You are here

  • Home
  • 73-year-old Pakistani finds ‘honorable’ living, internet fame as food rider

73-year-old Pakistani finds ‘honorable’ living, internet fame as food rider

Fayyaz Akhtar Faizi, 73, who works as a food rider, is seen wearing the signature Food Panda uniform at his residence in Islamabad on Wednesday. (AN photo)
Fayyaz Akhtar Faizi, 73, who works as a food rider, is seen wearing the signature Food Panda uniform at his residence in Islamabad on Wednesday. (AN photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yt95g

Updated 32 sec ago
Sabah Sano Malik

73-year-old Pakistani finds ‘honorable’ living, internet fame as food rider

Fayyaz Akhtar Faizi, 73, who works as a food rider, is seen wearing the signature Food Panda uniform at his residence in Islamabad on Wednesday. (AN photo)
  • Fayyaz Akhtar Faizi’s financial setbacks compelled him to take a job as a deliveryman
Updated 32 sec ago
Sabah Sano Malik

RAWALPINDI: A 73-year-old food delivery rider in Pakistan’s Islamabad, who catapulted to social media fame after a recent video clip of him went viral, says he took the job because it was an honorable thing to do to help him pay his debts.

After his retirement from Pakistan’s Finance Ministry in 2003, Fayyaz Akhtar Faizi invested in a mobile shop, which he ran with his son. The business continued to thrive for many years until the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic.
 Faced with mounting bills, including rent and household expenses, Faizi was forced to take out loans that soon jumped to more than $7,700. To pay them off, last year he took a job as a rider at Food Panda delivery service.
“It is an honorable thing to work, so I was not hesitant to leave my retired life and get back to work,” he said. “After all this work, I have managed to pay off about 890,000 Pakistani rupees ($5,350).”
He said that he knew it would not be easy to land a job in Pakistan at the age of 73.

FASTFACT

A former government servant, Faizi has become a source of inspiration for many in Pakistan.

“I knew at Food Panda I would not face the discrimination,” he said. “I got a lot of good response, goodwill and encouragement from everybody.”
Food Panda calls the delivery rider a “role model.”
“Fayyaz is a role model for everyone who wants to earn a living by working flexibly on their own terms,” a company spokesperson told Arab News. “Our platform provides freedom to work.”
Despite his energy and positive approach to life, the situation has not always been easy. A few weeks ago, he had an accident that landed him in hospital for two days. Already a heart patient, Faizi’s woes and medical bills multiplied after the accident.
“It can be very tough,” he said. “I am working again but I cannot function as fast as I previously did.”
“I still need a bit more healing to do. But I am very grateful to Food Panda for once again providing me the opportunity to earn. I will work forever, for however long I can.”

Topics: Pakistan

Russia summons US envoy over ‘election interference’

Russia summons US envoy over ‘election interference’
Updated 58 min ago
AFP

Russia summons US envoy over ‘election interference’

Russia summons US envoy over ‘election interference’
  • Moscow has ramped up control of the internet and is taking legal action against foreign tech companies
  • Deputy foreign minister expressed the "categorical inadmissibility of interference in the domestic affairs of our country"
Updated 58 min ago
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia said Friday it summoned the US ambassador in Moscow over interference of US tech giants in parliamentary polls due later this month.
Moscow has ramped up control of the Internet and is taking legal action against foreign tech companies for not deleting content banned by authorities.
The foreign ministry said Ambassador John Sullivan was presented with “irrefutable proof” of US tech giants violating Russian laws in connection with the September 17-19 elections to the lower house State Duma.
It said deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov expressed the “categorical inadmissibility of interference in the domestic affairs of our country” during the meeting.
A US State Department spokeswoman, Jalina Porter, said the meeting covered a “range of bilateral matters” in support of US President Joe Biden’s “desire for a stable and predictable relationship with Russia.”
She declined to weigh in on Russian complaints about US tech companies.
The question of election interference, however, was not mentioned, prompting a riposte from the foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
“There is one reason — interference in Russian elections. We hope this is how American diplomats will report it to Washington,” Zakharova said on Telegram.
US-based Internet companies, including Facebook, Twitter and Google, have recently faced a series of fines for failing to delete content requested by Russia’s media watchdog and for not storing the data of Russian users on domestic servers.
Following protests in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in January, authorities accused Internet platforms of interfering in domestic affairs by not deleting posts calling for minors to join the rallies.
President Vladimir Putin that month complained about the growing influence of large technology companies, which he said were competing with states.
Nearly all vocal Kremlin critics, including Navalny’s allies, are barred from contesting this month’s parliamentary polls.
Navalny, 45, who is behind bars on old fraud charges, has this year seen his organizations banned and his top aides have fled the country.
Russian media regulator Roskomnadzor said Monday it blocked a website of Navalny which instructed Russians how to vote out politicians of the ruling United Russia party.
The media regulator has also urged Google and Apple to remove an app dedicated to Navalny’s “Smart Voting” campaign from their app stores, but they have yet to respond.
The “Smart Voting” tactic has led the increasingly unpopular United Russia party, currently polling at less than 30 percent, to lose a number of seats in recent local elections.
Many Western leaders, including Biden, have demanded freedom for Navalny, who spent months in Germany recovering from a near-fatal poisoning attack that he blames on the Kremlin.
The United States has also held Russia responsible for meddling in its elections and for large-scale cyberattacks, further straining bilateral ties.
In response, Moscow has accused the West of interference in its domestic affairs and of discriminating against its media.
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday said the West has “practically declared war” on Russian media, citing examples of journalists being denied visas or accreditation abroad.

Topics: Russia US Embassy in Moscow US tech giants parliamentary polls

Related

Two other news outlets shut down after authorities accused them of links to “undesirable” organizations. (File/AFP)
Media
Russian police detain journalists rallying for media freedom
Russian minister dies during Arctic training exercise -RIA
World
Russian minister dies during Arctic training exercise -RIA

‘A hungry monster’: Strong winds power wildfire in Spain

‘A hungry monster’: Strong winds power wildfire in Spain
Updated 10 September 2021
AP

‘A hungry monster’: Strong winds power wildfire in Spain

‘A hungry monster’: Strong winds power wildfire in Spain
  • Fire tore through an area of hilly woodland for a second day, with one official describing it as “a hungry monster”
  • Firefighting agency ordered most crews working on the uneven terrain to withdraw late on Friday, leaving the work to aircraft dropping water
Updated 10 September 2021
AP

MADRID: A major wildfire in southeast Spain prevailed over firefighting efforts by 38 water-dropping aircraft on Friday. It tore through an area of hilly woodland for a second day, with one official describing it as “a hungry monster.”
The Andalusia region’s agency in charge of firefighting efforts, Infoca, ordered most crews working on the uneven terrain to withdraw late on Friday, leaving the work to aircraft dropping water.
The agency said that strong winds and temperatures of around 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) had created a pyrocumulus — smoke plumes that become a dangerous cloud potentially unleashing powerful lightning.
The wildfire has destroyed more than 3,600 hectares (9,000 acres) of forest, prompting the evacuation of 1,000 people and leading to the death of a firefighter. People in some villages were told to stay indoors with their windows shut due to thick smoke that saturated the hills.
“We have a hungry monster, so we’re trying at the moment to ring it off and then move in to put it out,” Alejando García, deputy head of the Andalusian regional fire service, told reporters.
“The flames are very fierce and the weather forecast is bad,” he said, with no let-up from the wind expected.
Hundreds of firefighters worked overnight to clear out flammable material and open firebreaks in the forest on the hill range in Malaga province. Arson is suspected.
The fire broke out late on Wednesday, but flames were fanned on Thursday and overnight by winds of up to 50 kilometers per hour (30 mph) which shifted direction.
Andalusia’s emergency service said that 1,004 residents in Estepona, a resort town popular among expats and foreign vacationers, and three other municipalities closer to the fire were relocated to houses of relatives or makeshift accommodation in pavilions.
A 44-year-old firefighter perished Thursday while trying to extinguish the blaze.
Wildfires — some natural and others manmade — are common in southern Europe during the hot, dry summer months, but have been particularly numerous around the Mediterranean this year following intense heatwaves. Worsening drought and heat also fueled wildfires in the western United States and in Russia’s northern Siberia region.
Scientists say there is little doubt that climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is driving more extreme events.
From the beginning of 2021 to Aug. 29, some 74,200 hectares (186,000 acres) of forest and bush areas had burned in Spain, according to official data from Spain’s Ministry of Ecological Transition.

Topics: Spain wildfires woodland

Related

Greek wildfire abates but hundreds of firefighters battle on
World
Greek wildfire abates but hundreds of firefighters battle on
Wildfire raging near French Riviera kills 2, injures 27
World
Wildfire raging near French Riviera kills 2, injures 27

‘We have no choice’: Migrants undeterred by UK threat to send boats back to France

‘We have no choice’: Migrants undeterred by UK threat to send boats back to France
Updated 10 September 2021
Reuters

‘We have no choice’: Migrants undeterred by UK threat to send boats back to France

‘We have no choice’: Migrants undeterred by UK threat to send boats back to France
  • While French police are preventing more crossings than in previous years, they have only partially stemmed the flow
  • Britain is irritated by the numbers making it across and accuse France of not doing enough to secure its borders
Updated 10 September 2021
Reuters

CALAIS, France: Mustafa Suleiman, 21, is resolute in his determination to reach Britain and won’t be deterred from London’s threats to intercept boats illegally carrying migrants in the Channel and send them back to France.
Suleiman, who fled Sudan’s Darfur region in 2019, has tried to make the perilous journey through some of the world’s busiest shipping lanes twice in the past year. Both times, he was thwarted by French police before making it off the beach.
“We will try and try until the last day of our life,” Suleiman told Reuters in a camp on wasteland on the edge of Calais.
While French police are preventing more crossings than in previous years, they have only partially stemmed the flow. The migrants are too numerous, the shore too long and the smugglers too good at eluding security.
Britain is irritated by the numbers making it across and accuse France of not doing enough to secure its borders.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivered Britain’s divorce from the European Union on a promise to ‘take back control’ of borders and this week his conservative government approved plans to turn around migrant dinghies mid-Channel.
France said it deserved better than such ‘posturing’. Charities said the plans could violate maritime laws.
Suleiman said that he would be ready to throw himself into the open seas if ever a British patrol ship stood between him and UK shores.
“(Britain) is my only solution,” he said in faltering English.
Opposite the main hospital in Calais, a stench of urine hung in the air and soiled tissue papers littered the narrow sandy paths that twisted through the scrubland. The more fortunate migrants had tents, others rested in the open on plastic sheets.
Every day, aid groups hand out meals and the local authorities rig up water taps for the hundreds of migrants who gather at the site.
Sixteen-year-old Afghan Ali Husseini only arrived in this northern port town a day earlier after a journey of several weeks from his home province of Uruzgan.
Husseini said he fled on foot and by car across the Iranian frontier as the Taliban swept across his homeland. His parents had urged him to leave, but could not afford for him to take his two younger siblings.
“I am trying to find a new country, a new life without war,” the teenager said. “Britain is my final destination. It is a good country. I can finish my education and be safe.”
Husseini had already heard tales of the dangerous crossing in overloaded inflatable dinghies.
“We have no choice. I have to do it,” he said.
Some British lawmakers have said the British turn-around tactics would never be used because it would put migrants at risk of drowning.
The numbers trying to reach Britain in small boats — about 13,000 so far in 2021 — are tiny compared with migrant flows into countries such as Lebanon and Turkey, which host millions of refugees. The International Organization for Migration says 40,830 migrants have landed by sea in Italy this year as of Sept. 2, and nearly 21,000 in Spain.
The issue has become a clarion call for politicians from Johnson’s party. But for many migrants, Britain’s stance hurts.
“It’s inhumane,” said a second Sudanese man who gave his name as Adam A. “They want to push us into the water.”

Topics: England France migrants Calais

Related

Drowned Sudanese migrant found on Calais beach had asylum claim refused in France
World
Drowned Sudanese migrant found on Calais beach had asylum claim refused in France
Emmanuel Macron promises steps on Calais migration, acknowledges Brexit worries
World
Emmanuel Macron promises steps on Calais migration, acknowledges Brexit worries

Denmark becomes only European country with no COVID-19 curbs

Denmark becomes only European country with no COVID-19 curbs
Updated 10 September 2021
AFP

Denmark becomes only European country with no COVID-19 curbs

Denmark becomes only European country with no COVID-19 curbs
  • New infections have eased off in Denmark as vaccine rates have climbed, reaching over 70 percent
  • One Denmark resident said the lifting of the last curbs was "liberating" after a tough pandemic slog
Updated 10 September 2021
AFP

COPENHAGEN: Denmark on Friday became the only European nation with no Covid curbs, losing a requirement to show vaccine passports to enter nightclubs as it cautiously embraces a return to normal.
New infections have eased off in Denmark as vaccine rates have climbed, reaching over 70 percent of the overall population.
But as the Scandinavian country looked ahead to a new post-pandemic reality, the WHO warned that vaccines alone may not end the pandemic and the virus could be around for years.
One Denmark resident said the lifting of the last curbs was “liberating” after a tough pandemic slog.
“It’s been a rough couple of years. I have three kids and we have had homeschooling and it’s been a lot of hard days,” Klaus Sylvester said.
“It’s quite liberating that Denmark no longer has restrictions.”
The nightclub rule was the last in a long line of measures that Denmark has gradually lifted in recent months.
It is now the only nation in Europe to have no restrictions in place after Iceland lifted all its measures in June, only to reimpose them after cases spiked again.
Denmark introduced Covid passports in March 2021 as part of a gradual easing of rules.
On August 1 it lifted the Covid pass requirement at museums and indoor events with fewer than 500 people, before ditching it for major events, while masks have not been required on public transport since mid-August.
On Saturday, a sold-out concert in Copenhagen will welcome 50,000 people, a first in Europe.
“We are definitely at the forefront in Denmark as we have no restrictions,” Ulrich Rum-Petersen, an event promoter, told AFP.
“We are now on the other side of the pandemic thanks to the vaccination rollout.”
Danish authorities insist the virus is under control, with around 500 daily Covid cases and a reproduction rate of 0.7.
Vaccines have been swiftly rolled out, with 73 percent of the 5.8 million population fully vaccinated, and 96 percent of those 65 and older.
Optimism was tempered Friday as the World Health Organization’s Europe boss warned that vaccines were not likely to end the pandemic for good.
Instead, jabs will help prevent serious disease and death, though the virus is likely to be around for years to come as it mutates, said Hans Kluge.
“We should anticipate how to gradually adapt our vaccination strategy to endemic transmission and gather really precious knowledge about the impact of additional jabs,” he told reporters in Copenhagen.
Denmark made third doses available to vulnerable groups as of Thursday, and the health minister said vaccines played an important role in helping the country return to normal.
But he struck a cautious note.
“Daily life is basically back to normal, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be any danger down the road,” Magnus Heunicke said Friday.
“The virus has mutated several times, so I can’t make any guarantees. But with this many people vaccinated, we are well set,” he told Danish television TV2.
Christian Nedergaard, who owns several restaurants in Copenhagen, said that while everyone is happy about the return to normal life, “the situation is still complicated.”
“The memory of coronavirus will fade very quickly from some people’s minds but not for everyone, and for restaurants this period has for sure been a game-changer,” he said.
Karoline Heiberg, a 24-year-old Copenhagener, said she felt conflicted about the lifting of all restrictions.
“On the one hand I’m excited ... because I miss pre-corona life,” she said.
“But on the other hand I don’t feel quite safe” she said, especially “on public transportation, people cough all the time.”

Topics: Denmark covid vaccine

Related

Copenhagen wants to stay in EU police agency despite ‘no’ vote
World
Copenhagen wants to stay in EU police agency despite ‘no’ vote
World
Copenhagen airport terminal evacuated over suspect bag

‘Homecoming’ to a ghost town sparks Greek Cypriot anguish

‘Homecoming’ to a ghost town sparks Greek Cypriot anguish
Updated 10 September 2021
AP

‘Homecoming’ to a ghost town sparks Greek Cypriot anguish

‘Homecoming’ to a ghost town sparks Greek Cypriot anguish
  • Varosha’s Greek Cypriot former residents must look from behind ropes at empty houses and schools, gutted hotels and looted stores
  • Northern Cyprus is dangling the opportunity of letting at least some Greek Cypriots reclaim their Varosha property — if they accept the rule of the breakaway Turkish Cypriot state
Updated 10 September 2021
AP

VAROSHA, Cyprus: The freshly paved street with its new bicycle lane markings meanders through the heart of abandoned Varosha, in ethnically split Cyprus’ breakaway north, to a crumbling cinema in front of Savvas Constantinides’ family home.
Yet a rope line prevents the Greek Cypriot cardiologist from walking down a shrub-festooned side street to see the home he fled as a 6-year-old refugee in 1974, while Turkish troops approached the Famagusta suburb.
Like any tourist or sightseer, Varosha’s Greek Cypriot former residents must look from behind ropes at empty houses and schools, gutted hotels and looted stores.
They can’t enter their lost homes.
That’s the rule Turkish Cypriot authorities imposed last October, when they partly opened Varosha — Maras in Turkish — to visitors amid much fanfare, after keeping it uninhabited and sealed off by Turkish troops for nearly half a century.
They cite public safety, as many buildings are crumbling. But it’s the absurdity of playing sightseer in his former home that grates on Costantinides, 53.
Now, Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots are dangling the opportunity of letting at least some Greek Cypriots reclaim their Varosha property if they accept the rule of the breakaway Turkish Cypriot state as legitimate — a move that’s sowing consternation and discord.
“There’s tremendous anger about what has happened here. Turkey has committed a huge crime,” Costantinides said.
“Today, we’re living the same crime again. ... It’s as if they’re performing an autopsy and tourists are coming to witness it. It’s a shame, a shame for humanity.”
With its white sand beaches and luxury hotels, Varosha was once the pride of the eastern Mediterranean island’s booming tourism industry.
Then in 1974, Turkey invaded in response to a coup aiming at union with Greece. About 180,000 Greek Cypriots fled Cyprus’ northern third, including 15,000 Varosha residents. Tens of thousands of Turkish Cypriots settled the north — whose declaration of independence only Turkey recognizes.
Varosha was kept untouched, to be used as a bargaining chip in peace negotiations, despite two United Nations Security Council resolutions — the latest in 1992 — for its return to its residents under UN administration.
After decades of fruitless talks, Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots last year changed tack on Varosha, under a major policy shift seeking to formally partition Cyprus between two “sovereign and equal states” — ignoring the agreed-upon framework for a federation of Greek- and Turkish-speaking zones.
That shift was condemned by the UN, the EU, the US, Russia and others as gravely undermining hopes for peace.
In July, Turkey and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar raised the stakes, inviting Greek Cypriots to reclaim their property and live under Turkish Cypriot administration in a tiny sliver of Varosha ahead of a potential wider opening.
Applications must go to the Immovable Property Commission, a Turkish Cypriot legal body endorsed by the European Court of Human Rights. The IPC was created to adjudicate property cases of Greek Cypriots seeking to reclaim their property, as a first step before potentially reaching the ECHR.
Greek — and many Turkish — Cypriots saw the invitation as a Turkish Cypriot ploy to cement control of Varosha and secure implicit acknowledgement of their rule from its former inhabitants.
The Greek Cypriot government, which represents the island internationally, fears a rush of applications to the IPC could trigger a mass property sell-off both in Varosha and elsewhere that the north would exploit politically.
The IPC has received nearly 7,000 applications since 2006, and essentially purchased Greek Cypriot properties in about 1,200 of these cases with the remainder still pending. It has ruled to return or exchange property with land elsewhere in the north only a dozen times.
Oz Karahan, the Turkish Cypriot president of the left-wing peace association Union of Cypriots, says Turkish Cypriots who lost property of their own in the south empathize with Varosha’s refugees. He’s among many Turkish Cypriots who consider Tatar’s rule illegitimate, claiming his election followed unprecedented Turkish interference.
“Turkey’s new policy is clearly aiming to make Varosha part of its ... illegal regime in the north,” Karahan said.
Standing in a garden in front of the school he graduated from more than 50 years ago, Simos Ioannou, the Greek Cypriot mayor-in-exile of Famagusta, claims Turkey’s move sought to undermine the peace talks and cause upheaval in the south.
“I believe it was done to plant a tombstone on the Cyprus issue, to compel us to live under Turkish Cypriot administration and to foment division among the Greek Cypriot residents of Varosha,” he said.
On his first visit to Varosha since 1973, Ioannou said the refugees could have returned long ago had Turkey heeded the UN resolutions.
“But they’re afraid we will prove that we can live peacefully with (the Turkish Cypriots),” he added.
Ioannou said 37 Varosha property owners are known to have applied to the IPC, but “very few” expressed a willingness to return under Turkish Cypriot administration.
Constantinides’s home lies outside the section of the suburb where Greek Cypriots have been told they can reclaim their properties. But he said he won’t give up trying to get back what belongs to his family.
“I hope that a way can be found where we can return as owners and not as tenants or tourists, but for certain, I’ll fight for my rights,” he added. “I owe it to my parents who toiled to build this, I owe it to my daughter.”

Topics: Cyprus Varosha Famagusta

Related

Pompeo seeks reversal of ‘provocative’ North Cyprus move to reopen Varosha
World
Pompeo seeks reversal of ‘provocative’ North Cyprus move to reopen Varosha
Greece, Cyprus win Jordan backing against Erdogan ‘ghost town’ plan
Middle-East
Greece, Cyprus win Jordan backing against Erdogan ‘ghost town’ plan

Latest updates

The growth of Saudi Arabia’s food and beverage industry — from local startups to multinational chains
The modern Makkah Restaurant appears to have had a family section in Al-Bathaa district in Riyadh back in the seventies. (Supplied)
73-year-old Pakistani finds ‘honorable’ living, internet fame as food rider
Fayyaz Akhtar Faizi, 73, who works as a food rider, is seen wearing the signature Food Panda uniform at his residence in Islamabad on Wednesday. (AN photo)
What We Are Eating Today: Dumpling House
Photo/Supplied
Saudi Arabia marks World First Aid Day
Lectures and training courses in first aid hosted by the SRCA are helping the public learn important first aid skills. (SPA)
Ronaldo back for Man United; PSG rests Messi
Ronaldo back for Man United; PSG rests Messi

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.