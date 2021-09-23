Saudi-Canadian YouTube couple celebrate National Day with new cooking series

DUBAI: In honor of the 91st Saudi National Day, celebrated on Sept. 23, food and lifestyle TV channel Fatafeat has partnered with Dubai-based social media couple Ali Almeshaal and his wife Jacquelyn to cook some of the Kingdom’s most-loved dishes.
In the five-episode series, available on YouTube, the couple, who have over 750,000 subscribers on the site, shared their personal take on traditional meals like the shrimp biryani, saleeg and laham margoog.
The show was not the Canadian wife’s first time cooking Saudi food since the pair got married a year-and-a-half ago.
In an interview with Arab News, Almeshaal, who is from the Kingdom, said that when they tied the knot, his wife surprised him by cooking Kabsa, a hearty rice dish made with lamb, chicken, fish or seafood. “It was a very, very nice Kabsa,” he said.
“It was a healthy Kabsa kind of recipe,” Jacquelyn explained. “It’s our spin, because there is not a right or wrong way to make any dish, but attune it to how your family or your friends or how you like it.”
Her video of the famous dish, which is their favorite, got over 600,000 views on Twitter, Almeshaal said, and fans demanded more tutorials.
The couple said they enjoyed shooting the Fatafeat series together. “Ali isn’t usually in the kitchen with me helping me too much, so it was nice to actually have him in the kitchen conversing with him and having him help me out,” she said.
This is Almeshaal’s second time shooting for Fatafeat. “This year was way nicer than last year, taking into consideration that my beautiful wife was with me. I really enjoyed it.”
“I think that the media in the west portrays the Middle Eastern culture in a very strict and rigid way. There are a lot of misconceptions,” said the 29-year-old, who is expecting a baby girl. “I would just suggest anybody who has ever been afraid or curious or ever wanted to explore the Middle East but was afraid of anything they heard in the media that it’s wrong.”
RIYADH: Celebrations for 91st Saudi National Day will kick off on Wednesday with plenty to entertain revellers across the Kingdom well into the weekend.
Access to all events will only be granted with a green pass on the Tawakalna app.
National Day Horse Jumping competition — Riyadh
Hosted in the Almortajaz Equestrian center in Riyadh, the two-day competition will celebrate National Day with show jumping event. Guests can purchase their 50 SAR tickets online through Riyadh Platinum or through Enjoy Saudi via the General entertainment Authority. The event will take place between Sept. 22-Sept. 24 from 4:00pm-12:00am.
Saudi Hawks Air Show — Khobar, Jeddah and Riyadh
Organized by the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, the Saudi Hawks show is expected to be a spectacular air show with jetfighter and civil aircraft taking part in what is billed as the largest air show in the Kingdoms’ history. The show can be viewed from the Khobar Corniche, Um Ajlan Park in Riyadh, and Jeddah Corniche. Admission is free and the air show will be held from on Sept. 24 and 25. The show will take place from 04:15pm to 05:30pm (Khobar) and 4:00pm to 5:15pm (Riyadh).
Culture and Heritage Program — Ithra, Dhahra
The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) will be holding a special National Day cultural and heritage program for the public to enjoy. Visitors will learn more about traditional coffee farming practices, the diversity of culture and fashion in the Kingdom, and experience traditional performances of grain pounding.
The program will run from Sept. 22-25, from 04:00pm-07:30pm and 8:00pm-12:00am. Tickets cost 50 SAR.
National Day 91 Fireworks — Hail, Tabuk, Albaha, Buraidah, Abha, Madinah, Jazan and Jeddah
● The National Day Firework Show in Hail will be held in Al-Salam Park from 9:25pm-9:30pm.
● The National Day Firework Show in Albaha will be held in King Abdulaziz Cultural Center from 9:00pm-9:05pm.
● The National Day Firework Show in Tabuk will be held on University Bridge from 9:00pm-9:05pm.
● The National Day Firework Show in BuraidahKing will take place on Fahad Road from 9:00pm-9:05pm.
● The National Day Firework Show in Abha will be held in Alqser Place from 9:00pm-9:05pm.
● The National Day Firework Show in Madinah will be held in Al-Hadiqah from 9:00pm-9:05pm.
● The National Day Firework Show in Jazan will be held at Corniche Jazan from 9:00pm-9:05pm.
● The National Day Firework Show in Jeddah will be held at the Red Sea Mall from 9:00pm-9:07pm.
Abadi Al-Johar and Huda Al-Fahad in Concert — Riyadh
A concert will be held on Sept. 23 in Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University in the Conference Center from 10:00pm -1:00am in Riyadh. Children are not allowed during this event and guests can purchase their tickets through the Enjoy Saudi website.
Lebanese filmmaker Daizy Gedeon: ‘I’m trying to create a movement’
The Lebanese filmmaker discusses her powerful and damning documentary, ‘ENOUGH! Lebanon’s Darkest Hour’
Updated 26 min 34 sec ago
William Mullally
DUBAI: Before the catastrophic explosion at Beirut Port on August 4, 2020, Daizy Gedeon was making a film called “The Dream is Everything.” The Lebanese filmmaker had been working on it for years, interviewing the top political figures in Lebanon, centering it around a message of hope, of building a better Lebanon in the long recovery from the country’s civil war.
“When I started digging in, it became a very hard story. People were suffering. But when I was asking politicians about their solutions — between 2017 and 2019 — I still believed that there may have been some truth in what they were saying; that they were trying to fix the country and make things better for people. But when August 4 hit, the shock turned to sadness, and the sadness to anger,” Gedeon tells Arab News.
“I said forget the dream. There’s no more dreams, baby.”
After that epiphany, Gedeon began radically reworking her old footage while manically adding new aspects, ultimately creating a very different film: “ENOUGH! Lebanon’s Darkest Hour.” Her new vision, centered around the perceived negligence that led to the tragic event and the suffering that it left in its wake, and serving as a call to action for substantive change, has already resonated in the international film community, winning the Movies That Matter Award at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, supported by the Better World Fund and Filmfestivals.com.
“When we went back to the footage we had, we realized that I didn’t need to try to indict them, they indicted themselves with their own words. I didn’t need to take anything out of context. I just had to decide that I’m not going to make them look good anymore,” says Gedeon. “Before, I thought that they were part of the solution, so I didn't want to destroy them. I thought we needed them. That explosion was the worst thing that could have happened to Lebanon, but it was the best thing that could have happened to the film.”
While Gedeon, 56, was born in Lebanon, she grew up in Australia, spending years as a journalist. In 1988, she covered the Olympics in Seoul, South Korea, as a soccer writer, jetting off to Europe for a holiday afterwards. While there, her mother implored her to go back to Beirut to visit her family, and after initial hesitation due to the ongoing conflict, she decided to go for two weeks.
“That was the beginning of my love affair with Lebanon. I called my editor in Australia and said, ‘Hey, the airport's closed, I can't come back’. Really, I wanted to learn more about it. It was fascinating because there was a war going on. Like, how close do you ever get to war? There was the green line and there were snipers right nearby. One of my cousins was in one of the militias and so he took me through the buildings,” says Gedeon.
She had long been a fan of the Jason Bourne spy novels of Robert Ludlum, which used real-life convicted Venezuelan terrorist Carlos the Jackal as their main antagonist.
“I loved those books, so Beirut in that era really did fit my interests. In Beirut, it was real life. Carlos the Jackal had a base in Beirut. This was James Bond stuff, and it fit into my imagination and my intrigue. But at the same time, there was something serious because I came from this place,” she says. “I started to feel a real affection and connection to people, and that brought me deeper into all of it in a way I wasn’t expecting.”
After that trip, Gedeon never lost her connection to Lebanon and the broader region, relocating to London and covering regional conflicts in the Middle East throughout the late Eighties and early Nineties, before returning to Lebanon to make her first documentary in 1993 — the critically acclaimed “Lebanon… Imprisoned Splendour,” released in 1996. It was a reflection of all she had learned from peeling back Lebanon’s layers and finding a warm and generous people that welcomed her even amidst the bloodshed.
“With that film, I was trying to show the world that there is more to this place than what people had heard for the previous 20 years. The conflict was real, but that was only one piece of the puzzle. I wanted to fill in the gaps, delving into the history and the actual people there, the reality on the ground,” says Gedeon.
While her journalism continued as she pursued other myriad projects, Gedeon stepped away from documentary filmmaking for the next two decades. She reveals with visible emotion to Arab News that this was due in part to a “stifling, oppressive” marriage — which ended officially in 2015 — to a person who had once been her closest friend and champion, a devolution that she found shocking and dispiriting.
“You can’t be creative if you’re in a desperate situation. When it was officially over, my mind started to clear and the little voice in my head returned, louder, louder, and by 2016 it was screaming, screaming, in my head. I don't know how else to explain it. I said to myself, ‘Alright, I’ll do it. I’ll return to Lebanon.’”
Throughout the process of making “ENOUGH!,” Gedeon starkly changed as a filmmaker. While raising awareness broadly is still an important part of her work, she is no longer the person that she was when she arrived in 1988. The beautiful words written about her last film in the late Nineties in the West were no longer sufficient.
Her gaze with her latest film, which is currently on the festival circuit and scheduled for a wide release in cinemas and on digital platforms in early 2022, is firmly set on the place that bore her, and the people like her in the Lebanese diaspora across the world, whom she hopes to bring back to the country to help fix it once and for all.
“This is not just for film critics,” Gedeon says. “It’s got to inspire Lebanese people, everywhere. If the film does not agitate, provoke, or motivate people to take action, then it's failed. I want to channel their energy and their anger and their frustration to join the movement, change things to a free and fair Lebanon, which starts with the elections in 2022. I'm trying to create a movement. We've got to build this groundswell of people in Lebanon, as well as the diaspora everywhere.
“There are 16 million outside Lebanon. My goal is to educate and inform those people, people who believe in justice and social change,” she continues. “We need more than just the Lebanese on the ground. We need more people to stand up for social justice everywhere, and for Lebanon to be one of the countries that they say ‘Yes, it's time.’”
Between mountains and sea: Off the tourist track in Greece
The Athenian suburbs of Kfissia and Glyfada are favorites with locals, and ideal for those looking to avoid Greece’s tourist-heavy hotspots
Updated 55 min 23 sec ago
Sara Hamdan
DUBAI: Visitors to Greece usually flock to the islands or make the hike up to the Acropolis for a mandatory selfie with ruins. So there’s a side of Athens they may miss — a place where Greek residents like to ‘summer.’ Welcome to the leafy northern suburb of Kifissia: my childhood hometown.
Tourists may recognize it as the last stop on the metro, with Pireaus port at the other end of the line. Kifissia is a tree-lined town full of designer boutiques and colorful cafés. Its history can be traced back to the reign of Roman emperor Hadrian, when Kifissia became a retreat for philosophers. Today, it is a respite for wealthy Athenians to enjoy cooler climes during the hot summers.
Less crowded than downtown Athens, Kifissia is a charming town that looks like a romantic comedy set. At any time of day, you might be serenaded by an amateur guitarist singing classics above the din of old men playing backgammon and discussing politics. Restaurant tables and chairs sprawl onto the pavements. Grab a pistachio ice cream at Dodoni, a ‘mythical’ chicken souvlaki from Mythos stuffed with fries, or an iced Frappe at Everest just to people-watch.
The old-new mix is obvious at first glance. On Kassaveti Avenue, under the speckled shade of trees, global brands L’Occitane and HSBC neighbor homegrown favorites like Varsos, a bakery that first opened its doors in 1892 and still serves the same delectable homemade jams and cakes. Don’t be fooled by the standard outlets like Zara, Paul and Gap to the right of this main street. Tucked away nearby is a string of brightly colored, new cafés that have sprung up out of a need for vibrancy and socializing after the COVID lockdowns.
La Petite Fleur will have you thinking you’ve stepped into a magical world — with thick slices of chocolate cake and whipped cream served on pastel colored plates. Menta has pink-and-green pillows on stone steps beneath the shade of trees and offers a list of coffees as long as the food menu. For an authentic Greek meal, the taverna at the top of the hill, Tzitzikas & Mermigas, serves wild greens from Crete, smoked chicken from Lakonia, and rosemary-rubbed goat from an old family recipe.
The newest accommodation in Kifissia includes the stylish Say Hotel, 500 meters away from the National History Museum, with a rooftop bar offering panoramic views of the city. Families will enjoy the quiet — and pool — at Theoxenia Palace, a regal hotel with a verdant park at its doorstep and the sound of church bells ringing in the air.
Growing up, we used to regularly drive 45 minutes to the southern suburb of Glyfada, where salty sea air meets a trendy city center. Its long strip of hotels, beaches and restaurants dotted along the Athenian Riviera has a laidback Seventies vibe. Time feels slower here and it’s always a few degrees warmer than Kifissia. A grand church stands in the center of Glyfada, where narrow streets house Greek designer boutiques including Pinko and Mirina Tsantili. Some areas have their own vibe; Kyprou Street and Botsari district have the latest see-and-be-seen restaurants that seem to change every year. Foodies will love O Proedros (President in Greek), its whitewashed walls, woven seats, and a menu that includes Greek classics like peinirli (a boat-shaped pie filled with bubbling cheese and tomatoes) make it seem like it belongs on one of the islands.
Across the main Poseidonos highway, you’ll have your pick of beautiful public beaches. For a small fee, some private clubs like Asteras and Balux offer sunbeds, pools and restaurants where the fashion set like to hang out. Either way, the siren call of that deep, Aegean blue with its backdrop of green hills will steal the show.
Glyfada has image-conscious, LA-style vibe and hotels to match. Four Seasons Astir Palace is the grand dame — it sits on its own peninsula with a private, sandy bay, and you will hear as much Arabic spoken among guests as you would in the Middle East.
The Margi Hotel is another stunning property, tucked into the green hills of Vouliagmeni, with blush walls and a retro pool surrounded by fuscia bougainvillea. The top floors have breathtaking balcony sea views and you will find yourself researching the cost of purchasing a property nearby just to hold onto this feeling forever.
Thirty years of coming back every summer, and I still love to discover Greece’s stories between the mountains and the sea. Each visit, I find something new, rediscover something old, and am always struck by the beauty.
Moroccan art in the spotlight in Madrid museum exhibition
Updated 23 September 2021
Rawaa Talass
MADRID: For the past six months, Madrid’s Reina Sofia Museum has been hosting an extensive exhibition of modern and contemporary art from Morocco. “Moroccan Trilogy” examines how the North African country’s artistic practices developed in three crucial stages, from the days of independence and identity-searching in the 1950s and 1960s, through the era of internal conflicts of the 1970s and 1980s, until now — a time that poses socio-economic and political challenges.
From a 20th-century painting incorporating indigenous Amazigh symbols to an intense film installation recreating scenes of Moroccans working at a Spanish-Moroccan border post, it is a riveting show containing work from more than 50 painters, photographers, and filmmakers.
Abdellah Karroum, the show’s co-curator, prioritized creating a research-based, in-depth experience, which he found was lacking from previous showcases of art from his native country.
“It was more promotional and touristic than historical. With this exhibition, it’s telling a history of art in Morocco from a more neutral view,” Karroum told Arab News. “Many artworks that you can see in ‘Moroccan Trilogy’ are addressing the ideas of freedom, equality, emancipation. In this period in Morocco, there was an active participation of artists and intellectuals, who were finding new social models, (showing) how artists are contributing to the making of a social fabric.”
For many Spaniards, he said, the exhibition has been like “discovering an art scene.” Opening the show are powerful canvases by modernists Ahmed Cherkaoui and Ahmed Amrani, among others, who were influenced by their artistic heritage and political surroundings. “Artists started to build a strong language to look for an identity that would detach and liberate them from the colonial power,” noted Karroum.
Also featured is a fascinating selection of the avant-garde, decolonizing magazine “Souffles” (or “Anfas”), founded in 1966, which delved the current affairs of the day — from the role of foreign banks in Morocco to the Palestinian-Israeli dilemma. Meanwhile, the current generation of socially-engaged Moroccan artists, featured towards the end of the show, are globally dispersed, experimenting with a variety of materials, technology and digital art.
Karroum feels most connected to the latter. “They are finding a language that is somehow more universal,” he said. “This generation is not finished. It’s still in progress.”
Expo 2020 Dubai unveils Hammour House community art project
Updated 23 September 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: Expo 2020 Dubai on Thursday unveiled its community art project, titled Hammour House, at a preview attended by Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al-Nahayan, the UAE’s Minister of Tolerance and the coexistence and commissioner general of the event.
Hammour House will bring together fishermen, scientists, artists, school students and a number of institutions to showcase a selection of on-site installations.
Sheikh Al-Nahayan said at the event: “Hammour House embodies Expo 2020’s theme, ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future,’ which links creativity and engagement, and aims to bring the whole community together to build awareness, and enable action towards addressing our biggest challenges from the viewpoint of the arts.”
The art project is also expected to examine the coral reefs of the UAE and its inhabitants, particularly the orange-spotted grouper, known locally as hammour.
During the highly-anticipated six-month event, which starts on Oct. 1, the project will showcase a tapestry depicting marine life, created by school students using natural dyes. It will also feature Hammour Fish, a sculpture made from ghost nets – which are fishing nets lost or abandoned in the sea – by Australian artist Sue Ryan.
The program is said to include daily knitting experiences, workshops led by UAE-based artists and musical evenings.
Visitors will get the opportunity to contribute to coral reef sculptures, made from recycled materials, which will be showcased on-site at Expo 2020.
According to a statement, one of Hammour House’s inspirations is the “One Thousand and One Nights” story of “Abdullah the Fisherman” and “Abdullah the Merman,” where the fisherman develops a friendship with the merman and learns about underwater life.
He later begins to appreciate that fish are not only a source of food, but also organisms subject to complex systems and hierarchies similar to those found on land.