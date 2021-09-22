Saudi citizen receives LG Righteous Person Award for heroic act

You are here

Mohammad Al-Alit’s heroic efforts saved the lives of residents in Dammam.
Updated 22 September 2021
Arab News

Arab News

A Saudi citizen has been recognized by LG Electronics for his valiant efforts after heroically protecting his community. Mohammad Al-Alit, residing in Dammam city with his family of six, works as the director of the department of hygiene and markets in the municipality. On an early June morning, Al-Alit noticed smoke emerging from a car that was parked among five other cars in front of an apartment building. The fire immediately caught on the shade that was above the cars. He promptly thought of possible options to approach the situation: (1) Evacuate the apartment building and risk tenants’ lives; (2) call the fire department and wait until they arrive or alternatively (3) risk his life and resolve the issue on his own. 

Al-Alit chose the heroic and utilitarian act, and saved the apartment building tenants by risking his own life. He immediately drove the burning car away which exploded moments later. His heroic efforts saved the lives of the residents. 

“I developed a brave heart through my family. My father influenced and taught me how to be courageous. My father followed this principle: ‘If you see any issue that you can resolve, immediately take action and resolve it, even if it means risking your own life.’ Although June 1 was the most terrifying day for me, I am very happy and thankful to God that everyone was ok. Heroism is all about acting on the spot and thinking of others rather than of personal interests and achievement. Heroism starts from the community. It’s the humanitarian effort that shows concern for each other and the willingness to take action in the face of challenges,” said Al-Alit.

Al-Alit was recognized for his efforts by LG. LG has long aimed to create values needed by society through constant interaction with the communities it operates in. One of those cultivations is to reward people who are dedicated to social justice through their own willingness to spread positive influence. This recognition is known as the LG Righteous Person Award. The award was created in 2015 and has been recognizing righteous citizens around the world and upholding them as role models of society and more. 

The award has come to Saudi Arabia for the first time. LG evaluated a number of individuals who most matched with LG’s social contribution criteria before zeroing in on Al-Alit.

“I am humbled to be recognized by LG for this and hope my story inspires others to care for their communities,” he said. 

Yeon-Wook Jeong of LG Electronics said: “The LG Righteous Person Award would continue to develop and expand its responsibilities as a social enterprise.”

For more information on LG’s Righteous Person Award, please visit: https://www.lgcorp.com/csr/responsibility/lg

