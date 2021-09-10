You are here

Philippines is first country in Southeast Asia to welcome Afghan refugees

In this Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 file photo hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP)
Ellie Aben Manila

  • Manila last month said nation was willing to shelter those who fear persecution in Afghanistan after Taliban takeover
  • The Philippines and Cambodia are the only nations in Southeast Asia that have signed the 1951 Refugee Convention
Ellie Aben Manila

Afghan refugees began to arrive in the Philippines on Wednesday night, officials said. The country is the first in Southeast Asia to welcome people fleeing the Taliban takeover that followed the withdrawal of US troops at the end of August.

Thousands of people have left Afghanistan in the past two weeks, and the UN has warned that as many as half a million might flee their homeland before the end of this year.

Authorities in the Philippines last month said the country was willing to provide shelter for people who fear persecution in Afghanistan. In making the announcement, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque cited the nation’s long history of welcoming asylum seekers, including those who escaped the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution and European Jews who sought refuge during the Second World War.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin confirmed on Wednesday night that the first group of Afghans had arrived in the country.

“We stay steady where others waver: tonight we welcome Afghan nationals, including women and kids, seeking refuge,” he wrote in a message posed on Twitter. “Our doors are open to those fleeing conflict, persecution, sexual abuse and death.”

He added that no further information about the new arrivals would be disclosed, to preserve their safety and privacy “We’re not interested in publicity or thanks,” Locsin said. “This is done so one can look at himself in the mirror. Period.”

An immigration official told Arab News on Thursday that there are legal restrictions on the information about refugees that can be shared.

“We are unable to provide information about this matter, following standard procedures on the processing of refugees and (people with) stateless status, as set by the Department of Justice,” the official said.

Gustavo Gonzalez, the UN’s resident coordinator and humanitarian coordinator in the Philippines, thanked the country’s government for “welcoming Afghan nationals seeking protection.” In a message posted on Twitter he described it as: “Another demonstration of the long-standing solidarity of Filipino people.”

Last month, the UN Refugee Agency praised the Philippines for its “prompt action and initiative to welcome forcibly displaced Afghan nationals.”

The Philippines and Cambodia are the only countries in Southeast Asia that have signed the 1951 Refugee Convention.

World
Singapore maintains current COVID-19 rules, monitors for severe cases

Reuters

Singapore maintains current COVID-19 rules, monitors for severe cases

Reuters
SINGAPORE: Singapore sees no need to tighten COVID-19 curbs for now despite a spike in infections over recent weeks, a top official said on Friday, but will not press ahead with more reopening moves as it monitors for severe cases.
The country will take a pause and monitor the situation in hospitals and intensive care units over the next 2-4 weeks, said Lawrence Wong, finance minister and co-head of the coronavirus taskforce. If manageable, the country will return to its reopening plans, he added.

UK has foiled 31 terror plots in the last four years — spy chief

Reuters

UK has foiled 31 terror plots in the last four years — spy chief

  • A growing number are organized far-right groups, MI5's director said
Reuters

LONDON: Police and intelligence services have disrupted 31 plots to attack Britain in the last four years, Ken McCallum, director general of the MI5 domestic intelligence agency, said on Friday.
The majority of plots were from Islamist extremists, but a growing number are organized far-right groups, he said.
“Even during the pandemic period, we have all been enduring for most of the last two years, we have had to disrupt six late-stage attack plots,” McCallum told the BBC.
“So the terrorist threat to the UK, I am sorry to say, is a real and enduring thing.”

World
US says Taliban 'businesslike and professional' in Afghan evacuation

Updated 10 September 2021
AFP

US says Taliban 'businesslike and professional' in Afghan evacuation

  • A round-the-clock airlift in the final two weeks of the war shuttled more than 123,000 people
  • “The Taliban have been cooperative in facilitating the departure of American citizens and lawful permanent residents”
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States on Thursday praised the Taliban as businesslike and cooperative in facilitating the first evacuation of Americans from Afghanistan since the US military withdrawal.

The departure from Kabul to Doha on a chartered Qatar Airways flight Thursday marked “a positive first step” with the new regime, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said.

“The Taliban have been cooperative in facilitating the departure of American citizens and lawful permanent residents on charter flights from HKIA,” she said in a statement, referring to Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport.

“They have shown flexibility, and they have been businesslike and professional in our dealings with them in this effort.”

Nearly 40 US citizens or permanent residents were invited to board the flight but only 21 were on board, State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a tweet late Thursday.

“Of course we would like to see more such flights,” he had said earlier. “We have heard public statements that more, in fact, may be forthcoming.”

The United States had previously said that a little more than 100 Americans were believed to remain in Afghanistan after President Joe Biden ended the 20-year military mission in August.

Price said that most Americans remaining had connections in Afghanistan and had to make “wrenching” decisions on whether to leave and did not need to decide now.

“This opportunity doesn’t expire if they turn it down one day, if they change their mind the next or even next year,” Price said.

A round-the-clock airlift in the final two weeks of the war shuttled more than 123,000 people, including most Americans in Afghanistan.

Horne said the United States “facilitated” Thursday’s departure of Americans from Afghanistan and thanked Qatar for its role in the effort.

“We have been working intensely” to ensure the safe departure, and the flight is the result of “careful and hard diplomacy and engagement,” she said.

The flight comes two days after Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Qatar, the transit point for around half of the people airlifted from Afghanistan.

Biden and his administration have come under fierce criticism for having left Americans at the mercy of the Taliban.

Representative Mike Waltz and Senator Lindsey Graham, both fierce Republican critics of the withdrawal, welcomed the Qatari flight.

But they added in a joint statement that “it was inexcusable that the Biden administration allowed a terrorist regime to dictate the terms of allowing Americans to leave on their own with their families.”

“The United States does not take orders from terrorists,” they said.

Former president Donald Trump’s administration reached the agreement with the Taliban to withdraw troops and froze efforts to let Afghan allies immigrate to the United States.

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Afghanistan evacuation US

World
World
Biden calls Xi as US-China relationship grows more fraught

AP

Biden calls Xi as US-China relationship grows more fraught

  • The White House is hopeful the two sides can work together on issues of mutual concern despite growing differences
AP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden spoke with China’s Xi Jinping on Thursday amid growing frustration on the American side that high-level engagement between the two leaders’ top advisers has been largely unfruitful in the early going of the Biden presidency.
Biden initiated the call with Xi, the second between the two leaders since Biden took office. It comes at a moment when there is no shortage of thorny issues between the two nations, including cybersecurity breaches originating from China, Beijing’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and what the White House has labeled as “coercive and unfair” trade practices by the Chinese.
But Biden’s aim with his call was less focused on any of those hot-button issues and instead centered on discussing the way ahead for the US-China relationship after it got off to a decidedly rocky start in his tenure.
The White House said in a statement the “two leaders had a broad, strategic discussion in which they discussed areas where our interests converge, and areas where our interests, values, and perspectives diverge.”
The White House is hopeful the two sides can work together on issues of mutual concern — including climate change and preventing a nuclear crisis on the Korean Peninsula — despite growing differences.
Beijing, however, has pushed back against US pressure and increasingly has suggested it could remain broadly uncooperative until Biden dials down criticism on what it deems Chinese internal matters.
Nearly eight months into his presidency, Biden and his aides’ efforts to call out China on a litany of concerns while trying to find common ground on other matters has proven a fraught strategy.
Ahead of the call, a senior administration official said the White House has been unsatisfied with early engagements with the Chinese.
The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said White House officials were hopeful that Xi hearing directly from Biden could prove beneficial.
The White House official said Biden made clear to Xi that he had no intention of moving away from his administration’s policy of pressing China on human rights, trade and other areas where it believes China is acting outside international norms.
High-level engagement in the early going has been most notable for each side blasting the other with recriminations.
Last week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned Biden climate envoy John Kerry that deteriorating US-China relations could undermine cooperation on climate change. Wang told Kerry, who was visiting Tianjin for climate talks with his Chinese counterparts, by video link that such cooperation cannot be separated from the broader relationship and called on the US to take steps to improve ties, according to the Foreign Ministry.
In July, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman faced a long list of demands and complaints, including accusations that the US was trying to contain and suppress China’s development. Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng urged the US “to change its highly misguided mindset and dangerous policy.”
In March, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan had heated exchanges with Chinese Communist Party foreign affairs chief Yang Jiechi when they met with top Chinese officials in Anchorage. At that meeting, Yang accused the US of failing to deal with its own human rights problems and took issue with what he said was American hypocrisy.
Biden from the start of his presidency has sought to put greater focus on China, rallying allies to speak in a more unified voice about Beijing’s human rights record, its trade practices and its military’s increasingly assertive behavior that has unnerved US allies in the Pacific. He sees Beijing as the most significant economic competitor to the United States and a growing national security concern.
But the president has also expressed hope that his long-running working relationship with Xi, one that dates back to when he served as Barack Obama’s vice president, could pay dividends in the two nations cooperating on certain critical issues.
The White House said the leaders during the call agreed to engage “openly and straightforwardly” on issues where the nations are at odds and where there is agreement.

Topics: Joe Biden Xi Jinping

World
Business & Economy
US Justice Department sues Texas over restrictive abortion law

AFP

US Justice Department sues Texas over restrictive abortion law

  • Attorney General Merrick Garland says Texas law is "clearly unconstitutional"
AFP

WASHINGTON: The US Justice Department filed suit against Texas on Thursday over a law that bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, following through on a pledge by President Joe Biden to fight restrictions on the procedure in the Republican-ruled state.
“The (Texas) act is clearly unconstitutional,” Attorney General Merrick Garland told reporters.
“This kind of scheme to nullify the Constitution of the United States is one that all Americans, whatever their politics or party, should fear,” he said.
The Supreme Court, in a landmark 1973 case known as Roe v. Wade, enshrined a woman’s right to an abortion but Republican-led conservative states, notably in the south, have sought to roll back abortion through legislation.
The courts have regularly blocked the attempts to restrict access to abortion, but a Supreme Court shifted to the right by Donald Trump refused to block the Texas law, setting the stage for the Justice Department intervention.
The “Texas Heartbeat Act,” which took effect September 1, bans abortion once a heartbeat can be detected, which usually takes place at six weeks — before many women even know they are pregnant — and makes no exceptions for rape or incest.
The bill passed by Republican lawmakers in the country’s second largest state allows members of the public to sue doctors who perform abortions after six weeks or anyone who facilitates the procedure.
“Thus far, the law has had its intended effect,” Garland said. “Because the statute makes it too risky for an abortion clinic to stay open, abortion providers have ceased providing services.
“This leaves women in Texas unable to exercise their constitutional rights.”
Garland criticized the provision of the law that allows private citizens to bring civil suits to enforce the abortion ban and rewards them with $10,000 for a successful prosecution.
“The statute deputizes private citizens without any showing of personal connection or injury to serve as bounty hunters,” he said.
The Justice Department suit filed with the US District Court for the Western District of Texas seeks an injunction prohibiting enforcement of the law.

Biden last week lashed out at the Supreme Court’s refusal to block the Texas law and promised a “whole-of-government effort” to overturn it.
The court’s 5-4 ruling on the Texas bill was “an unprecedented assault on a woman’s constitutional rights” that “insults the rule of law,” he said.
Vice President Kamala Harris met with family planning groups, stressing that “the right of women to make decisions about their own bodies is not negotiable.”
Alexis McGill Johnson, president of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, thanked Biden for seeking to “protect Texans from this dangerous and unjust law.”
“Right now patients across Texas are scared, they are confused, and they are being left with nowhere to turn to access safe, legal abortion,” she said.
Brigitte Amiri, deputy director of the Reproductive Freedom Project at the American Civil Liberties Union, whose suit seeking to block the Texas law was rejected by the Supreme Court, also welcomed the Justice Department move.
“We won’t rest until everybody can exercise their right to access abortion in Texas and across this country,” Amiri said.
Reacting to the suit, the office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, said “Texas passed a law that ensures that the life of every child with a heartbeat will be spared from the ravages of abortion.”
“Unfortunately, President Biden and his administration are more interested in changing the national narrative from their disastrous Afghanistan evacuation and reckless open border policies instead of protecting the innocent unborn.”
According to the ACLU, approximately 85 to 90 percent of the women who obtain an abortion in Texas are at least six weeks into pregnancy.
Roe v. Wade guaranteed the right to an abortion in the United States so long as the fetus is not viable outside the womb, which is usually not until the 22nd to 24th week of pregnancy.
The Supreme Court is due to hear a case in the coming months involving a Mississippi law that prohibits abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy, except in cases of medical emergency or a severe fetal abnormality.
The Supreme Court shifted to the right under Trump, who named three justices, giving conservatives a 6-3 majority on the panel.
 

Topics: Texas abortion law

World
World
