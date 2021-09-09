Libya reconstruction will cost $111bn, says Minister

You are here

RIYADH:  More than $110 billion will be spent by the Libyan government over the next ten years to reconstruct the country after the recent civil war, according to a leading official.

Salama Al-Ghwail, the Libyan minister of economic affairs, has revealed that LYD500 billion ($111 billion) is set to be invested in the next decade, at an average of LYD50 billion a year.

The main sources of funding will be the Libyan government and development partners from international institutions, as well as the private sector, he said during an interview with Asharq.

"We cooperate with neighboring countries in the reconstruction file," Al-Ghwail said.

He confirmed the Libyan government is in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, but these talks are focusing on technical and financing assistance, not securing any money from the body.

Libya has the largest reserves of oil in Africa, but the turmoil which has gripped the country in recent years contributed to fluctuations in the daily production level of crude.

The country needs to invest $1.1 billion to increase oil production to fulfil the government plan of hitting 2 million bpd, Libyan finance minister Khaled Al Mabrouk told Arab News earlier this month.

Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation rose to 5.7 percent in August, up from 5.4 percent in July, official statistics agency CAPMAS reported on Thursday, a 17 month high.

Month-on-month headline inflation slowed to 0.1 percent in August, from 0.9 percent in July, the agency said.

Capital Economics, suggested inflation was likely to remain high over the coming months and would make a hold on interest rates more likely by the central bank's monetary policy committee at it's meeting next week. 

Food inflation was the key driver jumping from 4.9 percent y/y in July to 6.6 percent y/y in August, the highest for two years.

The economics research company said it's forecast of a higher headline inflation rate in the coming months was on the back of stronger food and energy inflation. 

The government mooted hiking the price of state-subsidised bread, which coupled with the recent hike to local fuel prices, will push the headline rate up further. Global factors, such as rising commodity prices, freight costs and supply shortages will also add to price pressures, CE said. 

It also forecast a weakening in the pound causing inflation to push further up on imported goods.

However, despite the inflationary pressures in the short- term the company believes that inflation will drop back sharply in very-late 2021 and could possibly fall below the lower bound of the CBE’s target range. Inflation would then likely hover around the lower bound over 2022-23. 

Acwa Power will stick to its ambitious spending plans after it goes public and double its assets over the next four years, the head of the energy and water company has told Arab News,

Paddy Padmanathan, CEO of the business, was bullish about Acwa’s future prospects as he talked up how technological developments are revolutionizing the way the company operates.

The Riyadh-based firm already has 64 projects across the world, and Padmanathan insists there will be no slowing down when 81.2 million shares, representing 11.1 percent of the company, are listed on the Main Market of the Saudi Stock Exchange, Tadawul.

The company, which the Saudi sovereign wealth fund is a key shareholder in, uses project finance to fund all of its projects but it will continue investing around SR2.8bn a year of its own money into these projects to keep growing, Padamanthan explained.

“We’ve got 64 assets in operation, construction and advanced development in 13 countries on three continents. This represents $248 billion worth in value, and we are producing 2.8 million cubic meters of desalinated water, and 20 gigawatts of energy. By 2025 this should be 41 gigawatts and 6.4 million cubic meters,” Padmanathan told Arab News, adding: “We developed a business model based on diversification, and demonstrated the efficiency we’ve demonstrated, and our ability to deliver new assets.”

IPO Rationale

For a company that is financially endowed like Acwa, tapping the equity market for additional funding might sound strange as they need now to deal with shareholders and filing requirements every few months, but its CEO thinks that it's the right move at the right time. “We made sure we got enough funding in other ways and put shares in the Saudi financial market as an ideal model for that,” he continued.

There are plenty of opportunities for Acwa that require optimal use of capital, and the company is keen to maintain good credit lines.

"It's important that we have investor diversification and share opportunities for energy transformation and carbon removal from industrial manufacturing," Padmanathan said.

As well as selling shares through Tadawul, the use of green sukuk bonds to raise capital are also on the company's radar with the company developing more clean energy projects.

AI, Automation and Cost Competitiveness

Padmanathan was also clear that energy-focused companies such as Acwa have nothing to fear from any drop in the price of renewable energy.

“The price of renewable energies [is] coming down predominantly due to fantastic advances in technology, amazing improvements in methods of construction, more confidence and more ability to operate and maintain more efficiently.”

“Artificial intelligence and machine learning also help in optimising the design, construction and operation and maintenance. That helps drive the cost down. We are also in a fairly low interest rate environment, which is allowing us to access debt capital [that is] very competitive.”

Padmanathan flagged up the developments in the solar panel industry as an example of where technology is helping companies reap financial rewards.

He said: “Four years ago, some guy put material on the back of the panel [as well as the front].”

“Wow! Surprise, we now have double sided panels. So, for the same infrastructure with a bit of extra silicon cost,  we're getting 15, 16, 18 percent more energy, straight away.”

“I've done nothing, I'm not losing any profit. It's because of technology improvement.”

Even the act of installing solar panels in fields has changed. Padmanathan said that five years ago up to 600 people would be digging foundations and installing the panels.

“[Now] we have automatic machines that just move and position themselves with a global positioning system. The machines don't take a break, they don't stop at night,” said Padmanathan.

All of this adds up to Acwa Power’s confidence in its ambitions to double its assets in the next four years.

“It's all about those who are able to stay ahead of the innovation, bring entrepreneurship, and continue to deliver fit for purpose solutions like we are doing,” Padmanathan said, adding: “You can continue to deliver lower and lower and lower costs and keep risk reflective margins, which is what we do.”

“It's not a case of the margins coming down. I think we should be more cost competitive as technology continues to improve and the learnings get better.”

Aluminium prices hit a more than 13-year high on Thursday, as output curbs in top consumer China and fears of disruption from major bauxite producer Guinea lifted sentiment.


Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange (LME) advanced as much as 1.9 percent to $2,848 a tonne, its highest since August 2008.


The most-traded October aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange jumped as much as 3.2 percent to 22,535 yuan ($3,488.07) a tonne, the highest level since March 2008, before closing at 22,475 yuan a tonne, still up 3 percent.


Output curbs in China, the top global aluminium producer, have weighed on stockpile availability while political turmoil in Guinea, China's largest supplier of bauxite, added to the nervousness.


"Political unrest in Guinea has significantly raised the risk of disruption. At the same time, power shortages and environmental measures are restricting output in China," ANZ analysts said in a note.


"Together, these issues are likely to support aluminium prices in the short term," they added, forecasting a global deficit of 750,000 tonnes this year.

RIYADH: The UAE-based fintech and medical factoring solution provider KLAIM has raised $1.6 million in its latest funding round, MAGNiTT reported.

The Pre-Series A round was led by Mad’a Investments from Saudi Arabia, and saw commitments from Arzan Venture Capital and Wealth Well, as well as a follow-up investment from Techstars, which opened its seed funding round in December 2020.

KLAIM was founded in 2019, and its business model involves buying healthcare claims from providers to relieve them of cash flow problems when insurance companies drag their feet on payouts.

According to KLAIM's growing dataset of over 8 million claims, in the UAE alone it takes on average 113 days for insurance companies to pay out on 90 percent of claims. The remaining 10 percent can take well over a year, or even remain unpaid.

The UAE-based fintech will use the fresh influx of capital to accelerate its growth in Saudi Arabia.

This move comes at a time Saudi Arabia is committed to developing a new efficient and modern model to manage the country's medical insurance financial flows through the National Platform for Health Information Exchange Services (NPHIES).

The healthcare sector kept the steady signs of development it showed in the first half of the year across Emerging Venture Markets (EMVs), according to MAGNiTT's August 2021 Venture Investment Dashboard.

Healthcare startups in MENA closed the 4th highest amount of deals in August, and the 5th highest amount in Turkey and Pakistan.  

In MENA, driven by deal momentum in geographies like UAE and Egypt, collectively accounting for 66 percent of all transactions closed in the first half of 2021, the Healthcare industry closed half the amount of deals in the fiscal year 2020.

 

DUBAI: Riyadh-based non-profit investment arm Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute has invested $500,000 in Interstellar Lab, a space technology company working to sustain agriculture beyond Earth. 

The French company is designing closed loop biodomes for sustaining life on Earth, the moon, and Mars, as a response to climate change. 

“Climate change is a real emergency for Earth, and we only have a small window to bring about positive change. We are developing a new framework for sustainable living on Earth and a testbed for future space missions,” Barbara Belvisi, Interstellar Lab CEO, said in a statement. 

The recent investment from FII Institute is part of the company’s latest $3 million seed round. 

The funds will be used in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) simulation-based designs “to tackle Earth’s most pressing environmental issues.”

This will pave way to solutions in waste management, zero-impact living, and resource-conscious agriculture, the statement said. 

“Inspired by the design challenge of human settlement on Mars, Interstellar Lab has forged an innovative approach to sustaining life in the absence of the abundance taken for granted here on Earth,” said FII Institute chief Richard Attias.

