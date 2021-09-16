Coalition forces foil Houthi missile and drone attack on Saudi city

RIYADH: Arab Coalition air defenses thwarted a missile and drone attacks by Yemen’s Houthi militia targeting Saudi Arabia’s southern border city of Jazan on Thursday, the group’s command said.

In a statement, the coalition said a missile and four armed drones were shot down from the sky before they could hit their targets.

The coalition also said that, as always, it is “taking operational measures to protect civilian objects.”

The militia, backed by Iran’s regime, regularly employs drones to target the Kingdom and on Wednesday attempted to fire on Abha Airport.

It has targeted the airport in previous times, and in one of those attacks it left eight people wounded from shattered debris.

Th coalition said the Houthi militia is continuing with its hostile attempts to deliberately target civilians.