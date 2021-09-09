You are here

  • Home
  • Aramco considers opening up $110bn gas project to investors: Bloomberg

Aramco considers opening up $110bn gas project to investors: Bloomberg

Aramco considers opening up $110bn gas project to investors: Bloomberg
Saudi Aramco is considering a bold move to open up one of the world’s largest unconventional gas fields to foreign investors, according to sources cited by Bloomberg News. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c9c3n

Updated 3 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Aramco considers opening up $110bn gas project to investors: Bloomberg

Aramco considers opening up $110bn gas project to investors: Bloomberg
  • Discussions about foreign investment in operations at the Jafurah gas field are at an early stage: Informed sources
  • It is estimated the field contains 200 trillion cubic feet of gas
Updated 3 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco is considering a bold move to open up one of the world’s largest unconventional gas fields to foreign investors, according to sources cited by Bloomberg News. The state-owned company is looking to fund a $110 billion project at the site to help it diversify from oil sales.

Aramco is working with an adviser as it explores options for raising new equity or debt for its vast Jafurah site, said the sources, who declined to be identified as they were discussing confidential information.

They added that the company has opened preliminary talks with potential investors, including large commodity traders. The deliberations are in the early stages and Aramco might ultimately decide to pursue other ways to raise money to fund the Jafurah development, they said.

The Jafurah field is estimated to contain about 200 trillion cubic feet of rich raw gas, and Aramco expects to begin production at the site in 2024. It is a priority for Saudi Arabia’s rulers as they look to increase gas production and reduce the reliance on exports of crude oil.

Any deal involving Jafurah would be a rare example of Aramco allowing external investors the chance to hold stakes in its upstream oil and gas assets, according to Bloomberg.

Topics: Jafurah gas field Aramco Saudi Arabia

Related

Aramco oil pipelines investors to sell at least $4bn in bonds in Q4: Reuters
Business & Economy
Aramco oil pipelines investors to sell at least $4bn in bonds in Q4: Reuters
Aramco’s arm, Wa’ed, gives $2.71m to startups in 1st stop of Saudi roadshow
Business & Economy
Aramco’s arm, Wa’ed, gives $2.71m to startups in 1st stop of Saudi roadshow

$24m ‘Bored Ape’ Sotheby’s auction shows NFT boom still in full swing

$24m ‘Bored Ape’ Sotheby’s auction shows NFT boom still in full swing
Updated 09 September 2021
Arab News
Reuters

$24m ‘Bored Ape’ Sotheby’s auction shows NFT boom still in full swing

$24m ‘Bored Ape’ Sotheby’s auction shows NFT boom still in full swing
  • A set of 107 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) representing images of cartoon apes sold for $24.4 million in an online sale at Sotheby’s auction house
  • An NFT is a digital asset that uses blockchain technology to record who owns a digital object such as an image, video or in-game item
Updated 09 September 2021
Arab News Reuters

LONDON: A set of 107 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) representing images of cartoon apes sold for $24.4 million in an online sale at Sotheby’s auction house on Thursday, as the market for the niche crypto asset continues to heat up, Reuters reported.

The images were part of the “Bored Ape Yacht Club” collection of NFTs — a set of 10,000 computer-generated cartoon apes, made by the US-based company Yuga Labs. Owners of the ape NFTs become members of an online club.

An NFT is a digital asset that uses blockchain technology to record who owns a digital object such as an image, video or in-game item. While anyone can view the asset in question, only the buyer can say they are the “official” owner.

Unusually for NFTs, the buyers of Bored Apes also receive the intellectual property rights for the images. They are often used as profile pictures on social media.

The lot contained 101 of these anthropomorphic apes, with different combinations of features such as clothing, accessories and facial expressions, plus the option to generate six new “mutant” ones.

The sale also included a lot of 101 “Bored Ape Kennel Club” NFTs — a set of dogs, marketed as pets for the apes. This fetched $1,835,000 and the set of apes fetched $24,393,000, bringing the total for the sale to $26,228,000.

Sotheby’s allowed payments in the cryptocurrencies bitcoin, ether and USDC, and fiat currency.

RAPID GROWTH
The frenzy for NFTs shows no signs of slowing. Sales volume on the largest NFT marketplace, OpenSea, hit $3.4 billion in August, up tenfold from July. Some speculators “flip” their NFTs for eye-watering profits within days or even hours.

The average weekly secondary market price for a Bored Ape has surged from around $1,500 when they were launched in April to $71,942 last week, according to NonFungible.com, a website that tracks the NFT market.

On Monday, a single Bored Ape sold for 740 ether (around $2.9 million).

Michael Bouhanna, contemporary art specialist at Sotheby’s, said that although there is financial speculation on NFTs, he sees the Bored Apes as works of art. He said the NFT market is not a bubble.

“People were talking about a bubble in March, in June, etc., and then we see that the market is even stronger today, so I think they’ve been proven wrong ... I think it’s a very organic market with great collectors who have great appreciation of art,” he said.

Elsewhere, San Francisco-based Cere Network said it has raised $31 million in a funding round led by investment platform Republic and Polygon.

The developer of the blockchain-based customer relations management (CRM) platform said that it will use the funding to accelerate the integration of the decentralized data cloud into the Polygon protocol.

“The Cere decentralized data cloud is the future of blockchain data and takes harnessing datasets to the next level,” said Sandeep Nailwal, the co-founder and COO of Polygon. “Our investment in Cere and their integration into our protocol means that Polygon’s ecosystem maintains its market leadership.”

The Cere team has grown to more than 60 employees globally to meet the demand for launching a decentralized data cloud.

In the markets, bitcoin was 1.6 percent higher at $47,095.60 at 7:42 p.m. Riyadh time, while Ethereum rose 1.8 percent to $3,544.82.

Topics: #crypto #bitcoin #nft

Related

France-based entrepreneur launches Arab NFT platform for region’s artists
Lifestyle
France-based entrepreneur launches Arab NFT platform for region’s artists
Binance US eyes IPO; NFT craze persists: market wrap
Business & Economy
Binance US eyes IPO; NFT craze persists: market wrap

Kingdom Holding sold Four Seasons stake to boost returns – CEO

Kingdom Holding sold Four Seasons stake to boost returns – CEO
Updated 09 September 2021
Arab News

Kingdom Holding sold Four Seasons stake to boost returns – CEO

Kingdom Holding sold Four Seasons stake to boost returns – CEO
  • The proceeds from the deal, expected to close in January 2022, will be used to make fresh investments, increase Kingdom Holding’s positions in some of its existing investments, and pay down some debt
Updated 09 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Kingdom Holding Company’s decision to sell half its shares in the Four Seasons hotel chain to Bill Gates’ Cascade Investment LLC was taken to generate a return for investors, CEO Talal Al-Mayman said in an interview with Al Arabia.

The proceeds from the deal, expected to close in January 2022, will be used to make fresh investments, increase Kingdom Holding’s positions in some of its existing investments, and pay down some debt, he said.

Kingdom Holding announced in a bourse filing on Tuesday that one of its subsidiaries has signed an agreement to sell half of its stake in Four Seasons, equivalent to 23.75 percent, or SR8.29 billion ($2.21 billion), and retain the other half of its stake in the hotelier. It expects to post a gain of SR5.9 billion, the company said.

The value of the deal is fair in view of the expected recovery of the hospitality sector from the coronavirus pandemic, Al-Mayman told Al Arabiya.

The transaction values Four Seasons at $10 billion. Cascade’s stake will increase to 71.25 percent.

Four Seasons was taken private in 2007 in a deal led by Cascade and Kingdom Holding, the company founded by Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal. The new owners invested in the company’s expansion, opening properties in new markets and capitalizing on a boom in luxury travel.

Four Seasons managed 74 hotels when Cascade and Kingdom Holding took it over and now operates 121 properties, with a further 50 under development. It has also expanded its business into real estate, putting its name to luxury homes and communities.

Other recent deals by Kingdom Holding include a $270 million stake in music streaming service Deezer and the sale of its holding in Rotana Music to Warner Music Group in February 2021.

Due to the rise in global markets, Kingdom Holding has become more cautious in making investment decisions, he said.

Timing is not the basis for making investment decisions, but rather the return on investment, the added value for investors, and profits, Al-Maiman said.

Topics: #kingdomholding #fourseasons #saudi #hospitality

Related

Update Bill Gates' investment firm buys KHC shares in Four Seasons for $2.2bn
Business & Economy
Bill Gates' investment firm buys KHC shares in Four Seasons for $2.2bn
Kingdom Holding returns to profit in Q1 as expenses drop
Business & Economy
Kingdom Holding returns to profit in Q1 as expenses drop

Algosaibi bankruptcy deal highlights effective Saudi reforms — Capital Economics

Algosaibi bankruptcy deal highlights effective Saudi reforms — Capital Economics
Updated 09 September 2021
Arab News

Algosaibi bankruptcy deal highlights effective Saudi reforms — Capital Economics

Algosaibi bankruptcy deal highlights effective Saudi reforms — Capital Economics
Updated 09 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The recent deal involving one of Saudi Arabia’s largest conglomerates, Ahmad Hamad Algosaibi and Brothers, is a sign that government reforms are working, according to Capital Economics.

The group this week reached an agreement with 95 percent of its creditors to restructure $7.5 billion of its debts, after more than a decade in Saudi courts.

“Previously, debt restructurings were extremely difficult to achieve and there were no clear instructions of how insolvency should be treated,” James Swanston, a Middle East and North Africa economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a research note.

The bankruptcy law, and other more recent judicial reforms, were instrumental in settling the case, as many other firms have restructured debts since it was introduced in 2018, he said.

Topics: #bankruptcy #law #saudi

Related

Special Algosaibi group ends Saudi largest family debt case after settling $7.5bn with creditors
Business & Economy
Algosaibi group ends Saudi largest family debt case after settling $7.5bn with creditors
Special Al-Gosaibi settlement in sight after breakthrough court ruling
Business & Economy
Al-Gosaibi settlement in sight after breakthrough court ruling

Jordan gaming app Jawaker sold for $205bn to Stillfront Group

Jordan gaming app Jawaker sold for $205bn to Stillfront Group
50 percent of Jawaker’s users play two or more games every week
Updated 09 September 2021
Ameera Abid Jeddah 

Jordan gaming app Jawaker sold for $205bn to Stillfront Group

Jordan gaming app Jawaker sold for $205bn to Stillfront Group
Updated 09 September 2021
Ameera Abid Jeddah 

Jawaker, the Jordan-based online card game studio, has been bought by global gaming company Stillfront Group in a $205 million deal, according to a report by magnitt.

The game studio operates a hub with more than 30 products, and over 50 percent of Jawaker’s users play two or more games every week using the app.

Mohamad Hasan, co-founder and CEO of the company, welcomed the sale: “From its humble beginnings 12 years ago, Jawaker has always maintained its belief that steady profitable growth can achieve meaningful results over the long term.”

He continued, “The best investment we made over the years was in our culture. This created the environment that unlocked the potential of our truly inspirational team who made Jawaker what it is today.”

The buyout allows Stillfront Group to strengthen their foothold in the MENA region, and its CEO Jörgen Larsson said: “We continue to be impressed by the amazing talents and strong growth that we have seen in the region over the past five years.”

Stillfront has previously marketed games published by Babil Games, an international mobile games publisher in the MENA region.

Larsson added: “Jawaker’s expertise in the region is complementary to Babil’s in terms of both genre mastery and regional reach, making them a perfect strategic fit for Stillfront and creating several growth opportunities going forward.”

Topics: Jawaker

Lebanese households to get $126 financial aid a month, says minister

Lebanese households to get $126 financial aid a month, says minister
Lebanon's caretaker economy minister Raoul Nehme
Updated 09 September 2021
Jana Salloum

Lebanese households to get $126 financial aid a month, says minister

Lebanese households to get $126 financial aid a month, says minister
Updated 09 September 2021
Jana Salloum

 

BEIRUT: Lebanon is supporting 500,000 households with a monthly financial aid worth up to $126, a government minister announced on Thursday.

The Ministry of Economy and Trade in the caretaker government has approved financial cards for citizens to help them during the current economic crisis of the country, minister Raoul Nehme said in a press conference.

People can apply for the money immediately, with a cut-off point of October 15.

“We want to support families that really need support and we will give $25 per person and the maximum per family is $126, and an additional $15 is added to the amount for each elderly person over the age of 64 who lives with the family,” Nehme said.

He explained that households would be eligible for the aid, even if they are not relatives.

The amount is paid in so-called 'fresh' dollars or in Lebanese pounds, according to the exchange rate in the parallel market at the time of payment.

Those who have over $10,000 annual income or sum of deposits in banks, in fresh dollars or what is equivalent in Lebanese pounds, will be excluded from the programme, as well as those who travel for 90 days or above, families with domestic workers, with the exception of those who have elderly, sick conditions, and disabilities.

Anyone who has $50,000 bank dollars, a rent allowance in fresh dollars, or has in the family over three new-made cars, are also excluded.

The Lebanese Minister explained that there is a quest "to find out who is rich in Lebanon and not who is poor, to exclude those who can bear the burdens of living without assistance in order to provide support to families in need."

Nehme stressed that every step taken is in cooperation with the World Bank and under the supervision of the Central Inspection.

“We want to prove to the citizens that we are working for them and we are not issuing the financing card on the basis that it is an electoral card,” he said.

He also pointed out that the solution is to form a new government. "We were hoping that it was the one to launch this programme," he said.

This announcement comes as citizens are preparing themselves for the total lifting of subsidies by the Banque du Liban, although the date of the removal is yet to be clarified.

Topics: Lebanon Raoul Nehme

Latest updates

Houthis torturing four abducted journalists, say families
Houthis torturing four abducted journalists, say families
Aramco considers opening up $110bn gas project to investors: Bloomberg
Aramco considers opening up $110bn gas project to investors: Bloomberg
Saudi ambassador, UN Yemen envoy discuss peace efforts
Saudi ambassador, UN Yemen envoy discuss peace efforts
Turkey, Egypt continue rapprochement talks amid loaded regional agenda
Talks between Turkey and Egypt were held in Ankara over two days and led by the respective deputy foreign ministers. (Supplied/Turkish Foreign Ministry)
MPs urge UK govt to take action against Islamophobia
For the Muslim Council of Britain, defining Islamophobia represents the “first step” in preventing hate crimes. (Reuters/File Photo)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.