You are here

  • Home
  • Emmy-nominated producer Dana Ballout discusses her love of storytelling

Emmy-nominated producer Dana Ballout discusses her love of storytelling

Emmy-nominated producer Dana Ballout discusses her love of storytelling
Dana Ballout was in Ghana filming “Trafficked with Mariana Zeller.” (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/je8jw

Updated 36 sec ago
William Mullally

Emmy-nominated producer Dana Ballout discusses her love of storytelling

Emmy-nominated producer Dana Ballout discusses her love of storytelling
  • ‘I’m drawn to stories that are difficult for people to look directly at,’ says Dana Ballout
Updated 36 sec ago
William Mullally

DUBAI: Dana Ballout, the Lebanese-American Emmy-nominated producer of “Trafficked with Mariana Zeller,” knows the exact moment she started paying attention to what was going on in the world. It was February 14, 2005.

Ballout was a senior in high school in Beirut, and as she sat in class that Valentine’s Day morning, a bomb went off just down the block, sending the building’s shatter-proof windows into convulsions. Lebanon’s recently-resigned prime minster, Rafic Hariri, had been assassinated.

Ballout had grown up in a household with a newspaper on the table every morning, and the television turned on every evening at precisely 8 p.m. to watch the news. It was her mother who had to know, but Ballout had always been annoyed by it. On that day, as she ran from her school trying to find her mother, something awakened inside her that would never leave.




Ballout had grown up in a household with a newspaper on the table every morning. (Supplied)

“I couldn’t really reach my mom, and when I got to the apartment, thankfully, she was there. All the glass in my room was broken, so that night I slept next to her. That’s the day that I started watching the news with her,” Ballout tells Arab News.

On that day, Ballout first asked the question ‘Why?’ and has spent the last 16 years of her life chasing the answers. She spent years covering the war in Syria as a reporter for outlets including The Wall Street Journal, but it was in podcasts and documentaries that she fully found her voice, allowing her to journey in depth into people’s lives in a way she never could before.

“At the time I was covering Syria, it was constantly breaking news. I never got the chance to spend the time that I wanted with the people that I was writing about, which gave me a sense of guilt. I felt wasn’t really doing people justice. With documentary, I can now tell people’s stories the right way.”




She spent years covering the war in Syria as a reporter for outlets including The Wall Street Journal. (Supplied)

Ballout is a storyteller, but the stories she chooses to tell are ones that few are brave enough to tell. Often they can be harrowing, including the latest documentary she co-produced, “Groomed,” which follows a woman returning to her hometown in search of answers about the man who abused her as a child.

In “Trafficked,” recently renewed for a third season at National Geographic, Ballout and company travel across the world to profile the global underworld, sitting down with the titans of illegal industries such as scamming, steroids, counterfeiting and poaching.

“The stories I’ve told for most of my career are the ones that are difficult for people to look directly at. For some reason, I’m drawn to them. I’ve covered war, terrorism, abuse, the refugee crisis, and criminal networks, interviewing people that society would prefer to ignore,” Ballout says.




Ballout sat down with Hamed Sinno of Mashrou’ Leila. (Supplied)

“I think it’s important to look what we deem evil or bad in the face and try and understand it,” she continues. “I think we’d be better off as a society if we didn’t try and shun these people and instead figured out how they became this way. Sometimes you’ll find things you weren’t expecting. I’ve found that in the darkest corners, there’s a lot of light; there’s so much hope for humanity. I’ve found beautiful stories of human resilience in places other people didn’t dare to go. It’s what inspires me to keep going.”

Ballout’s years growing up in Lebanon often brought her face to face with the underground world of the black market — a part of many people’s daily lives after the Civil War.

“Meeting these people out of necessity growing up, I learned that the people that operate in these underground worlds instead of the legitimate business world do so not because of a lack of intelligence or entrepreneurship, but because they are intelligent. They’re just playing the hand that life dealt them. It’s a matter of different circumstances, different places, and different privileges,” says Ballout.

While documentary is her primary focus, Ballout’s heart will always lie most deeply in the world of podcasting, a medium she first fell in love with while listening to the popular American radio show “This American Life” which chronicles the stories of everyday people. She has contributed regularly to the podcast network Kerning Cultures, founded in Dubai in 2015 by Hebah Fisher and Razan Alzayani, since its inception.




Ballout’s mother. (Supplied)

No matter how busy she gets, it’s a job she’ll never leave. After all, it was there that she first told a story she was truly proud of, a story she excitedly sent to her mother the second she finished, a moment when she finally found her voice.

“It was about a graffiti artist that had drawn a mural of Sabah, the iconic Lebanese singer. Honestly, the radio story wasn’t that great, but it was the first time where I felt I told a human story in a creative way, about the people that I grew up with on the street. It was a story that came out of my bones. That’s when I became more confident in telling stories that I felt strongly about,” she says.

Ballout continues to expand her contribution to the medium, writing and producing her own podcast documentary series, “The Messenger,” released earlier this year, about a corrupt Ugandan leader and the country’s biggest popstar who is leading a movement to overthrow him, which has garnered huge acclaim from outlets including the New Yorker.

Ballout is also venturing into fiction, producing the film “The Falconer,” shot entirely in Oman and directed by American filmmakers Seanne Winslow and Adam Sjoberg. The film, currently on the festival circuit, follows the son of a beekeeper who attempts to steal the animals from a zoo and sell them to save his sister from an abusive marriage, putting him in direct conflict with his best friend, a privileged Westerner.




She has contributed regularly to the podcast network Kerning Cultures, founded in Dubai in 2015 by Hebah Fisher and Razan Alzayani, since its inception. (Supplied)

With the film, Ballout is hoping to set a new model for how American filmmakers can work with the region, telling more accurate, human-centered stories that take inspiration from the Middle East and working with Arab filmmakers in order to tell them.

“The region is so rich in so many things, from talent to topography. The region is perfectly capable of being a hub for creative endeavors, wherever they might come from,” says Ballout.

Through all her endeavors, there has been one constant, the person who inspired her to become more curious to begin with, her mother, Ghada Richani, who has been her backbone, inspiring her to dig deeper, pushing her to get better, even acting as a translator and camera assistant in foreign countries.

“I get my storytelling from her. Every day, she continues to be my inspiration, and my right hand. I love her so much, and I wouldn’t be the person I am today without her,” says Ballout.

It’s been 16 years since Ballout finally understood why her mother was so curious about the world, curious about every taxi driver that they met. Now, with her mother by her side (they live together in Los Angeles), Ballout has become one of the Arab world’s most-important chroniclers of everyday lives, a mission she will surely continue for many decades to come.

Topics: Dana Ballout

Review: Netflix thriller ‘Clickbait’ is more ‘who cares’ than whodunnit

Review: Netflix thriller ‘Clickbait’ is more ‘who cares’ than whodunnit
Updated 1 min 13 sec ago
Matt Ross

Review: Netflix thriller ‘Clickbait’ is more ‘who cares’ than whodunnit

Review: Netflix thriller ‘Clickbait’ is more ‘who cares’ than whodunnit
  • Creators Tony Ayres and Christian White introduce too many twists and turns for their own good
Updated 1 min 13 sec ago
Matt Ross

LONDON: Netflix thriller “Clickbait” is nothing if not upfront. The main aim of this eight-part whodunnit, as its name implies, appears to be getting you to click on the next installment, so a discernible pattern soon emerges: a red herring, followed by a dead end, closely backed up by a left-field revelation just in time for the episode credits to roll.

“Clickbait” is on Netflix. (Supplied)

Adrian Grenier (“Entourage” and “The Devil Wears Prada”) is Nick Brewer, a physical therapist with a picture-perfect family and life. When Nick is kidnapped, a video surfaces online showing him beaten up, and holding up cards that admit to abusing women — and proclaiming he will be killed when the number of views reaches five million. As the hit counter creeps upwards, Nick’s sister Pia (Zoe Kazan), wife Sophie (Betty Gabriel) and aspiring homicide detective Roshan (Phoenix Raei) all scramble to determine his whereabouts and whether there’s any truth to his apparent confession.

Each episode focuses on a different character (and introduces a few others too), and sheds more light on who might have taken Nick, why, and whether the perfect family man might have a few secrets of his own. This doesn’t really need a spoiler alert, but guess what? Everybody has more going on than you first think.

Each episode focuses on a different character (and introduces a few others too). (Supplied)

Unfortunately, there is a subtle difference between a story that twists and turns because it is genuinely enthralling, and one that relentlessly twists and turns in an attempt to be so — and “Clickbait” comes down on the wrong side of the line. At its heart, the story of Nick and his possible guilt simply isn’t interesting enough to fill eight episodes, so creators Tony Ayres and Christian White pad out the running time with false flags, narrative U-turns and (sadly) abandoned story threads.

Raei’s portrayal of a conflicted police officer is a bright spark, but — apart from in his own dedicated episode — the character is relegated to little more than lurking and looking rakish. The final resolution to the mystery is unexpected, it’s fair to say, but by the time they reach that point — if they bother — audiences will be so desensitized to surprise, thanks to some of the more ridiculous bait-and-switch moves, that the big reveal is a bit of a damp squib.

Topics: Clickbait Netflix

The Art Trove founder works with disadvantaged communities to create ‘meaningful items’

The Art Trove founder works with disadvantaged communities to create ‘meaningful items’
Updated 13 min 11 sec ago
Rawaa Talass

The Art Trove founder works with disadvantaged communities to create ‘meaningful items’

The Art Trove founder works with disadvantaged communities to create ‘meaningful items’
  • Aya Toukan’s aims to compete against luxury brands
Updated 13 min 11 sec ago
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: In the Jordanian capital, Amman, an entrepreneur has been championing local artisans through her crafty small business — The Art Trove. Her name is Aya Toukan, raised in Amman and educated in London, whose passion for design stems from childhood. From an early age, she stood out from the rest of her family. “We don’t have any design enthusiasts (in the family). Not at all,” Toukan tells Arab News. “I just had this eye for details. I always loved colors and I cared about design. I just feel like I had it in me.”

The Art Trove is a celebration of Middle Eastern culture, from graphic blue eyes to beaded stars. (Supplied)

It wasn’t just a love for modern design that acted as a driving force behind establishing The Art Trove, it was also Toukan’s eye-opening experiences at philanthropical NGOs that inspired the whole project back in 2017. “I was working for a while, for three years, and I didn’t feel like I was fulfilled,” she says. That gap was filled by volunteering and exploring workshops on producing baskets from banana leaves, natural dyes, embroidery and a variety of materials.

Spending time at the Jordan River Foundation, in particular, made a strong impact on Toukan. “I wanted to learn and understand how they work, because it was very vague to me,” she says. Through JRF’s programming, initiatives have been organized to empower rural women and farmers economically, as well as to enhance the lives of Syrian refugees in the country.

In 2019, Toukan started working independently with women in their homes and their initial offerings were limited to coasters and placemats. After COVID-19 hit, workshops and regular production were halted, prompting her to think of other ways to diversify their product range of hand-crafted home accessories. Illustration came to mind, and a local artist embellished The Art Trove’s trays, board games, and plexiglass boxes with bright colors and shapes.

Collaborating with skillful, marginalized women, who do the beadwork for The Art Trove’s items, has been rewarding for Toukan. “There are just a few women that I work with and it’s so inspiring to see how they work. A mom would work and she would also call her daughter or sister to help her out. So, they build a community out of this kind of work,” she explains. “I’ll give them a design and they will never say no, they’ll try to complete the job, even if they don’t have the expertise or the know-how. Their determination really inspires me.”

Whether through the products’ iconography or purpose, The Art Trove is a celebration of Middle Eastern culture, from graphic blue eyes to beaded stars. “I wanted to introduce these fun motifs to the artisan community but also introduce their work to the world,” she explains. Take backgammon, for example, the Middle East’s most popular board game. Toukan upgraded this nostalgic pastime into something more playful and contemporary, targeting a younger audience. She says it was an ideal object to work with, since playing board games was on the rise during imposed lockdown. “It’s a meaningful game,” she says. “When I think of backgammon, it’s the wooden, pearly box that my grandparents played with all the time. They would gather around and have their friends over. So, it’s nice to build that continuity with generations.”

The Art Trove has also run pop-up stores around the world, from Dubai to London. The whole venture of going on the road has been, as Toukan puts it, a “learning experience.” Running a small business in a competitive market comes with its set of challenges, but that hasn’t stopped Toukan from growing her brand.

Aya Toukan was raised in Amman and educated in London. (Supplied)

“It’s not easy,” she says. “You need to be very driven, passionate, and believe in it, because this is the mark that you will have on the item.” She is heartened by how popular new, homegrown and non-flashy businesses are becoming in the region: “We can complement each other. I’m very sure that if you sit with each different person behind each brand, we’ll all have different visions and views.”

And, perhaps, it’s stealing the attention away from luxury brands. “Everyone wants a story to hear, at the end of the day,” Toukan continues. “You live to tell that tale. Luxury has been there for a while and I think people (now) want stories and meaningful items.”

Topics: Aya Toukan Art Trove

What We Are Eating Today: The Morning Call

What We Are Eating Today: The Morning Call
Updated 10 September 2021
Nada Hameed

What We Are Eating Today: The Morning Call

What We Are Eating Today: The Morning Call
Updated 10 September 2021
Nada Hameed

Everyone needs some energy to jump-start their day, and of course, some delicious breakfast.

The Morning Call is a breakfast and brunch restaurant in Jeddah that offers a sunny, cozy place where you can begin your day with a light meal, made with the freshest ingredients.

The cuisine is a combination between international and American. One of the most popular breakfast orders includes truffle scrambled croissants and warm bread pudding filled with nuts. Breakfast is never too early for dessert, so cap off the meal with a side of dark chocolate fudge and ice cream.

If you need breakfast on the go, the restaurant offers an array of options including the tartine box, the sweet breakfast box, and the ciabatta sandwich box.

The tartine box includes an open-face sandwich with sourdough bread that includes sweet or savory toppings such as beetroot avocado, mushroom and kale, ricotta figs, and peanut butter with granola.

Located in Mohamdiah district, Halima Al-Saadeiah Street. For more information about the menu or to view fascinating photos or the cuisine, visit the Morning Call on Instagram @thrmorningcall.sa

Topics: What We Are Eating Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
Food & Health
What We Are Eating Today: Katal
Photo/Supplied
Food & Health
What We Are Eating Today: Got Cookie

What We Are Reading Today: Ice Rivers: A Story of Glaciers, Wilderness, and Humanity

What We Are Reading Today: Ice Rivers: A Story of Glaciers, Wilderness, and Humanity
Updated 09 September 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Ice Rivers: A Story of Glaciers, Wilderness, and Humanity

What We Are Reading Today: Ice Rivers: A Story of Glaciers, Wilderness, and Humanity
Updated 09 September 2021
Arab News

Author: Jemma Wadham

The ice sheets and glaciers that cover 1/10th of Earth’s land surface are in grave peril. High in the Alps, Andes, and Himalaya, once-indomitable glaciers are retreating, even dying. Meanwhile, in Antarctica, thinning glaciers may be unlocking vast quantities of methane stored for millions of years beneath the ice. In Ice Rivers, renowned glaciologist Jemma Wadham offers a searing personal account of glaciers and the rapidly unfolding crisis that they—and we—face.
Taking readers on a personal journey from Europe and Asia to Antarctica and South America, Wadham introduces majestic glaciers around the globe as individuals—even friends—each with their own unique character and place in their community. She challenges their first appearance as silent, passive, and lifeless, and reveals that glaciers are, in fact, as alive as a forest or soil, teeming with microbial life and deeply connected to almost everything we know. They influence crucial systems on which people depend, from lucrative fisheries to fertile croplands.
, and represent some of the most sensitive and dynamic parts of our world. Their fate is inescapably entwined with our own, and unless we act to abate the greenhouse warming of our planet the potential consequences are almost unfathomable.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: A Brief Welcome to the Universe
books
What We Are Reading Today: A Brief Welcome to the Universe
What We Are Reading Today: The Afghanistan Papers
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Afghanistan Papers

Expo 2020 Dubai launches platform for international artists to represent Emirati culture 

Expo 2020 Dubai launches platform for international artists to represent Emirati culture 
Updated 09 September 2021
Arab News

Expo 2020 Dubai launches platform for international artists to represent Emirati culture 

Expo 2020 Dubai launches platform for international artists to represent Emirati culture 
Updated 09 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Expo 2020 Dubai’s Design and Crafts Program has launched a platform, called MENASA, that is set to showcase the works of more than 40 local and international designers, telling stories of the UAE through curated collections.

The event’s visitors will get the opportunity to explore and experience Emirati crafts and traditions through a contemporary lens. 

MENASA, which translates to “platform” in Arabic, will feature seven design collaborations between local and international artisans and designers under the title “Craft Stories” and a showcase of 24 designers and organizations from across the country, highlighting its contemporary design scene, under “Designer of the Week.”

MENASA’s debut Craft Story, “8,000 Waves: The Pearl Diving Story,” is a collaboration between Todomuta, a Spanish design studio, and Asateer, an Emirati design studio — founded by Mohammed Al-Suwaidi, the grandson of a pearl diver — that specializes in the creation of handcrafted products from pearl and raw materials.

Hayat Shamsuddin, senior vice president of the arts and culture programs at Expo 2020, said in a released statement: “The collective approach of MENASA…is inspired by the theme and spirit of Expo 2020 Dubai, ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.’

“By bringing together artisans and designers from the UAE and around the world, we are nurturing a rich cultural and creative dialogue that will contribute to a meaningful legacy after Expo 2020 closes its doors,” she added. 

The artworks will include traditional handicrafts, digital designs, product designs, illustrations, fashion items and more. 

A series of documentaries shot around the UAE will be exhibited alongside the design collections. 

Expo 2020 will run from Oct. 1 to March 31.

Topics: Expo 2020 Dubai

Latest updates

Emmy-nominated producer Dana Ballout discusses her love of storytelling
Emmy-nominated producer Dana Ballout discusses her love of storytelling
US says Taliban ‘businesslike and professional’ in Afghan evacuation
US says Taliban ‘businesslike and professional’ in Afghan evacuation
Review: Netflix thriller ‘Clickbait’ is more ‘who cares’ than whodunnit
Review: Netflix thriller ‘Clickbait’ is more ‘who cares’ than whodunnit
The Art Trove founder works with disadvantaged communities to create ‘meaningful items’
The Art Trove founder works with disadvantaged communities to create ‘meaningful items’
Biden calls Xi as US-China relationship grows more fraught
Biden calls Xi as US-China relationship grows more fraught

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.