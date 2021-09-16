You are here

Hezbollah brings Iranian fuel into Lebanon, Al-Manar TV says

Hezbollah brings Iranian fuel into Lebanon, Al-Manar TV says
Vehicles ride near a banner depicting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, and Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as the first truck carrying Iranian fuel is expected to reach Lebanon today, near the Lebanese-Syrian border, in Lebanon. (Reuters)
Updated 37 sec ago
Reuters

Hezbollah brings Iranian fuel into Lebanon, Al-Manar TV says

Hezbollah brings Iranian fuel into Lebanon, Al-Manar TV says
  • The decision to import fuel marks an expansion of the role played by the Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon
Updated 37 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: Hezbollah began bringing Iranian fuel into Lebanon via Syria on Thursday, a move the Shiite group says aims to ease a crippling energy crisis but which its opponents have said exposes the country to the risk of US sanctions.
Quoting its correspondent, Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV said a convoy of around 20 tanker trucks carrying Iranian fuel oil had entered Lebanon. The Iran-backed Hezbollah has said the ship carrying the fuel docked in Syria on Sunday.
The trucks crossed into northeastern Lebanon near the village of Al-Ain, where a banner declared that Hezbollah had broken a “siege” on Lebanon.
“Thank you Iran. Thank you Assad’s Syria,” declared another banner, referring to Syrian President Bashar Assad.
The energy crisis is a result of a financial meltdown that has devastated the Lebanese economy since 2019, sinking the currency by some 90 percent and sending more than three quarters of the population into poverty.
Fuel supplies have dried up because Lebanon does not have enough hard currency to cover even vital imports, forcing essential services including some hospitals to scale back or shut down and sparking numerous security incidents.
The decision to import fuel marks an expansion of the role played by the Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, where critics have long accused the heavily armed group that has fought wars with Israel of acting as a state within the state.
Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Monday the ship had docked in Syria to avoid harming Lebanon and to avoid embarrassing some of its allies, an apparent reference to the sanctions risk.
Washington has reiterated that US sanctions on Iranian oil sales remain in place, but it has not said whether it is considering imposing measures against Lebanon over the move by Hezbollah.
Washington designates Hezbollah as a terrorist group and has also targeted it with sanctions.
The United States, a big supplier of humanitarian and military aid to Lebanon, is backing a plan to ease the energy crisis using Egyptian natural gas piped via Jordan and Syria. The US ambassador has said Lebanon does not need Iranian fuel.
Nasrallah has said a second ship with fuel oil would arrive in the Syrian port of Baniyas in a few days, with a third and fourth, respectively carrying gasoline and fuel oil, also due.

Topics: Lebanon Hezbollah

Kuwait supports UN probe into nature of Iran’s nuclear program

Kuwait supports UN probe into nature of Iran’s nuclear program
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwait supports UN probe into nature of Iran’s nuclear program

Kuwait supports UN probe into nature of Iran’s nuclear program
  • Kuwait diplomat: a great deal of uncertainty on the nature of Tehran’s nuclear program
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Kuwait has said that it was vital for Tehran to allow the UN’s nuclear watchdog to fully investigate the nature of Iran’s nuclear program to assure that it was being implemented for peaceful intentions.
Abdullah Al-Obaidi, Kuwait’s deputy permanent representative to international organizations, said there was a “great deal of uncertainty” on the nature of Tehran’s nuclear program, in a report from state news agency KUNA.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) told member states in a confidential report last week that its verification and monitoring activities had been “seriously undermined” since February by Iran’s refusal to let inspectors access their monitoring equipment.
The Kuwaiti diplomat expressed concern about content in the report which said traces of uranium were found at three undeclared nuclear sites in Iran which according to him, still needed a lucid explanation.
Tehran must fully cooperate with the IAEA and allow its inspectors greater access to its nuclear plants as part of efforts to break the impasse, Al-Obaidi said in his statement.
The IAEA report also prompted a US warning that time was running out for Iran to return to a nuclear deal after a scathing report by the UN atomic watchdog.
“I’m not going to put a date on it, but we are getting closer to the point at which a strict return to compliance with the JCPOA does not reproduce the benefits that that agreement achieved,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in Germany earlier, referring to the 2015 nuclear deal by its acronym.
Iran on Sunday agreed to allow international inspectors to install new memory cards in surveillance cameras at its nuclear sites and continue filming there after IAEA chief Rafael Grossi traveled to Tehran for talks with the country’s nuclear research chief Mohammad Eslami.

Topics: Kuwait Iran

Bahrain condemns Houthi drone attack against Abha airport in Saudi Arabia

Bahrain condemns Houthi drone attack against Abha airport in Saudi Arabia
Updated 6 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

Bahrain condemns Houthi drone attack against Abha airport in Saudi Arabia

Bahrain condemns Houthi drone attack against Abha airport in Saudi Arabia
  • Abha airport south of the Kingdom has been regularly targeted by Houthis
Updated 6 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Bahrain has strongly condemned the failed Houthi drone attack which targeted Abha International airport south of Saudi Arabia.
The bomb-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed group was intercepted and destroyed by Arab Coalition forces.
“The launch of a drone by the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia towards Abha International Airport in the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia [was] a systematic attack and a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and moral values,” the Bahrain government said in a statement carried by state news agency BNA.
Manama also called on the “international community to condemn these heinous terrorist attacks and take strict measures to protect safe civilians.”
Abha airport has been regularly targeted by Houthis, with last month’s drone attack injuring eight people and damaging an Airbus A320 civilian aircraft on the tarmac.
Tim Lenderking, the US envoy to Yemen, has called on the Houthis to return to the negotiating table and facilitate efforts to implement peace plans in the war-torn country.
“It makes no sense under these circumstances to continue fighting, such as the Houthis are doing through their offensive in Marib. They are not winning that conflict. It is stalemated. Time to put down the weapons, get to the table,” Lenderking said during an earlier online conversation that focused on the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

Topics: Houthi Saudi Arabia Yemen Bahrain

French forces kill Daesh Sahel militant leader wanted by US

French forces kill Daesh Sahel militant leader wanted by US
Updated 16 September 2021
AFP

French forces kill Daesh Sahel militant leader wanted by US

French forces kill Daesh Sahel militant leader wanted by US
  • Adnan Abu Walid Al-Sahrawi in 2015 formed Islamic State in the Greater Sahara
  • Sahrawi died following a strike by France’s Barkhane force, which battles militants in the Sahel
Updated 16 September 2021
AFP

PARIS: The head of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara, who was wanted for deadly attacks on US soldiers and foreign aid workers, has been killed in an operation by French troops.
Adnan Abu Walid Al-Sahrawi was “neutralized by French forces,” President Emmanuel Macron tweeted early Thursday.
“This is another major success in our fight against terrorist groups in the Sahel,” Macron said, without giving the location or details of the operation.
Defense Minister Florence Parly said Sahrawi died following a strike by France’s Barkhane force, which battles militants in the Sahel.
“It is a decisive blow against this terrorist group,” she tweeted. “Our fight continues.”
The militant leader was behind the killing of French aid workers in 2020 and was also wanted by the United States over a deadly 2017 attack on US troops in Niger.
Sahrawi in 2015 formed Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS), which is blamed for most of the militant attacks in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso.
The flashpoint “tri-border” area is frequently targeted by ISGS and the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (GSIM).
ISGS has carried out deadly attacks targeting civilians and soldiers in the region.
The United States had offered a $5 million reward for information on the whereabouts of Sahrawi, who was wanted over an October 4, 2017 attack in Niger that killed four US Special Forces and four Niger troops.
On August 9, 2020, in Niger, the ISGS head personally ordered the killing of six French aid workers and their Niger guides and drivers.
In late 2019, the group carried out a series of large-scale attacks against military bases in Mali and Niger.
A former member of Western Sahara’s Polisario Front independence movement, Sahrawi joined Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) and had also co-led Mujao, a Malian Islamist group responsible for kidnapping Spanish aid workers in Algeria and a group of Algerian diplomats in Mali in 2012.
The French military has killed several high-ranking members of ISGS under its strategy of targeting militant leaders since the start of its military intervention in Mali in 2013.
In June this year, Macron announced a major scaleback in France’s anti-militant Barkhane force in the Sahel after more than eight years of military presence in the vast region to refocus on counter-terrorism operations and supporting local forces.
“The nation is thinking this evening of all its heroes who died for France in the Sahel in the Serval and Barkhane operations, of the bereaved families, of all its wounded,” Macron added in another tweet after Sahrawi was killed.
“Their sacrifice is not in vain. With our African, European and American partners, we will continue this fight.”
The north of Mali fell under militant control in 2012 until they were pushed out of the cities by France’s military intervention in 2013.
But Mali, an impoverished and landlocked nation home to at least 20 ethnic groups, continues to battle militant attacks and intercommunal violence, which often spills over to neighboring countries.

Topics: France Sahel

Syrian humanitarian crisis in a ‘downward spiral,’ warns UN aid official

Syrian humanitarian crisis in a ‘downward spiral,’ warns UN aid official
Updated 16 September 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Syrian humanitarian crisis in a ‘downward spiral,’ warns UN aid official

Syrian humanitarian crisis in a ‘downward spiral,’ warns UN aid official
  • Up to 13.4 million people across Syria are now in need of emergency aid, 20 percent up on last year
  • Eight civilians have died in recent weeks as violence escalates in Idlib, threatening humanitarian workers
Updated 16 September 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

NEW YORK: The humanitarian situation in Syria is worsening rapidly and the needs of the Syrian people are greater than ever, the UN’s aid chief said on Wednesday.

Martin Griffiths, UN under-secretary general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, told a meeting of the UN Security Council’s 15 members that “humanitarian needs in Syria are greater than ever, even though we may read about it less on the front pages of newspapers.”

He told delegates, including Turkish, Iranian and Syrian representatives, that despite billions of dollars in donations by the international community, humanitarian needs “tragically outstrip available resources.”

Griffiths said that at least 13.4 million people across Syria are now in need of emergency aid — a jump of more than 20 percent from the same time last year, and the highest figure since 2017.

Among the most pressing issues is access to clean water.

“The lack of access to safe water is disproportionately affecting the general health and reproductive health of women and girls,” he added.

Access to education, food and other basic human needs was in serious decline across the country, Griffiths said.

“Syria is caught in a downward spiral. The country will continue to be a place of tragedy so long as the conflict continues. Need and suffering will continue to grow in the near term,” the UN official said.

UK representative Barbara Woodward placed the blame for this crisis squarely at the feet of the Syrian regime and its benefactors — but stopped short of naming Iran specifically.

“Airstrikes and artillery bombardment, which violate the cease-fire agreement, have become the new normal in southern Idlib, with around 10 to 20 airstrikes currently recorded every day — directly affecting civilians and humanitarian workers,” she said.

“In recent weeks, eight civilians, including two women and one child, have been killed, including in heavy artillery shelling on residential areas of Idlib city by the regime and its allies.”

Woodward also highlighted the heavy price that humanitarian aid workers have paid for their attempts to alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people.

“Since March 2021, 19 humanitarian workers have been killed and 36 injured in the violence. We urge all parties to respect the cease-fire agreement and comply with the obligations to protect civilians and humanitarian workers.”

Amany Qaddour, regional director for Syria Relief and Development, told the Security Council meeting that aid workers in Syria had been providing lifesaving services in “a context akin to hell.”

As hostilities in the northwest of the country, one of the last remaining rebel strongholds, have escalated, so too has the humanitarian crisis, she said.

“In terms of some of the most vulnerable groups, what we’re seeing is increased violence — for women, for example, in terms of intimate partner violence. We’ve also seen an increase in rape cases, and other forms of sexual violence, in children and adolescents, in particular,” Qaddour said.

Children also have been forced into work, including heavy labor such as mining, to help their families survive.

Qaddour said that there has also been a recorded increase in suicides among children and young people. “The atmosphere is palpable with helplessness and despair,” she said.

In a powerful speech to delegates, she explained that the global pandemic has only served to exacerbate the suffering of the Syrian people.

Less than 1.5 percent of the population is vaccinated against the virus, and in some areas nobody has been inoculated. Instead, the government has relied on localized lockdowns to prevent the spread.

But in a context where the economy has crumbled, food is scarce and people rely on a daily wage, “lockdowns are essentially a death sentence,” Qaddour said.

Topics: Syria Martin Griffiths

Doubts over revived nuclear deal as Iran promotes anti-Western hawk

Doubts over revived nuclear deal as Iran promotes anti-Western hawk
Updated 16 September 2021
Arab News

Doubts over revived nuclear deal as Iran promotes anti-Western hawk

Doubts over revived nuclear deal as Iran promotes anti-Western hawk
  • Top negotiator demoted, replaced by hard-liner who rejects ‘foreign interference’
Updated 16 September 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Iran on Wednesday demoted its chief nuclear negotiator and replaced him with an anti-Western hawk in a move that casts doubt on talks to revive the nuclear deal with Tehran.
Abbas Araghchi, one of the key negotiators of the original 2015 agreement, also lost his job as deputy foreign minister, and his role in the talks will now be limited to that of ministry adviser.
His replacement at the ministry is Ali Bagheri, a protege of President Ebrahim Raisi who was his deputy for international affairs when Raisi was judiciary chief.
Bagheri, 53, has repeatedly criticized strict limits on Iran’s nuclear activities and granting “foreigners” access to inspect the country’s nuclear plants and other “sensitive security facilities.”
His appointment puts Iran’s nuclear policy firmly in the hands of hard-liners close to Raisi, analyst Mehdi Zakerian said. “In the Raisi administration, the key personalities at the negotiating table are now Iranian Atomic Energy Organisation chief Mohammad Eslami and Ali Bagheri,” Zakerian said.
“Bagheri’s appointment should be seen as a clear warning to the West as it’s likely the new team will throw into question the whole basis of the nuclear deal and abandon all of Iran’s commitments if the Americans delay their return to the 2015 agreement.”
Nicki Siamaki, an analyst at Control Risks, said Bagheri’s appointment could prolong the process of reaching a deal with the US as the regime would raise the stakes to reach a deal they considered met their conditions.
President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the original deal in 2018 and reimposed crippling economic sanctions on Iran.
Tehran responded by breaching many of the agreement’s restrictions and enriching uranium to purity levels much closer to weapons grade.

Topics: Iran nuclear deal

