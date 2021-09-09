You are here

Riyadh districts lead Saudi land price rises - Real Estate Authority report

Riyadh districts lead Saudi land price rises - Real Estate Authority report
Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

Riyadh districts lead Saudi land price rises - Real Estate Authority report

Riyadh districts lead Saudi land price rises - Real Estate Authority report
Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyadh districts Al Qairawan, Shubra and Al-Rabwa witnessed an increase in land prices during the second quarter of 2021, by 41 percent, 37.6 percent and 36.8 percent respectively, according to the Real Estate Authority's bulletin.

The land prices rose to SR3,930 average per meter in Al Qairawan, SR1,529 in Shubra and SR2,632 in Al-Rabwa.

In Jeddah, Alwafaa district land prices rose 39.7 percent to SR816 average per meter, followed by Al-Falah districts with 35.4 percent to SR1,424, and Alshatei district lands rose 35.2 percent to SR4.258 average per meter.

In Makkah, the new Umrah and the Crown Prince districts led the heights. They rose 38.1 percent to SR827 average price per meter, and 36.2 percent to SR827 and SR734 average per meter, respectively.

The Al-Shulah district topped the heights in Dammam with a 39.6 percent increase to SR1,999 average price per meter, and the Al-Khadra district topped the heights in Madinah with 47.1 percent increase to an average price of SR615 per meter.

"Real estate indicators recorded an increase in the volume of real estate loans allocated for the purchase of housing for the third month in a row, and this is the reason for the rise in real estate prices during the current period," Khaled Almobid, CEO of Riyadh-based Menassat Reality Co. told Arab News. 

"This makes the supply less than the demand in terms of housing units and will have a role in encouraging a larger number of real estate developers to enter into the development of housing units to cover the increasing demand," he said.

Topics: Riyadh real estate

Saudi industrial production growth slows in July as manufacturing contracts

Saudi industrial production growth slows in July as manufacturing contracts
Updated 12 sec ago

Saudi industrial production growth slows in July as manufacturing contracts

Saudi industrial production growth slows in July as manufacturing contracts
Updated 12 sec ago
RIYADH: Saudi Arabian industrial production grew at a slower pace in July as a decline in manufacturing activity partially offset a surge in oil output.

The Saudi Industrial Production Index (IPI) rose by 5.9 percent year on year in July, compared with 11.9 percent in June, official data revealed today. The increase was driven by an 11.8 percent year-on-year increase in mining and quarrying, which includes oil and gas production and has a 74.5 percent weighting in the index.

Saudi Arabia increased its oil production from 8.4 million barrels per day in July 2020 to 9.4 million barrels per day in July 2021, GASTAT said in its release.

By contrast, non-oil manufacturing contracted 9.2 percent in July from a year earlier following a 4.2 percent annual decline in June, GASTAT said.

IPI rose 4.3 percent in July from the previous month as mining and quarrying activity increased 6.1 percent. Non-oil manufacturing fell 2.3 percent from June, while electricity and gas supply increased 7.9 percent.

Electricity and gas supply activity, which has the lowest weighting in the index at just 2.9 percent, decreased 6.8 percent year on year, GASTAT said.

World stocks slide for third day in a row, Europe nudges 6-week low

World stocks slide for third day in a row, Europe nudges 6-week low
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 44 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

World stocks slide for third day in a row, Europe nudges 6-week low

World stocks slide for third day in a row, Europe nudges 6-week low
  • World share markets slipped for a third straight day on Thursday
  • Europe's regional STOXX 600 flirted with a six-week low in early trading
Updated 44 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

World share markets slipped for a third straight day on Thursday as Beijing took another swipe at its big tech firms and U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday ahead of weekly jobless claims data, as slowing economic growth dragged senitment downwards. 


Europe's regional STOXX 600 flirted with a six-week low in early trading, over concerns about a tighter bond program. The European Central Bank confirmed it will dial back pandemic bond purchase stimulus to a "moderately lower pace."

Futures tied to the S&P 500 and Dow Jones suggest that both the indexes would extend losses for a fourth straight session at the open, with the benchmark index set for its worst losing streak since June.

Chinese tech giants Tencent, NetEase and Alibaba had slumped 6 percent, 7 percent and 4 percent respectively overnight after online gaming chiefs were summoned by authorities to check they are sticking to strict new rules for the sector.

Airline and travel stocks were among the big losers. After hitting record highs in mid-August, the STOXX 600 has traded below those levels as fears about the fast-spreading Delta coronavirus variant, slowing recovery, and the withdrawal of stimulus by major central banks worried investors.

 

Topics: #economy FTSE 100 STOXX 600 Alibaba #china European shares Global shares China stocks Global stock markets

British budget airline easyJet looks to raise $2bn in recovery plan

British budget airline easyJet looks to raise $2bn in recovery plan
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 51 min 47 sec ago
Reuters

British budget airline easyJet looks to raise $2bn in recovery plan

British budget airline easyJet looks to raise $2bn in recovery plan
  • EasyJet said it would raise $1.6 billion from shareholders to fund its pandemic recovery and expand operations
  • The news spooked investors who offloaded the company's shares leading to a loss of 10 percent
Updated 51 min 47 sec ago
Reuters

British airline easyJet will be using around $2 billion for expansion after it said Thursday it would raise $1.7 billion from shareholders to fund its pandemic recovery and expand operations. It also announced a new committed $400 million secured revolving credit facility.


EasyJet said it would use the rights issue to strengthen its balance sheet and also to take advantage of growth opportunities that arise from the expected recovery in Europe's aviation market over the coming years. 

It also announced a new committed $400 million secured revolving credit facility. The news spooked investors who offloaded the company's shares leading to a loss of 10 percent in early trading.

Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, said: The airline's need for fresh capital is "a sign of the ongoing trouble in the sector".


It wants to steal market share from legacy carriers like British Airways-owner IAG, once a rumoured suitor of easyJet, and Air France-KLM as they restructure their short-haul operations.


Chief Executive Johan Lundgren said the capital raise would enable the airline to accelerate its post-COVID-19 recovery plan and position it to take advantage of strategic investment opportunities, such as expanding its presence at key airports by buying more landing slots.

It has identified landing slots across Europe it could acquire, including in Paris, Amsterdam and Milan.


"I believe this is really a once in a lifetime opportunity," Lundgren said.


"This capital increase will allow us to build on our fundamental operational strengths and network strategy for our customers as well as accelerate long-term value creation for our shareholders," he said.


Under the rights issue, shareholders will be able to buy 31 new shares for every 47 existing shares at a price of 410 pence each, a 35.8 percent discount on the theoretical ex-rights price of 638 pence per share on Sept. 8, easyJet said.

The budget airline said it had rejected a takeover offer, reportedly from low-cost rival carrier Wizz Air on Thursday.  The company said the all-share approach fundamentally undervalued the business. It said the potential bidder had since stated that it was no longer interested in a deal.

 

 

Topics: #airlines EasyJet #aviation #uk Britain British Airways BRITISH AIRPORTS

Saudi goes to London show to promote its rising military industries

Saudi goes to London show to promote its rising military industries
Updated 09 September 2021
Arab News

Saudi goes to London show to promote its rising military industries

Saudi goes to London show to promote its rising military industries
  • The planned Saudi pavilion at the Defense and Security Equipment International (DSEI) will feature the Kingdom’s military industries ecosystem
Updated 09 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia is participating at a defense show in London, in new efforts to bring its military industries to international spotlight.

The planned Saudi pavilion at the Defense and Security Equipment International (DSEI) will feature the Kingdom’s military industries ecosystem,  the General Authority of Military Industries (GAMI) said in a statement.

It will also promote investment opportunities and explore long-term partnerships with international companies.

“We are open to forming strategic partnerships that will help the military industries sector’s development and growth,” Ahmad Abdulaziz Al-Ohali, governor of GAMI, said.

The Saudi defense military regulator is keen in “enhancing domestic capabilities and fostering collaboration between local and foreign suppliers,” he added.

This follows the Kingdom’s latest supply chain initiative, where GAMI identified 74 investment opportunities across six areas of the military industries sector.

The Kingdom will be represented by officials from GAMI, the Ministry of Investment (MISA), Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI), and the World Defense Show (WDS).

GAMI created the Military Industry Marketplace, which is open to local and international companies who wish to pursue investments or partnerships.

The event will be held in London’s Excel on Sept. 14 to 17.

Topics: Saudi Arabia GAMI General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) Defense Military

Libya reconstruction will cost $111bn, says Minister

Libya reconstruction will cost $111bn, says Minister
Libyan flags flying over Tripoli, the capital of Libya.
Updated 09 September 2021
Arab News

Libya reconstruction will cost $111bn, says Minister

Libya reconstruction will cost $111bn, says Minister
Updated 09 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH:  More than $110 billion will be spent by the Libyan government over the next ten years to reconstruct the country after the recent civil war, according to a leading official.

Salama Al-Ghwail, the Libyan minister of economic affairs, has revealed that LYD500 billion ($111 billion) is set to be invested in the next decade, at an average of LYD50 billion a year.

The main sources of funding will be the Libyan government and development partners from international institutions, as well as the private sector, he said during an interview with Asharq.

"We cooperate with neighboring countries in the reconstruction file," Al-Ghwail said.

He confirmed the Libyan government is in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, but these talks are focusing on technical and financing assistance, not securing any money from the body.

Libya has the largest reserves of oil in Africa, but the turmoil which has gripped the country in recent years contributed to fluctuations in the daily production level of crude.

The country needs to invest $1.1 billion to increase oil production to fulfil the government plan of hitting 2 million bpd, Libyan finance minister Khaled Al Mabrouk told Arab News earlier this month.

Topics: Libya Salama Al-Ghwail

