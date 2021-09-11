Egypt, Iraq take early step to launch joint industrial complexes

You are here

Egyptian Trade and Industry Minister Nevin Gamea said both countries are working on strengthening trade and commercial ties. (Egypt Ministry of Trade and Industry)
Updated 11 September 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Egypt will organize trade exhibitions in different parts of Iraq to promote Egyptian goods and boost cooperation
CAIRO: Iraqi investors and industrialists want to establish integrated industrial complexes with their Egyptian counterparts, taking a first step to enhance trade relations between the two countries.

During a meeting with a delegation of the Federation of Iraqi Industries headed by its vice president Alaa Al-Agaili, Egyptian Trade and Industry Minister Nevin Gamea said both countries are working on strengthening trade and commercial ties and Cairo is keen on the rehabilitation of Iraq’s industrial sector.

Egypt will organize trade exhibitions in different parts of Iraq to promote Egyptian goods and boost cooperation between the private sectors of the two countries, she said, adding that her country seeks to increase cooperation specifically in the fields of textile, leather, pharmaceuticals and machinery.

The Egyptian minister said in the next phase, the two sides will work on increasing trade and ways to enhance investments.

After Sinovac, Egypt seeks to produce Moderna vaccine locally

  • Representatives of Moderna confirmed the company’s readiness to supply new batches of their vaccine to Egypt
CAIRO: After the successful local production of the Chinese vaccine for coronavirus, Sinovac, Egyptian authorities are in talks with Moderna, the US pharmaceutical company to manufacture the vaccine in Egypt.

Khaled Mujahid, assistant minister of health and population and the official spokesman for the ministry, said a meeting was held between the Egyptian officials and Moderna to ensure its supply to the country to effec- tively fight the pandemic using different vaccines.

He said the meeting also discussed ways to manufacture Moderna vaccines in Egypt.

Mujahid said the Egyptian health minister wants to allocate a production line in the factories of the Vacsera Co. to manufacture Moderna vaccine locally.

Representatives of Moderna confirmed the company’s readiness to supply new batches of their vaccine to Egypt as well as providing the Egyptian authorities with updates on the development plan regarding the production of the Moderna vaccine.

Egypt intends to produce more than 1 billion doses annually of the Sinovac vaccine, according to Health Minister Hala Zayed, who added that Egypt would thus be “the largest producer of vaccines in Africa and the Middle East.”

Zayed said that under an agree- ment with the Chinese company that produces the Sinovac vaccine, two factories in Cairo will take over production. She pointed out that more than 200 million doses annually will be produced in one of the factories, which will cover local needs.

She added that 3 million doses per day, or about 1 billion doses annually will be produced in the second factory, which will allow export to African countries.

Green investments to be part of EU budget rules review

BRDO, Slovenia: The possibility of exempting “green” investments from EU deficit calculations will form part of discussions when EU budget rules are revised, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Saturday.

The idea to exempt investments that would help prevent climate change is to support the bloc’s ambition to cut net CO2 emissions to zero by 2050.

The exemption of investments in such projects has been nicknamed by EU officials as the “golden rule.”

“Obviously, the question of a golden rule, in one way or another, will be part of the discussion of the EU fiscal frame- work,” Dombrovskis told reporters after a second day of EU finance ministers’ talks in the Slovenian town of Brdo.

During the two-day summit, finance ministers from the bloc have debated how to amend budget rules to better fit changed economic realities once EU budget rules, now suspended until the end of 2022, are reinstated from 2023.

Some, like French Finance Minister Bruno le Maire said the green exemption idea was worth discussing because it would help generate the very large funds needed to transform their economies over the coming years.

Others, like Austrian Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel, expressed concern over how such a rule could be made to work in practice, given the difficulty in precisely defining what consti- tutes “green” investment.

“From an economic, scientific point of view, that can make sense,” he said. “But I have repeatedly seen in the past that such exceptions in budgeting practice ... is often used as an excuse when the political will is lacking to obey the rules,” he said.

ACWA Power won’t start other hydrogen projects before NEOM venture advanced — CEO

WAEL MAHDI

  • “For us it’s about making sure we deliver the first project to give us the confidence and then the capabilities and capacity to then start replicating it,” CEO says
RIYADH: ACWA Power, the energy producer backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, sees big opportunities in the hydrogen market but the company isn’t planning to add another hydrogen project to its portfolio for some time until its venture with NEOM and Air Products is at an advanced level, its CEO said.

“The world is projecting a massive green hydrogen market ahead of us, so the market is there for us – we don’t need to worry about the market,” Paddy Padmanathan said in an interview with Arab News last week.

“For us it’s about making sure we deliver the first project to give us the confidence and then the capabilities and capacity to then start replicating it,” he said.

Air Products, in conjunction with ACWA Power and NEOM, signed an agreement last year for a $5 billion venture to produce 650 tons per day of green hydrogen by heating water using renewable energy, as well as 1.2 million tons per year of green ammonia for exporting the hydrogen to the global market. The project, which will be built in NEOM, is scheduled to be onstream in 2025.

“There is a lot of work that is going on by the three partners in order to prepare the site, get on with the engineering, and develop the design. Because it’s the first project of its kind we really want to spend the time to optimize it,” he said.

The venture has already appointed advisers, including Lazard, for the financial planning, and there are numerous other technical advisers, Padamanthan said.

Lazard, which advised Saudi oil giant Aramco on its initial public offering in 2019, approached banks early this year to sound out their appetite for the project, Reuters previously reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Why regulators are so concerned about ‘stablecoins’: crypto wrap

  • US Treasury Department met with industry figures this week to discuss the risks and benefits of stabelcoins
LONDON: The US Treasury Department met with industry figures this week to discuss the risks and benefits of stabelcoins, cryptocurrencies that are pegged to traditional currencies, Reuters reported on Friday, citing three unnamed sources.

But why are they so interested in them in the first place? With a market cap of about $125 billion, they are a tiny slither of the approximately $103 trillion of assets under management, although the wider crypto market surpassed a record $2 trillion in April.

At this stage, they are just gathering information. However, Janet Yellen, US Treasury Secretary, said in July that the government must move quickly to establish a regulatory framework for stablecoins.

One of the imminent concerns regulators have about stablecoins is that they are actually used as money. While bitcoin et al have proven great investments, not many people buy things with them, making them potentially a smaller part of the fabric of the financial system than, say, Tether, Paxos Standard or TrueUSD.

With those stablecoins and many others, you don’t have to worry about swapping them for goods for fear of missing out on a surge in the currency’s value.

Policymakers are concerned that the rise in privately-operated currencies could undermine their control of the financial and monetary systems, increase systemic risks, promote financial crime, and hurt investors.

Among the questions Treasury officials asked industry participants this week was how they could mitigate the risks of too many people trying to cash in their stablecoins at the same time. That could make it hard for the managers of the coins to maintain their peg to the dollar, or whatever currency they are linked to, and risk leaving investors nursing a loss.

Treasury officials also asked whether major stablecoins should be backed by traditional assets. Many crypto enthusiasts have been ruing the end of the gold standard for some time, so maybe this is their opportunity to bring it back.

The Treasury is expected to release a number of reports detailing its thinking in the coming months, but it is unlikely that the industry will get away with remain the unregulated domain it is today.

Saudi Aramco to split gas business to prepare for hydrogen future: Bloomberg

  • The two new divisions will be called Southern Area Gas Operations and Northern Area Gas Operations
RIYADH: Saudi Aramco is to split its gas production division into two as it looks to make greater use of the fuel in power generation and the production of so-called blue hydrogen, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the plans.

Saudi Aramco declined to comment to Bloomberg.

The two new divisions will be called Southern Area Gas Operations and Northern Area Gas Operations, and will be run by Wail Al Jaafari and Jumaan Al Zahrani, the people said.

Saudi Arabia is looking to convert its power stations to natural gas, allowing it to divert as much as 1 million barrels of crude oil a day for export, Bloomberg said.

The Kingdom is also preparing for growth in demand for blue hydrogen, which is created from natural gas while capturing the emissions.

Aramco’s gas production reached a record 10.7 billion standard cubic feet a day in August last year, according to the company’s 2020 annual report, Bloomberg said.

