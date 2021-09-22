New Tous jewelry featuring palm tree celebrates National Day

Radisson Hotel Group has announced the signing of three hotels within the Thakher Makkah megaproject, an urban development in the holy city. The Park Inn by Radisson Makkah Thakher City Tower West, the Park Inn by Radisson Makkah Thakher City Tower East and the Radisson Hotel Makkah Thakher City are set to open in Q4 2022. The new signings will add a total of 992 rooms and apartments, doubling the group’s portfolio in Makkah, a key target growth market in Saudi Arabia.
Elie Younes, executive vice president and chief development officer EMEA, Radisson Hotel Group, said: “We are delighted to announce this portfolio of three new hotels, as it not only accelerates our growing presence in Makkah, but also reaffirms our commitment toward the country and its future. The Thakher Makkah megaproject is designed to attract millions of pilgrims every year and will positively contribute to the country’s ambitious plan that aims to host 30 million Umrah visitors, as well as, hosting 6 million Hajj pilgrims by the year 2030. We remain committed to the country’s Vision 2030 and its initiatives to significantly increase the contribution of leisure and business tourism to the country’s economy. We would like to thank our business partners for their trust in our brands and teams as we look forward to an exciting and rewarding journey.”
Located within the Thakher Makkah megaproject, a mixed-use development comprising hotels, residential and retail units, the hotels are just a stone’s throw away from the holy site.
Abdulaziz Al-Aboudi, CEO of Thakher Development Co., said: “The keenness of international hotel companies to provide their services to the Thakher Makkah Project reflects the importance and value of the project as a prominent tourism destination in the holy city. Such cooperation gives an indication that we are on the right path to providing new distinctive hospitality and housing options, which is in line with Vision 2030. We are excited to announce the launch of further cooperation with Radisson Hotel Group, which we anticipate will be a fruitful endeavor.”
A combination of both hotel and residential options, the Radisson Hotel Makkah Thakher City will consist of 440 rooms and 206 branded residences, a lobby café, and an all-day dining restaurant. For leisure and recreation, the hotel will feature separate ladies and male gym facilities, while the meeting and event spaces will include five meeting rooms as well as three conference rooms.
Park Inn by Radisson Makkah Thakher City Tower West and Park Inn by Radisson Makkah Thakher City Tower East are designed to facilitate pilgrims’ stay and experience in the Kingdom. With clever use of color, contemporary design, and friendly and personalized services, guests can relax while fully embracing their pilgrimage.
Boasting 203 rooms, the Park Inn by Radisson Makkah Thakher City Tower West offers its guests a lobby cafe and an all-day dining restaurant. The upcoming Park Inn by Radisson Makkah Thakher City Tower East houses 143 rooms, a lobby lounge, and one restaurant.
The city of Makkah, situated 70 km southeast of Jeddah, is known as the holiest city in Islam. The main sources of economic activity in Makkah are the Hajj and Umrah pilgrimage, with millions flocking to Makkah each year for worship and devotion. Since the seventh century, Muslims all over the world have visited Makkah, the birthplace of Islam. It is a pilgrimage that marks their observance of one of the five pillars of Islam and the fulfillment of a once-in-a-lifetime ritual.