Fires flare in Israeli prisons amid manhunt for 6 escapees

Supporters of Islamic Jihad movement distribute sweets to celebrate the escape of six Palestinians from an Israeli prison, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Monday. (AFP)
AP

  • Fires were reported at several prisons amid efforts to try to move inmates as a precautionary measure
  • Recriminations reportedly rippled through Israel's prison system in the wake of the country's largest jailbreak
TEL AVIV, Israel: Pressure built around Israel’s prison system Wednesday after fires broke out at several facilities and the government hunted for six Palestinian escapees who have been on the run since they tunneled out two days earlier.
Fires were reported at several prisons amid efforts to try to move inmates as a precautionary measure. An umbrella group representing prisoners from all Palestinian factions called on prisoners to resist being relocated to other facilities and to start fires in their cells if guards try to move them by force. The prisoners group also threatened a widespread hunger strike.
The Israel Prison Service said through a spokesperson that a fire broke out in two cells in different wings of Ramon Prison and that the blaze was brought under control. The Palestinian prisoners group reported fires in Ketziot Prison, and there were media reports of more unrest.
Recriminations reportedly rippled through Israel’s prison system, meanwhile, in the wake of the country’s largest jailbreak of its kind in decades. The six men who escaped, between 26 and 49 years old, apparently dug a tunnel out of Gilboa prison near the occupied West Bank and escaped early Monday.
The massive manhunt through Israel’s north and the occupied West Bank continued Wednesday as the new coalition government sought to maintain calm and Jews celebrated Rosh Hashana, the Jewish new year.
The most well-known among the escapees is Zakaria Zubeidi, 46, who was a prominent leader in the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, an armed group affiliated with Fatah, during the second intifada from 2000-2005. He was later granted amnesty along with other Fatah-affiliated militants, but was arrested again in 2019 on what Israeli authorities said were new terror suspicions.
As a child, Zubeidi had been part of a children’s theater troupe in Jenin established by Arna Mer-Khamis, an Israeli rights activist, that was the subject of a 2004 documentary.
The other five prisoners were members of the Islamic Jihad militant group, and the prisoners’ group said four were serving life sentences.
Inside the prisons, Fatah, Hamas, Islamic Jihad and other factions each have an organized presence and appear to be acting together in the wake of the escape.
The jailbreak poses a potential dilemma for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, whose security forces coordinate with Israel. His Fatah party has praised the prison escape, but he has not commented on it.
Palestinians view prisoners held by Israel as heroes of their national cause, and have celebrated the prison break. If the escapees are apprehended in the occupied West Bank, many Palestinians are likely to blame the Palestinian Authority, which is already facing a popular backlash after the death of an activist in PA custody in June.

SARA ALFAIZ

RIYADH: The Saudi stock index “TASI” ended trading on Wednesday with an increase of 41.31 points, or 0.36 percent, and closed at 11,455.65 points, the highest level again since Jan. 15, 2008.

The parallel market index "Nomu" increased 433.59 points, or 1.71 percent. It closed at 25,790.33 points, after 1881 trades.

Today, liquidity in the main market "TASI" amounted to about SR6.8 billion, 174.3 million shares were traded, through 278.5 thousand trades.

The shares of 68 companies rose while 120 companies declined.

Eleven of the 21 market sectors increased, led by commercial and professional services 1.6 percent, banking 0.9 percent, and long-term commodities 0.7 percent.

While medicines fell 1.7 percent, capital goods 0.8 percent, and media, entertainment and public utilities 0.7 percent.

Faiz Alhomrani, a financial market analyst, told Arab News that the technical patterns formed in the general index were positive. 

He said the banking sector had the most influence on the market.

“As for the stocks that played a greater role in supporting the index, included Al-Rajhi Bank, Alinmaa Bank and Al-Ahly Bank. We also noticed support from the petrochemical sector. 

He said stocks and medium companies also performed well.

The biggest gainers on Wednesday were: Burgerizzr shares 29.9 percent, Shams 5.1 percent, National Building and Marketing 4.6 percent, Fitaihi 3.7 percent, Al Baha 3.1 percent, Ma'aden 2.9 percent, and Catering 2.8 percent.

The biggest losers were: Textile share 2.7 percent, Canadian Medical Center 2.6 percent, Jadwa REIT Saudi, Care and Gebsco 1.8 percent, and Pharmaceuticals 1.7 percent.

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's foreign minister on Wednesday reiterated the Kingdom's support for the people of Afghanistan during a “crucial stage” in their history, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Developing 

RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Bitcoin traded lower on Wednesday falling by 8.75 percent to $46,277.57 at 4:55 p.m. Riyadh time while Ether, the second most-traded cryptocurrency slipped by 9.42 percent at $3,394.98, according to data from CoinDesk.

Threat of a US lawsuit against crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc. underscored the rocky road ahead for cryptocurrencies.
The Securities and Exchange Commission issued Coinbase with a Wells notice, indicating the US regulator will sue if the crypto exchange goes ahead with the launch of its interest-bearing “Lend” product for crypto assets.
Coinbase said it would delay the launch until at least October. Shares of Coinbase last traded down 3.5 percent at $257.43.

Despite all the regulatory issues, the acceptability of digital coins is not waning.

Ricardo Salinas, president of Electra Group, one of Mexico’s largest hardware franchises, has hinted at the possibility of receiving bitcoin payments in the near future. This will allow residents of the country to pay for devices in the store, directly using cryptocurrency.

These payments will be made using Bitcoin’s second layer, the Lightning Network, which seeks to address the increased fees for base layer transactions to make Bitcoin more attractive for commerce-related uses.

The Ukrainian head of state, Volodymyr Zelensky, met with major investors including from the cryptocurrency industry and highlighted the importance of launching a legal digital asset market in his country during a working visit to the US.

In his opening speech at the event, the Ukrainian leader reportedly emphasized that his country has made a real breakthrough in the digital sphere and a huge leap towards creating a digital nation during the past year.

In a meeting with speakers of the Stellar Development Foundation, the president expressed his hope that in the near future the foundation will find more opportunities to expand its activities and establish a research and development center in the East European nation.

“After all, Ukraine is now the best magnet for blockchain and crypto professionals in Europe,” Zelensky said.

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday said it welcomed the release of classified documents by the US related to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The statement issued by the Saudi embassy in Washington said: “ Since that horrific day 20 years ago, the leadership of Saudi Arabia has consistently called for the release of all materials related to the United States’ investigation of the attacks.

“The Kingdom has always advocated for transparency surrounding the September 11 tragedy. And as past investigations have revealed, including the 9/11 Commission and the release of the so-called “28 Pages,” no evidence has ever emerged to indicate that the Saudi government or its officials had previous knowledge of the terrorist attack or were in any way involved in its planning or execution.

“Any allegation that Saudi Arabia is complicit in the September 11 attacks is categorically false.”

The statement said Saudi Arabia had “unwaveringly condemned” the attacks against the US, which it described as its close ally and partner.

It said the Kingdom has also suffered from the “evil” of Al-Qaeda’s ideology and actions.

“Alongside the US, we have been Al-Qaeda’s top target, even before the September 11 attacks. And alongside the US, the Kingdom has spared no effort in tackling the men, money, and mindset of terrorism and extremism in all its forms,” the statement said.

Saudi Arabia is an essential counterterrorism partner to the US, the embassy added. The two countries have countered Daesh in Iraq and Syria, Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula and Daesh in Yemen.

The cooperation has saved thousands of lives in the past 20 years by foiling terrorist plots and making the world safer, the statement said.

“Saudi Arabia understands the indescribable pain and hardship of the families who lost loved ones on that unforgettable day.

“Previous declassification of materials relating to the September 11 attacks, such as the “28 Pages,” only have confirmed the 9/11 Commission’s finding that Saudi Arabia had nothing to do with this terrible crime. It is lamentable that such false and malicious claims persist.”

The statement said the full declassification of the documents, will end the baseless allegations against the Kingdom “once and for all.”

John Duerden

  • The Portuguese coach, who has taken four teams to the finals, replaces the sacked Hossam El-Badry
  • Queiroz is known for a sharp tactical mind, building teams that are well-organised, hard-working and difficult to beat
The Egyptian Football Association have been true to their word and acted quickly to appoint World Cup qualification master Carlos Queiroz as head coach. The well-travelled Mozambique-born Portuguese tactician has a simple remit: to get the Pharaohs to Qatar. If he does so, it will be a record fifth successful qualification campaign for a coach.

It is no mission impossible, especially for such a seasoned campaigner. Egypt has four points from the opening two games of qualification for the 2022 World Cup but that wasn’t enough for the EFA as they fired Hossam El-Badry on Monday.

The former Al-Ahly boss, who had taken the job in 2019, was relieved of his duties despite a nine-game record of five wins and four draws. It was the last of those draws that sealed his fate. Sunday’s 1-1 tie with Gabon, which would have been a defeat had Mostafa Mohamed not scored in the last minute, meant the pressure was building and questions were being asked over tactics and selections. It all became too much and the axe fell on the 61-year-old.

The result left Egypt second, two points behind Libya in Group F. With only the group winner progressing to the next stage and with back to back games against their North African neighbours in October, the EFA felt it was time for a change.

The statement from the association was to the point, thanking El-Badry: “We wish him good luck and fortune in his future career. The EFA will decide the new technical staff for the national team during the next 48 hours.”

Two days later Queiroz was given a contract, the details of which have not been disclosed. The 68-year-old will arrive in Cairo by the end of the week.

The attraction in hiring Queiroz is obvious. He has the experience of being in charge of Real Madrid between two stints as a valued assistant to Alex Ferguson at Manchester United. He has a fine record in qualification, leading South Africa to the 2002 World Cup, before resigning ahead of the tournament. Then he led Portugal to the 2010 tournament and then Iran to the 2014 and 2018 tournaments, the country’s first successive appearances. Other coaches have managed four qualifications but none have done so with more than one country.

Queiroz is known for a sharp tactical mind, building teams that are well-organised, hard-working and difficult to beat. Despite plenty of issues in Iran with, at times, a lack of facilities, preparation and support, he turned Team Melli into Asia’s best team, even if it wasn’t always easy on the eye.

There had been speculation that the EFA would stay domestic and turn to the legendary Hassan Shehata. He may be 72 but is available after retiring from football in July when he could have taken charge of one of Egypt’s current World Cup rivals, as his son Karim explained to Cairo radio.

“Hassan Shehata rejected an offer to coach the Libyan national team a while ago, then he refused to train the Syrian national team recently, stressing his preference to announce his retirement from coaching after a long career,” Karim said.

There were arguments for Shehata. After all, he is the most successful coach in Egypt’s history even if he did not manage to take the Pharaohs to a World Cup; that famous loss against Algeria in the play-offs for the 2010 tournament was hard to recover from. He will forever be remembered for three successive African Cup of Nations titles in 2006, 2008 and 2010.

Appointing a coach in his seventies was hardly a long-term plan. It may be that the EFA remembered Shehata’s habit of straight talking that annoyed some —especially star striker Mido — but with games coming thick and fast, the mustachioed manager was an attractive option.

Other names mentioned were Martin Jol, the former coach of Tottenham Hotspur, Ajax and Al-Ahly, and Juan Carlos Osorio, the Colombian who took Mexico to the 2018 World Cup. Former Zamalek coach Jaime Pacheco had made his interest in the job publicly known while another former boss of the Cairo giants, Christian Gross, was also thought to be in the running.

Then there was Juan Antonio Pizzi. The Argentine was the toast of the coaching world in 2016 when he led Chile to the Copa America title. Recruited by Saudi Arabia in November 2017, he never really had the time to apply his style of high energy pressing and possession game. He was last seen by Egyptian fans leading the Saudis to a 2-1 victory when the two rivals met in Volgograd in the final group game of the 2018 World Cup.

But when it comes to getting to the World Cup, Carlos Queiroz has an unparalleled record and, if he can make it a fifth successful campaign, then nobody in Cairo will be complaining.

