Flashpoint US statue of General Robert E. Lee removed in Richmond

Flashpoint US statue of General Robert E. Lee removed in Richmond
A construction team removes the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, the largest Confederate statue remaining in the United States, in Richmond, Virginia, US, Sept. 8, 2021. (Reuters)
AFP

Flashpoint US statue of General Robert E. Lee removed in Richmond

Flashpoint US statue of General Robert E. Lee removed in Richmond
  • Erected in 1890, the imposing figure of General Robert E. Lee mounted on a horse dominated Richmond’s Monument Avenue
  • It became a focal point for protests following the May 2020 death of George Floyd, a black man who was murdered by a white police officer in Minnesota
AFP

RICHMOND, United States: A statue of a Confederate general that became the focus of US protests for racial justice was removed Wednesday in Richmond, the Virginia city that served as capital of the pro-slavery South during the Civil War.
The statue of General Robert E. Lee, who commanded the Army of Northern Virginia during the bloody 1861-65 conflict, was lifted off its 40-foot (12-meter) granite pedestal by a crane to be carted away on a flatbed truck as a crowd of hundreds cheered under tight security.
Erected in 1890, the imposing figure of Lee mounted on a horse dominated Richmond’s Monument Avenue.
It became a focal point for protests following the May 2020 death of George Floyd, a black man who was murdered by a white police officer in Minnesota.
The Lee statue is among the hundreds of Confederate monuments in the United States that are now widely considered symbols of racism.
Announcing the removal of the statue, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, a Democrat, called it “an important step in showing who we are and what we value as a commonwealth.”
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said the city is “no longer the capital of the Confederacy.”
“We are a diverse, open, and welcoming city, and our symbols need to reflect this reality,” Stoney said.
Tensions over the fate of a Lee statue in Charlottesville, another Virginia city, led to violence in August 2017 when a white nationalist drove his car into a crowd of demonstrators, killing a woman.
The attack gave new life to a campaign to remove Confederate symbols which first gained momentum following the June 2015 murders in South Carolina of nine black churchgoers by an avowed white supremacist.
During the Civil War, the Confederate South seceded from the United States and fought to maintain slavery, which the rest of the country had abolished.
Defenders of preserving Confederate symbols have argued that the monuments serve as a reminder of a proud Southern heritage, and claim removing them is erasing history.
According to historians, however, most of the Confederate monuments dotting the southern United States were erected during the Jim Crow era of racial segregation and in response to the civil rights movement.

Topics: General Robert E. Lee George Floyd Richmond

UK must halt ‘vile’ migrant smuggling across Channel, PM says

UK must halt ‘vile’ migrant smuggling across Channel, PM says
Updated 5 sec ago

UK must halt ‘vile’ migrant smuggling across Channel, PM says

UK must halt ‘vile’ migrant smuggling across Channel, PM says
Updated 5 sec ago
LONDON: Britain must use every possible tactic to halt the “vile trade” of traffickers bringing record numbers of migrants across the Channel, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.
Asked by an MP from his Conservatives when Britain would take direct action to send back boats coming from France, Johnson condemned “the cruel behavior of the gangsters, the criminal masterminds” behind the crossings.
He said they were taking money from “desperate frightened people” to take them on a “very, very dangerous journey” across one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.
The government said that a record number of 828 people crossed over on a single day in late August, as traffickers take advantage of favorable late-summer weather.
The Home Office said 785 migrants arrived on Monday, the second highest daily total this year.
AFP witnessed a group of migrants arriving on a beach in Dungeness on the coast of southeast England on Tuesday after being rescued by a lifeboat.
On Wednesday, one local resident who charters fishing boats said police “hadn’t been able to keep up” with the number of arrivals this week.
“I found five (migrants) sitting over on the beach the other morning — they’d burnt their mobile phones in a fire,” the man, who declined to be named, told AFP.
“You used to get a boatload now and again. Now you’re looking at three, four, five, if not more, in a day.”
The growing number of boats is proving increasingly embarrassing for the government, which has repeatedly vowed to clamp down on the arrivals and pledged tighter border controls after its exit from the European Union.
Johnson praised interior minister Priti Patel for dealing with the problem “in the best possible way, which is to make sure that they don’t leave those French shores.”
In cooperation with Britain, France has doubled police officer numbers on its beaches, preventing more than 10,000 crossing attempts.
But Johnson added that “clearly as time goes on and this problem continues, we are going to have to make sure that we use every possible tactic at our disposal to stop what I think is a vile trade.”
MPs are scrutinizing proposed government legislation that would make it harder for those who enter the UK to stay by claiming asylum.
Controversially, it would make it a criminal offense to knowingly arrive in the UK without permission.
Johnson said migrants should “understand that there is a price to pay if they come to this country in an illegal fashion.”
Patel was due to hold talks with her French counterpart Gerald Darmanin on Wednesday.
British media reports have suggested London could withhold millions of pounds in funding to help tackle the problem if more was not done.
But a French interior ministry source said there had “never been any question of making payment conditional on numerical targets.”
“Such an approach would reflect a serious loss of confidence in our cooperation,” the source said.

Trial of 20 men accused in 2015 Paris attacks begins

Trial of 20 men accused in 2015 Paris attacks begins
Updated 08 September 2021
AP

Trial of 20 men accused in 2015 Paris attacks begins

Trial of 20 men accused in 2015 Paris attacks begins
  • Nine gunmen and suicide bombers struck within minutes of each other at France’s national soccer stadium
  • The lone survivor of the extremist cell from that night, Salah Abdeslam, is the key defendant
Updated 08 September 2021
AP

PARIS: In a custom-built secure complex embedded within a 13th-century courthouse, France on Wednesday opened the trial of 20 men accused in the Daesh group’s 2015 attacks in Paris that left 130 people dead and hundreds injured.
Nine gunmen and suicide bombers struck within minutes of each other at France’s national soccer stadium, the Bataclan concert hall and Paris restaurants and cafes on Nov. 13, 2015. Survivors of the attacks as well as those who mourn their dead packed the rooms, which were designed to hold 1,800 plaintiffs and over 300 lawyers.
The lone survivor of the extremist cell from that night, Salah Abdeslam, is the key defendant. Abdeslam, whose brother was among the suicide bombers that night, appeared wearing a black short-sleeved shirt and black trousers, his long hair tied back.
He was the first asked to identify himself and, after intoning a prayer, requested to state his profession, declared he was “a fighter for Islamic State.”
Abdeslam is the only one charged with murder. The same IS network went on to strike Brussels months later, killing another 32 people.
The presiding judge, Jean-Louis Peries, acknowledged the extraordinary circumstances of the events of that night and the nine-month trial to come.
“The events that we are about to decide are inscribed in their historic intensity as among the international and national events of this century,” he said.
Dominique Kielemoes, whose son bled to death at one of the cafes, said the month dedicated to victims’ testimonies at the trial will be crucial to both their own healing and that of the nation.
“The assassins, these terrorists, thought they were firing into the crowd, into a mass of people. But it wasn’t a mass — these were individuals who had a life, who loved, had hopes and expectations, and that we need to talk about at the trial. It’s important.” she said,
Twenty men are charged, but six of them will be tried in absentia. Abdeslam, who abandoned his rental car in northern Paris and discarded a malfunctioning suicide vest before fleeing home to Brussels, has refused to speak with investigators. But he holds the answers to many of the remaining questions about the attack and the people who planned it, both in Europe and abroad.
The modern courtroom was constructed within the storied 13th-century Palais de Justice in Paris, where Marie Antoinette and Emile Zola faced trial, among others.
For the first time, victims can also have a secure audio link to listen from home if they want with a 30-minute delay.
The trial is scheduled to last nine months. The month of September will be dedicated to laying out the police and forensic evidence. October will be given over to victims’ testimony. From November to December, officials including former French President François Hollande will testify, as will relatives of the attackers.
Abdeslam will be questioned multiple times. He has so far refused to talk to investigators.
The attacks transformed France, which declared a state of emergency that night and now has armed officers constantly patrolling public spaces. And it changed forever the lives of all those who suffered losses or bore witness to the violence that night.
“Our ability to be carefree is gone,” Kielemoes said. “The desire to go out, travel – all of that’s gone. Even if we still do a number of things, our appetite for life has disappeared.”
For Jean-Luc Wertenschlag, who lives above the cafe where her son died and who rushed downstairs soon after the first gunshots to try and save lives, it has even changed the way he moves around the city where he was born and raised. He never leaves home without the first aid gear he lacked that night, when he ripped off his shirt to stanch the bleeding of a victim.
“What we did that evening with other people, to provide assistance to the people wounded during the attack, was a way to stand against what these monsters had tried to do to us,” he said.
Among those scheduled to testify is then-President Francois Hollande, who was at the Stade de France at the moment it was attacked and who gave the final order to police special forces to storm the Bataclan.
Hollande said Wednesday he would speak “not for the sake of French politics, but for the victims of the attacks.” He said he keenly felt the weight of responsibility that night and for the days and weeks later in the aftermath of the attack.
“When the cameras are turned off, you go back to the solitude of the Elysée (presidential palace),” Hollande told told France-Info. “You ask what can I do? ... Is what just happened going to change society?”
None of the proceedings will be televised or rebroadcast to the public, but they will be recorded for archival purposes. Video recording has only been allowed for a handful of cases in France considered to be of historical value, including last year’s trial for the 2015 attacks against the Charlie Hebdo newspaper in Paris and a kosher supermarket.

Topics: France 2015 Paris attacks ISIS

Ex-Afghan president Ghani apologizes, regrets 'how it ended'

Ex-Afghan president Ghani apologizes, regrets ‘how it ended’
Updated 22 min 43 sec ago
AFP

Ex-Afghan president Ghani apologizes, regrets ‘how it ended’

Ex-Afghan president Ghani apologizes, regrets ‘how it ended’
Updated 22 min 43 sec ago
AFP

KABUL: Former president Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country last month as the Taliban entered Kabul, apologised Wednesday to the Afghan people, because “I could not make it end differently.”

Ghani said he left Kabul after palace security advised him that staying “risked setting off the same horrific street-to-street fighting the city had suffered during the Civil War of the 1990s.”

He described leaving the capital city as “the most difficult decision of my life,” but said it was necessary “to keep the guns silent and save Kabul and her 6 million citizens.”

Ghani again denied stealing millions from the treasury.

 

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani Taliban

Blinken consults partners, meets Afghans as Taliban form government

Blinken consults partners, meets Afghans as Taliban form government
Updated 08 September 2021
AFP

Blinken consults partners, meets Afghans as Taliban form government

Blinken consults partners, meets Afghans as Taliban form government
  • Blinken began talks with German FM before they lead a meeting of ministers on the way forward in Afghanistan
  • He is likely to seek to shore up international pressure on the Taliban to make good on their promises during talks
Updated 08 September 2021
AFP

RAMSTEIN, Germany: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was looking Wednesday to build a united front with nations shaken by the Afghanistan withdrawal as he consulted allies and heard stories from refugees at an air base in Germany.
Ramstein is the second base visit in as many days by Blinken, who toured Qatar on Tuesday, as he offered thanks to US civilian and military officials behind one of history’s largest airlifts as Afghanistan fell to the Taliban.
From the base, Blinken began his talks with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas before they lead a 20-nation virtual meeting of ministers on the way forward in Afghanistan.
At the entrance to a vast hangar where some of the 11,000 Afghans at Ramstein are awaiting flights to the United States, Blinken crouched down and showed photos on his telephone of his own children to the toddler son of Mustafa Mohammadi, an Afghan military veteran who worked with the US embassy turned refugee.
Blinken, the stepson of a Holocaust survivor and longtime advocate for refugees, also toured a makeshift home for some of the children who have lost their parents.
“My name is Tony,” he said. “Who’s playing volleyball? What about football?“
“Many, many, many Americans are really looking forward to welcoming you and having you come to the United States,” he said.
Artwork by the children included a picture of a girl on a cliff beneath a deep-blue sky with a broken heart and a message in English, “Say to my Mom I miss you.”
One boy presented Blinken with a T-shirt with the children’s names, an Afghan flag and an inscription “For Sir Blinken.”
“I will wear this in Washington and be able to tell everyone where I got it,” he said to their laughter.
The United States and its allies evacuated some 123,000 people, mostly Afghans who fear Taliban retribution, in the final days of the 20-year US war that President Joe Biden ended last month.
But US officials acknowledge that many more remain and say that the Taliban have agreed to let them leave.
In the virtual talks with 20 other nations including European allies, Blinken is likely to seek to shore up international pressure on the Taliban to make good on their promises.
The talks could also bring coordination on how to deal with the caretaker government announced Tuesday, which has no women or non-Taliban members and includes an interior minister who the United States is seeking to arrest on terrorism accusations.
The United States said it was “concerned” by the makeup of the government, but would judge it by its actions. US officials have stressed that any official recognition of a Taliban government is far off.
Maas said the goal of Wednesday’s meeting was “to clarify what a joint approach toward the Taliban can look like.”
“The people of Afghanistan are not to blame for the Taliban coming to power. And they do not deserve to have the international community turn away now,” Maas said in a statement.
Germany, like many US allies, had celebrated Biden’s victory over Donald Trump and the new administration’s stated emphasis on working with the rest of the world.
But even some close allies have been critical over how Biden ended the 20-year war in Afghanistan, which led to the Western-backed government crumbling within days.
Armin Laschet, the leader of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling party and candidate to succeed her, described the Afghanistan mission as “the biggest debacle” in NATO’s history.
Biden has long favored pulling out of Afghanistan, arguing that the US-led NATO mission had achieved its core goal of accountability for the September 11 attacks 20 years ago this week and that the United States should not invest further blood or treasure in propping up a weak government.

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Taliban US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Afghans Germany

West African bloc holds crisis meeting after Guinea coup

West African bloc holds crisis meeting after Guinea coup
Updated 08 September 2021
AFP

West African bloc holds crisis meeting after Guinea coup

West African bloc holds crisis meeting after Guinea coup
  • When faced with a similar discussion on Mali last year, ECOWAS imposed economic sanctions
  • Guinea has spent decades under authoritarian rule since its independence from France in 1958
Updated 08 September 2021
AFP

CONAKRY: Guinean putschists were awaiting decisions from the West Africa bloc ECOWAS on Wednesday, with regional leaders convening a crisis meeting on the coup that toppled president Alpha Conde at the weekend.
Special forces led by Lt. Col. Mamady Doumbouya seized power in the mineral-rich but impoverished West African country on Sunday and arrested the president, sparking international condemnation.
Conde, 83, had come under increasing fire for perceived authoritarianism, with dozens of opposition activists arrested after a violently disputed election last year.
But the putsch in Guinea has sparked fears of democratic backsliding across West Africa — where military strongmen are an increasingly familiar sight.
It has drawn parallels with its neighbor Mali: the Sahel state has suffered two coups since August last year led by Col. Assimi Goita, who was also a special forces commander.
West African leaders were to hold an extraordinary virtual crisis summit convened by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).
When faced with a similar discussion on Mali last year, ECOWAS imposed economic sanctions on the country, but lifted them after Mali’s ruling military committed to restoring civilian rule.
Doumbouya, hours after taking power in Conakry, appeared on television and accused the Conde government of “endemic corruption” and of “trampling on citizens’ rights.”
He has pledged to open talks on forming a new government, but it is not yet clear when, or under what form, these may take place.
“The government to be installed will be that of national unity and will ensure this political transition,” Doumbouya tweeted on Tuesday.
The same day, the military released about 80 political opponents of Conde who had been detained under his rule.
Ismael Conde, one of the detainees, told AFP upon his release that he was praying for a “new era for Guinea.”
The opposition activist had once been a member of Conde’s political party, but he defected and was then jailed for suggesting that the president had to be driven out by force.
“We are leaving invigorated to continue the struggle for a free and democratic Guinea,” Ismael Conde said.
Public discontent in Guinea had been brewing for months over a flatlining Covid-hit economy and the leadership of Conde, who became the first democratically elected president in 2010 and was re-elected in 2015.
But last year, Conde pushed through a new constitution that allowed him to run for a third term in October 2020.
The move sparked mass demonstrations in which dozens of protesters were killed. Conde won the election but the political opposition maintained that the poll was a sham.
No deaths have been officially reported in the putsch, although reports in Guinean media have suggested that between a dozen and 20 people were killed.
AFP was unable to independently confirm the reports.
The military coup was met with jubilation in some parts of Conakry, where hundreds residents turned out on the streets to applaud passing soldiers.
Cellou Dalein Diallo, the country’s main opposition leader, has backed the military regime — although he called for the army to uphold the rule of law.
In Bambeto, an opposition stronghold in Conakry, resident Abdoul Gadiri Diallo told AFP on Tuesday that he supports Doumbouya.
“He is going to straighten out this country very well, we are counting on him,” he said.
Doumbouya is in his early forties and was trained at France’s Ecole de Guerre military academy. He was also a member of the French Foreign Legion.
Guinea has spent decades under authoritarian rule since its independence from France in 1958. The latest coup is the third in the country’s history.

Topics: Guinea Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Mamady Doumbouya Alpha Conde

