You are here

  • Home
  • Educators struggle to adapt as Taliban say new policy based on Islamic law

Educators struggle to adapt as Taliban say new policy based on Islamic law

Educators struggle to adapt as Taliban say new policy based on Islamic law
Photo shows a woman looking at secondhand household items for sale at a market in the northwest neighborhood of Khair Khana in Kabul. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vtxju

Updated 14 September 2021
Shershah Nawabi

Educators struggle to adapt as Taliban say new policy based on Islamic law

Educators struggle to adapt as Taliban say new policy based on Islamic law
  • The Taliban announced their all-male interim setup last week after retaking Kabul in a bloodless siege on Aug. 15
Updated 14 September 2021
Shershah Nawabi

KABUL: The Taliban said on Monday their latest order making head coverings mandatory and for classrooms to be gender-segregated was to safeguard women from “unnecessary harassment” and ensure their “mental well-being.”
This came a day after the Taliban introduced its new education policy based on Islamic law.
The move, however, has prompted outrage from rights groups, elicited mixed reactions from women students while educators said they were struggling to adapt.
On Sunday, the interim government’s newly installed Higher Education Minister Abdul Baqi Haqqani told a news conference that women in Afghanistan could continue to study in universities, including at post-graduate levels, provided they adhered to a compulsory Islamic dress code.
“We will not allow coeducation,” he said, adding that hijabs or headscarves were a must as per the new policy.
Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi reiterated the stance on Monday, saying that the decision was based on the Islamic Emirate’s new policies and “no group could oppose” it.
“Islamic law has commanded that women should wear the hijab and that their classes should be separate,” he told Arab News.
“Educating girls in separate classes will provide mental well-being. From now on, no one can cause them unnecessary harassment,” he said.
The Taliban announced their all-male interim setup last week after retaking Kabul in a bloodless siege on Aug. 15. Since then, the group’s rise to power has stoked fears that their new government will not be different from the first time in power in the late 1990s when girls and women were barred from education and work, among other harsh policies.
After ruling Afghanistan for five years, the Taliban were ousted in a US-led invasion in 2001, ushering in a new era for the war-battered country where women students did not have to abide by a dress code and could study alongside men.
Still, most women students opted to wear hijabs in keeping with their religious and personal choices, while boys and girls were taught separately in elementary and high schools before the Taliban came to power.
Haqqani acknowledged the shift in policy in his address but said that the Taliban did not want to turn the clock back 20 years. “We will start building on what exists today,” he said.
Women students, however, said that the latest directive could threaten their hard-won rights and overshadow freedom.
“Imagine, in the 21st century, instead of thinking about quality education we go back to the ’90s. I think it’s toward the rear. We’re actually wasting 20 years of achievements,” Wahida Jabbari, a law student at Fanoos University in Kabul, told Arab News.
Jabbari’s collegemate Vida Darvaish, a journalism student, implored the Taliban “to make progress instead of repeating our historical mistakes.”
“Making hijab compulsory in the classroom is a clear violation of women’s freedom. It should not be forgotten that today’s generation is not the generation of the 1990s,” she told Arab News.
Other students, however, welcomed the policies introduced by Afghanistan’s new rulers.

FASTFACT

Spokesman says initiative will ensure women’s safety, mental wellbeing, but move draws mixed responses from Afghan students, university officials and rights group.

On Saturday, a group mainly comprised of women students held protests in Kabul to support the rules on dress and separate classrooms.
“Hijab is actually a protector for women. Having a hijab while learning is never a bad thing. It is the decision of the Islamic Emirate to bring true Islam back to Afghanistan,” Aziza Iftekhar, a Sharia law student at Al-Azhar University in Kabul, told Arab News.
She added that separate classes would “help calm minds” and ensure “psychological security.”
“We need peace of mind while studying. Women’s hijab and taking classes in separate classes will bring us psychological security, and our sisters will be safe,” Iftekhar said.
While laying out the new education policy, Haqqani said that the subjects being taught would also be reviewed, with women teachers required for female students “wherever possible.”
Where no women teachers were available, “special measures” would have to be adopted to ensure separation.
Educators, however, lamented the move, saying that the Taliban’s decision to separate classes had led to a “logistical and financial nightmare” because universities did not have the resources to provide separate classes.
“This decision has been a big headache for us because, in some classes, we have only one girl studying, but if we create a separate class for them, we will actually incur additional costs,” Ruhollah Wahab, head of the journalism department at Fanoos University, told Arab News.
He said that the initiative would “pose many challenges” for educational institutes. “Many private universities are not able to hire female professors because it creates organizational inflation and makes it difficult for the university to pay their lecturers.”
Since returning to power, the Taliban has maintained that their attitude, particularly toward women, had shifted in the past two decades.
Still, in recent days, the group’s officials have sent out mixed signals, while several members have used violence against women protesters demanding equal rights at small-scale demonstrations in the country.
While the Taliban have not officially ruled out women’s participation in their government, in a recent interview with popular TV channel TOLO News, Taliban spokesman Syed Zekrullah Hashmi said that “it’s not necessary that women be in the cabinet,” and should, instead, “give birth and raise children.”
Afghanistan had made massive progress in improving its literacy rates, particularly for girls and women, in the 17 years after Taliban control.
According to a recent report by the United Nation’s education branch, UNESCO, the number of girls in primary school had increased from “almost zero to 2.5 million” during that period, while the female literacy rate had nearly doubled in a decade to 30 percent.
Human rights groups, however, said that the Taliban’s latest policies “will make it much harder for women to study.”
“It will push many women out of higher education, and will reduce the quality of education for both women and men,” Heather Bar, associate director of women’s rights at Human Rights Watch, told Arab News.
“These restrictions violate the obligation any Afghan government has to ensure gender equality under the Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women, which Afghanistan ratified in 2003, and the world is taking note of that,” she said.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan

Related

Update First foreign commercial flight since Taliban takeover lands in Kabul
World
First foreign commercial flight since Taliban takeover lands in Kabul

New Zealand looks to boost COVID-19 vaccinations as new cases ease

New Zealand looks to boost COVID-19 vaccinations as new cases ease
Updated 11 min 44 sec ago
Reuters

New Zealand looks to boost COVID-19 vaccinations as new cases ease

New Zealand looks to boost COVID-19 vaccinations as new cases ease
  • Tuesday’s 15 new infections in New Zealand were a drop from Monday’s figure of 33
  • The lockdowns and international border closure since March 2020 have been credited with holding down COVID-19
Updated 11 min 44 sec ago
Reuters

WELLINGTON: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern asked New Zealanders on Tuesday to get vaccinated as soon as possible, as it was the only way to beat the spread of coronavirus and see curbs lifted in the biggest city of Auckland.
Tuesday’s 15 new infections in New Zealand were a drop from Monday’s figure of 33, but about 1.7 million people will stay in lockdown in Auckland until next week, as the government battles to hold down a cluster of the highly infectious Delta variant.
“The vaccine is the best tool we have in our toolbox and our ticket to greater freedom,” Ardern told a news conference. “The more people who are vaccinated, the fewer restrictions you have to have.”
Auckland’s lockdown has shut schools, offices and public places, with people allowed to leave home only for exercise or to buy essential items. In the rest of the country, the lockdown was lifted last week.
New Zealand had been largely coronavirus-free for months until a Delta outbreak forced a snap lockdown on Aug. 17. It has infected 970 people so far, most of them in Auckland.
The lockdowns and international border closure since March 2020 have been credited with holding down COVID-19, but a slow vaccination effort has spurred criticism for Ardern. Just 34 percent of the population of 5.1 million have been fully vaccinated.
To boost the program, New Zealand has bought doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Spain and Denmark.
“There is nothing holding us back in Auckland when it comes to vaccines,” Ardern added. “There’s capacity to administer 220,000 doses of vaccine in the region this week.”
Vaccine buses will begin plying this week to reach more people, she said.

Topics: New Zealand Coronavirus

Related

Update New Zealand keeps Auckland in strict coronavirus lockdown to beat Delta
World
New Zealand keeps Auckland in strict coronavirus lockdown to beat Delta
New Zealand eases virus curbs in areas beyond Auckland
World
New Zealand eases virus curbs in areas beyond Auckland

Arab business owners accuse Chicago of wrongly linking them to rising gun homicides

Arab business owners accuse Chicago of wrongly linking them to rising gun homicides
Updated 14 September 2021
RAY HANANIA

Arab business owners accuse Chicago of wrongly linking them to rising gun homicides

Arab business owners accuse Chicago of wrongly linking them to rising gun homicides
  • More than 100 Arab-owned businesses have been shut down by city authorities in the past two months over minor code violations.
  • Owners say mayor Lori Lightfoot is closing their businesses in the mistaken belief it will stem a record surge in street gang violence and killings.
Updated 14 September 2021
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Alderman Raymond Lopez said on Monday that city council members are reviewing allegations made by more than 50 Arab American and Muslim small-business owners against Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the city’s business inspection department.

At a press conference held at an Arab-owned business closed by the city for more than 52 days at 79th and Western on Chicago’s Southwest Side, Arab and Muslim business operators claimed that the city was intentionally seeking to shut down their businesses.

Arab store owners said that they believe Lightfoot is motivated in part by racism against Arabs and Muslims, but is also closing the stores in the mistaken belief that it might reduce the city’s skyrocketing street gang murder rate.

“Today I joined nearly two dozen business owners who feel they have been unfairly targeted by racist tactics supposedly focused on reducing gang violence in Chicago,” Lopez, the alderman of the 15th ward, told the gathering of 25 Arab and Muslim store owners.

“Sadly, two days after mayor Lightfoot declared that 9/11 gave rise to much anti-Arab hatred in America, she herself, in declaring war on gang terrorists, is also targeting Arab business owners in mostly African-American communities.”

He added: “Lightfoot is once again showing she does not understand how to address violence in a nuanced manner, instead choosing blanket policies that target entire demographics and play on local stereotypes.”

Last weekend, Chicago saw 56 shootings and eight fatalities. On the previous Labor Day weekend, 75 people were shot and eight killed, including one police officer. As of Sept. 1, 2021, Chicago police reported 524 gun-related deaths and 2,344 shootings.

Hassan Nijem, president of the American Arab Chamber of Commerce, was joined at the press conference by 18 Arab, Asian and Muslim business owners whose stores have been closed for between one week and three months.

Closures are driven by a combination of “racism and the city’s uncontrolled and skyrocketing violence,” he said.

“This week, Americans joined together to commemorate one of the worst attacks on the US by foreign terrorists 20 years ago, and officials across the country, including here in Chicago, repeated their concerns that Americans should not take out their anger on Arabs or Muslims,” Nijem said.

“And yet, right here in Chicago, we believe that mayor Lori Lightfoot and the city have engaged in exactly that, targeting Arabs, Muslims and people who look Arab, including Asian Americans, and discriminating against them, singling us out for punishment and reprisal because of who we are.”

Nijem said the business owners are asking the city council to convene a special investigation into the actions of the mayor’s task force, arguing that in addition to harming business owners financially it is depriving the city, county and state of sales tax and gasoline tax revenues.

He said that the typical store owner is losing as much as $50,000 a month in revenue, much of which goes to the city in taxes, in addition to putting more than 300 employees out of work while the stores remain closed.

“We don’t know the full extent of how many stores are being closed, but it is widespread,” Nijem said, adding that he has spoken to about 50 business operators whose stores have been closed so far.

Requests for comment were directed to Lightfoot, Building Department commissioner Matthew Beaudet and inspector Marlene Hopkins, and Water Department inspector Thomas Lynch.

Victor Owoeye, Lightfoot’s deputy press secretary, said in a statement: “The city has been working closely with gas station owners to ensure compliance with the municipal code. Two weeks ago, a deputy mayor as well as several senior departmental leaders from the Department of Buildings, Business Affairs and Consumer Protection, and the Chicago Police Department hosted a round table for these very businesses. As a follow-up to the requests from the business owners, the city is providing business liaison teams and code checklists to businesses to engage on affirmative compliance.”

However, in responding to the initial request for comment, the officials inadvertently replied with the full email chain, including the department heads, and Owoeye, who told them: “My thoughts would be not to engage here. Any thoughts?”

But Nijem said that while the mayor’s staff met with some Arab and Muslim business leaders from Chicago’s suburbs, none met with the chamber or with any of the store owners who attended the press conference.

Several store owners, including Shihdeh Abu Khalil, who has been operating gas stations, said that the city previously worked with store owners to correct code violations without closing the outlets.

“The city of Chicago recently has been coming to gas stations and small businesses with the mindset to close the businesses down. We are not familiar with this,” Abu Khalil said.

“Before they used to come and consult with us, and advise us on how to fix different things. I am appealing to the mayor and those overseeing this situation to work with the business owners to correct any violations so we can open and do business in the city.”

Ayser Abu Shanab, who owned a gas station and grocery store, said that city inspectors first came to him and issued a series of citations on July 23, 2021.

“The task force gave us a list of violations that could have been corrected if they gave us some time. But they just decided to close us. We called them back on Aug. 13 and they came in and they added more violations from the initial one. We didn’t know anything about it and we could have fixed them before we called them,” Abu Shanab said.

“We didn’t know anything about any other violations besides what they gave us on paper. I had to visit the website of building permits and inspection records and find out 35 extra violations that were not on the initial one.”

Abu Shanab said that he has had no response to telephone calls or email queries to the inspection team.

Saad Malley said that his two gas stations are within one mile of other gas stations that have been targeted and closed by the authorities.

“Every day I come to work I am in fear that this task force will come and close us down with no prior notice,” he said.

“At stake is the livelihood of about 12 employees, myself and, of course, the neighborhood. We are a neighborhood gas station. All of the neighbors come to us for convenience. We are surprised that the city of Chicago is targeting minority-owned gas stations. And gas stations are an essential service.”

He added: “For some reason, the idea to close a gas station that is minority owned is seen as fighting crime. We do not control who comes to our gas stations any more than a hotel, hospital or restaurant controls who comes into their parking lot. We are asking that the city cease and desist this racially motivated attack on minority-owned gas stations and businesses.”

Nijem said that about 300 Arab-owned businesses could be affected by the city’s new policy to cite and close stores.

Topics: Chicago

Related

2 killed, 13 wounded at party on Chicago’s South Side
World
2 killed, 13 wounded at party on Chicago’s South Side
Man shoots 7 in series of Chicago-area attacks
World
Man shoots 7 in series of Chicago-area attacks

Militia leader gets 53 years in Minnesota mosque bombing

In this Aug. 7, 2017, file photo, Asad Zaman stands at the site of the bombing in the Dar Al Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minn. (AP)
In this Aug. 7, 2017, file photo, Asad Zaman stands at the site of the bombing in the Dar Al Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minn. (AP)
Updated 14 September 2021
AP

Militia leader gets 53 years in Minnesota mosque bombing

In this Aug. 7, 2017, file photo, Asad Zaman stands at the site of the bombing in the Dar Al Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minn. (AP)
  • Authorities say Hari, 50, led a group called the White Rabbits that included McWhorter, Morris and others and that Hari came up with the plan to attack the mosque
Updated 14 September 2021
AP

ST. PAUL, Minnesota: The leader of an Illinois anti-government militia group who authorities say masterminded the 2017 bombing of a Minnesota mosque was sentenced Monday to 53 years in prison for an attack that terrified the mosque’s community.
Emily Claire Hari, who was previously known as Michael Hari and recently said she is transgender, faced a mandatory minimum of 30 years for the attack on Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington. Defense attorneys asked for the minimum, but prosecutors sought life, saying Hari hasn’t taken responsibility for the attack.
No one was hurt in the bombing, but more than a dozen members of the mosque community gave victim impact statements Monday about the trauma it left behind. US District Judge Donovan Frank said evidence clearly showed Hari’s intent was to “scare, intimidate and terrorize individuals of Muslim faith.”
“Diversity is the strength of this country,” Frank said. “Anyone who doesn’t understand that doesn’t understand the constitutional promise of this country that brings a lot of people here.”
“Anything less than 636 months would (be) disrespect to the law,” the judge added.
Hari made a brief statement before she was sentenced, saying, “For how blessed my first 47 years of life were, I can’t complain about what the last three have looked like ... considering my blessed and fortunate and happy life, I can’t ask the judge for anything further.”
She also said the victims who testified during Monday’s hearing have been through a “traumatic ordeal” and she wished them “God’s richest blessings in Christ Jesus.”

Michael Hari

Frank said he was prepared to recommend Hari go to a women’s prison, but said the Bureau of Prisons would decide.
Hari was convicted in December on five counts, including damaging property because of its religious character and obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs.
Members of the mosque asked the judge on Monday to impose a life sentence, describing their shock and terror at the attack. Some were afraid to pray there afterward and have not returned. Mothers were scared to bring their kids to the mosque, which also serves as a charter school and community center.
“I felt really scared because I was going to start school in the same building soon and we lived like six blocks away from the mosque,” said Idris Yusuf, who was 9 when the bombing happened. “I was scared because if these people could do this to our mosque, what’s stopping them from coming to Muslim people’s homes too?”
Afterward, community members said they saw 53 years as justice for an attack that has rattled worshippers for more than four years.
“We were looking for life (in prison), but this is something we can settle for today,” said Khalid Omar, a community organizer and Dar Al Farooq worshipper.
Several men were gathered at Dar Al-Farooq for early morning prayers on Aug. 5, 2017, when a pipe bomb was thrown through the window of an imam’s office. A seven-month investigation led authorities to Clarence, Illinois, a rural community about 120 miles (190 kilometers) south of Chicago, where Hari and co-defendants Michael McWhorter and Joe Morris lived.
Authorities say Hari, 50, led a group called the White Rabbits that included McWhorter, Morris and others and that Hari came up with the plan to attack the mosque. Prosecutors said at trial that she was motivated by hatred for Muslims, citing excerpts from Hari’s manifesto known as The White Rabbit Handbook.
McWhorter and Morris, who portrayed Hari as a father figure, each pleaded guilty to five counts and testified against her. They are awaiting sentencing.
It wasn’t initially clear how the White Rabbits became aware of Dar Al-Farooq, but the mosque was in headlines in the years before the attack: Some young people from Minnesota who traveled to Syria to join the Daesh group had worshipped there. Mosque leaders were never accused of any wrongdoing. Hari’s attorneys wrote in court filings that she was a victim of online misinformation about the mosque.
Assistant federal defender Shannon Elkins also said gender dysphoria fueled Hari’s “inner conflict,” saying she wanted to transition but knew she would be ostracized, so she formed a “rag-tag group of freedom fighters or militia men” and “secretly looked up ‘sex change,’ ‘transgender surgery,’ and ‘post-op transgender’ on the Internet.”
Prosecutors said gender dysphoria is not an excuse and said using it “to deflect guilt is offensive.”
Prosecutors asked for several sentencing enhancements, arguing the bombing was a hate crime led by Hari. They also say Hari committed obstruction when she tried to escape from custody during her transfer from Illinois to Minnesota for trial in February 2019. Hari denied trying to flee.
Hari, a former sheriff’s deputy and self-described entrepreneur and watermelon farmer, self-published books including essays on religion, and has floated ideas for a border wall with Mexico. She gained attention on the “Dr. Phil” talk show after she fled to the South American nation of Belize in the early 2000s during a custody dispute. She was convicted of child abduction and sentenced to probation.
Before her 2018 arrest in the mosque bombing, she used the screen name “Illinois Patriot” to post more than a dozen videos to YouTube, most of them anti-government monologues.
Hari, McWhorter and Morris were also charged in a failed November 2017 attack on an abortion clinic in Champaign, Illinois. Plea agreements for McWhorter and Morris say the men participated in an armed home invasion in Indiana, and the armed robberies or attempted armed robberies of two Walmart stores in Illinois.

Topics: Minnesota mosque attack

Related

Police investigate fire at mosque in northwest England as hate crime
World
Police investigate fire at mosque in northwest England as hate crime

Pakistan nuclear scientist A.Q. Khan says he is recovering from COVID-19

Pakistan nuclear scientist A.Q. Khan says he is recovering from COVID-19
Updated 14 September 2021

Pakistan nuclear scientist A.Q. Khan says he is recovering from COVID-19

Pakistan nuclear scientist A.Q. Khan says he is recovering from COVID-19
  • His health deteriorated last week, prompting rumors about his passing
Updated 14 September 2021
Iraj Zahid

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani nuclear scientist Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, often referred to as AQ Khan, said on Sunday his health was improving after he was hospitalized with the coronavirus disease.
Khan is often dubbed the “father of Pakistan’s nuclear program,” having founded the Engineering Research Laboratory to help the South Asian country develop uranium enrichment capability.
It was renamed Khan Research Laboratory in 1981.
Khan was taken to KRL hospital’s COVID-19 ward in Islamabad on Aug. 26 after testing positive for the disease.
His health deteriorated last week, prompting rumors about his passing. “Am better today than yesterday,” Khan said in a message to Arab News. “May God be with you and protect you.”
Born in 1936 in the Indian city of Bhopal, Khan graduated in metallurgy from the University of Karachi in 1960. He pursued higher studies in West Berlin and the Netherlands, and was awarded a doctorate in metallurgical engineering by the Catholic University of Leuven in Belgium in 1972.
Pakistan placed him under house arrest in 2004 after he confessed to selling nuclear secrets to foreign countries. Several of his collaborators in Europe have been arrested in Germany, Switzerland and South Africa. Khan was released in 2009.

Topics: Pakistan Coronavirus AQ Khan

Related

UN receives hundreds of millions in pledges for Afghan humanitarian aid

A general view ahead of an aid conference for Afghanistan at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, on September 13, 2021. (Reuters)
A general view ahead of an aid conference for Afghanistan at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, on September 13, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 13 September 2021
ALI YOUNES

UN receives hundreds of millions in pledges for Afghan humanitarian aid

A general view ahead of an aid conference for Afghanistan at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, on September 13, 2021. (Reuters)
  • Western governments call on Taliban to honour commitments to women, diversity
  • Guterres: Afghanistan facing one of world’s worst humanitarian crises
Updated 13 September 2021
ALI YOUNES

ATLANTA: Pledges and donations from countries around the world are on track to surpass the UN appeal to provide immediate humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

At a conference held on Monday in Geneva and attended by Arab News, the UN called on the international community to donate $606 million in a “flash appeal” to help Afghans with urgent economic and financial assistance to offset the dire humanitarian situation in the country, in the aftermath of the Taliban taking control last month.

the UN asked the international community to donate generously to help around 18 million people in Afghanistan, and Afghan refugees in neighboring countries, to find food, shelter and medicine.

Representatives of European countries, Japan, Australia and the US pledged several hundred million dollars in immediate cash donations.

Other countries in the Middle East pledged to help the UN facilitate its work in Afghanistan and donate humanitarian supplies, medicine and foodstuffs. Qatar and the UAE pledged $50 million each in addition to other humanitarian donations.

Pakistan’s foreign minister emphasized his country’s readiness to provide logistics and aid to the UN mission, while referring to Pakistan’s historic role in sheltering 3 million Afghan refugees still in the country today.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opened the event with an appeal to step up efforts to help the poor, girls and women, who represent the most vulnerable segments of Afghan society.

He also called on the Taliban to ensure aid is delivered to those who need it, and to safeguard the UN’s humanitarian operations in Afghanistan.

Guterres said Afghanistan was facing one of its worst crises even before the Taliban took over due to poverty. He urged the Taliban government to cooperate with the UN in the country and ensure the safety of staff and aid workers.

“Even before the dramatic events of the last weeks, Afghans were experiencing one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world,” he said.

“Today, one in three Afghans do not know where their next meal will come from. The poverty rate is spiraling — and basic public services are close to collapse.”

He added “many people could run out of food by the end of this month, just as winter approaches,” and said the UN has allocated $20 million from its Emergency Response Fund to support humanitarian operations in Afghanistan.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas pledged $100 million in aid.

Maas added the “Taliban will be judged by deeds not words,” and that “Afghanistan must not become a base for terrorism.”

UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said his country was doubling its aid to Afghanistan, and that the Taliban must honor commitments to diversity.

US representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the audience during the conference that “words are not good enough, and we must see actions.”

Thomas-Greenfield said her country was donating another $64 million in the flash aid appeal on top of $300 million the US has pledged in the current fiscal year.

Martin Griffiths, UN undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs and its emergency relief coordinator, urged the international community to come forward to help the Afghan people, adding the UN was committed to protecting women rights and the rights of minorities, as well as freedom of expression in Afghanistan.

Griffiths said he held direct talks with the Taliban last week in which he obtained a signed agreement from them to help the UN carry out its mission in Afghanistan.

Topics: UN Afghanistan Antonio Guterres

Related

Latest updates

Coronavirus lockdown extended for Australia’s capital Canberra
Coronavirus lockdown extended for Australia’s capital Canberra
New Zealand looks to boost COVID-19 vaccinations as new cases ease
New Zealand looks to boost COVID-19 vaccinations as new cases ease
Arab business owners accuse Chicago of wrongly linking them to rising gun homicides
Arab business owners accuse Chicago of wrongly linking them to rising gun homicides
Porsche unveils future-driven Mission R concept study
The all-wheel drive car, delivering just under 1,100 PS in qualifying mode, accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in less than 2.5 seconds.
IHC’s Al-Seer Marine & BGN form $170m JV partnership
VLGCs used for exporting LPG and LNG are generally 250 to 300 meters long.

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.