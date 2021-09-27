You are here

PIF acquires 25% of Emaar Economic City

date 2021-09-27

PIF acquires 25% of Emaar Economic City
Emaar EC transferred part of its loan - worth SR2.8 billion - from the Ministry of Finance to the PIF in exchange for company shares.
Updated 43 sec ago
Arab News

PIF acquires 25% of Emaar Economic City

PIF acquires 25% of Emaar Economic City
  • Under the investment deal, the sovereign wealth fund becomes a major shareholder in the company with a 25 percent stake
Updated 43 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Public Investment Fund has completed the acquisition of Emaar’s The Economic City, it said in a statement. 

Under the investment deal, the sovereign wealth fund becomes a major shareholder in the company with a 25 percent stake. 

Emaar EC transferred part of its loan - worth SR2.8 billion - from the Ministry of Finance to the PIF in exchange for company shares. 

The deal will “provide an opportunity to leverage synergies between EEC and PIF’s ecosystem in the real estate, manufacturing, logistics, and tourism sectors,” the fund said in a statement. 

“Our investment in EEC aligns with our broader 2021-2025 strategy, which aims to build strategic economic partnerships through PIF and unlock the capabilities of promising sectors in the Kingdom, including transportation, logistics, real estate and tourism,” Aiman Al-Mudaifer, head of PIF’s local real estate division said.

It is also in line with PIF’s goal to invest in the non-oil sectors, as part of the Kingdom’s wider push to diversify its income sources. 

Three members of the Economic City's board of directors resigned following the deal, including the managing director Ahmed Boshnak, Falih Hajaj, and Bader Ali Riza.

Joining the board are PIF executive Assim Alsuhaibani, Majed Alsorou, and Qusai Al Fakhri, the Saudi Exchange reported.

Topics: Public Investment Fund The Economic City

EU gas output to jump by 25% on Turkish discovery

The European Union will see its gas production capacity increase by 25 percent with a new Turkish discovery in the Black Sea, Bloomberg reported.

The natural gas field will provide nearly a third of Turkey’s domestic needs by 2027, Bloomberg added, citing Energy Minister Fatih Donmez.

The initial production from the new field will be 3.5 billion cubic meters of gas annually starting from 2023, Donmez told Bloomberg. 

Topics: #economy #gas #oilandgas #energy European Union (EU) #europe

ADNOC raises over $1.1 bln as it completes book-building for drilling unit IPO

Dubai's SHUAA to complete $2.7bn London property deals ahead of prices uptick

DUBAI: Asset management and investment platform SHUAA Capital is planning to complete and deliver 2 billion pounds ($2.7 billion) worth of property developments in London within the next eight months as the UK capital braces itself for post-pandemic growth.

It plans to do so through its subsidiary Northacre, which is currently building two mix-used properties in the British capital - No. 1 Palace Street and The Broadway, SHUAA said in a statement. Both projects are located in prime locations in Central London, offering views of Buckingham Palace, as well as other iconic landmarks such as the Big Ben. 

“The significant growth of SHUAA’s real estate portfolio in the UK reflects its effective strategic vision to create opportunities that deliver long term value with high returns,” its chief executive officer of real estate, Walid El-Hindi, said. 

The company is making the investment as property prices in the centre of the UK’s capital are predicted to increase by seven percent in 2022, according to analysis by property market insight company Knight Frank.

The firm has also revealed that August saw the number of international buyers and tenants searching for UK property reaching its highest level since before the pandemic.

Northacre will unveil the first show apartment in The Broadway in October, and it will also launch a 116,000 square foot commercial space, as well as a 27,000 square foot retail space that will house wellness activities. 

Group CEO of SHUAA said: “As major investors in the prime London property market, we are delighted that the fruits of our long-term vision are now becoming a reality.”

Topics: Dubai Shuaa London real estate

Hungary, Russia's Gazprom expected to sign gas supply deal on Monday

Hungary's foreign minister and the head of Russian gas giant Gazprom are expected to sign a new long-term gas supply deal for Hungary later on Monday in Budapest, an invitation from the foreign ministry showed.


Alexei Miller, boss of Russian supplier Gazprom, is in Budapest for a visit, with the signing ceremony due later.


Hungary said at the end of last month that it had agreed with Russia on all the conditions for a new long-term gas supply deal to take effect from Oct. 1. 


Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said at the end of August that the agreement with Gazprom would be for 15 years, with an option to modify purchased quantities after 10 years.


He said the price had been agreed as well and Gazprom would ship 4.5 billion cubic metres of natural gas to Hungary annually, via two routes: 3.5 billion cubic meters via Serbia and 1 billion cubic meters via Austria.


Hungary has relied on Russia for most of its natural gas imports delivered via a pipeline through Ukraine in the past.


However, in recent years it has diversified gas imports, opening cross-border interconnectors with most of its neighbours and securing supplies from Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L, via a liquefied natural gas (LNG) port in Croatia.

Topics: #gas #oilandgas #russia #europe #energy

