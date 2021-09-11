BAGHDAD: Four people, including members of Iraq's security forces, were killed on Saturday in an attack by Daesh extremists near the northern city of Mosul, officials said.
The attack occurred at night in the Makhmur region south of Mosul, the former stronghold of the Daesh extremists, a security official said on condition of anonymity.
It left dead four people, including the mayor of the hamlet, at least one police officer and a member of the pro-Iran Hashed Al-Shaabi militia, the official added.
Extremists from Daesh had targeted a Hashed position at around 2:00 am (2300 GMT), Salih Al-Jiburi, an official from a nearby village, said.
They shelled and fired small arms during the attack, said Jiburi, who put the toll at four dead, including the mayor and militia fighter.
The attack comes less than a week after an Daesh assault near the northern city of Kirkuk killed 13 members of the Iraqi federal police.
The extremists also claimed responsibility for a major attack in July that killed more than 30 people at a market in Baghdad's Shiite district of Sadr City.
Daesh overran Mosul in a lightning offensive in 2014, and for three years the mainly Sunni city was the heart of the extremists’ self-proclaimed "caliphate".
The city was retaken by the Iraqi army and a US-led coalition after intense bombardment and fighting that left it in ruins.
International coalition troops in Iraq currently number around 3,500, of which 2,500 are US troops.
Four dead in north Iraq attack blamed on Daesh extremists
