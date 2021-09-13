Saudi-led Catmosphere foundation launches global ‘Catwalk’ to raise awareness for big cats
The term big cat refers to any of the seven living members of the genus Panthera, including cheetahs, jaguars, leopards, lions, pumas, snow leopards and tigers, as well as the Arabian leopard. (Supplied)
DUBAI: Catmosphere, an independent US-based nonprofit foundation, is set to host its inaugural global campaign to raise awareness about the endangered lives of big cats and their ecosystems.
The campaign, called Catwalk, is a seven-kilometer outdoor walk that will take place on Nov. 6, with big cat lovers being invited to join from anywhere around the world. Those who sign up to take part can do so individually, in groups or as part of a company-organized event. There is also the option of signing up for a 700-meter walk for children and families.
Participants will get to choose which big cat they are running for, and this will be their “cat crew.”
The group that has the most people walking on its behalf will be crowned the Winning Cat, which will be announced on Nov. 7.
Catmosphere aims to magnify the efforts of Panthera, an organization devoted entirely to conservation of 40 species of wild cats.
Catmosphere’s founder is Princess Reema bint Bandar Al-Saud, the Saudi ambassador to the US, who is on a mission to campaign for the importance of safeguarding the lives and wellbeing of big cats.
In an interview with Arab News, Princess Reema said: “The future of big cats is under threat, primarily due to diminishing habitats.
“Accordingly, Catwalk is striving for a healthy habitat for big cats, and healthy habitats start at home,” she added. “A healthy and active lifestyle helps us to respect our own bodies, and engaging with our environments gives us an appreciation for the fundamental role it plays in all of life. Catwalk invites us all to ignite physical movement locally, and in doing so, trigger the big cat conservation movement globally.”
DUBAI: A busy traffic scene in downtown Beirut set to the backdrop of the crumbling silos destroyed in last year’s devastating port explosion tells the tale of a city fighting to get through another day.
Life is anything but normal in the bustling Mediterranean city, and from the dockyard debris a crane lifts a foreboding large statue onto a truck as people hurl curses toward it.
The statue is transported into the Lebanese mountains to be placed among piles of trash at a new landfill site that surrounds the home of the Badri family.
This is the opening scene of Lebanese director Mounia Akl’s first fiction-feature film, “Costa Brava,” which premiered on Sept. 5 at the Venice Film Festival. The film also segues from Akl’s acclaimed 2015 short movie “Submarine” about Lebanon’s 2015 garbage crisis and the corruption behind it.
The opening images, with the sinister Beirut port silos lurking in the background, were not at first intended to be included in her film — a script she began writing four years ago. The 32-year-old filmmaker’s haunting and upsetting feature was originally meant to depict a dystopian Lebanon in 2030 at its worst.
“I tried to imagine this dystopian future where none of our problems had been solved and the country was an extreme version of itself,” she told Arab News.
“It was somehow a way for me to imagine the worst for myself in the same way you sometimes want to explore your trauma in a cathartic way. It was a way for me to imagine the worst in my mind as a way of avoiding the worst happening in my mind and in life.”
But Lebanon’s crises deepened as Akl and her team got closer to shooting the movie. “The reality of Lebanon became more tragic and more dystopian than even the dystopia that I imagined in 2030,” she said.
In the film, the now trash-filled surroundings of Lebanon’s “Costa Brava” had meant to be the free-spirted Badri family’s getaway utopia from the pollution and social unrest of Beirut. But their dreams were trashed when construction of a landfill site started next door to the family’s home.
Walid, played by Palestinian actor Saleh Bakri, tired from a life of activism and protest, decided to move there with his feisty singer wife Souraya, played by Nadine Labaki — the award-winning Lebanese actor, writer, and also director of “Capernaum” — their adolescent daughter Tala (Nadia Charbel), Walid’s determined and spirited mother Zeina (Liliane Chacar Khoury), and nine-year-old Rim, the couple’s youngest daughter.
Rim’s charming presence and ignorance of life outside of the Badri family’s once idyllic home is a joyful encounter in this otherwise bleak flick.
Costa Brava is an actual landfill in Lebanon that opened in April 2016 as one of two sites advertised by the Lebanese government as a solution to the eight-month trash crisis the country had experienced the year before. However, within two weeks of its opening, residents and activists launched protests at the site demanding its closure.
While devoid of a tight plot, the characters in Akl’s debut feature illustrate Lebanon’s present dark reality — economic and political crises described by the World Bank as the worst in modern history.
But not much of a plot is needed, as the psychological trauma and constant threat of doom are all experiences that Akl, and her cast, have experienced. And while the idea of piles of trash encroaching on a family’s residence seems outrageous enough to be pure fiction, it is close to home and a literal reality for many Lebanese.
Akl’s “Costa Brava” acts as a metaphor for Lebanon’s current predicament.
Her crew produced the movie against all the odds, and she adapted the script for the film to be set a few years after the Aug. 4, 2020, Beirut port explosion, instead of in 2030.
Akl and her team were together in their office when the Beirut blast took place. They had planned to start the film shoot in one month.
She said: “In a split second our lives completely changed from having creative meaning to looking for each other amidst the rubble; no one spoke about the film for two months. We were all grieving for our city.
“When we met again, we decided to move forward to exist because existing is now a form of resistance in Lebanon,” she added.
Other challenges arose. Some of the production money could not be accessed at the bank but Akl’s crew decided to press ahead despite some still suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and injuries from the explosion.
“The film itself became a form of group therapy that we all needed — it was a moment of unity and creativity for us to feel like they haven’t taken everything from us,” she said.
Akl pointed out that “Costa Brava” represented “a love letter to Beirut.” She added: “I made a film about a family living in the mountains and it is set in the mountains, but the film is about Beirut.”
As the Badri family encounters more agony, Souraya leaves to go back to Beirut while Walid stays behind. The young Rim wants her family to be together again and decides to go to the Lebanese capital and see the world for herself. She smiles when her father agrees to take her but as they travel to the city Rim grows increasingly confused about what she will discover there.
At its close, “Costa Brava” trails off similar to Lebanon’s current fate: An unfinished story of woe tinged ever so slightly with hope.
Sofia Boutella hits MTV red carpet in Alexander McQueen look
Updated 13 September 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: French-Algerian actress and dancer Sofia Boutella hit the red carpet at Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards alongside Foo Fighters frontman Dave Ghrohl, almost a year after starring in a music video for the rock band.
Boutella, who recently joined the star-studded cast of upcoming horror pic “Cuckoo,” showed off a punk-style dress by Alexander McQueen at the MTV VMAs.
The all-black look hailed from the fashion label’s Fall/Winter 2021 Ready-to-Wear collection and featured a deep V-shaped neckline, silver zipper details and a thick leather belt at the waist.
The ensemble was put together by celebrity stylist Jen Woodward, who completed the look with chunky high-heeled boots and equally weighty silver jewelry.
Boutella most recently worked with Ghrohl on the Foo fighters’ music video for their single “Shame, Shame,” which was released in November 2020.
The “Atomic Blonde” star was tapped by the band to depict an interpretation of a recurring dream that’s haunted the lead singer since his childhood days.
Directed by Argentinian photographer and director Paola Kudacki, the black-and-white video sees Foo Fighters frontman Grohl dragging a broken guitar while having multiple interpretive dance encounters with Boutella, who showcases her impressive dance skills.
“#ShameShame is a very meaningful song and it’s a very meaningful visual – different than anything we’ve ever done before,” wrote the Foo Fighters on their Instagram account at the time.
Boutella has decades of dance experience under her belt and has been honing her skills since she was a child.
Born in Bab El-Oued, a bustling neighborhood of Algiers, Boutella started studying ballet aged five. The family fled the Algerian Civil War in 1992 when she was 10 years old and moved to Paris. There, she gravitated towards rhythmic gymnastics, joining the French national team at the age of 18.
She blended her classical ballet training with the physicality of gymnastics and even spent time break-dancing with a dance group called the Vagabond Crew.
Her breakout moment came in 2007, when renowned choreographer Jamie King was searching for a female dancer for a Nike commercial. He came across Boutella’s video submission and snapped her up for the campaign.
Ultimately, she decided to put aside her dancing career to pursue acting. Today, the dancer-turned-actress has a number of Hollywood blockbusters under her belt, including “Fahrenheit 451,” “Atomic Blonde” and “The Mummy,” where she starred alongside Tom Cruise.
Misk Art Institute to unveil new flagship exhibition in Riyadh titled ‘Here, Now’
Updated 12 September 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: Curated by British critic and writer Sacha Craddock, Saudi Arabia’s Misk Art Institute is set to showcase its thirs annual flagship exhibition from Oct. 3- Jan. 31.
Titled “Here, Now,” the show’s theme is “culture” and both Saudi and international artists will be showcased.
The exhibition will feature a mix of mediums, including paintings, textiles, sculptures, immersive installations, and digital works. It was curated by Craddock, as well as assistant curators Alia Ahmad Al-Saud and Nora Algosaibi.
The participating artists include Ayman Yossri Daydban (Saudi Arabia/Palestine); Filwa Nazer (Saudi Arabia); Manal AlDowayan (Saudi Arabia); Piyarat Piyapongwiwat (Thailand); Salah ElMur (Sudan); Sami Ali AlHossein (Saudi Arabia); Sheila Hicks (USA); Vasudevan Akkitham (India); Young In Hong (South Korea) and Yousef Jaha (Saudi Arabia).
The exhibition will be housed at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Arts Hall in Riyadh and is also accessible online via the Misk Art Institute’s website.
Model Imaan Hammam ends New York Fashion Week on a high
Updated 12 September 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: Dutch-Moroccan-Egyptian model Imaan Hammam pulled off a jam-packed schedule at New York Fashion Week, which wraps up on Sunday.
The model walked in a number of shows, including hitting the runway for designer Peter Dundas, Moschino and Michael Kors.
Late last week, the 24-year-old catwalker showed off multiple looks during a showcase of Dundas and online fashion retailer Revolve’s new collaboration. The show featured 46 ready-to-wear looks, with Hammam showing off a floor-grazing gold lame dress with cut out details and braided rope accents, as well as a jet-black ensemble with a flowing poncho and lace tights.
Oslo-born Dundas, who was previously at Italian fashion houses Roberto Cavalli and Emilio Pucci, offered up a line of slinky dresses, chunky knits, high-waisted shorts and jackets with lots of black and metallic colors. There were also dabs of hot pink, red and orange on trouser suits and frocks, Reuters reported.
New York Fashion Week saw a return to in-person catwalk shows after 18 months due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the last two seasons, designers turned to digital video releases to present their collections.
Next up, Hammam got more colorful at designer Jeremy Scott’s Moschino show and slipped into his collection of bright baby blues, pastel pinks, greens, purples and brilliant yellows — fitting for a line inspired by children’s toys and cartoon animals.
The model strutted down the runway in a body-hugging gown with a large rabbit cartoon figure emblazoned across the torso — its ears cascading off the bodice.
The dozens of outfits to come hewed to the same concept — women in baby-themed dresses and suits, adorned with safety-pin earrings or teething rings, with whimsical matching handbags and gloves. There were glasses with heart-shaped lenses and slouchy belts that looked like giant little-girl charm bracelets.
Love and romance were the dreamy threads that bound together Michael Kors’ Spring/Summer 2022 collection, presented in Central Park on Friday.
Hammam showed off a slinky, leopard print number, which was belted at the waist and accessorized with a cylindrical black bag. The look harkened back to the 1990s with his deep neckline and figure-hugging cut.
“I think everyone just wants to feel good about themselves, wants to have fun, and also wants to buy something that makes them feel great but lasts, something that stands the test of time,” Kors said in a statement about his new line, according to The Associated Press.