an extraordinary G20 summit on Afghanistan and the aftermath of the Taliban’s return to power,” saying “this could be preceded by preparatory meetings of foreign ministers.”

He stressed that Italy wants to “remain at the side of the Afghan people,” a statement backed by the decision of the Italian government to allocate €120 million ($142 million) for initiatives in favor of the Afghan population, including assistance to refugees in neighboring countries, as well as for Italian participation in the implementation of international programs in response to the crisis in Afghanistan.

Those funds, Di Maio assured, will be given “by the end of the year.” They were originally destined for the training of Afghan security forces, but Di Maio said the government was reviewing its plan in order to redirect the funds so that they could be “used for humanitarian aid and for the protection of the most vulnerable parts of the population, such as women, minors and internally displaced persons.”

The Italian government is also considering having a joint presence in Kabul, primarily of a consular nature “as an immediate point of contact” with its international partners under the umbrella of the EU or UN.

The issues of terrorism and the arrivals of migrants for Italy are “reasons for highest concern now.”

Di Maio added that the EU “must have a global approach” in handling the refugee crisis.

Topics:  Italy Afghan evacuees Luigi Di Maio

Updated 9 min 31 sec ago

Taliban announces members of new government

Taliban announces members of new government
Updated 9 min 31 sec ago

Mohammad Hasan to lead new Taliban government: spokesman.

More to follow

Trial of accused 9/11 mastermind resumes, days before 20th anniversary

Trial of accused 9/11 mastermind resumes, days before 20th anniversary
Updated 32 min 43 sec ago
AFP

Trial of accused 9/11 mastermind resumes, days before 20th anniversary

Trial of accused 9/11 mastermind resumes, days before 20th anniversary
  • Sept. 11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four others appear in Guantanamo court for first time in 18 months
Updated 32 min 43 sec ago
AFP

Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba: Accused September 11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four others appeared in court for the first time in more than 18 months on Tuesday as US military prosecutors seek justice two decades after the world-shaking terror attacks.
Mohammed — with a dense, graying red beard — strode easily into the courtroom in the US naval base in Guantanamo Bay Cuba, as the nine-year-old trial resumed after a long halt for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The military tribunal courtroom was packed with prosecutors, interpreters, and five defense teams for Mohammed and alleged co-conspirators Ammar Al-Baluchi, Walid bin Attash, Ramzi bin Al-Shibh and Mustafa Al-Hawsawi.
In the audience, behind thick glass, were members of the families of the 2,976 people the defendants are accused of murdering almost exactly 20 years ago.
The accused face possible execution if found guilty.
But, with the pretrial phase now in its ninth year and bogged down over what is now the central issue, that the five were repeatedly tortured by the CIA after their capture, there is no immediate end in sight to the proceedings.
Without a political intervention — President Joe Biden had pledged during his campaign to close down the military prison at Guantanamo Bay — it could be more than a year before a full trial begins, much less a verdict reached.
The trial resumed Tuesday in the highly secure “Camp Justice” courtroom on a hilltop in the US naval base at Guantanamo Bay.
The last time the court met was February 2019, just as the coronavirus began sweeping across the United States.
The site for the trial sits about 10 kilometers (six miles) from the coastline prison camps where the five defendants and 34 other “War on Terror” detainees have been held for 15 years or more.
The hearing opened under a brand new judge, Air Force Col. Matthew McCall, who is the eighth to be named to preside.
McCall opened by asking each of the defendants if they understood the guidelines for the hearing.
Each answered yes, some in English and some in their own languages.
There is little doubt that Mohammed, or KSM as he is known, was intimately involved in the preparations for the September 11 attacks.
He told interrogators he proposed it to Osama bin Laden in 1996, and oversaw the execution of the attack, in which 19 Al-Qaeda members hijacked four American passenger jets and crashed two into New York’s World Trade Center and one into the Pentagon, while a counterattack by passengers on the fourth led the jet to crash into a field in Pennsylvania.
The other four defendants allegedly helped prepare for the attack, training the hijackers, transferring money to them, and coordinating movements.
The five were all captured between 2002 and 2003 and held in CIA black sites around the world for more than two years where they were subjected to waterboarding, physical beatings and stress, and mental pressure — now all banned as torture.
They were all brought to Guantanamo almost exactly 15 years ago.
The defense attorneys maintain that the torture tainted the whole trial, eliminating any standard of due process, and that if the proceedings were held in federal court inside the United States, the entire case could have been thrown out.
Not only is the evidence from the CIA interrogations inadmissible, but so is the evidence from so-called “clean team” interrogations carried out by the FBI in 2007, because the FBI also took part in the CIA operation, the defense argues.

Topics: 9/11 Khalid Sheikh Mohammed Guantanamo Bay

Climate groups call for COP26 summit delay over vaccines, costs

Climate groups call for COP26 summit delay over vaccines, costs
Updated 07 September 2021
Reuters

Climate groups call for COP26 summit delay over vaccines, costs

Climate groups call for COP26 summit delay over vaccines, costs
  • British officials insisted the COP26 summit will be inclusive despite ongoing uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Climate campaign groups criticized the British government for moving too slowly on its offer to vaccinate delegates
Updated 07 September 2021
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: November’s COP26 UN climate summit should be postponed, as an inclusive and safe event has become “impossible,” with delegates from poorer nations struggling to access vaccines and pay rising travel costs, a network of more than 1,500 groups said Tuesday.

Civil society activists from many countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America have raised concerns about getting COVID-19 vaccines in time and expensive quarantine costs ahead of the key COP26 climate talks, scheduled from Oct. 31-Nov. 12 in Scotland.

The logistical challenges have thrown their attendance into doubt and Britain as the host nation has so far failed to provide adequate support, said Climate Action Network (CAN) International, which has members in more than 130 countries.

“Our concern is that those countries most deeply affected by the climate crisis and those countries suffering from the lack of support by rich nations in providing vaccines will be left out of the talks,” said CAN executive director Tasneem Essop.

“There has always been an inherent power imbalance within the UN climate talks and this is now compounded by the health crisis,” she added in a statement.

South Africa-based Essop called for the negotiations to be postponed until there can be “fair participation from the Global South under safe conditions.”

CAN did not suggest alternative dates.

Meaningful representation of those on the frontlines of worsening extreme weather and rising seas is key to securing a “credible” outcome at COP26, CAN said.

Despite calling for a postponement, CAN said urgent climate action must continue and insisted it was not asking for a boycott of the talks.

Alok Sharma, the UK official who will preside over the COP26 talks, said on Tuesday London was “working tirelessly” with partners, including the United Nations and Scottish government, to ensure an “inclusive, accessible and safe summit” in Glasgow.

He said for the first time that Britain would fund required quarantine hotel stays for delegates arriving from so-called “red list” countries, on top of an earlier offer to vaccinate those who cannot otherwise get inoculated against COVID-19.

“COP26 has already been postponed by one year, and we are all too aware climate change has not taken time off,” Sharma said in emailed comments.

“Ensuring that the voices of those most affected by climate change are heard is a priority for the COP26 Presidency, and if we are to deliver for our planet, we need all countries and civil society to bring their ideas and ambition to Glasgow,” he added.

’RED LIST’ QUARANTINE

British officials have insisted the COP26 summit — billed as the last, best chance to galvanize the action needed to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius — will be inclusive despite ongoing uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Britain has said it wants to push forward work on issues that are a high priority for poorer nations suffering climate change impacts, including finance for measures to adapt.

Climate campaign groups, however, have criticized the British government for moving too slowly on its offer to vaccinate delegates.

In response, the UK said last week it was “on track” to support all those who had requested vaccines ahead of COP26, with the first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine it has shipped to be administered from this week.

First doses of the vaccines would be given by mid-September, with the second doses due in mid-October, to allow a two-week period for the vaccine to become fully effective, it added.

Many developing nations are also on the so-called “red list” of Britain’s “traffic-light” system for international travel, meaning participants will be required to quarantine in hotels before attending COP26, whether vaccinated or not.

That triggered calls for the British government to help cover the high cost of hotel quarantine.

Accommodation during the summit is also cripplingly expensive in Glasgow, while uncertainty over whether delegates can attend the event is likely to hike travel costs, many said.

Meena Raman, head of programs at the Malaysia-based Third World Network, which advocates for climate justice but is not part of CAN, said it was already a huge challenge for officials and campaigners in the Global South to participate in the UN talks, even before the coronavirus pandemic.

“This time around it’s much worse because of the vaccine inequity. The pandemic is a huge challenge — many of us are very concerned about attending,” she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation, adding she had decided not to travel to Glasgow.

In addition, climate activists have demanded that Britain and other wealthy governments loosen intellectual property rules on COVID-19 vaccines to boost production and distribution of the life-saving jabs across the board in poorer countries.

Laurence Tubiana, CEO of the European Climate Foundation and a key broker of the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change, said G20 nations should show solidarity and share vaccines equitably with the Global South, beyond just offering them to COP26 participants.

“The right to health and concern for fellow humans lie at the heart of the Paris Agreement — no one is safe until everyone is safe,” she added.

Topics: COP26

UNICEF trying to reunite evacuated Afghan children with families

UNICEF trying to reunite evacuated Afghan children with families
Updated 07 September 2021
Reuters

UNICEF trying to reunite evacuated Afghan children with families

UNICEF trying to reunite evacuated Afghan children with families
Updated 07 September 2021
Reuters

GENEVA: UNICEF is trying to reunite hundreds of Afghan children who were separated from their families and evacuated to various countries during the hurried US withdrawal from the country, the UN agency said on Tuesday.
Hundreds of children were separated in the chaotic scenes at Kabul airport and UNICEF is trying to get them back together with their families, spokesperson James Elder told a UN briefing in Geneva.
"They have gone to a range of countries and we are working with those governments where children have arrived without family support," he said, adding that more than 100 of the children are back with family members.
Dramatic footage last month showed a small girl lifted up over the high perimeter wall of the airport and passed into the hands of an American soldier. It was not clear whether the girl was reunited with her family within the airport.

Topics: UNICEF Afghanistan children families

20 years after 9/11, has the Taliban severed its bonds with Al-Qaeda?

20 years after 9/11, has the Taliban severed its bonds with Al-Qaeda?
Updated 07 September 2021
Rahimullah Yusufzai

20 years after 9/11, has the Taliban severed its bonds with Al-Qaeda?

20 years after 9/11, has the Taliban severed its bonds with Al-Qaeda?
  • Taliban founder Mullah Omar refused to hand over 9/11 architect Osama bin Laden, prompting the US invasion
  • Under the terms of Feb. 2020 Doha peace deal with the US, the Taliban must dissociate itself from Al-Qaeda
Updated 07 September 2021
Rahimullah Yusufzai

PESHAWAR: Privately, Afghan Taliban leaders say they have made enough sacrifices for the sake of Al-Qaeda, despite publicly never conceding they ever harbored the group, its former leader Osama bin Laden, or that Afghanistan was used to prepare the 9/11 attacks and other operations.

They also argue that they lost power in Afghanistan resisting the US invasion after the 9/11 attacks, as the Bush administration launched a vengeful assault in October 2001 to destroy Al-Qaeda and oust the Taliban from power for harboring Osama bin Laden.

A frame grab (L) taken 29 October 2004 from a videotape aired by Al-Jazeera news channel shows Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (FileAFP)


The gap between the positions that the Taliban has adopted privately and publicly shows that the Islamist group, founded by Mullah Mohammed Omar, does not want to take responsibility for the attacks — its denials meant to argue that the Taliban was, in fact, an unwitting victim when the US invaded Afghanistan.

The jury is still out on whether the Taliban remains associated with Al-Qaeda 20 years on. However, the US as well as the UN continues to claim that the Taliban has not cut its ties, providing names of Al-Qaeda members and affiliates who have died in different provinces of Afghanistan while fighting alongside the Taliban. 

Fighters loyal to Kandahar Governor Gul Agha stand in the wreckage of former Taliban leader Mullah Mohammad Omar's compound, 14 December 2001. (File/AFP)

The Taliban has denounced the claims as propaganda, and issued blanket denials. This reaction is not surprising given that, under the terms of the Taliban-US Doha peace agreement of Feb. 29, 2020, the group must dissociate itself from Al-Qaeda. 

From the outset, the Taliban had a nebulous and controversial relationship with Al-Qaeda, with conflicting views over whether the former or the latter controlled the other. The general Western viewpoint was that Al-Qaeda funded and managed the Taliban, but Taliban leaders disputed this claim and argued that they were in power in Afghanistan and, naturally, called the shots.

The relationship was rather strange because the Taliban were Afghans, known for their fighting skills and a reputation for successfully resisting invaders, including three superpowers (Britain, the Soviet Union and the US). Al-Qaeda members, meanwhile, were mostly Arabs belonging to different countries, inspired by various causes and pulled to Afghanistan by the call of war.

Curiously, the first meeting between Bin Laden and the Taliban leadership took place in an environment of suspicion. It was held in Jalalabad just a few days before the fall of Kabul to the Taliban for the first time on Sept. 26, 1996. A Taliban delegation, led by one of their commanders, Mullah Mohammad Sadiq, who had lost his son battling the Mujahideen in Logar province a few days before, was sent to Bin Laden’s house on the outskirts of Jalalabad city to meet him and find out more about his future plans.

They were unsure if Bin Laden would stay put in Jalalabad, leave Afghanistan or accompany the Afghan Mujahideen trying to escape after facing defeat by the Taliban. The Taliban fighters had just captured the city, and were on their way to Kabul.

Taliban fighters stand guard in a vehicle along the roadside in Kabul on August 16, 2021, after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan's 20-year war. (File/AFP)

I was a witness to the conversation between Mullah Sadiq, Mullah Mohammad Rabbani, the deputy leader of the Taliban at the time, and Mullah Borjan, the top Taliban military commander, to frame a unified Taliban position ahead of negotiations with Bin Laden.

All expressed their reservations about his intentions and decided to take a firm stand before deciding to let the Al-Qaeda head stay in areas controlled by the Taliban. Eventually, the issue was resolved when he gave an assurance that he would stay loyal to the Taliban and accept Mullah Omar as the Ameer-ul-Momineen. Soon afterwards, he pledged allegiance to Mullah Omar, which was conveyed to the Taliban chief through an interview I had conducted.

The Taliban supreme leader was called the Ameer-ul-Momineen (the commander of the faithful) because he had the final authority on every issue concerning the group. He was accountable to none; every member was answerable to him. His decisions had to be obeyed; disobeying him amounted to a sin.

Taliban fighters put down their weapons as they surrendered to join the Afghanistan government during a ceremony in Herat on 24, 2021. (File/AFP)

If there is a common factor that has kept both the Taliban and Al-Qaeda strong and relevant, it is their ability to survive in a united way as militant groups. Otherwise, both might have split not once, but many times over.

In hindsight, the Taliban’s decision, when it emerged as a movement in the autumn of 1994 in Kandahar, to have a supreme leader proved crucial in keeping the flock together. In Osama bin Laden, Al-Qaeda too had a resourceful founder.

For 27 long years, the Taliban has remained largely united despite the fact that its members were drawn to it from rival Afghan Mujahideen groups. Its leaders resisted political and monetary temptations to defect or launch separate wars on Mujahideen factions and US-led NATO forces.

Taliban fighters are pictured in a vehicle of Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) on a street in Kandahar on August 13, 2021. (File/AFP)

Though there have been a few minor splits in the group, including one led by Mullah Mohammad Rasool, none was big enough to weaken it and cause its collapse.

So far, the Taliban has had three supreme leaders, including Mullah Omar, a semi-literate village cleric from Kandahar, who was the founder and remained the supreme leader until his death in 2016. His leadership was unchallenged as long as he was alive and even his death was kept secret for nearly two years as other Taliban figures feared the group might splinter once the supreme leader was gone.

The other two supreme leaders were Mullah Akhtar Mohammad Mansoor, a controversial military commander who was killed in a US drone strike in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, and Shaikh Haibatullah Akhundzada, a respected religious scholar who has led the Taliban to their biggest military victory to date — the capture of the entire country.

Mullah Omar, as we know, refused to hand over Bin Laden to the US after the 9/11 attacks. Tremendous pressure was brought to bear on him, including the threat of an American invasion of Afghanistan, but none of this was enough to make him change his mind.

This undated photo obtained July 30, 2015 courtesy of the US State Department shows Mullah Omar. (File/AFP)

The Pakistan government, which was close to the Taliban, also applied pressure on the group through Pakistani religious scholars and the military’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to hand over Bin Laden to the US or Saudi Arabia. Once again, the efforts did not succeed.

The Taliban was defeated in a few weeks as its fighters had no protection from American air power. However, they did not suffer many casualties. They merely retreated, melting into the rural population.

When the Americans invaded, Al-Qaeda decided to go to Tora Bora on the border with Pakistan. The Americans came to know Bin Laden was there in December 2001, and bombed heavily.

A US soldier armed with an M249 light machine gun takes position on a dirt road while troops from Battle Company, 1-32 Infantry Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team and Afghan National Army soldiers approach Mullah Omar mosque. (File/AFP)

The chain of events thus culminated in the US invasion, the collapse of the Taliban regime and the deaths of scores of Taliban fighters. Mullah Omar made it clear that Islamic teachings did not allow him to betray and deliver a fellow Muslim, even if the man had a $10 million price on his head.

Twitter: @rahimyusufzai1

Topics: Taliban Al-Qaeda 9/11 20th Anniversary

