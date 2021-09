Fashion highs from the Emmys: From Dior to Zuhair Murad, TV's finest go all out

Emmys 2021: Television’s best bring glamor to Emmys red carpet

LOS ANGELES: TV comedy “Ted Lasso” and the drama “The Crown” clinched multiple Emmy Awards on Sunday for the heart-warming tale of a struggling English soccer team and the lavish saga of the British royal family.

Jason Sudeikis, the star and co-creator of “Ted Lasso,” was named best comedy actor and the show also brought statuettes for Britons Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein for their supporting roles as the club owner and aging star player.

“This show is about family. This show’s about mentors and teachers and this show’s about teammates. And I wouldn’t be here without those three things in my life,” Sudeikis said on accepting the award.

In this video grab issued Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, by the Television Academy, Kate Winslet accepts the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for "Mare of Easttown" during the Primetime Emmy Awards. (AP)

But it wasn’t all plain sailing. “Ted Lasso” lost the comedy writing and directing awards to “Hacks,” about a fading stand-up female comedian played by Jean Smart, who got a standing ovation when she was named best comedy actress.

The early wins poised “Ted Lasso” to take one of the top prizes — best comedy series — at the end of the ceremony after winning over audiences with its optimism and folksy humor during the dark days of the coronavirus pandemic.

John Oliver poses for a photo with the awards for outstanding writing for a variety series and outstanding variety talk series for "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP)

“The Crown” also looked set for its first best drama series Emmy after a season that focused on the unhappy marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana. “The Crown” brought wins for supporting actors Gillian Anderson (as former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher) and Tobias Menzies (the late Prince Philip), as well as for writing and directing.

“We’re all thrilled. I am very proud. I’m very grateful. We’re going to party,” said Peter Morgan, creator of “The Crown,” at a gathering in London for the cast and crew.

A best drama series win for “The Crown” would mark a milestone for Netflix, while Apple TV+ would enter streaming’s big league with a comedy series win for “Ted Lasso.”

Emmys host Cedric the Entertainer got Sunday’s ceremony off to a rousing start with a musical rap, helped by the likes of Billy Porter, LL Cool J and Billy Porter on the theme of “TV — you got what I need.”

Brett Goldstein, left, and Hannah Waddingham, winners of the awards for outstanding supporting actor and actress in a comedy series for "Ted Lasso" pose at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP)

Concerns over the Delta variant of the coronavirus forced Sunday’s ceremony to move to an outdoor tent in downtown Los Angeles, with a reduced guest list and mandatory vaccinations and testing.

But the Los Angeles red carpet looked much like pre-pandemic days, with stars posing maskless in plunging gowns and bold colors.

In the closely contested limited series category, Julianne Nicholson and Evan Peters won for supporting roles as a housewife and detective in “Mare of Easttown” about a murder in a small Philadelphia town.

“Mare of Easttown” is also nominated for best limited series in a closely contested category that includes harrowing British rape drama “I May Destroy You,” innovative superhero dramedy “WandaVision,” and chess drama “The Queen’s Gambit.”

Gillian Anderson poses with her Emmy award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, backstage at the Netflix UK Primetime Emmy for "The Crown", in London, Britain, September 20, 2021. (REUTERS)

The popular and satirical “Saturday Night Live” won for best variety sketch series

One of television’s most popular shows — 1990s comedy “Friends” — could make an Emmys comeback. The “Friends” reunion special that saw the six main actors reminisce earlier this year about their days playing 20Something New Yorkers is competing against the filmed version of Broadway musical “Hamilton” for best variety special.

The Latest on The Emmy Awards in Los Angeles (all times local):

6:50 p.m.

Ted Lasso has roped himself an Emmy.

Jason Sudeikis, who plays the title character in the Apple TV+ show about a happy-go-lucky American football coach hired to head a British soccer team, won the Emmy Award for best actor in a comedy series on Sunday night.

It’s the first career acting Emmy for Sudeikis, and the third Emmy of the night for “Ted Lasso.”

The former “Saturday Night Live” actor tried to thank that show’s mastermind Lorne Michaels, but found he was missing from his seat.

“I want to thank Lorne, who went to go take a dump, now, perfect.” Sudeikis joked.

___

MORE ON THE EMMYS:

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

6:40 p.m.

Jean Smart has an Emmy to mark a remarkable career renaissance.

Smart won best actress in a comedy series Sunday night for her role in HBO Max’s “Hacks.”

It’s her fourth career Emmy and her first in 12 years. She got a standing ovation from the Emmy audience.

She teared up as she thanked her husband of more than 30 years, actor Richard Gilliland, who died six months ago yesterday.

“I would not be here without him, and without his kind of putting his career on the back burner so that I could take advantage of all the wonderful opportunities that I’ve had,” Smart said.

The 70-year-old actor, previously best known for her role on “Designing Women,” has been a staple of elite TV the past few years, with nominated roles on “Fargo,” “Watchmen” and “Mare of Easttown.”

___

6:15 p.m.

Last week, tonight, or for half-a-dozen years, John Oliver can’t stop winning Emmys.

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” won the Emmy Award for best variety talk series for the sixth straight year on Sunday night.

It was the second award the show won Sunday. It also won for best writing.

From the stage, Oliver praised fellow nominee Conan O’Brien, whose show recently ended its late-night run on TBS.

“Like many of us in this room, I was kind of rooting for ‘Conan,’ so this is bittersweet. Thank you so much, Conan, for inspiring 30 years of comedy writers,” Oliver said.

He also paid tribute to comic Norm Macdonald, who died on Tuesday.

Oliver said “no one was funnier in the last 20 years than Norm Macdonald on late-night comedy, so if you have any time in the next week, just do what I did and just spend time YouTubing clips of Norm and Conan, because it just doesn’t get better than that.” ___

5: 55 p.m.

The Emmy for best supporting actor in a drama series goes to Tobias Menzies for “The Crown.”

Menzies won for playing Prince Phillip opposite Olivia Colman’s Queen Elizabeth in the fourth season of the Netflix series, which has already taken four Emmys on Sunday night.

Menzies, a 47-year-old London-born actor, is also known for his roles on “Outlander” and “Game of Thrones.”

He beat out fellow nominees Giancarlo Esposito, O-T Fagbenle, John Lithgow, Max Minghella, Chris Sullivan, Bradley Whitford and Michael K. Williams.

___

5: 50 p.m.

Gillian Anderson has turned the Iron Lady into Emmy gold.

Anderson won best supporting actress in a drama series on Sunday night for playing British prime minister Margaret Thatcher in the fourth season of “The Crown.”

It was already the third Emmy of the night for the Netflix show, whose winners are accepting their awards at a viewing party in London.

And it was the second career Emmy for Anderson, who won her first 24 years ago for “The X-Files.”

She beat out her “The Crown” castmates Helena Bonham Carter and Emerald Fennell, along with Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, Aunjanue Ellis, Yvonne Strahovski and Samira Wiley.

___

5:30 p.m.

The sidekick and best friend of Easttown have each won an Emmy.

Evan Peters won best supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie for HBO’s “Mare of Easttown” on Sunday night, and Julianne Nicholson won best supporting actress for the show.

Nicholson won for playing the best friend of Kate Winslet’s title character, a Pennsylvania detective trying to solve a murder amid struggles with family and friends.

Peters won for playing Winslet’s partner.

Both praised the show’s star from the stage.

“Man, you’re good at acting,” Nicholson said to Winslet.

It was the first Emmy, and first nomination, for both Peters and Nicholson.

___

5:20 p.m.

Brett Goldstein topped his teammates at the Emmys.

Goldstein won best supporting actor in a comedy series for his role in “Ted Lasso,” which had four nominees in the category.

“This cast made me sick they’re so good,” Goldstein said.

With his win, “Ted Lasso” took the first two Emmys of the night, with Hannah Waddingham taking best supporting actress in a comedy.

It’s the first Emmy for Goldstein, and comes for his first nomination.

He beat out castmates Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed and Jeremy Swift along with Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Bowen Yang, Kenan Thompson and Paul Reiser.

___

5:15 p.m.

Hannah Waddingham, and “Ted Lasso,” have won the first Emmy of the night.

Waddingham won best supporting actress in a comedy series Sunday for the Apple TV+ series, which could be in for a big night.

Waddingham screamed with delight when she reached the stage.

“Jason, you’ve changed my life with this,” she said to the show’s star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis.

Waddingham plays the owner of an English soccer team who hires the American title character to run it into the ground on “Ted Lasso.”

She beat her castmate Juno Temple, along with Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant, Hannah Einbinder and Rosie Perez.

___

5: 10 p.m.

Host Cedric the Entertainer, LL Cool J, and a bunch of audience members opened the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards with a hip-hop tribute to television.

Cedric introduced the CBS telecast Sunday night by saying it would be anything but subdued, and began a rollicking declaration of his love for TV to the tune of Biz Markie’s “Just a Friend.”

“TV, you got what I need, would you say he’s just a friend,” the host sang.

The show looks a lot more like a traditional awards ceremony than last year’s audience-free “Pandemmies,” but is still seriously scaled back, held in a tent in downtown Los Angeles.

The night’s favorites include Netflix’s drama “The Crown” and Apple TV+ comedy “Ted Lasso.”

___

1 p.m.

Emmy Awards host Cedric the Entertainer and the show’s producers promise it will be a celebration for all. But it could be much more rewarding, even historic, for some.

That includes Netflix’s drama “The Crown” and Apple TV+ comedy “Ted Lasso.” Each is considered a frontrunner Sunday for top series honors in their respective categories, and their casts received armloads of nominations.

More than the shows would benefit. Victories in both the best drama and comedy series categories would mark a first for streaming services and reinforce their growing dominance, to the dismay of competitors.