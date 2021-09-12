You are here

Two more Turkish troops killed in cross-border operations

Two more Turkish troops killed in cross-border operations
Turkey’s operation in Iraq targets the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has bases there. Above, PKK fighters on patrol in northwestern Idlib province. (AFP)
Updated 12 September 2021
Reuters

Two more Turkish troops killed in cross-border operations

Two more Turkish troops killed in cross-border operations
  • Two troops were earlier killed Saturday in an attack in Syria’s northwest Idlib region
Updated 12 September 2021
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Two more Turkish soldiers were killed in cross-border operations in Syria and Iraq, the defense ministry said on Sunday, bringing the total military casualties to four at the weekend.
After two troops were killed Saturday in an attack in Syria’s northwest Idlib region, the government said one of the three who were injured in the incident later died.
The so-called “de-escalation” zone south of Turkey is the last major area of Syria still in rebel hands after a decade-long war, and parts are jointly patrolled by Turkish and Russian forces based on accords the nations struck early last year.
The fourth casualty was reported in northern Iraq after an attack by “separatist terrorists” on a Turkish military vehicle that was leaving a base, the ministry said, adding another soldier was also injured.
Turkey’s operation in Iraq targets the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has bases there and which is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and European Union.
The group launched an insurgency in southeast Turkey in 1984 in which more than 40,000 people have been killed.

Cairo announces Egyptian-Indian naval exercises in the Mediterranean

Cairo announces Egyptian-Indian naval exercises in the Mediterranean
Updated 12 September 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Cairo announces Egyptian-Indian naval exercises in the Mediterranean

Cairo announces Egyptian-Indian naval exercises in the Mediterranean
  • Egyptian frigate (Alexandria) and the Indian frigate (INS TABAR) participated in the exercise
  • Egypt is seeking to strengthen its maritime capabilities in the eastern Mediterranean after disputes with Turkey
Updated 12 September 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian and Indian naval forces carried out a naval exercise with the participation of the Egyptian frigate (Alexandria) and the Indian frigate (INS TABAR), within the scope of the Northern Fleet’s operations in the Mediterranean.

The training comes, according to a statement by the Egyptian military spokesman, as a continuation of the joint exercises conducted by Egypt’s naval forces with global forces, which aim to enhance the combat capabilities of naval units and their crews and support maritime security and stability in the region.

The training activities began with a pre-sailing conference to coordinate the activities to be implemented, in addition to becoming acquainted with the joint forces of both sides.

The exercises included naval combat activities, including ones to confront atypical maritime threats, analysis of the situation images (surface, air), joint protection exercises for a vital target at sea, transportation exercises, and training on maritime security procedures in the areas of operations in the Mediterranean.

This exercise is the second of its kind conducted by the Indian frigate (INS TABAR) with units of the Egyptian Navy in the Northern Fleet. It supports the joint endeavor to exchange experiences between the Egyptian and Indian navies, and confirms the capabilities of the Egyptian Navy in working and coordinating with global naval forces to secure international navigation and transportation lines and support maritime security efforts in the region.

Egypt is seeking to strengthen its maritime capabilities in the eastern Mediterranean after regional disputes with Turkey against the backdrop of Ankara’s efforts to explore for gas in disputed maritime areas — especially with Greece and Cyprus — which have signed agreements with Egypt to set maritime borders that Turkey rejects.

Tunisia's president says constitution must be amended

Tunisia’s president says constitution must be amended
Updated 12 September 2021
AFP

Tunisia’s president says constitution must be amended

Tunisia’s president says constitution must be amended
  • Saied said he would form a new government “as soon as possible” after selecting “the people with the most integrity”
  • He also told the television stations that “the Tunisian people rejected the constitution”
Updated 12 September 2021
AFP

TUNIS: Tunisian President Kais Saied has announced plans to form a new government and said the constitution should be amended, weeks after he sacked his premier and suspended parliament.
Speaking to two television channels after a late Saturday evening stroll in central Tunis, Saied said he would form a new government “as soon as possible” after selecting “the people with the most integrity.” But he declined to give a specific timeline.
Saied also told the television stations that “the Tunisian people rejected the constitution.” He added that such charters are “not eternal” and stated that “we can introduce amendments to the text.”
His comments, which confirmed earlier media speculations on his plans, were dismissed by the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party, the largest bloc in parliament.
The party in a statement expressed “its categorical rejection of the attempts of some parties that are hostile to the democratic process... to push for choices that violate the rules of the constitution.”
Ennahda added that it would oppose “an intended suspension of the application of the constitution and a change to the political system, possibly through a referendum.”
The influential UGTT trade union confederation, which has so far backed Saied, also rejected any “suspension of the constitution” and called for early legislative elections so that a new parliament could look into potential constitutional changes.
Saied, a legal theorist and former law professor, was elected in 2019 and has billed himself as the ultimate interpreter of the constitution.
He invoked that power on July 25 to fire the prime minister, freeze parliament and strip MPs of their immunity, and assume all executive powers.
His power grab came amid chronic legislative infighting that had crippled governance. It was followed by a sweeping anti-corruption drive that has included detentions, travel bans and house arrests of politicians, businessmen and judicial officials.
Saied has yet to appoint a new government or reveal a roadmap toward normalization, despite repeated demands by political parties.
His moves have been criticized by judges and opponents, in particular Ennahdha.
But some Tunisians, exasperated by their political class and its perceived corruption, impunity and failure to improve living standards more than a decade since the country’s protests launched the Arab Spring, see them as a necessary evil.
The chants of “Dignity!” and “Work!” that filled the air during the revolution have again started to sound at demonstrations.
In images posted around midnight on the Tunisian presidency’s Facebook page, Saied was seen walking down the capital’s Bourguiba Avenue as a crowd sang the national anthem, before he stopped to speak with the TV channels.
Earlier that day on the same central thoroughfare, a man had set himself on fire and later died of his burns — a desperate act that followed another self-immolation a week before protesting living conditions
According to Tunisian media reports, the man who died Saturday was struggling with economic issues and had come to Tunis from Djerba to seek solutions to his plight.
The deaths recall that of the street vendor who burned himself alive on December 17, 2010 and launched both Tunisia’s popular revolution and the wider Arab Spring that toppled several autocratic leaders in the region.
Tunisia, hailed as a rare democratic success story in the Middle East and North Africa, was struggling with dire economic woes and the Covid-19 pandemic before being plunged into the latest political crisis.
Saied’s comments came a day after he received in Tunis the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell who expressed the bloc’s concerns over the power grab.
“I communicated to the president Europe’s apprehensions about the preservation of democratic gains in Tunisia,” Borrell said after talks with Saied.
“The free exercise of legislative power and the resumption of parliamentary activity are part of these gains and must be respected,” he added.
Earlier this month, diplomats from the G7 nations — Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US — called on Saied to return Tunisia to “a constitutional order.”

Iran to allow new memory cards in UN's nuclear site cameras

Iran to allow new memory cards in UN’s nuclear site cameras
Updated 12 September 2021
AP

Iran to allow new memory cards in UN’s nuclear site cameras

Iran to allow new memory cards in UN’s nuclear site cameras
  • Announcement could buy time for Iran ahead of an IAEA board meeting this week
Updated 12 September 2021
AP

TEHRAN: Iran agreed Sunday to allow international inspectors to install new memory cards into surveillance cameras at its sensitive nuclear sites and to continue filming there, the head of its atomic program said, averting a diplomatic showdown this week.
Mohammad Eslami of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran announced the decision after a meeting he held with the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, in Tehran.
Since late February, Iran has restricted IAEA inspectors from accessing the surveillance footage as Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers has collapsed.
The announcement could buy time for Iran ahead of an IAEA board meeting this week in which Western powers had been arguing for Tehran to be censured over its lack of cooperation with international inspectors.
The IAEA told member states in its confidential quarterly report last week that its verification and monitoring activities have been “seriously undermined” since February by Iran’s refusal to let inspectors access their monitoring equipment.
In Israel, Israeli Prime Minister Nafatli Bennett urged world powers to not “fall into the trap of Iranian deception that will lead to additional concessions” over the impasse.
“You must not give up on inspecting sites and the most important thing, the most important message is that there must be a time limit,” Bennett said. Iran “are dragging on, we must set a clear-cut deadline that says: until here.”
From Riyadh, the top diplomats of Saudi Arabia and Austria jointly expressed concern over Iran’s nuclear advances, with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg citing “Iran’s failure to allow access for nuclear inspections.”

Rights group condemns repressive Israeli treatment of Palestinian prisoners

Rights group condemns repressive Israeli treatment of Palestinian prisoners
Updated 12 September 2021
Arab News

Rights group condemns repressive Israeli treatment of Palestinian prisoners

Rights group condemns repressive Israeli treatment of Palestinian prisoners
  • IPHRC claims that Israeli prison officials are subjecting Palestinian prisoners to retaliatory actions
Updated 12 September 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: The OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) has strongly condemnd the retaliatory punitive reaction of Israel to contain the backlash over the prison break in a high-security facility north of the country.

In a statement, IPHRC claimed that Israeli prison officials are subjecting Palestinian prisoners to retaliatory solitary confinement, collective harassment, violence, and torture under the garb of security overhaul.

“Also, the security forces have launched a door-to-door search operation targeting innocent Palestinian civilians, particularly close family members of the prisoners at large. These reprisal measures are grossly disproportional and lack any legal basis, hence, violative of international human rights and humanitarian laws,” the group said in its statement.

IPHRC noted that the recent incident has again brought to attention the festering issue of gross human rights violations committed by Israeli authorities against Palestinian prisoners.

“Israel has incarcerated thousands of innocent Palestinians, including women and children, on flimsy charges of ‘security offenses’, subjecting them to extended arbitrary administrative detentions for multiple years without any recourse to justice outrightly denying the right to free trial,” IPHRC said.

The Israeli rights group Public Committee Against Torture has reported that about 1,300 complaints of torture were filed with Israel’s Justice Ministry between 2001 and 2020, which resulted in one criminal investigation and zero prosecutions, reflecting absolute impunity and lack of justice, the group added.

“Israeli security forces also routinely use disproportionate force against women and children during arrests, which often take place in the middle of the night, and physically abuse them in custody,” the IPHRC statement claimed.

The rights group emphasized that Israel has numerous obligations under international human rights and humanitarian laws, including the assurance that Palestinian prisoners were given due process in pre-trial detention and the right to a fair trial.

“To this end, the Commission stressed that priority must be given to measures to protect the lives and wellbeing of prisoners, including the provisions of health care, the right to a fair trial, and allowing regular family visits,” IPHRC said in its statement.

Israeli minister says Iran giving militias drone training near Isfahan

Israeli minister says Iran giving militias drone training near Isfahan
Updated 12 September 2021
Reuters

Israeli minister says Iran giving militias drone training near Isfahan

Israeli minister says Iran giving militias drone training near Isfahan
Updated 12 September 2021
Reuters

HERZLIYA: Israel’s defense minister accused Iran on Sunday of providing foreign militias with drone training at an air base near the city of Isfahan, a month after Tehran came under global scrutiny over a suspected drone attack on an Israeli-managed tanker off Oman.
Israel has combined military strikes with diplomatic pressure to beat back what it describes as an effort by its arch-foe, whose nuclear negotiations with the West are deadlocked, to beef up regional clout through allied guerrillas.
In what his office described as a new disclosure, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Iran was using Kashan air base north of Isfahan to train “terror operatives from Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon in flying Iranian-made UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles).”
Iran was also trying to “transfer know-how that would allow the manufacturing of UAVs in the Gaza Strip,” on Israel’s southern border, Gantz told a conference at Reichman University near Tel Aviv.
His office provided what it said were satellite images showing UAVs on the runways at Kashan. There was no immediate comment from Iran.
A July 29 blast aboard the Mercer Street, a Liberian-flagged, Japanese-owned petroleum product tanker managed by Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime, near the mouth of the Gulf, a key oil shipping route, killed two crew — a Briton and a Romanian.
The US military said explosives experts from the Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier — which deployed to assist the Mercer Street — concluded the explosion was from a drone produced in Iran, which was accused by other world powers in the attack.
Iran has denied involvement.

