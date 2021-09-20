US says flight with 21 UScitizens, 48 residents left Kabul

WASHINGTON: A Qatar Airways flight carrying 21 US citizens and 48 lawful permanent residents left Kabul on Sunday, the US State Department said in a statement on Monday.
The Department’s Spokesperson Ned Price said: “We can confirm that a Qatar Airways flight departed from Kabul on Sunday with 21 US citizens and 48 lawful permanent residents on board.”
He said they are thankful to Qatari authorities, who continue to coordinate these flights with the Taliban.
“As we have stated before, we will continue to help US citizens, lawful permanent residents, and Afghans affiliated with the US government to depart Afghanistan,” added Price.
The Department’s spokesperson said his country ‘welcomes continued cooperation by all involved with facilitating these flights’.
