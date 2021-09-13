You are here

  • Home
  • Pandemic fuelled 'abnormal' iron price rise, says Saudi metal shelves maker

Pandemic fuelled 'abnormal' iron price rise, says Saudi metal shelves maker

Pandemic fuelled 'abnormal' iron price rise, says Saudi metal shelves maker
Short Url

https://arab.news/6ye39

Updated 46 sec ago
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

Pandemic fuelled 'abnormal' iron price rise, says Saudi metal shelves maker

Pandemic fuelled 'abnormal' iron price rise, says Saudi metal shelves maker
Updated 46 sec ago
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

Iron prices have risen by an "insane" 120 percent because of the pandemic-fuelled e-commerce boom, the boss of a metal shelves company has told Al Arabiya.

Ahmed Alansi, general manager of Saudi company Rfufco, said the cost of the raw material has increased dramatically as companies expand their delivery arms and need more storage facilities.

He explained that his company's sales rose by nearly 50 percent last year due to increased demand, but he has had to deal with costs shooting up.

Mr Alansi said: "The rise in iron prices is insane, the rise is irrational and abnormal, and the first time in almost 10 years, this rise is about 100 percent, and in some varieties the rise is 120 percent."

The rise in price was attributed to high demand and low supply, as well as a global shortage of labor due to pandemic-enforced closures.

Topics: Iron Price Pandemic

Related

Aluminium prices hit a more than 13-year high on supply woes
Business & Economy
Aluminium prices hit a more than 13-year high on supply woes

Bahraini startup allows sukuk ownership for $1,000 on a blockchain-based platform

Bahraini startup allows sukuk ownership for $1,000 on a blockchain-based platform
Updated 46 sec ago
Arab News

Bahraini startup allows sukuk ownership for $1,000 on a blockchain-based platform

Bahraini startup allows sukuk ownership for $1,000 on a blockchain-based platform
  • The startup will use the Tezos blockchain to develop the infrastructure of the platform, backed by the regulatory sandbox program of the Bahraini central bank
Updated 46 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Bahraini wealth technology startup Inablr is building a blockchain-based investment platform for clients who want to own bonds and sukuk with as little as $1,000 initial investment.

The startup will use the Tezos blockchain to develop the infrastructure of the platform, backed by the regulatory sandbox program of the Bahraini central bank. Tezos is a blockchain network that executes peer-to-peer transactions.

Inablr plans to launch the platform in 2022 in Bahrain, and scale to other markets in the Gulf and the wider Middle East.

“FinTech has become increasingly competitive within the last few years, with numerous individuals and organizations launching industry-disrupting projects,” its co-founder Faraz Amjad said.

The move is also seen to be revolutionizing the investment landscape with the use of blockchain technology.

“Leveraging blockchain, the company is using its innovative technology solution to lower entry to these kinds of investment to as little as a $1,000 from the more traditional $200,000 currently needed in the bond or sukuk market,” the statement read.

Topics: Bahrain Sukuk Bond

Related

Bahrain takes top spot in MEA for tourism capital investment: fDi Intelligence report
Business & Economy
Bahrain takes top spot in MEA for tourism capital investment: fDi Intelligence report
Draw pits Saudi Olympic football team against Syria and Bahrain at 2021 WAFF U-23 Championship in Dammam
Sport
Draw pits Saudi Olympic football team against Syria and Bahrain at 2021 WAFF U-23 Championship in Dammam

Energy-lender APICORP to allocate $1bn for ESG 

Energy-lender APICORP to allocate $1bn for ESG 
Rising stacks of coins and green sprout, ideas about sustainable asset, fund investment
Updated 14 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Energy-lender APICORP to allocate $1bn for ESG 

Energy-lender APICORP to allocate $1bn for ESG 
  • The Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP), today announced its plans to allocate $1 billion towards green energy projects
  • Currently, green assets comprise more than 13 percent of the multilateral development bank’s overall portfolio
Updated 14 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP), today announced its plans to allocate $1 billion towards green energy projects and sustainable energy companies over the next two years, particularly in the MENA region, with a view to concomitantly measure the ESG footprint of all its assets by end of 2023 through active engagement with its stakeholders.

The energy-focused multilateral development bank said in a statement that this new ESG policy framework comes as part of its drive to support energy transition in its member countries and beyond.

Currently, green assets comprise more than 13 percent of the multilateral development bank’s overall portfolio amounting to around $550 million in loans and direct investments - this figure has more than quadrupled over the past five years.

APICORP will also measure the ESG impact when making financing and investment decisions through its new framework, and will focus on supporting the proliferation of renewable energy sources and low-carbon technologies as well as forging more strategic partnerships to promote the sustainability agenda.

The bank will look to introduce green and sustainability bonds in the coming period to accelerate the adoption of sustainable business models within the energy sector and provide industry players with incentives to pursue energy diversification and sustainability practices.

APICORP will also undertake voluntary public reporting on an annual basis drawn from the leading international standards, including the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, The Principles for Responsible Investment, The Principles for Responsible Banking, and The Equator Principles.

Topics: economy Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP) #crudeoil #oil Green Energy

Related

APICORP launches $500m energy support fund
Business & Economy
APICORP launches $500m energy support fund
APICORP, Bahri to launch $1.5 billion shipping fund
Business & Economy
APICORP, Bahri to launch $1.5 billion shipping fund

Standard Chartered’s first green trade finance facility inaugurated in the UAE

Standard Chartered’s first green trade finance facility inaugurated in the UAE
Standard Chartered has a presence in 59 of the world’s financial markets
Updated 13 September 2021
Arab News

Standard Chartered’s first green trade finance facility inaugurated in the UAE

Standard Chartered’s first green trade finance facility inaugurated in the UAE
Updated 13 September 2021
Arab News

Global bank Standard Chartered has carried out its first green trade finance facility in the UAE, working with solar generation business Amplus Energy Solutions FZE.

The company is a subsidiary of Amplus Solar, and the capital generation programme will help the firm with the implementation of sustainable practices across ecosystems, as well as building more resilient supply chains.

Rola Abu Manneh, chief executive officer of Standard Chartered UAE, said: “It is our pleasure to announce the bank’s first green trade facility for the Group in support of PETRONAS, and its UAE-based subsidiary, Amplus Dubai, in their progress towards adopting sustainable practices through the enhancement of their global trade processes.

"With our local expertise, international presence, and robust Sustainable Trade Finance Proposition, Standard Chartered is well positioned to support companies in developing sustainable and resilient supply chains, in line with our commitment to drive capital towards achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.”

Sanjeev Aggarwal, managing director and chief executive officer of Amplus Solar, said: “We look forward to growing our partnership with Standard Chartered, that now spans across our presence in India and Dubai. 

"Moving ahead with the green financing facility, we are confident that we can further expand our green footprint across new regions and support companies in achieving their sustainability goals."

Topics: Standard Chartered Amplus Solar Green Finance

Related

Saudi Arabia’s PIF hires 5 banks for ESG panel on green finance push
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s PIF hires 5 banks for ESG panel on green finance push
Red Sea Development paves the way for green finance in Saudi Arabia, CFO says
Business & Economy
Red Sea Development paves the way for green finance in Saudi Arabia, CFO says

Dubai Financial Market to launch new equity futures contracts

Dubai Financial Market to launch new equity futures contracts
Dubai city Financial center district. Image shutterstock
Updated 13 September 2021
Arab News

Dubai Financial Market to launch new equity futures contracts

Dubai Financial Market to launch new equity futures contracts
  • The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) said it plans to launch new equity futures contracts on individual stocks of three leading listed companies
  • The new equity futures contracts will bring the total number of contracts to 33 on individual stocks of 11 listed companies
Updated 13 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) is set to launch new equity futures contracts on individual stocks of three leading listed companies: Dubai Investments, DFM Company and Shuaa Capital, on Sept 19, as part of its strategy to diversify investment opportunities.


The new equity futures contracts will bring the total number of contracts to 33 on individual stocks of 11 listed companies with tenures of one, two and three months, DFM said in a statement.

"The rapid expansion of the DFM equity futures market underlines our commitment to diversify opportunities. It also caters to investors’ growing demand on this product, as they are seeking to diversify and hedge their portfolios as well as to access leverage in order to maximise their transactions and returns," CEO Hassan Al Serkal said.

The DFM equity futures market has been witnessing active participation from investors and brokers alike, since its launch on Oct 18, 2020. The total value of trading on contracts reached 119 million Emirati dirhams through 336,000 traded contracts.

Investors can trade DFM equity futures through eight brokerage firms: BHM Capital Financial Services, Al Ramz Capital, International Securities, EFG Hermes (UAE), Mena Corp Financial Services, SICO Financial Brokerage, Al Dar Shares and Bonds and Arqaam Securities.

Topics: #dubai Dubai Investments Dubai Financial Market #gcc #emirates #foreigninvestment Abu Dhabi Investment Authority

Related

Dubai International Financial Centre achieves 2024 targets ahead of schedule
Business & Economy
Dubai International Financial Centre achieves 2024 targets ahead of schedule
Special Dubai financial center unveils $100m fintech fund
Business & Economy
Dubai financial center unveils $100m fintech fund

Lebanon to receive $1.135bn in SDRs from IMF

Lebanon to receive $1.135bn in SDRs from IMF
Updated 13 September 2021
Reuters

Lebanon to receive $1.135bn in SDRs from IMF

Lebanon to receive $1.135bn in SDRs from IMF
  • Lebanon is in the throes of a deep financial crisis that has propelled three quarters of its population into poverty
Updated 13 September 2021
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s finance ministry said on Monday the central bank would receive $1.135 billion on Sept. 16 in International Monetary Fund Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), much needed funds as the country struggles with one of the deepest depressions in modern history.
The new allocation of the IMF’s reserve currency is comprised of $860 million from 2021 and $275 million from 2009, a statement by the ministry said.
Lebanon is in the throes of a deep financial crisis that has propelled three quarters of its population into poverty. Its central bank has all but run down its reserves.
The depletion of foreign currency has translated into worsening shortages of basic goods such as fuel and medication in the past couple of months.
After a year of political deadlock, Lebanese leaders finally agreed a new government on Friday opening the way to a resumption of talks with the IMF.

Topics: Lebanon IMF

Related

Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi hosts a special episode of the Arabic version of "Who wants to be a Millionaire?" for MBC Group's 30th anniversary in Lisbon, Portugal. (MBC)
Media
Lebanon’s newest information minister stirs controversy after placing gagging order on first day
Egypt to export gas to Lebanon via Jordan
Business & Economy
Egypt to export gas to Lebanon via Jordan

Latest updates

Pandemic fuelled 'abnormal' iron price rise, says Saudi metal shelves maker
Pandemic fuelled 'abnormal' iron price rise, says Saudi metal shelves maker
Bahraini startup allows sukuk ownership for $1,000 on a blockchain-based platform
Bahraini startup allows sukuk ownership for $1,000 on a blockchain-based platform
Energy-lender APICORP to allocate $1bn for ESG 
Energy-lender APICORP to allocate $1bn for ESG 
Nile River flooding higher than average this year
Nile River flooding higher than average this year
LinkedIn Middle East’s partners with medical charity in latest campaign
LinkedIn Middle East’s partners with medical charity in latest campaign

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.