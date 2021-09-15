You are here

EU plans 'Chips Act' to promote semi-conductor self sufficiency

Reuters

  • "Digital is the make-or-break issue," Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said
  • A new European Chips Act aims to jointly create a state-of-the-art European chip ecosystem, including production
The European Commission announced plans on Wednesday for a new chipmaking 'ecosystem', to keep the EU competitive and self-sufficient after a global semi-conductor shortage showed the hazards of relying on Asian and U.S. suppliers.


"Digital is the make-or-break issue," Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in her annual 'State of the European Union ' address at the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday.


"We will present a new European Chips Act. The aim is to jointly create a state-of-the-art European chip ecosystem, including production. That ensures our security of supply and will develop new markets for ground-breaking European tech."


A shortage of semi-conductors has posed one of the biggest risks to the EU's rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Commission last year unveiled plans to invest a fifth of its 750-billion-euro COVID-19 recovery fund in digital projects.


Von der Leyen lamented the EU's reliance on Asian-made chips and its diminished share in the supply chain, from design to manufacturing capacity.


However, hurdles to building up Europe's chip capability include getting access to rare earth minerals outside the bloc and reluctance by companies to make hefty investments unless they can run the plants at full capacity to boost their return.

SoftBank makes first Saudi startup investment in $125m deal

SoftBank makes first Saudi startup investment in $125m deal

  • Customer engagement startup Unifonic has raised $125 million in its latest funding round
  • The Riyadh-based startup provides messaging, voice, and WhatsApp communication services to companies who want to engage with customers
DUBAI: Customer engagement startup Unifonic has raised $125 million in its latest funding round led by SoftBank and a unit of the Public Investment Fund.

News of the deal first came out in June, but was only officially announced on Wednesday, making it the first investment of SoftBank in a Saudi startup. 

The Riyadh-based startup provides messaging, voice, and WhatsApp communication services to companies who want to engage with customers.

“From SMS for online banking to WhatsApp vaccination requests, Unifonic empowers organizations to transform customer experiences,” it said in a statement. 

It claims to support businesses by providing a cost-effective communication infrastructure. 

The Series B funds will be used to grow Unifonic’s platform in the Middle East, and further expand to Africa and Asia. It also plans to acquire companies in these markets. 

“This raise is an important milestone in our journey, it will allow us to scale our offerings and expand our reach to enable more organizations to connect with customers reliably and effectively,” its founder Ahmed Hamdan said. 

PIF unit Sanabil also took part in the funding round. 

UAE supply chain marketplace startup raises $2.1m pre-seed

UAE supply chain marketplace startup raises $2.1m pre-seed

  • UAE-based business-to-business marketplace Elkaso has raised $2.1 million in a pre-seed round
  • The capital injection will be used to expand Elkaso’s team
DUBAI: UAE-based business-to-business marketplace Elkaso has raised $2.1 million in a pre-seed round, it announced on Wednesday. 

Global Founders Capital led the funding round, with key participation from MSA Capital and other regional investors. 

The startup provides a platform for restaurants to fulfill their supply chain needs, much like how consumers order food from applications like Talabat and Zomato. 

“We are building the Elkaso platform to close this gap in the Middle East and North Africa region and to improve transparency in the food supply chain,” one of its founders Manar Alkassar said. 

He added: “The app seamlessly connects restaurants and suppliers, enabling them to communicate, discover, place, and fulfill orders easily.”

The capital injection will be used to expand Elkaso’s team, and to explore opportunities in other markets.

 

Tech company Canva valued at $40bn following investment boost

Tech company Canva valued at $40bn following investment boost

  • The on-paper valuation would put Canva in the same league as some of Australia's largest mining, telecoms and banking institutions
  • The Sydney-based firm launched in 2013 and allows customers to design everything from T-shirts to business cards.
Australian online design platform Canva is now valued at US$40 billion, one of the company's founders said Wednesday, after securing a massive new round of investment.


The Sydney-based firm launched in 2013 and allows customers to design everything from T-shirts to business cards.


It is increasingly used by large companies as a tool to run collaborative design projects. Co-founder Melanie Perkins announced Wednesday the firm had raised a further $200 million from institutional investors such as T. Rowe Price and Franklin Templeton.


"We're excited to share Canva is now valued at $40 billion USD," she said in a blog post. "This milestone is a huge vote of confidence in what we're doing and where we're going."


The on-paper valuation would put Canva in the same league as some of Australia's largest mining, telecoms and banking institutions, some of them more than a century old.


Around 130,000 non-profit organisations are said to get the premium version of Canva for free, and Perkins said she and partner Cliff Obrecht intend "to give the wealth away". The pair announced they would commit "the vast majority" of their 30 percent equity stake in Canva "to do good in the world" through a foundation.


"It has felt strange when people refer to us as 'billionaires' as it has never felt like our money, we've always felt that we're purely custodians of it," she said.

Sudan's stabilizing currency helps inflation to slow

Sudan's stabilizing currency helps inflation to slow

  • Costs for foodstuffs and imported goods dropped, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics
DUBAI: The sky-high inflation rate of Sudan slowed to 387.56 percent in August, for the first time since the transitional government took power two years ago. 

Costs for foodstuffs and imported goods dropped, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics, causing the inflation rate to go down from 422.8 percent in July. 

This was largely due to Sudan’s stabilizing currency, after a devaluation earlier in the year, Alaalim Abdul Gani, head of the economic department of the statistics body said. 

NADEC obtains deed for massive land plot in southern Saudi Arabia

NADEC obtains deed for massive land plot in southern Saudi Arabia

  • The land spans 269.21 million square meters in the southern region of the Kingdom
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s National Agricultural Development Company has obtained a property deed to own a land plot in Wadi Al-Dawasir, which lies close to a groundwater source. 

The land spans 269.21 million square meters in the southern region of the Kingdom. 

The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture issued the deed, based on a royal decree that grants NADEC ownership of land plots it has been using. 

The agriculture company is waiting for land plot deeds in Hail and Al-Jouf.

