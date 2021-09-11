Egypt, Iraq take early step to launch joint industrial complexes

CAIRO: Iraqi investors and industrialists want to establish integrated industrial complexes with their Egyptian counterparts, taking a first step to enhance trade relations between the two countries.
During a meeting with a delegation of the Federation of Iraqi Industries headed by its vice president Alaa Al-Agaili, Egyptian Trade and Industry Minister Nevin Gamea said both countries are working on strengthening trade and commercial ties and Cairo is keen on the rehabilitation of Iraq’s industrial sector.
Egypt will organize trade exhibitions in different parts of Iraq to promote Egyptian goods and boost cooperation between the private sectors of the two countries, she said, adding that her country seeks to increase cooperation specifically in the fields of textile, leather, pharmaceuticals and machinery.
The Egyptian minister said in the next phase, the two sides will work on increasing trade and ways to enhance investments.