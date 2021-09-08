You are here

Kuwait starts to recycle massive tire graveyard

Scrap tires are a major environmental problem worldwide due to their bulk and the chemicals they can release. (Reuters)
Scrap tires are a major environmental problem worldwide due to their bulk and the chemicals they can release. (Reuters)
Updated 08 September 2021
Reuters

Kuwait starts to recycle massive tire graveyard

Scrap tires are a major environmental problem worldwide due to their bulk and the chemicals they can release. (Reuters)
  • The EPSCO plant, which began operations in January 2021, can recycle up to 3 million tires a year, the company said
Updated 08 September 2021
Reuters

KUWAIT CITY: More than 42 million old vehicle tires dumped in Kuwait’s sands have started to be recycled, as the Gulf state tackles a waste problem that created one of the world’s largest tire graveyards.
The massive dump site was a mere 7 km from a residential suburb. Residents were bothered by periodic large fires releasing noxious black smoke.
But this month Kuwait, which wants to build 25,000 new houses on the site, finished moving all the tires to a new location at Al-Salmi, where recycling efforts have begun.
At a plant run by the EPSCO Global General Trading recycling company, employees sort and shred scrap tires, before pressing the particles into rubbery colored flooring tiles.
“The factory is helping society by cleaning up the dumped old tires and turning them into consumer products,” said EPSCO partner and CEO Alaa Hassan from EPSCO, adding they also export products to neighboring Gulf countries and Asia.
The EPSCO plant, which began operations in January 2021, can recycle up to 3 million tires a year, the company said. Scrap tires are a major environmental problem worldwide due to their bulk and the chemicals they can release.
Kuwait, an OPEC member with a population around 4.5 million, had about 2.4 million vehicles in 2019, Central Statistical Bureau data shows, up from 1.5 million in 2010.
The government hopes Al-Salmi will become a tire recycling hub, with more factories planned.
The Al Khair Group transported more than half of all the tires to the new site using up to 500 trucks a day and is planning to open a factory to burn the tires through a process called pyrolysis, its CEO Hammoud Al-Marri said.
Pyrolysis produces a type of oil which can be sold for use in industrial furnaces such as cement factories, and an ash known as carbon black that can be used in various industries.

Iran's controversial spy thriller series 'Gando' back on TV

Updated 08 September 2021
AFP

Iran's controversial spy thriller series 'Gando' back on TV

Gando’s stars are counter-espionage agents of the Revolutionary Guard, operating from a control room festooned with monitors. (AFP)
  • The show itself was widely seen by commentators in Iran as part of efforts to undermine Rouhani
Updated 08 September 2021
AFP

TEHRAN: Loathed by Iran’s moderates, television spy series “Gando” with its plots mirroring the headlines has gone back on air since ultra-conservative President Ebrahim Raisi’s election victory.
Named after a local species of crocodile known to ambush its prey, Gando’s stars are counter-espionage agents of the Revolutionary Guard, operating from a control room festooned with monitors, much like in the US thriller “24.”
The series is lauded by ultra-conservatives, but the real draw for many — and the possible reason why state television pulled it for several months before its return in July — has been its attacks on former President Hassan Rouhani’s government.
In March, the sixth episode of Gando’s second season triggered fierce debate with a plot line featuring a spy among Iran’s nuclear negotiators.
By the 13th episode of the show, broadcast five days a week, the plug was pulled without explanation.
It had been portraying the government, especially the Foreign Ministry, as packed with weak figures, cowards and the corrupt.
In contrast, protagonist Mohammad — the counter-espionage hero of the Guards — is shown shadowing foreign agents from the moment they reach Iranian soil, especially spies from Britain’s MI6.
Last month, Iran’s judiciary authority announced that two people had been convicted, one for corruption and another for espionage, after verification of certain “revelations” made in the series.
The show itself was widely seen by commentators in Iran as part of efforts to undermine Rouhani.
Rouhani’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, one of the figures ridiculed in the series, said it was nothing but “lies from beginning to end” and had damaged him personally.
For its part, the ultra-conservative newspaper Kayhan in August hailed the “revelations” made in Gando, including of alleged links between senior officials and foreign missions, “in particular the British Embassy.”
One character, British spy Charlotte who is in Tehran under cover as a diplomat, is played by Beaina Mahmoudi, a member of Iran’s Armenian Christian minority.

Doctors remove cell phone from prisoner's stomach in Kosovo

Doctors remove cell phone from prisoner’s stomach in Kosovo
Updated 07 September 2021
AFP

Doctors remove cell phone from prisoner's stomach in Kosovo

Doctors remove cell phone from prisoner’s stomach in Kosovo
  • The man was admitted to Pristina university hospital gastroenterology clinic last week after complaining of stomach pain
  • Doctors realised that he had swallowed a small phone and managed to take it out
Updated 07 September 2021
AFP

PRISTINA: A Kosovo surgeon said Tuesday he had successfully removed a mobile phone from the stomach of a prisoner four days after he had swallowed the entire device.
The 33-year-old man, whose identity was not revealed, was admitted to the Pristina university hospital gastroenterology clinic last week after complaining of stomach pain for several days.
The doctors realized that he had swallowed a small phone and managed to take it out, Skender Telaku, who led the medical team that performed the intervention, told AFP.
“By endoscopic means, so without cutting the stomach, we took out the phone divided into three parts,” he told AFP.
The patient told the doctors that the phone was in his stomach for four days.
The procedure, which lasted more than two hours, was performed without complications, Telaku said.
“It was the battery that concerned us the most .... the corrosive battery acid could have leaked into his stomach,” he added.
“It was like walking in a minefield but luckily everything went smoothly.”
Police then took with them both the patient and the mobile phone, a model from the early 2000s.
It was not clear yet how or why the man had swallowed the phone.
The medical team believes that the device was smuggled into the prison where he was serving his sentence to be used illegally to contact the outside world.
Police neither confirmed nor commented on the incident.

Mobileye to launch robotaxis in Germany next year

Mobileye to launch robotaxis in Germany next year
Updated 07 September 2021
Reuters

Mobileye to launch robotaxis in Germany next year

Mobileye to launch robotaxis in Germany next year
  • Mobileye said it hopes to remove safety drivers from the robotaxis by the end of next year
  • The self-driving vehicles produced by Chinese carmaker NIO were certified to go up to 130km an hour in Munich
Updated 07 September 2021
Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO/MUNICH: The chief executive of Intel Corp’s self-driving vehicle technology unit Mobileye said it plans an initial deployment of 50 autonomous taxis in Munich, Germany next year. It added that rival Tesla Inc’s driver assistant system is not “safe enough.”
Mobileye said it hopes to remove safety drivers from the robotaxis by the end of next year and scale up the technology across Germany and other European countries later this decade upon regulatory approval.
Mobileye on Tuesday unveiled vehicles equipped with its self-driving system that will be used for commercial, driverless ride-hailing services that it plans to provide with German mobility service provider SIXT.
The self-driving vehicles produced by Chinese carmaker NIO were certified to go up to 130km an hour (over 80 mph) in Munich, Mobileye’s vice president of autonomous vehicle standards Jack Weast said in an interview with Reuters.
Weast added that German regulation permitting autonomous driving contributed to the company’s choice of Munich as its deployment city.
The German law, passed in May, is the first federal law worldwide to permit autonomous driving in regular traffic, albeit only in set areas and with the requirement that the vehicle be overseen by a human.
Self-driving tech firms like Waymo have yet to successfully deploy autonomous vehicles beyond limited areas, hampered by cost and technical and regulatory challenges.
Mobileye, a former supplier of Tesla, develops a camera-centric self-driving system similar to Tesla’s, but plans to add sensors that cost more but enhance safety of self-driving vehicles, CEO Amnon Shashua said.
“Even though we can power a full self driving vehicle with only cameras, we feel that at this point in time, it’s not safe enough,” he said at an embargoed press briefing ahead of the IAA Mobility event in Munich.
He said additional sensors would provide robustness to its self-driving system to prove it is much better than human drivers when it comes to reducing accidents.
US regulators have been probing the safety of what Tesla calls “Full Self-driving” capability, which helps drivers stay in lanes and steer on highways, following a series of accidents including a fatal crash in Texas.
Mobileye broke ties with Tesla following a fatal accident in Florida in 2016.

Vietnamese man jailed for 5 years for spreading coronavirus

Vietnamese man jailed for 5 years for spreading coronavirus
Updated 06 September 2021
Reuters

Vietnamese man jailed for 5 years for spreading coronavirus

Vietnamese man jailed for 5 years for spreading coronavirus
  • Le Van Tri, 28, was convicted of "spreading dangerous infectious diseases" at a one-day trial
  • Vietnam has been one of the world's coronavirus success stories
Updated 06 September 2021
Reuters

HANOI: Vietnam jailed a man on Monday for five years for breaking strict COVID-19 quarantine rules and spreading the virus to others, state media reported.
Le Van Tri, 28, was convicted of “spreading dangerous infectious diseases” at a one-day trial at the People’s Court of the southern province of Ca Mau, the state-run Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported.
Vietnam has been one of the world’s coronavirus success stories, thanks to targeted mass testing, aggressive contact tracing, tight border restrictions and strict quarantine. But new clusters of infections since late April have tarnished that record.
“Tung traveled back to Ca Mau from Ho Chi Minh City ... and breached the 21-day quarantine regulations,” the news agency said.
“Tung infected eight people, one of whom died due to the virus after one month of treatment,” it added.
Reuters did not immediately reach the Ca Mau court for comment.
Ca Mau, Vietnam’s southernmost province, has reported only 191 cases and two deaths since the pandemic began, much lower than the nearly 260,000 cases and 10,685 deaths in the country’s coronavirus epicenter, Ho Chi Minh City.
Vietnam is battling a worsening COVID-19 outbreak that has infected more than 536,000 people and killed 13,385, the vast majority in the past few months.
The country has sentenced two other people to 18-month and two-year suspended jail terms on the same charges.

Original Geneva Motor Show launch Jaguar E-Types reunited, 60 years after their debut

Three original launch Jaguar E-Types reunited at Wappenbury Hall to celebrate the car’s 60th anniversary, which also marks the 120th anniversary of Lyons’ birth on 4th September. (Supplied/ Pendine Historic Cars)
Three original launch Jaguar E-Types reunited at Wappenbury Hall to celebrate the car’s 60th anniversary, which also marks the 120th anniversary of Lyons’ birth on 4th September. (Supplied/ Pendine Historic Cars)
Updated 04 September 2021
Arab News

Original Geneva Motor Show launch Jaguar E-Types reunited, 60 years after their debut

Three original launch Jaguar E-Types reunited at Wappenbury Hall to celebrate the car’s 60th anniversary, which also marks the 120th anniversary of Lyons’ birth on 4th September. (Supplied/ Pendine Historic Cars)
  • The famous 9600HP, 77RW – which were used for the Geneva Motor Show press drives – the original static car displayed on the Motor Show stand, have been photographed
Updated 04 September 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Three original Jaguar E-Type launch cars, which revolutionized the automotive industry when it debuted in Switzerland in 1961, have been reunited for the first time at the home of their maker, Sir William Lyons, in a celebration of the car’s 60th anniversary.

Combining Sir William Lyon’s ideal of svelte styling with Malcolm Sayer’s aerodynamic design, the cars embodied the glamor and innovation of the age. 

The cars utilized a number of novel racing design principles, taken from Jaguar’s D-Type racing car which had won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in three consecutive years. 

With a claimed top speed of 150mph (241kmph) and starting list price of £2,097 (around £41,000 / $57,000 in 2021), which was around half the price of its more exotic rivals, the E-Type was a firm favorite among racing drivers and celebrities alike.

Now, six decades later, the famous 9600HP, 77RW – which were used for the Geneva Motor Show press drives – the original static car displayed on the Motor Show stand, have been photographed in a series of stunning commemorative images at the long-time home of Jaguar’s founder Sir William Lyons, almost 120 years to the day since his birth on 4th September.

“The E-Type is without doubt one of the most iconic and loved classic cars in the world,” commented James Mitchell, founder of Pendine Historic Cars. “A big part of our business is to curate car collections for some of the biggest car collectors, many of which are conducted under the radar, and as a result we have access to classic vehicles with significant provenance as well as some famous locations, such as Wappenbury Hall. We wanted to have some fun and create some images of the vehicles reunited at this brilliant home to give something back to the owners of the three cars, as well as something to make E-type fans all over the globe smile.”

In the 60 years following the launch, the three vehicles have had various owners and formed part of prestigious car collections making it almost impossible to bring them all together. However, to mark the 60th anniversary of the car’s launch and the 120th anniversary of Lyons’ birth, Pendine Historic Cars set about bringing the cars together again in their spiritual home, something that nobody in the world has ever managed to achieve before now.

Mitchell added: “When 9600HP arrived at the Geneva Motor Show, Sir William Lyons famously said to his executive Bob Berry ‘Good God, Berry. I thought you were never going to get here!’, and I would like to think Lyons would say the same now as 9600HP reunites with 77RW and Chassis 005 at his former estate, and I’d like to thank the owner of the Hall and the owners of the vehicles for making this all possible.”

Lyons’ words refer to the tale of Bob driving 9600HP at high speed from Coventry to Geneva, only just arriving with 20 minutes before the Motor Show started. On arrival, demand for test drives of the 9600HP were so high Jaguar test driver, Norman Dewis – a man who needs little introduction, was instructed to ‘drop everything’ to deliver another E-Type, this time a British Racing Green roadster – 77RW. He drove through the night and delivered the car the very next day.

Today, 77RW is owned by the Jaguar Daimler Heritage trust, 9600HP by Jaguar expert and founder of the International E-Type Club, Phillip Porter, and Chassis 005 by the renowned Jaguar collector from Zurich, Dr Christian Jenny.

The photoshoot took place in secret a couple of weeks ago at Wappenbury Hall, which was bought by Jaguar enthusiast and collector, Scott Shearman, and was shot by award-winning automotive photographer Jayson Fong.

