Saudi Arabia’s daily COVID-19 cases see a significant decline

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s epidemiological curve saw a 95 percent decline since the start of the year, a sign of significant improvement according to the Saudi Ministry of Health.
Spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly confirmed that the decline was due to the public’s adherence to preventative measures as well as the rise in the number of vaccinated people. “As a result of this decline, the number of cases in ICUs have also shown a significant decline and the more we ensure that more people are inoculated, the more positive the outlook will be,” he said.
The MOH announced that the total number of doses administered has reached 39.5 million, with 22.7 million first doses and 16.7 million people having their second.
Al-Abd Al-Aly reassured those hesitant to receive their second dose of the vaccine, saying that the jabs are safe and important to stop emerging variants, including the Delta variant.
He added that it is vital that parents protect their children from COVID-19 by ensuring they also receive their doses. “Studies have shown their safety and efficacy. The Kingdom has approved both the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccine for those younger than 18 after going through a lengthy approval and safety process,” he said.
“One dose is not enough; we call on everyone to complete their vaccinations,” he added.
Saudi Arabia recorded 80 new COVID-19 cases one Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 545,992.
There are currently 2,291 active cases, of which 508 cases are critical, a decline of 20 in the past 24 hours.
The number of recoveries exceeded the number of new cases at 95 people within the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 535,078.
Of Sunday’s cases, 31 were in the Riyadh region, 15 in Makkah, with the rest of the Kingdom’s regions recording cases in the single digits. Tabuk, Jouf, and Bahah had only one patient each testing positive.
Six people died, which brought the total number of deaths to 8,623.
In addition, 44,227 PCR tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of tests in the Kingdom since the beginning of the pandemic to more than 28 million.
Meanwhile, Saudi municipalities have ramped up efforts to monitor compliance with health and safety measures in place to prevent the spread of the virus.
The municipality of Jeddah carried out 9,747 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities in three days, identifying 58 violations.
Authorities closed 37 commercial outlets for breaching protocols.
The violations included noncompliance with social distancing and mask-wearing, leniency in measuring the temperature of customers, overcrowding issues, and a failure to effectively use the Tawakkalna app.
The app was launched last year to track COVID-19 cases and has been updated to show vaccination information, including an individual’s status, such as vaccinated or infected. It now functions as a COVID-19 “passport.”
Municipalities urged all commercial facilities to abide by regulations to ensure public safety and prevent the spread of the disease.
Officials have also called on the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number or contacting authorities through the Balady app.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 225 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.64 million.
JEDDAH: In the three years since cinemas reopened in Saudi Arabia, international films, and anime in particular, have proven to be hugely popular and successful. However there is a growing demand from local moviegoers for more Arabic content, according to a local industry expert.
Mohammed Al-Hashemi is the country head in Saudi Arabia for leisure, retail and entertainment business Majid Al-Futtaim, the parent company of VOX Cinemas. In an exclusive interview with Arab News, he said that the chain’s movie theaters in the Kingdom attract a wide range of customers with diverse tastes in film.
“As a guest-centric brand, we screen a large variety of movies to cater to the different preferences of our guests,” he added.
He said that demand for international blockbusters is high, including a huge appetite for Japanese anime such as the recently released “Demon Slayer,” which was a massive box-office hit. But he added that local audiences also want more locally produced films.
“The success of movies such as (comedy-drama) ‘Mesh Ana’ and (horror-comedy) ‘El Ens W El Nems’ demonstrates to us that audiences are craving Arabic content, and we are committed to diversifying our content and ensuring that premium Arabic-language feature films are made accessible to our discerning audiences,” said Al-Hashemi.
As part of this commitment, an exclusive distribution deal was signed with leading Saudi Arabian animation studio Myrkott in 2018 to screen its first feature, “Masameer,” across the Middle East and North Africa.
“The following year, we distributed ‘Born a King’ (a drama about the diplomatic events surrounding the formation of what would become Saudi Arabia) regionally, which proved a huge hit with cinemagoers, and signed a partnership with Manga Productions to bring ‘The Journey,’ the first-ever Saudi-Japanese anime, to the big screen,” Al-Hashemi said. He also a highlighted a landmark major production partnership with Image Nation Abu Dhabi and MBC Studios for films across the MENA region.
“The partnership with MBC will greenlight several projects annually, representing a significant boost to the region’s growing film, TV and entertainment industry, particularly in Saudi Arabia,” he said.
Speaking about the success of VOX Cinemas in the first three years of operation in the Kingdom, Al-Hashemi said that since its first cinema opened in Riyadh in 2018 the business has expanded rapidly to include 149 screens at 14 theaters in five cities.
“VOX Cinemas introduced multiplexes for the first time in all five of those cities and we are currently the largest exhibitor by screen count, market share and admissions in the Kingdom,” he added.
“And despite the challenges posed by the pandemic we have continued with our ambitious growth strategy. We surpassed 100 screens, just three days after the lockdown was lifted, with the opening of VOX Cinemas Sahara Mall in Riyadh.”
Following the opening of that location in June last year, VOX brought the magic of the movies to Tabuk and Hail for the first time and expanded its presence in Riyadh and Jeddah “as part of our commitment to make our innovative and world-class entertainment experiences accessible to everyone across the Kingdom, even in remote cities.”
Last month, the chain celebrated the opening of the eight-screen VOX Cinemas The Esplanade, its ninth multiplex in Riyadh, as part of a family entertainment complex that also includes Yalla! Bowling and billiards. Later this year, VOX will expand its Saudi operation to a sixth city with the opening of a multiplex in Jubail.
Al-Hashemi said that the Kingdom is experiencing a modern renaissance, as a result of recent reforms driven by Saudi Vision 2030, and evolving at a rapid pace into a global powerhouse of leisure and entertainment.
“At Majid Al-Futtaim, we are dedicated to leading the way in developing a strong and sustainable industry and contributing to the diversification of the economy,” he said.
“And as part of our long-term vision we will diversify our offering by opening Ski Saudi, the largest ski slope and snow park in the Middle East, at Mall of Saudi in 2025, and introduce Dreamscape, a virtual reality experience, to Riyadh in early 2022.”
These upcoming attractions underpin a commitment to be at the forefront of the ever-expanding entertainment landscape across Saudi Arabia, he added, and to introduce pioneering entertainment experiences that can be a place where communities socialize and enjoy quality time together.
Meanwhile Majid Al-Futtaim continues to explore opportunities to bring more local content to the big screen, he said, to help ensure the local economy grows from within.
“The Saudi cinema industry has become a major influence on global content and therefore we are dedicated to producing Saudi content that will resonate with both regional and global audiences,” said Al-Hashemi.
Majid Al-Futtaim has a long-term growth strategy for Saudi Arabia, he added, and is dedicated to realizing the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and supporting the Quality-of-Life Program by enhancing participation in cultural and entertainment activities.
“Saudi Arabia has a burgeoning entertainment industry and was the top theatrical market in the Middle East in 2020, a position it continues to hold again this year,” he said.
“We look forward to leveraging the opportunities of the nascent and rapidly evolving leisure and entertainment sector in this market, and bringing our unrivaled entertainment experiences to families across the Kingdom, as well as boosting job creation in the film and leisure industries.”
While the cinema industry was hit hard by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Al-Hashemi said recent box office results suggest that it has turned a corner toward recovery.
“The biggest challenge we faced when we first reopened post-lockdown was the lack of new content as studios postponed the release dates of major movies,” he said.
In the past few months, however, VOX Cinemas experienced a significant increase in ticket sales thanks to the release of blockbusters such as the latest chapter in the “Fast and Furious” saga, “F9,” Marvel’s “Black Widow” and Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” family-friendly animated hits such as Pixar’s “Luca,” and “The Boss Baby 2: The Family Business,” and Arabic movies such as the previously mentioned “Mesh Ana” and “El Ens W El Nems.”
With more on the way, Al-Hashemi believes that ticket sales will continue to recover.
“With an upcoming slate of major blockbusters such as (Bond movie) ‘No Time to Die,’ ‘Dune,’ ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and ‘The King’s Man’ about to light up our screens, we are confident that our box office will continue on an upward trajectory,” he said.
Instilling confidence in customers is key to maintaining the pace of recovery, he added.
“Our continuous and extensive guest research shows that comfort levels in visiting a leisure and entertainment venues is increasing month on month, which also bodes well for the industry.”
Saudi Arabia continues health, food projects in Yemen
The project includes nine mobile clinics, employing 63 doctors and health workers, and targets more than 200,000 beneficiaries from the residents and the displaced in Marib
Updated 13 sec ago
SPA
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center is supporting a nutrition project for children under the age of five, pregnant women and nursing mothers in the Yemeni governorates of Aden, Lahij, Taiz, Hodeidah, Hadramout, Hajjah and Marib.
The project, which aims to provide therapeutic feeding, healthcare and counseling, has helped 61,584 people in August.
These services are part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts, through KSrelief, to alleviate the suffering of Yemenis, especially children and nursing and pregnant mothers who suffer from malnutrition amid the current humanitarian crisis.
In August, Al-Jada Health Center outlets in Yemen’s Hajjah governorate provided treatment services for 11,566 people with the support of KSrelief.
There were 3,094 patients at the emergency department, 2,559 in the awareness and education department, 1,482 in internal medicine, 3,166 in the epidemiological department, 597 in reproductive health, and 598 in the surgery and dressings department.
Meanwhile, the project to enhance primary healthcare services and combat cases of malnutrition was launched in Marib governorate. It is being implemented in eight Yemeni governorates, with the support of KSrelief.
The project includes nine mobile clinics, employing 63 doctors and health workers, and targets more than 200,000 beneficiaries from the residents and the displaced in Marib.
The services provided by the project include conducting a medical examination, providing primary healthcare to beneficiaries, dispensing free medicines and referring patients with special cases to government hospitals to complete treatment, among others.
This eight-month project aims to strengthen primary healthcare and combat malnutrition in children and mothers in eight Yemeni governorates, targeting more than 2,400,000 beneficiaries, with the participation of 432 doctors and health workers.
KSrelief also distributed more than 26 tons of food baskets in Hadramout governorate, benefiting 1,500 people. This is part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to enhance food security in Yemeni governorates and cities.
Flowerman Festival to showcase Saudi Arabia’s heritage
The second track, titled “Women of Almaa,” highlights the status of the brilliant women who have contributed through art
Updated 4 min 41 sec ago
SPA
RIYADH: The Ministry of Culture has completed preparations for the second edition of the Flowerman Festival in Rijal Almaa, Asir region, from Sept. 13-27, during which the region’s culture, customs and traditions will be celebrated under the slogan “Nine Centuries of Glory.”
The festival includes three main tracks dealing with various aspects of the flower men culture. In the first track, “Flower Men and Determination,” the festival will focus on the qualities of Rijal Almaa, reflected in many symbols, names, pieces of art, and stories.
The second track, titled “Women of Almaa,” highlights the status of the brilliant women who have contributed through art and distinguished initiatives in preserving the heritage of the region.
The third track, titled “Rijal’s Fort,” highlights the design and architecture of the village of Rijal, which made it a distinctive symbol of world heritage architecture.
The ministry will also present projection shows filled with technical and visual elements to convey and tell the stories of Rijal.
Saudi Arabia’s Ithra conference discusses education opportunities
The event aimed to build a cultural platform that fosters a passion for learning and innovation in line with the best educational practices
Updated 28 min 42 sec ago
SPA
DAMMAM: The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture recently concluded the Learning Without Borders conference for 2021, with 484 visitors and 40 speakers representing different countries of the world.
The conference provided innovative knowledge and educational products that contribute to the development of learning methods. It also focused on developing the skills and knowledge of the future workforce.
Noura Al-Zamil, head of learning at Ithra, stressed the center’s keenness to develop educational opportunities in the Kingdom and discover the most important issues related to developing the educational process, noting that the conference was the main platform toward a culture of lifelong learning. The event aimed to build a cultural platform that fosters a passion for learning and innovation in line with the best educational practices that help participants discover modern ways of learning.
The conference witnessed activities, workshops and dialogue sessions, which shed light on the topics of “learning environments” and “continuous learning,” promoting the passion for learning and innovation in accordance with the best educational practices, and discovering modern ways of learning and teaching.
How a team of Saudi app designers made blood donation in the Kingdom easier
Tech entrepreneurs are revolutionizing the health sector while encouraging more people to become blood donors
To date, Wateen has clocked up 520,000 users, 962,000 donations and 440,000 appointments
Updated 7 min 6 sec ago
Caline Malek
DUBAI: Blood-donation awareness has been steadily increasing in Saudi Arabia, thanks in part to an innovative smartphone app called Wateen, which tells people about their nearest blood bank, when they are due to give, and how many times they have donated.
Ahmad Alhesayani, one of Wateen’s young Saudi co-founders, helped launch the service in early 2019. Today it is used by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health under Sehhaty, the national platform for blood donation.
“Wateen not only makes donating easier, but also automates more than 150 private and public blood-bank systems in the country, making them more productive, helpful and organized,” Alhesayani told Arab News.
“The service encourages and enables voluntary blood donation in Saudi Arabia. It has a humanitarian approach, and what shapes it is the vision of creating a robust health infrastructure around blood, plasma and platelets donation. The concept is both ambitious and feasible, and at the same time imperative.”
Blood and its components are used by hospitals to treat patients with medical conditions such as anemia, cancer and blood disorders, as well as those having surgery. Nations try to maintain a stockpile of blood so that their health systems can provide lifesaving transfusions during mass-casualty events. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has refocused minds on health-system preparedness.
However, blood stocks need to be replenished constantly because blood components have a limited shelf life. Red blood cells can be stored for up to 35 days, platelets for up to seven days, and plasma for up to three years.
Blood banks rely on regular voluntary donations. Despite shifting attitudes in the Kingdom toward blood donation and a growing number of donors, including many women, blood banks occasionally run short, especially when it comes to rarer blood types, which can be a matter of life and death for patients.
Saudi health officials have introduced measures to ensure adequate stocks in blood banks, including those run by the health ministry and dedicated centers. These include a large facility at King Fahad Medical City and the country’s Central Blood Bank.
Donors in the Kingdom must be aged over 17, weigh more than 50 kg and have passed a brief medical examination.
Wateen provides a seamless interface where people can locate their nearest blood bank and other facilities without having to trawl the internet, which often provides “useless and superficial” information, according to Alhesayani.
“The approach is to tap Saudis’ inherent compassion and brotherhood, and turn it into a tangible service. Freeing people of their reservations and misunderstandings regarding blood donations, and partnering with like-minded individuals and organizations is at the heart of our business model.”
Alhesayani belongs to a generation of young Saudis responsible for a wave of innovations in health-tech solutions — a trend that has been nurtured by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform agenda, which seeks to diversify national industries away from oil and build a dynamic, knowledge-based economy.
“I found myself in this project when I finished my first semester in the college of law,” said Alhesayani, a graduate of King Saud University in Riyadh.
“It started after an invitation from a friend to leave my part-time job as a bookseller and join a team driven by the desire to make an impact, with a clear vision to change the blood-bank system and help the community. I was impressed by a short conversation I had with him, so I left my job and joined in the early stages of the project.”
As the startup grew and its destination became clearer, Alhesayani was handed the operational lead in recognition of his energy and passion for the project. “I was a 19-year-old student, but it is possible to handle it if you are hungry to learn and achieve,” he said.
FASTFACTS
56 Ideal gap between whole blood donations in days.
3 Lives that can be saved by a single donation.
10 Average adult’s blood volume in pints.
1 Typical whole-blood donation volume in pints.
(Source: Cedars-Sinai)
Leading operations was one of the most complex parts of the project, with responsibility for more than 150 blood banks in over 20 regions, thousands of users and more than 40 health ministry representatives — all at least 10 years older than Alhesayani.
“I have funny stories about dealing with older people from hugely different backgrounds,” he said. “The operations were not only about that, but the platform would have been useless if it were not integrated with all blood banks.”
Qualified training, including data entry, appointments and donation requests, was needed for nurses, doctors and the staff providing the service for donors. The work meant Alhesayani often had to travel while continuing his university studies.
“At Wateen, we have weekly, monthly and yearly key performance indicators that help us achieve our targets and grow rapidly,” he said. “I was committed to achieving more than what they were looking for, and my team and I completed the annual target after only four months of hard work.”
Alhesayani said that the Qimam Fellowship — an intensive 12-day training program launched in 2018 to empower the Kingdom’s high-potential university students through one-to-one mentoring and career guidance — was a vital step in his career development.
One of the student participants, Ahmed Alenzi, joined Wateen’s operations team in early 2019 after being recommended by his mentor.
“I worked with Alenzi for a while, and saw how clever, hard working and smart he was, with a real passion for success,” Alhesayani told Arab News. “Later on, I asked him about Qimam, how to apply and the benefits it offers.”
The young entrepreneur added: “Qimam is not only a period program but also provides friends and colleagues for life — people you will always be proud of, learn from, and potential and promising partners you will love to work with.”
At the end of 2019, as a culmination of his work at Wateen, Alhesayani and his team applied for the King Khalid Award for the nonprofit sector in the GCC, and won, gaining the recognition of King Salman.
Today, Wateen acts as a platform with a growing number of features, including additional information from other health ministry platforms, and is integrated under the name of Sehhaty and Blood Bank Management System.
With 520,000 users, 962,000 donations and 440,000 appointments, Wateen has become a recruitment tool for the ministry to motivate potential donors and meet the needs of blood banks.
“Wateen has come to fruition for the overall advancement of Saudi Arabia’s healthcare infrastructure,” Alhesayani said.
“The country has an advanced infrastructure on many counts, but there is plenty of scope for improvement when it comes to blood donation. Saudi Arabia is growing and progressing rapidly in such areas as artificial intelligence, data and innovation, which will create a seamless customer experience in people’s daily or seasonal needs.
“The healthcare system is one of them. Wateen is just one example of the vast tech transformations occurring in Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health.”